Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids
A dreary showing at this week's ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Florida State Seminoles, who meet Sunday in the seventh-place game.
That would mean salvaging one win in the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Nebraska (3-3) lost to Oklahoma and Memphis, while Florida State (1-6) fell to Siena and Stanford.
After the 73-61 loss to Memphis, Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said his team has "to go back to the drawing board on some things."
"Obviously we're getting crushed by pressure. It wasn't too big of an issue early in the year and we played pretty efficiently. And now all of a sudden against longer, more athletic teams, it's really bothering us. (When you have) 20 turnovers, 13 in the second half, you're not going to win many games," Hoiberg said.
One bright spot for Nebraska was the return of 6-foot-9 senior forward Derrick Walker, who missed the first five games with an undisclosed medical condition.
Walker, who was the leading scorer among returning players this season at 9.5 points per game, scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He added 12 rebounds but also had nine turnovers in 35 minutes.
Florida State is looking to avoid the program's worst start since going 1-7 in 2000-01. It also happened in the 1959-60 season, according to Basketball Reference.
A bad omen for the season came when 6-11 newcomer Baba Miller, a native of Spain, was suspended by the NCAA for 16 games because the school paid for his expenses to and from the U.S. to attend a training camp.
Miller averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with the Spanish National Under-18 Team in the 2021 FIBA European Challengers tournament. The soonest his season could start is Jan. 11 at Wake Forest, the Seminoles' fourth game of Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Florida State has four scorers averaging in double figures. Caleb Mills is at 13.1 points per game, followed by Cam'Ron Fletcher (12.4), Darin Green Jr. (12.1) and Matthew Cleveland (10.6). Fletcher is averaging just over seven rebounds per game.
"Cam has always played with tremendous effort and passion," said coach Leonard Hamilton, who has 597 wins in 35 seasons, the last 21 at Florida State. "Sometimes almost to a fault. He's really, really a competitive youngster. But he spent so much time over the summer grooving his shot. ... He's becoming more confident. He's maintaining his poise."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|67.3 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|67.2 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Mills
|7
|27.3
|13.1
|2.7
|2.9
|2.40
|0.90
|2.1
|44.2
|25.0
|84.0
|0.4
|2.3
|C. Fletcher
|7
|29.7
|12.4
|7.1
|1.0
|1.30
|0.60
|2.6
|43.2
|39.4
|62.5
|1.7
|5.4
|D. Green Jr.
|7
|31
|12.1
|2.9
|2.0
|0.70
|0.60
|1.3
|41.4
|44.2
|88.9
|0.4
|2.4
|M. Cleveland
|7
|31.6
|10.6
|4.1
|1.3
|1.10
|0.60
|2.3
|41.5
|20.0
|65.5
|1.1
|3
|C. Corhen
|7
|24.1
|8.0
|3.0
|0.6
|0.10
|0.30
|1.3
|53.1
|22.2
|80.0
|0.9
|2.1
|J. Warley
|7
|25.4
|5.4
|2.4
|3.3
|1.00
|0.30
|2.0
|37.0
|25.0
|60.7
|1.4
|1
|N. McLeod
|6
|15.5
|3.8
|3.5
|0.5
|0.00
|1.70
|0.8
|52.6
|0.0
|30.0
|0.7
|2.8
|T. House
|7
|10.7
|1.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|27.3
|28.6
|100.0
|0.3
|1.4
|C. Jackson
|4
|8
|1.0
|0.8
|1.5
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.3
|M. Brown
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Green
|4
|3.5
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|I. Spainhour
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|67.3
|34.4
|12.6
|6.90
|4.60
|13.7
|42.6
|34.7
|69.3
|8.6
|22.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Walker
|1
|35
|15.0
|12.0
|3.0
|1.00
|1.00
|9.0
|63.6
|0.0
|50.0
|6
|6
|E. Bandoumel
|6
|31.8
|11.2
|6.0
|3.7
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|38.9
|31.8
|72.0
|1.3
|4.7
|S. Griesel
|6
|32.3
|10.5
|5.8
|3.7
|0.80
|0.00
|3.2
|48.8
|16.7
|68.8
|0.7
|5.2
|C. Wilcher
|6
|30.2
|10.5
|2.2
|1.8
|0.80
|0.50
|1.3
|42.6
|34.5
|58.3
|1.2
|1
|J. Gary
|6
|29.2
|10.2
|6.8
|0.7
|1.80
|0.20
|1.0
|36.9
|26.9
|50.0
|3
|3.8
|K. Tominaga
|6
|18.7
|9.7
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.20
|0.8
|50.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|B. Keita
|6
|15.5
|4.8
|5.7
|1.0
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|56.5
|0.0
|27.3
|1.8
|3.8
|W. Breidenbach
|6
|13
|4.2
|3.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.50
|1.0
|42.3
|16.7
|50.0
|0.5
|2.7
|D. Dawson
|6
|15.2
|2.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.20
|1.2
|44.4
|33.3
|50.0
|0.8
|0.2
|J. Grace III
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|J. Lawrence
|4
|7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|20.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Hoiberg
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|O. Kojenets
|4
|2.5
|0.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.5
|Total
|6
|0.0
|67.2
|41.3
|13.2
|5.50
|2.30
|13.7
|43.7
|30.4
|61.9
|12.8
|25.5
-
SFA
UNCG0
0131 O/U
-2
11:00am
-
STAN
MEM0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:00am ESPU
-
JMAD
VALP0
0143 O/U
+14.5
12:00pm
-
MOSU
OAK0
0140 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm
-
URI
BC0
0129.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ACCN
-
Colby-Sawyer
HC0
0
1:00pm
-
ETSU
UGA0
0143 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm SECN
-
STET
CAMP0
0127 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
STONEH
LOW0
0153 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
UCD
SEMO0
0145 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
HARV
FOR0
0130.5 O/U
-4
1:30pm
-
MISS
OKLA0
0126.5 O/U
-2
1:30pm ESPN
-
MTSU
MTST0
0130 O/U
+3.5
1:30pm
-
ALST
OHIO0
0142 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
COOK
NWST0
0136 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
BELM
GAST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
Bluffton
PFW0
0
2:00pm
-
UCSD
EMU0
0146.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
COLG
HART0
0144.5 O/U
+21.5
2:00pm
-
CSUF
UND0
0135 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
DREX
TEMP0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
SPU0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ME
BRWN0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
ELON0
0136 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
TNTC
NKY0
0131 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
TRINIL
INST0
0
2:00pm
-
WAG
NJIT0
0125.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALL
SJSU0
0136 O/U
-1
2:30pm
-
CAN
BUF0
0149.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
USA
RMU0
0132.5 O/U
+8
2:30pm
-
ABIL
NAU0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
BETHEL
ARST0
0
3:00pm
-
LAM
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MONT
AF0
0123 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
MOBILE
USM0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
ORE0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
OKST0
0141 O/U
-19.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STL
13AUB0
0149 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm SECN
-
UTSO
SAM0
0
3:00pm
-
WOFF
LSU0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
COLO0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm PACN
-
8DUKE
24PUR0
0135.5 O/U
+2
3:30pm ABC
-
1UNC
18ALA0
0155 O/U
-2
3:30pm ESPN
-
BU
MIL0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
HOFS
QUIN0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
DEL
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
IDST
CARK0
0144 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
ALCN
ASU0
0133 O/U
-17
5:00pm PACN
-
JVST
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
MIA
UCF0
0136 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
RSU
ORU0
0
5:00pm
-
SIEN
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
TOWS
MER0
0136 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
PORT
12MSU0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UVM
LBSU0
0141 O/U
+1
5:30pm
-
EWU
FIU0
0154.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
UIW
GRAM0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
19UCLA0
0136.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm PACN
-
MONM
LEH0
0143 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
FSU
NEB0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESPW
-
NCO
NMEX0
0158 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
XAV
6GONZ0
0159.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm ESPN
-
UNCW
NTEX0
0119 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DART
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
FAIR
EVAN0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
FLA
WVU0
0148.5 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESPU
-
ISU
20CONN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORST
PRST0
0143 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
HAW
TXST72
65
Final
-
SACL
IONA86
76
Final