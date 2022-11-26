Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There's little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West Virginia basketball team.
The Mountaineers (5-1), who are scheduled to face Florida in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Sunday in Portland, Ore., have been ailing since the arrived in the Rose City.
"We're getting better," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "We had some other guys that had the stomach flu and were throwing up and actually throwing up the night before."
The Mountaineers, who lost to No. 24 Purdue 80-68 in their opening game of the tournament, rebounded with an 89-71 victory against Portland State on Friday as Tre Mitchell scored 16 points.
It was the 921st victory of Huggins' career, moving him past Jim Calhoun and into third place on the NCAA Division I all-time list. Huggins trails only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Afterward, Huggins seemed more concerned about his team's 19 turnovers than the milestone.
"I'm going to fire some guys. I'm teasing," he said. "I mean, we're going to continue to work at it but obviously if they continue to turn it over, we're going to have to put somebody else in."
The Gators (3-3) defeated Oregon State 81-68 Friday after a 90-73 loss to Xavier in the first round.
Trey Bonham scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half as Florida built a double-digit lead against the Beavers. The Gators shot 56.6 percent from the field.
"Really, all 10 guys that got in and played (Friday) played well. That was really pleasing," Gators coach Todd Golden said. "I feel like this is a game we can really build off of."
Will Richard, a transfer from Belmont, added 13 points and five rebounds.
"If we can go 2-1 in a tournament like this," said Richard, "that wouldn't be bad at all."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|80.5 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|80.2 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|6
|31.2
|20.7
|8.5
|2.8
|0.70
|3.30
|2.5
|52.8
|16.7
|72.5
|2.5
|6
|W. Richard
|6
|30.5
|14.5
|5.0
|0.2
|1.20
|0.00
|0.8
|58.0
|50.0
|100.0
|1.7
|3.3
|T. Bonham
|6
|15.8
|9.3
|3.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.20
|1.0
|43.2
|30.4
|57.9
|0.7
|2.3
|K. Lofton
|6
|30.3
|8.3
|4.0
|4.2
|0.70
|0.30
|1.5
|40.0
|38.5
|83.3
|0.2
|3.8
|K. Reeves
|5
|17.6
|7.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|41.4
|44.4
|57.1
|0.2
|2
|A. Fudge
|6
|20.8
|6.5
|3.2
|0.3
|0.30
|0.70
|2.0
|41.7
|33.3
|100.0
|1.2
|2
|R. Kugel
|6
|13.5
|5.5
|2.2
|1.2
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|36.7
|42.9
|61.5
|0.7
|1.5
|C. Felder
|6
|16.8
|3.7
|4.7
|0.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|45.0
|25.0
|100.0
|1.3
|3.3
|A. Klatsky
|1
|3
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Jitoboh
|6
|9.8
|2.3
|1.5
|0.7
|0.20
|0.70
|0.0
|85.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|1
|M. Jones
|6
|12.7
|2.2
|2.0
|1.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|23.1
|10.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|D. Aberdeen
|1
|3
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|J. May
|1
|2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|N. Lane
|2
|6.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Szymczyk
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|80.5
|41.8
|14.0
|5.50
|6.00
|11.0
|46.3
|36.2
|76.2
|9.8
|29.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Stevenson
|6
|20.8
|14.0
|1.7
|1.8
|1.00
|0.20
|2.2
|52.5
|44.0
|68.8
|0.2
|1.5
|T. Mitchell
|6
|23.3
|11.8
|4.2
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.7
|63.4
|36.4
|83.3
|0.7
|3.5
|J. Toussaint
|6
|23.7
|11.5
|3.2
|3.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.7
|44.6
|33.3
|72.2
|0.7
|2.5
|E. Matthews Jr.
|6
|30.2
|9.7
|2.8
|2.0
|0.80
|0.20
|1.2
|50.0
|37.5
|92.3
|0.5
|2.3
|K. Johnson
|6
|20.5
|8.0
|1.8
|3.2
|2.20
|0.00
|1.3
|34.2
|31.3
|81.0
|0.3
|1.5
|M. Wague
|6
|14.3
|7.0
|3.2
|0.5
|1.20
|0.30
|1.0
|81.8
|0.0
|46.2
|1.8
|1.3
|S. Wilson
|6
|16.8
|5.0
|1.8
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.2
|37.0
|41.2
|75.0
|1.3
|0.5
|J. Bell Jr.
|6
|13.5
|4.5
|5.2
|0.2
|0.70
|0.50
|1.7
|64.3
|0.0
|64.3
|2.2
|3
|K. Johnson
|6
|13.5
|3.0
|0.5
|0.7
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|66.7
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|J. King
|3
|4.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Okonkwo
|5
|12.4
|2.0
|3.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.80
|0.2
|41.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|2.6
|P. Suemnick
|3
|5.3
|2.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Davis
|3
|1.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Harris
|5
|9
|1.2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|14.3
|50.0
|0.6
|1.4
|Total
|6
|0.0
|80.2
|35.5
|14.3
|8.70
|2.30
|12.8
|50.6
|35.3
|72.8
|10.0
|22.5
-
SFA
UNCG0
0131 O/U
-2
11:00am
-
STAN
MEM0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:00am ESPU
-
JMAD
VALP0
0143 O/U
+14.5
12:00pm
-
MOSU
OAK0
0140 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm
-
URI
BC0
0129.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ACCN
-
Colby-Sawyer
HC0
0
1:00pm
-
ETSU
UGA0
0143 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm SECN
-
STET
CAMP0
0127 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
STONEH
LOW0
0153 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
UCD
SEMO0
0145 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
HARV
FOR0
0130.5 O/U
-4
1:30pm
-
MISS
OKLA0
0126.5 O/U
-2
1:30pm ESPN
-
MTSU
MTST0
0130 O/U
+3.5
1:30pm
-
ALST
OHIO0
0142 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
COOK
NWST0
0136 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
BELM
GAST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
Bluffton
PFW0
0
2:00pm
-
UCSD
EMU0
0146.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
COLG
HART0
0144.5 O/U
+21.5
2:00pm
-
CSUF
UND0
0135 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
DREX
TEMP0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
SPU0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ME
BRWN0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
ELON0
0136 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
TNTC
NKY0
0131 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
TRINIL
INST0
0
2:00pm
-
WAG
NJIT0
0125.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALL
SJSU0
0136 O/U
-1
2:30pm
-
CAN
BUF0
0149.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
USA
RMU0
0132.5 O/U
+8
2:30pm
-
ABIL
NAU0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
BETHEL
ARST0
0
3:00pm
-
LAM
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MONT
AF0
0123 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
MOBILE
USM0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
ORE0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
OKST0
0141 O/U
-19.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STL
13AUB0
0149 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm SECN
-
UTSO
SAM0
0
3:00pm
-
WOFF
LSU0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
COLO0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm PACN
-
8DUKE
24PUR0
0135.5 O/U
+2
3:30pm ABC
-
1UNC
18ALA0
0155 O/U
-2
3:30pm ESPN
-
BU
MIL0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
HOFS
QUIN0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
DEL
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
IDST
CARK0
0144 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
ALCN
ASU0
0133 O/U
-17
5:00pm PACN
-
JVST
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
MIA
UCF0
0136 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
RSU
ORU0
0
5:00pm
-
SIEN
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
TOWS
MER0
0136 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
PORT
12MSU0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UVM
LBSU0
0141 O/U
+1
5:30pm
-
EWU
FIU0
0154.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
UIW
GRAM0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
19UCLA0
0136.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm PACN
-
MONM
LEH0
0143 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
FSU
NEB0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESPW
-
NCO
NMEX0
0158 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
XAV
6GONZ0
0159.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm ESPN
-
UNCW
NTEX0
0119 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DART
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
FAIR
EVAN0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
FLA
WVU0
0148.5 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESPU
-
ISU
20CONN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORST
PRST0
0143 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
HAW
TXST72
65
Final
-
SACL
IONA86
76
Final