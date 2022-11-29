Iowa State puts No. 23 ranking to test vs. North Dakota
Iowa State puts No. 23 ranking to test vs. North Dakota
A 2-1 run through the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., over the weekend helped vault Iowa State to a No. 23 ranking entering Wednesday's visit from North Dakota.
While victories against Villanova and then-No. 1 North Carolina excited the Cyclones, they hardly viewed Sunday's tournament championship game loss to No. 20 Connecticut as utter deflation.
"This is a learning experience," said Iowa State's Osun Osunniyi. "We're not going to hang our hats on this one loss. We had two really good wins."
Iowa State (5-1) was inconsistent in the scoring column against the Huskies. While Osunniyi (14 points), Tamin Lipsey (12) and Jaren Holmes (11) contributed double-figure efforts, the Cyclones hoped for more from Caleb Grill.
Grill, who connected on 7-of-11 attempts from long range against North Carolina en route to 31 points, had just one point against UConn while missing each of his three 3-pointers.
Rebounding woes further doomed Iowa State, as UConn seized a 48-19 edge on the glass.
"Physically, we've got to be able to hit people," Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "I don't feel like we did the job hitting bodies and keeping bodies off the board like we need to."
The loss stopped the Cyclones' 18-game, regular-season winning streak against nonconference opponents.
Holmes was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on the heels of his tournament performance. The St. Bonaventure transfer averaged 15 points and 4.7 assists while logging an average of 31.7 minutes in the three Phil Knight Invitational games.
He clearly will be on the radar for North Dakota (5-3), a program that, like Iowa State, prides itself on defense.
The Hawks limited Cal State Fullerton to 11 points in the final 10 minutes of Sunday's 73-57 home victory to close UND Holiday Tournament play. Friday's tournament win against Utah Tech saw North Dakota hold its foe to six points in the final 10 minutes, preserving a 67-52 victory.
"What this means is you see the potential with this group and what we can become," North Dakota coach Paul Sather said. "We've got to keep the mindset of what we can do to help this team and be ready when your number is called. But we're starting to find the core of some culture and toughness."
Four Hawks scored in double figures against Cal State Fullerton, led by Tsotne Tsartsidze (18) and Matt Norman (14).
Tsartsidze grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to go with two blocks.
Sather and his staff have emphasized the team element of defense as the program aims for a turnaround from last season's six-win effort.
"It's been great but there is still room to improve, myself included," Norman said. "No one cares who gets the credit. Everyone is willing to put it on the line defensively."
Iowa State boasts a 2-0 edge in the all-time series, although the schools haven't met in nearly 13 years. The Cyclones rolled past visiting North Dakota 83-52 on Dec. 22, 2009, after winning by 26 points on their home floor on Jan. 5, 2008.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.1 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|73.3 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Omot
|8
|28.5
|12.6
|3.4
|1.3
|0.60
|0.90
|0.9
|42.5
|27.6
|67.9
|1
|2.4
|M. Norman
|8
|22
|9.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|1.4
|42.1
|46.3
|90.0
|0.4
|2.1
|T. Tsartsidze
|8
|26.1
|8.8
|4.6
|1.4
|0.80
|0.80
|1.6
|42.9
|33.3
|75.0
|2.3
|2.4
|T. Eaglestaff
|8
|13.3
|7.0
|1.0
|1.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.9
|43.5
|40.6
|75.0
|0.3
|0.8
|E. Brooks
|4
|21.3
|6.8
|4.8
|1.8
|0.80
|0.30
|2.0
|62.5
|0.0
|63.6
|1.3
|3.5
|M. Sueker
|8
|18.1
|6.6
|3.1
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|1.1
|45.7
|21.4
|57.1
|0.8
|2.4
|C. Nero
|8
|14.9
|6.4
|2.0
|1.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|36.4
|37.5
|83.3
|0.1
|1.9
|B. Danielson
|8
|19.9
|6.1
|3.3
|0.5
|0.60
|0.30
|0.3
|52.9
|25.0
|90.9
|0.6
|2.6
|A. Levias
|6
|12.5
|4.7
|1.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|1.5
|52.6
|28.6
|60.0
|0.7
|1.2
|B. Mathews
|8
|10.9
|3.5
|3.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.40
|1.0
|61.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|2.4
|J. Trent
|8
|22.1
|3.5
|3.9
|3.6
|0.50
|0.30
|2.1
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|3
|R. Grant
|3
|11.7
|0.7
|1.0
|2.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|8
|0.0
|71.1
|35.5
|14.0
|5.00
|3.30
|12.9
|45.2
|34.4
|69.3
|9.6
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Holmes
|6
|30.7
|16.7
|4.0
|4.0
|1.80
|0.00
|2.8
|41.1
|36.4
|64.3
|0.8
|3.2
|O. Osunniyi
|6
|19.8
|11.2
|3.7
|1.8
|0.50
|0.80
|1.3
|65.9
|50.0
|91.7
|2
|1.7
|C. Grill
|6
|31.8
|10.2
|3.0
|1.2
|1.20
|0.20
|1.5
|37.7
|28.9
|83.3
|0.3
|2.7
|G. Kalscheur
|6
|26.2
|9.3
|1.7
|1.5
|1.70
|0.00
|1.0
|31.7
|27.8
|80.0
|0.3
|1.3
|A. Kunc
|6
|28.5
|7.5
|6.3
|1.7
|1.30
|0.70
|1.2
|48.5
|33.3
|85.7
|1.8
|4.5
|R. Jones
|6
|16.3
|7.0
|2.7
|0.7
|0.80
|0.70
|1.2
|51.4
|0.0
|57.1
|1.5
|1.2
|T. Lipsey
|6
|24.8
|5.3
|2.7
|4.0
|1.80
|0.00
|1.8
|48.0
|0.0
|88.9
|0.8
|1.8
|H. Ward
|6
|12.2
|3.8
|4.5
|0.3
|1.80
|0.20
|0.8
|61.1
|0.0
|50.0
|2.2
|2.3
|D. Watson
|6
|10.8
|2.0
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|35.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|1.3
|E. King
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Hawley
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|6
|0.0
|73.3
|37.2
|15.8
|11.30
|2.70
|12.8
|44.7
|29.7
|74.7
|13.0
|21.7
-
NAVY
LIP0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
SACL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
L-MD
BING0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
MERMAK
LOW0
0131.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
TEMP
LAS0
0134.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP+
-
USMMA
ARMY0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
BUT0
0136 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAT
TNTC0
0138.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CIT
CHSO0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CIU
SCUP0
0
7:00pm
-
COPP
UMBC0
0156 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
DRKE
INST0
0147 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
HIPT0
0143 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
EMU
FIU0
0163 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
E. Nazarene
STONEH0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
HART0
0148 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
WCU0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
UGA0
0141 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
HC0
0139 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
HOFS
GMU0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
HOW
YALE0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
LAF
DREX0
0120 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LEH
UMES0
0143 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
MARS
ETSU0
0
7:00pm
-
MTSU
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UNCG
NCAT0
0132.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NJIT
CINCY0
0132.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART0
0
7:00pm
-
CAIRN
PRIN0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
TOL0
0145.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SHU
NH0
0145 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
USA
FAU0
0140.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SFU
BUCK0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
UCCLER
OHIO0
0
7:00pm
-
VAN
VCU0
0130.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMU
DAY0
0129 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
MCNS
13TENN0
0133 O/U
-34.5
7:15pm SECN
-
25OSU
17DUKE0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:15pm ESPN
-
5PUR
FSU0
0139 O/U
+15
7:15pm ESP2
-
RUTG
MIA0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:15pm ESPU
-
DALCHR
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
DSU
STFR0
0132 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
FGCU
GASO0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
JU
UAB0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm
-
ME
FOR0
0131.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
UNCW
CCAR0
0133 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TXCC
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
EW
LIND0
0
8:00pm
-
FAMU
FLA0
0139.5 O/U
-30
8:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
TTU0
0137.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
RIDE0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UIC0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
No. American
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
MEM0
0141 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
23ISU0
0132.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NIU
EIU0
0130.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
UNI
BRAD0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SIU
EVAN0
0121.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
SMU
TA&M0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
PEAY0
0132 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
SELA
XAV0
0155 O/U
-22
8:30pm FS1
-
SNIND
WIU0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
JOES
PENN0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
UAPB
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
CARK
LCHI0
0142 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
LMU
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
MTST
SUU0
0147 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
NWU
EWU0
0
9:00pm
-
SAM
DEP0
0151.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS2
-
SC
GW0
0136 O/U
-3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TNST
STL0
0148 O/U
-19.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NMST0
0136 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP+
-
BC
NEB0
0131 O/U
-6.5
9:15pm ESPU
-
20MSU
ND0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
9:15pm ESP2
-
18UNC
10IND0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
9:15pm ESPN
-
UALR
SF0
0152 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
CSUF
SEA0
0137.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
MULTU
PORT0
0
10:00pm
-
NMEX
SMC0
0136.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
POBI
PRST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CABP0
0129 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0126.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CP
PEP0
0
PPD