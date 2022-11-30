No. 9 Kansas fighting injuries, meets sluggish Seton Hall
One of the more intriguing matchups of the Big East-Big 12 Battle will pit No. 9 Kansas, the defending national champion, against inconsistent Seton Hall on Thursday in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas (7-1) played three games in three days in last week's Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. It ran out of gas in Friday's final, shooting just 32.1 percent in a 64-50 loss to then-No. 22 Tennessee.
There was a quick turnaround before the Jayhawks hosted Texas Southern on Monday, but Jalen Wilson put up 22 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead Kansas to a comfortable 87-55 win.
Starting guard Kevin McCullar Jr. sat out with a pulled groin sustained against Tennessee. Coach Bill Self gave Joseph Yesufu his first-ever start for the Jayhawks and Yesufu responded with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, three rebounds and three assists.
"Defensively he should be better, eating people up, causing havoc, but I thought he did fine," Self said of Yesufu. "He needs to be a guy who can make 2 out of 5 (shots) when he comes in the game ... He's a good shooter. His stroke looked good tonight."
Freshman MJ Rice added a career-best 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench against Texas Southern.
Self said there was a chance McCullar could practice Wednesday and play Thursday, but the Jayhawks would sit him if necessary. Bobby Pettiford (hamstring) won't be available until Kansas' game against Missouri on Dec. 10 at the earliest, Self said.
Seton Hall (4-3) slugged out a 64-60 win over then-No. 7 Texas in last year's Big East-Big 12 Battle game. That was part of a 9-1 start to the season that saw the Pirates ranked as high as No. 15 in the country.
But they have a new group under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, and they hit some early growing pains in last week's ESPN Events Invitational.
Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to hand Seton Hall a stunning 70-69 win over Memphis in the first game. The Pirates went on to lose their next two games to Oklahoma and Siena by a combined 18 points.
While accepting blame for Sunday's 60-55 loss to Siena, Holloway simultaneously sent a harsh message to his players in a postgame radio interview.
"Came out flat. No energy. Never been a part of something where guys don't want to play basketball," Holloway said. "Saw it this morning in the walk-through. We had nothing."
Al-Amir Dawes led the Pirates with 15 points and Samuel had 14 along with seven rebounds against Siena. They were outshot 42.9 percent to 32.7 percent by their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foes.
Dre Davis, currently the team's second-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, is dealing with a knee issue and did not play against Siena. It's unclear how long he'll be out.
Kansas is 2-1 all-time against Seton Hall, most recently an 83-79 win in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.0 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|76.0 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|18.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Dawes
|7
|28.9
|11.9
|3.3
|1.9
|1.00
|0.30
|2.6
|40.9
|50.0
|92.3
|0.3
|3
|D. Davis
|5
|21
|11.4
|3.8
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|2.0
|45.7
|25.0
|91.7
|1
|2.8
|T. Samuel
|7
|19.7
|10.9
|6.6
|1.0
|0.90
|0.90
|1.1
|52.8
|66.7
|75.0
|3
|3.6
|T. Jackson
|7
|17.7
|9.4
|2.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|1.6
|55.0
|42.9
|70.4
|0.6
|2.3
|K. Ndefo
|7
|23.1
|7.1
|5.3
|0.7
|0.90
|1.10
|2.4
|47.4
|0.0
|58.3
|2.1
|3.1
|J. Harris
|7
|23
|6.6
|1.0
|1.3
|1.10
|0.00
|0.7
|36.6
|33.3
|63.6
|0
|1
|K. Richmond
|7
|20.3
|6.0
|3.7
|3.0
|1.40
|0.00
|1.6
|43.3
|50.0
|54.5
|0.4
|3.3
|F. Odukale
|7
|21.9
|5.3
|3.3
|2.4
|1.30
|0.30
|1.0
|34.5
|27.3
|63.6
|0.1
|3.1
|T. Davis
|7
|19
|4.1
|4.3
|1.1
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|29.2
|11.1
|58.3
|1.9
|2.4
|J. Sanders
|5
|11.4
|1.8
|1.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|1.0
|30.0
|30.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1
|E. Muhammad
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|D. Gabriel
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Mercado
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|71.0
|43.0
|12.6
|8.00
|4.00
|15.6
|42.9
|35.2
|69.1
|12.4
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|8
|34.1
|22.8
|8.9
|3.6
|0.90
|0.30
|1.9
|42.9
|34.0
|75.0
|1.4
|7.5
|G. Dick
|8
|31.4
|15.4
|4.1
|1.4
|1.10
|0.10
|0.6
|48.4
|46.0
|71.4
|0.9
|3.3
|K. McCullar Jr.
|7
|29.6
|9.7
|7.3
|2.1
|1.90
|0.90
|2.9
|41.4
|30.4
|68.4
|1.7
|5.6
|D. Harris Jr.
|8
|30.5
|7.8
|2.8
|6.1
|2.30
|0.80
|2.0
|45.3
|36.4
|71.4
|0.8
|2
|K. Adams Jr.
|8
|25.5
|6.5
|4.9
|2.3
|0.50
|0.90
|1.5
|63.2
|0.0
|25.0
|2.6
|2.3
|M. Rice
|5
|12.4
|6.2
|1.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|44.4
|22.2
|62.5
|0.6
|1
|J. Yesufu
|8
|13.1
|5.0
|1.1
|0.4
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|41.7
|35.0
|75.0
|0.1
|1
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|7
|15.6
|3.0
|1.1
|2.3
|0.30
|0.10
|1.4
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.7
|E. Udeh Jr.
|7
|9.6
|2.1
|2.7
|0.1
|0.30
|0.90
|0.6
|53.8
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|1.7
|Z. Ejiofor
|7
|5.9
|1.3
|3.3
|0.1
|0.10
|1.00
|0.9
|66.7
|0.0
|25.0
|1.3
|2
|M. Jankovich
|4
|2
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Clemence
|5
|7.2
|0.0
|1.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1.2
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|D. Wilhite
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|76.0
|42.4
|18.3
|7.80
|4.50
|12.5
|45.9
|35.2
|62.3
|11.6
|27.9
-
OKST
8CONN0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm FS1
-
COR
DEL0
0155 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
7CREI
2TEX0
0140 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESPN
-
DET
PFW0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MAN0
0131.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MGSC
GAST0
0
7:00pm
-
MTSM
SPU0
0129.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NCCU
RAD0
0132 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
LYND
UVM0
0
7:00pm
-
OAK
CLST0
0137 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
WOFF0
0133 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
RMU
WRST0
0143.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
NKY0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CHST
COOK0
0134.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
DU
HOUC0
0151.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
ILST
MURR0
0136.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
MIL
GB0
0135 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MVSU
ARST0
0130 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
VALP
BELM0
0141 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESPU
-
4ARIZ
UTAH0
0154.5 O/U
+7
8:30pm PACN
-
ASU
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm FS1
-
TXST
LAM0
0131 O/U
+12
8:30pm
-
NWST
SFA0
0139 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
HALL
9KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESPN
-
UOP
UCD0
0154 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
UTU
UTST0
0146.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
WASH
ORST0
0132.5 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESPU
-
21UCLA
STAN0
0135.5 O/U
+6
10:30pm ESP2
-
WSU
ORE0
0135 O/U
-4
10:30pm PACN
-
TXAMC
HAW53
51
Final