Rutgers, with standout Caleb McConnell back, visits Miami
Miami might be catching Rutgers at the wrong time.
The Scarlet Knights (5-1) will visit the Hurricanes (6-1) on Wednesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Coral Gables, Fla.
The Knights on Saturday got a key player back to their lineup as fifth-year senior Caleb McConnell returned after missing six weeks due to a knee injury.
McConnell is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He is also one of 20 players on the watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award.
On Saturday, McConnell played 25 minutes off the bench, posting four points, four rebounds and three assists in an 83-49 win over Central Connecticut State.
"It was great to have Caleb back," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "We missed him."
Rutgers on Saturday was still missing guard Paul Mulcahy (shoulder), who has started 56 career games for the Knights, including all three of his appearances this season.
Loyola (Md.) transfer Cam Spencer leads Rutgers in scoring (17.3 points) and ranks second nationally with 3.7 steals per game.
Miami, lacking in great size, may have trouble with 6-foot-11, 240-pound Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, who is averaging 16.8 points and leads the Knights in rebounds (10.0) and blocks (2.2).
The Hurricanes will counter Omoruyi with 6-foot-7, 248-pound Norchad Omier, the co-leader for the Hurricanes in points (13.4) but leader in rebounds (10.6) -- all while shooting 62.7 percent.
Miami will try to crack a Rutgers defense that entered this week ranked seventh in the nation, allowing just 52.8 points per game.
The Hurricanes, who have one of the more balanced offenses in the country, have to hope that guards Isaiah Wong (13.4 ppg) and Nijel Pack (13.0) have hot shooting nights. They are Miami's biggest perimeter threats.
Jordan Miller is Miami's "glue guy" who keeps the team together, averaging 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
Miami is coming off a 66-64 win over UCF on Sunday.
In that game, Miami overcame a great performance by UCF backup point guard Darius Johnson, who scored 22 of his career-high 24 points in the second half.
"We got some clutch performances," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.
Miami also got a bit lucky. The Hurricanes were 6 of 19 on 3-point attempts against UCF, and one of those shots was Wong's half-court swish that beat the halftime buzzer. Miami also got a banked-in 3-pointer by Wooga Poplar.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|76.8 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|74.6 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Spencer
|6
|33.2
|17.3
|3.7
|3.8
|3.70
|0.20
|1.0
|53.1
|46.9
|95.5
|0.5
|3.2
|C. Omoruyi
|6
|29.7
|16.8
|10.0
|1.0
|1.20
|2.00
|1.8
|50.6
|14.3
|50.0
|3.5
|6.5
|A. Hyatt
|6
|27.5
|11.3
|5.0
|0.8
|1.80
|0.30
|2.3
|35.2
|27.3
|85.7
|1.3
|3.7
|D. Simpson
|6
|27.5
|9.5
|1.8
|2.5
|1.50
|0.50
|1.8
|34.0
|35.7
|80.0
|0.5
|1.3
|M. Mag
|6
|24.2
|8.2
|5.7
|1.3
|1.20
|0.20
|1.3
|50.0
|14.3
|73.7
|1.8
|3.8
|P. Mulcahy
|3
|20.7
|4.7
|3.0
|3.7
|2.30
|0.30
|1.0
|35.7
|33.3
|50.0
|1.7
|1.3
|A. Woolfolk
|6
|12.3
|4.7
|3.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.50
|1.5
|70.6
|0.0
|44.4
|1.5
|2.2
|C. McConnell
|1
|25
|4.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|J. Miller
|6
|14
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|D. Reiber
|6
|9
|2.0
|1.2
|1.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|36.4
|33.3
|40.0
|0.5
|0.7
|L. Stephens
|2
|1.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Chol
|4
|4.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|12.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|O. Palmquist
|5
|4
|0.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1
|A. Terry
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|A. Fulin
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|76.8
|44.7
|15.0
|11.80
|4.20
|11.8
|44.0
|31.4
|69.9
|13.7
|27.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Omier
|7
|28.7
|13.4
|10.6
|1.6
|1.40
|0.90
|2.3
|62.7
|25.0
|65.5
|4.9
|5.7
|I. Wong
|7
|33.9
|13.4
|4.1
|3.4
|2.10
|0.70
|1.7
|38.6
|33.3
|71.4
|0.7
|3.4
|J. Miller
|7
|32.9
|13.3
|6.0
|1.4
|1.90
|0.60
|1.4
|50.7
|30.4
|90.9
|2.3
|3.7
|N. Pack
|7
|29.7
|13.0
|2.3
|2.4
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|46.2
|35.1
|85.7
|0.9
|1.4
|W. Poplar
|7
|22
|8.7
|2.3
|1.4
|1.00
|0.00
|1.4
|51.1
|38.9
|80.0
|0.4
|1.9
|B. Joseph
|7
|20.7
|5.7
|2.0
|2.4
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|48.1
|35.3
|66.7
|0.3
|1.7
|H. Beverly
|7
|10.3
|2.3
|0.6
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|37.5
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|C. Watson
|3
|2.7
|2.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Casey
|6
|8
|1.8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.7
|0.8
|A. Walker
|7
|9.9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|22.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|F. Aire
|5
|2.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|D. Jovanovich
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|74.6
|36.4
|14.0
|8.60
|2.90
|11.4
|47.2
|33.1
|72.1
|11.7
|21.6
-
NAVY
LIP0
0138 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
SACL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
L-MD
BING0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
MERMAK
LOW0
0131.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
TEMP
LAS0
0134.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP+
-
USMMA
ARMY0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
BUT0
0136 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAT
TNTC0
0138.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CIT
CHSO0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CIU
SCUP0
0
7:00pm
-
COPP
UMBC0
0155 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
DRKE
INST0
0147 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
HIPT0
0143 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
EMU
FIU0
0163 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
E. Nazarene
STONEH0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
HART0
0148 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
WCU0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
UGA0
0141 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
HC0
0139 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
HOFS
GMU0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
HOW
YALE0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
LAF
DREX0
0120 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LEH
UMES0
0143 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
MARS
ETSU0
0
7:00pm
-
MTSU
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UNCG
NCAT0
0132.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NJIT
CINCY0
0132.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART0
0
7:00pm
-
CAIRN
PRIN0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
TOL0
0145.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SHU
NH0
0145 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
USA
FAU0
0140.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SFU
BUCK0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
UCCLER
OHIO0
0
7:00pm
-
VAN
VCU0
0130.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMU
DAY0
0129 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
MCNS
13TENN0
0133 O/U
-34.5
7:15pm SECN
-
25OSU
17DUKE0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:15pm ESPN
-
5PUR
FSU0
0139 O/U
+15
7:15pm ESP2
-
RUTG
MIA0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:15pm ESPU
-
DALCHR
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
DSU
STFR0
0132 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
FGCU
GASO0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
JU
UAB0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm
-
ME
FOR0
0131.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
UNCW
CCAR0
0133 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TXCC
UTRGV0
0155 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
EW
LIND0
0
8:00pm
-
FAMU
FLA0
0139.5 O/U
-30
8:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
TTU0
0137.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
RIDE0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UIC0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
No. American
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
MEM0
0141 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
23ISU0
0132.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NIU
EIU0
0130.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
UNI
BRAD0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SIU
EVAN0
0121.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
SMU
TA&M0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
PEAY0
0132 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
SELA
XAV0
0155 O/U
-22
8:30pm FS1
-
SNIND
WIU0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
JOES
PENN0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
UAPB
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
CARK
LCHI0
0142 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
LMU
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
MTST
SUU0
0147 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
NWU
EWU0
0
9:00pm
-
SAM
DEP0
0151.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS2
-
SC
GW0
0136 O/U
-3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TNST
STL0
0148 O/U
-19.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NMST0
0136 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP+
-
BC
NEB0
0131 O/U
-6.5
9:15pm ESPU
-
20MSU
ND0
0137 O/U
+2.5
9:15pm ESP2
-
18UNC
10IND0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
9:15pm ESPN
-
UALR
SF0
0152 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
CSUF
SEA0
0137.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
MULTU
PORT0
0
10:00pm
-
NMEX
SMC0
0136.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
POBI
PRST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CABP0
0129 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0126.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CP
PEP0
0
PPD