Knight final pits unbeatens UConn, Iowa State
The last time UConn opposed Iowa State, one team was going to see its season end.
This time, neither team's season will end but the 20th-ranked Huskies are seeking to continue their unbeaten start while undefeated Iowa State is hoping to get another resume-building victory Sunday night in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.
UConn (7-0) is off to its best start since winning its first nine games of the 2013-14 season when it beat Iowa State in the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden en route to its fourth national championship.
After beating Stonehill, Boston University, Buffalo, UNC-Wilmington and Delaware State by an average of 30.2 points, the Huskies advanced to the title game by getting double-digit victories over Oregon and No. 18 Alabama.
The Huskies followed up their impressive 83-59 rout of Oregon on Thursday with an 82-67 victory over Alabama in Friday's semifinals. Adama Sanogo, who is averaging 20.6 points, scored 25, including seven in a decisive run midway through the second.
"We're used to having success in these MTEs (multi-team events)," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "The whole mindset of the program this year is, we've been contending the last couple of years, contending in the Big East, contending in tournaments. But we're trying to go from contenders to champions. Now, we have a chance to do that on Sunday."
Besides Sanogo reaching 20 points for the fourth time in seven games, UConn forced 21 turnovers, including 16 in the opening 20 minutes.
UConn heads into Sunday averaging 85.9 points but is encountering a defense that gives up just 55.8 points and forces 21.4 turnovers per game.
Iowa State (5-0) entered this event after allowing 45 points per game in double-digit wins over IUPUI, North Carolina A&T and Milwaukee. The Cyclones advanced to the championship game after holding off Villanova 81-79 in overtime Thursday and edging top-ranked North Carolina 70-65 on Friday.
Caleb Grill scored a career-high 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers in the North Carolina win. He entered Friday averaging 7.3 points and missed 20 of his first 24 3-point attempts.
Aside from Grill, St. Bonaventure transfer Jaren Holmes added 22 points. Holmes' best showing this season helped Iowa State get its third win in program history against a top-ranked team, while Gabe Kalscheur struggled after scoring 23 off the bench against Villanova.
Iowa State's defense also fared well, especially at the perimeter and in the turnover battle. The Cyclones held the Tar Heels to 3 of 18 from behind the arc and forced Villanova into 14 giveaways.
"We certainly encountered our share of adversity tonight with fouls and swings in the game," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said.
"We talked a lot about it leading into this game that the full 40 minutes was going to be so important. Our guys have tremendous confidence in our ability to get stops based on the work that they do every day, and then the game comes around offensively, and different guys certainly stepped up."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|77.4 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|17.2 APG
|
|85.9 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|19.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Holmes
|5
|31.2
|17.8
|4.6
|4.4
|2.00
|0.00
|2.8
|42.3
|36.8
|66.7
|1
|3.6
|C. Grill
|5
|32.6
|12.0
|3.2
|1.2
|1.00
|0.20
|1.6
|41.7
|31.4
|90.0
|0.4
|2.8
|O. Osunniyi
|5
|18.4
|10.6
|3.8
|2.2
|0.40
|1.00
|1.4
|64.7
|33.3
|88.9
|1.8
|2
|G. Kalscheur
|5
|25
|10.0
|1.6
|1.6
|1.20
|0.00
|0.8
|34.0
|31.3
|80.0
|0.2
|1.4
|R. Jones
|5
|17.2
|8.4
|3.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.80
|1.4
|54.3
|0.0
|57.1
|1.8
|1.2
|A. Kunc
|5
|29.2
|8.4
|6.6
|1.8
|1.60
|0.80
|1.2
|46.9
|30.0
|100.0
|2.2
|4.4
|T. Lipsey
|5
|24
|4.0
|2.8
|4.2
|1.80
|0.00
|2.0
|37.5
|0.0
|88.9
|0.8
|2
|H. Ward
|5
|12.2
|3.8
|5.0
|0.4
|2.00
|0.20
|0.8
|56.3
|0.0
|50.0
|2.4
|2.6
|D. Watson
|5
|11.6
|2.0
|3.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|36.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1.8
|1.6
|E. King
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Hawley
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|5
|0.0
|77.4
|40.8
|17.2
|11.00
|3.20
|13.0
|45.3
|30.4
|76.5
|14.2
|23.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Sanogo
|7
|24.1
|20.6
|7.1
|1.0
|1.00
|0.90
|1.7
|65.9
|53.8
|83.3
|1.7
|5.4
|J. Hawkins
|5
|23
|13.0
|3.4
|1.8
|0.60
|0.80
|1.4
|39.3
|39.0
|71.4
|0.6
|2.8
|T. Newton
|7
|27.6
|12.6
|5.0
|4.9
|1.70
|0.40
|1.7
|37.7
|40.0
|79.2
|0.7
|4.3
|A. Karaban
|7
|27.3
|10.4
|3.4
|2.3
|0.40
|0.90
|1.3
|50.0
|41.4
|75.0
|1.3
|2.1
|J. Calcaterra
|7
|21.4
|9.1
|3.0
|2.0
|1.10
|0.00
|1.7
|64.7
|60.9
|75.0
|0.6
|2.4
|D. Clingan
|7
|15.3
|8.7
|6.4
|0.4
|0.90
|2.60
|1.0
|68.4
|0.0
|50.0
|2.6
|3.9
|N. Alleyne
|7
|26
|7.4
|1.6
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|37.7
|25.0
|100.0
|0.7
|0.9
|S. Johnson
|1
|17
|7.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|1
|H. Diarra
|7
|19.9
|3.6
|2.4
|3.7
|1.10
|0.10
|1.9
|33.3
|22.2
|50.0
|0.6
|1.9
|A. Jackson Jr.
|4
|21
|2.3
|3.8
|3.8
|1.00
|0.80
|2.3
|26.7
|12.5
|0.0
|1
|2.8
|R. Springs
|7
|3.1
|1.3
|1.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|0.9
|A. Roumoglou
|7
|1.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|Y. Hasson
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Hendry
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Hurley
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Johnson Jr.
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|85.9
|41.6
|19.3
|7.90
|6.00
|13.0
|49.6
|38.5
|72.8
|11.4
|27.1
-
SFA
UNCG0
0131 O/U
-2
11:00am
-
STAN
MEM0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:00am ESPU
-
JMAD
VALP0
0143 O/U
+14.5
12:00pm
-
MOSU
OAK0
0140 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm
-
URI
BC0
0129.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ACCN
-
Colby-Sawyer
HC0
0
1:00pm
-
ETSU
UGA0
0143 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm SECN
-
STET
CAMP0
0127 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
STONEH
LOW0
0153 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
UCD
SEMO0
0145 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
HARV
FOR0
0130.5 O/U
-4
1:30pm
-
MISS
OKLA0
0126.5 O/U
-2
1:30pm ESPN
-
MTSU
MTST0
0130 O/U
+3.5
1:30pm
-
ALST
OHIO0
0142 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
COOK
NWST0
0136 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
BELM
GAST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
Bluffton
PFW0
0
2:00pm
-
UCSD
EMU0
0146.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
COLG
HART0
0144.5 O/U
+21.5
2:00pm
-
CSUF
UND0
0135 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
DREX
TEMP0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
SPU0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ME
BRWN0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
ELON0
0136 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
TNTC
NKY0
0131 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
TRINIL
INST0
0
2:00pm
-
WAG
NJIT0
0125.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALL
SJSU0
0136 O/U
-1
2:30pm
-
CAN
BUF0
0149.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
USA
RMU0
0132.5 O/U
+8
2:30pm
-
ABIL
NAU0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
BETHEL
ARST0
0
3:00pm
-
LAM
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MONT
AF0
0123 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
MOBILE
USM0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
ORE0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
OKST0
0141 O/U
-19.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STL
13AUB0
0149 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm SECN
-
UTSO
SAM0
0
3:00pm
-
WOFF
LSU0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
COLO0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm PACN
-
8DUKE
24PUR0
0135.5 O/U
+2
3:30pm ABC
-
1UNC
18ALA0
0155 O/U
-2
3:30pm ESPN
-
BU
MIL0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
HOFS
QUIN0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
DEL
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
IDST
CARK0
0144 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
ALCN
ASU0
0133 O/U
-17
5:00pm PACN
-
JVST
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
MIA
UCF0
0136 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
RSU
ORU0
0
5:00pm
-
SIEN
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
TOWS
MER0
0136 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
PORT
12MSU0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UVM
LBSU0
0141 O/U
+1
5:30pm
-
EWU
FIU0
0154.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
UIW
GRAM0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
19UCLA0
0136.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm PACN
-
MONM
LEH0
0143 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
FSU
NEB0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESPW
-
NCO
NMEX0
0158 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
XAV
6GONZ0
0159.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm ESPN
-
UNCW
NTEX0
0119 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DART
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
FAIR
EVAN0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
FLA
WVU0
0148.5 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESPU
-
ISU
20CONN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORST
PRST0
0143 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
HAW
TXST72
65
Final
-
SACL
IONA86
76
Final