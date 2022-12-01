Wake Forest, Clemson playing well entering ACC opener
Wake Forest and Clemson both sense a possibility for bigger things ahead entering Atlantic Coast Conference play.
The Demon Deacons (7-1) and Tigers (6-2) meet Friday night in Clemson, S.C., with both teams looking to build off thrilling outcomes earlier this week.
Winning road games has been troublesome for Wake Forest in recent seasons, but the Demon Deacons might be onto something as they'll try to pull that off in consecutive games after winning 78-75 Tuesday night at Wisconsin.
"To win on the road, you have to get off to a great start," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said.
Clemson meanwhile managed a double-overtime 101-94 home victory against Penn State on Tuesday night, aided by PJ Hall's 22 points in his first starting role of the season.
"It was great to see PJ play the way that we know he can," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said, noting the forward's ongoing recovery from an injury last season and an offseason setback. "He's still not all the way back. ... There are just times we got to get him out (of the game)."
In general, Hall has been limited to around 20 minutes, so his durability could be a factor in this ACC opener.
Wake Forest has won seven of its first eight games for the second season in a row. Another transfer has made a big impact for the Demon Deacons.
Tyree Appleby, a former Cleveland State and Florida player, makes his ACC debut three nights after posting a season-high 32 points at Wisconsin.
"Get everybody going and don't force too many shots," Appleby said of the key to his success. "I think my teammates set me up in some great positions."
Appleby has been a good fit for Wake Forest.
"He plays to his strengths," Forbes said. "Credit to him for always playing in attack mode."
Clemson played three games in five days, ending with the Penn State game. The stretch began with a three-point loss to nationally ranked Iowa and an eight-point victory against California.
"It's hard to get better because we're not working on some of the things we need to work on," Brownell said of the lack of practice time.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|81.3 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|75.8 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|8
|33.9
|19.6
|4.4
|5.5
|1.80
|0.00
|2.6
|53.4
|45.7
|87.0
|0.6
|3.8
|C. Hildreth
|8
|30.1
|12.3
|6.6
|3.6
|1.00
|0.00
|2.6
|53.0
|35.7
|74.2
|1.5
|5.1
|A. Carr
|8
|30.1
|10.9
|5.4
|1.4
|0.80
|0.60
|1.8
|49.3
|30.0
|72.7
|1.4
|4
|D. Williamson
|6
|31
|10.7
|2.5
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|34.0
|32.1
|86.4
|0.2
|2.3
|D. Monsanto
|8
|18.1
|9.8
|2.9
|0.1
|1.40
|0.30
|0.5
|42.4
|43.8
|33.3
|0.3
|2.6
|J. Ituka
|2
|15.5
|7.5
|2.5
|2.0
|0.00
|0.50
|2.0
|40.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2
|M. Marsh
|5
|14.6
|6.8
|4.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|87.5
|0.0
|54.5
|1.2
|2.8
|B. Klintman
|8
|22.3
|6.0
|4.4
|0.9
|0.80
|0.60
|1.0
|42.5
|21.4
|73.3
|1.3
|3.1
|D. Bradford
|7
|12
|4.1
|2.1
|0.1
|0.10
|1.10
|1.3
|85.7
|0.0
|41.7
|0.6
|1.6
|Z. Keller
|8
|14
|3.0
|2.0
|0.1
|0.60
|0.30
|0.8
|39.1
|28.6
|50.0
|0.6
|1.4
|G. van Beveren
|2
|2
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|L. Taylor
|6
|10.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|27.3
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|R. Kennah
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|K. Dunn
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|O. Kmety
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|X. Xu
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|8
|0.0
|81.3
|42.1
|14.1
|6.80
|3.30
|13.4
|48.5
|36.5
|75.7
|8.9
|29.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Hunter
|8
|31.1
|15.4
|2.1
|5.3
|0.40
|0.30
|2.1
|45.7
|57.6
|76.9
|0.3
|1.9
|H. Tyson
|8
|33.4
|14.1
|8.8
|1.9
|1.30
|0.10
|1.1
|43.4
|43.2
|83.3
|2.1
|6.6
|B. Galloway
|8
|29.8
|10.9
|2.8
|2.4
|1.30
|0.30
|1.5
|50.9
|30.0
|75.9
|0.1
|2.6
|P. Hall
|7
|18
|10.6
|2.7
|0.3
|0.70
|0.60
|1.1
|51.0
|33.3
|75.0
|1
|1.7
|A. Hemenway
|8
|32.8
|9.9
|2.9
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|51.9
|47.4
|77.8
|0.3
|2.6
|I. Schieffelin
|8
|18.4
|6.9
|4.6
|1.3
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|55.3
|33.3
|64.7
|1.6
|3
|R. Godfrey
|7
|6.9
|3.0
|1.1
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|69.2
|0.0
|60.0
|0.1
|1
|B. Middlebrooks
|8
|11
|2.9
|2.8
|0.3
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|52.6
|0.0
|42.9
|0.9
|1.9
|J. Beadle
|7
|14.9
|2.3
|1.6
|1.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.7
|26.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|1.4
|C. Wiggins
|4
|8
|2.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|66.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Hunter
|8
|10.1
|0.8
|1.3
|1.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|23.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|D. Foster
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Nauseef
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Nauseef
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|75.8
|35.8
|16.0
|5.90
|2.50
|10.3
|47.1
|39.7
|73.6
|7.8
|25.3
-
BRWN
BRY0
0156.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
APP
CHAR0
0123 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BU
MERMAK0
0126.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
ECU0
0133.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
SIEN0
0138 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CHSO
USF0
0133 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
JMAD0
0158.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
FAMU
UGA0
0131 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
KENN
MER0
0139 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NIAG
IONA0
0129.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
PITT
NCST0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
SDST
KENT0
0145 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SOU
LT0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
LIU0
0137 O/U
+19
7:00pm
-
MASS
HARV0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UMES
LIB0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
WAKE
CLEM0
0142.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
NE
GT0
0130 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
COLG
15AUB0
0145.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESP+
-
14GONZ
6BAY0
0161.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm PEAC
-
UTA
LSU0
0131.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
16ILL
22MD0
0145 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NIU
IDHO0
0144.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
BETH
UCSD0
0
10:00pm
-
OCCIDE
24SDSU0
0
10:00pm