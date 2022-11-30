Arizona St., Colorado meet in early Pac-12 battle
Arizona State visits Colorado on Thursday night for what will be another pre-Christmas Pac-12 opener for each team.
This is the third season that Pac-12 teams have been scheduled to play conference games in December after the league expanded to a 20-game slate.
"In a perfect world, you want all (conference games) together," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said, via Buffzone. "I don't think any coach in America wants to play a league game (in) December.
"But by going to a 20-game league schedule, and looking at the calendar, and having travel partners to get to this part of the country, we have to do it. I get it."
The Buffaloes (4-3) are coming off a 65-62 home victory against Yale on Sunday.
KJ Simpson leads Colorado with a 17.1 point average. He's also grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game.
Tristan da Silva (12.1 points) and J'Vonne Hadley (10.4 points) are the other double-figure scorers for the Buffaloes. Hadley also is averaging a team-best 8.0 rebounds.
The Sun Devils (6-1), who are outscoring opponents 74.0 to 59.7, will be seeking their fifth straight win.
Arizona St. is 2-0 at neutral sites but dropped its only road game, a 67-66 overtime loss at Texas Southern on Nov. 13.
"We gotta prove that we can go away from (home) and win a basketball game," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "We tried to prepare. Both of our closed scrimmages were on the road this year, purposely, because we knew we had three true road games left here in the month of December to get ready for."
The Sun Devils are led by DJ Horne (13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Frankie Collins (12.9, 4.9, 5.1 assists).
Devan Cambridge (9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Warren Washington (8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds) also contribute greatly to ASU's attack.
ASU won the last meeting, 82-65 at Boulder, Colo., on Feb. 24, to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|74.0 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|74.3 PPG
|44.9 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|7
|29.4
|13.1
|5.3
|2.9
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|38.5
|31.7
|79.2
|0.7
|4.6
|F. Collins
|7
|30
|12.9
|4.9
|5.1
|1.60
|0.30
|3.6
|40.9
|35.0
|72.5
|0.3
|4.6
|M. Bagley
|2
|28.5
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1
|3
|D. Cambridge
|7
|26.4
|9.4
|5.7
|0.6
|0.40
|1.10
|2.0
|50.0
|47.1
|63.2
|2
|3.7
|W. Washington
|7
|21.6
|8.3
|6.7
|1.0
|0.40
|2.00
|0.9
|71.9
|0.0
|60.0
|2.4
|4.3
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|6
|22.5
|8.0
|2.5
|1.3
|1.00
|0.80
|0.8
|35.3
|20.7
|75.0
|0.5
|2
|A. Nunez
|7
|15.3
|6.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|51.6
|47.1
|75.0
|0.4
|1
|L. Muhammad
|7
|12.7
|4.9
|1.3
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|37.5
|0.0
|94.1
|0.1
|1.1
|A. Gaffney
|7
|20.1
|3.4
|4.3
|0.7
|0.70
|1.00
|1.1
|38.9
|37.5
|77.8
|0.7
|3.6
|D. Brennan
|7
|10.7
|3.1
|2.1
|0.0
|0.30
|0.70
|0.6
|72.7
|0.0
|75.0
|1
|1.1
|J. Neal
|2
|13.5
|2.5
|2.5
|3.5
|1.00
|0.50
|1.5
|20.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0
|2.5
|B. Hurley
|2
|3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|E. Boakye
|4
|4.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.8
|C. Ronzone
|1
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|M. Burno
|2
|2.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Olmsted
|4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Ronzone
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|74.0
|44.7
|14.4
|6.00
|6.40
|13.9
|44.0
|32.5
|71.0
|10.7
|30.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|7
|28.6
|17.1
|5.3
|3.7
|1.70
|0.00
|2.6
|42.9
|33.3
|76.7
|0.7
|4.6
|T. da Silva
|7
|26.9
|12.1
|3.7
|0.6
|0.70
|0.40
|1.6
|50.0
|35.0
|73.7
|0.6
|3.1
|J. Hadley
|5
|23.6
|10.4
|8.0
|1.0
|1.20
|1.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|63.2
|3.6
|4.4
|J. Gabbidon
|7
|24.1
|7.9
|2.3
|1.6
|1.40
|0.70
|0.7
|38.6
|26.3
|61.5
|0.3
|2
|N. Clifford
|7
|20.9
|6.6
|3.6
|1.7
|1.00
|0.40
|1.9
|40.0
|27.8
|45.5
|1
|2.6
|E. Wright
|7
|15.6
|6.1
|2.4
|0.6
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|45.7
|50.0
|50.0
|0.9
|1.6
|J. Hammond III
|7
|18.7
|5.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.10
|0.00
|1.7
|42.4
|28.6
|80.0
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Ruffin
|7
|12.7
|5.4
|2.6
|1.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|40.0
|37.5
|80.0
|0.3
|2.3
|L. Lovering
|7
|21
|3.3
|4.4
|1.7
|0.90
|1.30
|2.4
|40.0
|0.0
|63.6
|2.1
|2.3
|L. O'Brien
|7
|14.7
|2.6
|2.3
|0.7
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|26.1
|8.3
|71.4
|0.7
|1.6
|Total
|7
|0.0
|74.3
|44.9
|13.7
|8.70
|3.90
|14.1
|42.8
|31.6
|67.8
|12.3
|27.3
-
OKST
8CONN0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm FS1
-
COR
DEL0
0155 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
7CREI
2TEX0
0140 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESPN
-
DET
PFW0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MAN0
0131.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MGSC
GAST0
0
7:00pm
-
MTSM
SPU0
0129.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NCCU
RAD0
0132 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
LYND
UVM0
0
7:00pm
-
OAK
CLST0
0137 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
WOFF0
0133 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
RMU
WRST0
0143.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
NKY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CHST
COOK0
0134.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
DU
HOUC0
0151.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
ILST
MURR0
0136.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
MIL
GB0
0135 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MVSU
ARST0
0130 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
VALP
BELM0
0141 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESPU
-
4ARIZ
UTAH0
0154.5 O/U
+7
8:30pm PACN
-
ASU
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm FS1
-
TXST
LAM0
0132.5 O/U
+12
8:30pm
-
NWST
SFA0
0139 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
HALL
9KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESPN
-
UOP
UCD0
0154 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
UTU
UTST0
0146.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
WASH
ORST0
0132.5 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESPU
-
21UCLA
STAN0
0135.5 O/U
+6
10:30pm ESP2
-
WSU
ORE0
0135 O/U
-4
10:30pm PACN
-
TXAMC
HAW53
51
Final