Back on track, Texas A&M faces Boise State next
Texas A&M will look for its fourth straight win on Saturday when it faces Boise State in the Battleground 2k22 at Fort Worth, Texas.
The Aggies (5-2) have answered a modest two-game skid with 16-point victories over Loyola-Chicago and DePaul, as well as a 19-point win over SMU on Wednesday.
Henry Coleman made 10 of 18 shots from the field to finish with a season-high 23 points and fuel Texas A&M past the Mustangs. Coleman's double-digit point total was his third in as many games and fifth this season.
Wade Taylor IV collected 13 points and a career-high nine assists for the Aggies, who have used four different starting lineups this season.
"We haven't figured out all of that yet, but there is a lot of confidence in all of those guys that were playing so we're still trying to put it all together, not just on who starts, but on the best groupings, when to sub, how to get guys the appropriate rest and some based on how they're doing in that moment in time," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "(On Wednesday), those starters were based on how they've done in practice over the last two-and-a-half days."
Like the Aggies, the Broncos also are enjoying a pronounced winning streak to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Boise State recorded three straight double-digit victories before posting a 55-46 triumph over Cal State Northridge on Tuesday. The Broncos are holding their opponents to 54.5 points per game during their winning streak.
Marcus Shaver Jr. recorded 19 points, five rebounds and a career high-tying four steals to fuel Boise State past the Matadors. Tyson Degenhart finished with 11 points and has scored in double digits in all seven games this season.
Although the Broncos shot just 36.5 percent from the floor, Degenhart was not interested in apologizing for the aesthetics of the team's victory.
"A win is a win," Degenhart said. "It doesn't matter how pretty it was, it's still a win in the win column."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|65.6 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|9.1 APG
|
|78.6 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Shaver Jr.
|7
|34.1
|15.0
|8.4
|4.1
|2.70
|0.60
|2.4
|38.7
|20.7
|67.5
|1
|7.4
|T. Degenhart
|7
|36.4
|14.7
|5.4
|1.4
|0.60
|0.90
|2.0
|44.8
|20.6
|69.2
|1.6
|3.9
|M. Rice
|7
|32.9
|10.7
|3.7
|1.1
|1.30
|0.10
|1.1
|42.2
|33.3
|84.6
|0.6
|3.1
|C. Agbo
|7
|23.4
|9.3
|4.0
|0.4
|1.00
|0.10
|1.9
|37.5
|41.9
|90.9
|0.7
|3.3
|N. Smith
|7
|27.6
|8.7
|4.3
|0.6
|0.40
|1.30
|1.0
|56.5
|28.6
|53.8
|1.1
|3.1
|L. Milner
|7
|16.4
|3.1
|3.7
|0.4
|0.60
|1.00
|1.0
|40.9
|0.0
|44.4
|1.7
|2
|J. Whiting
|6
|13.7
|1.8
|2.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|40.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.2
|1.8
|S. NgaNga
|7
|7.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|36.4
|25.0
|100.0
|0.6
|1
|K. Young
|5
|3.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|P. Kuzmanovic
|6
|4.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Sylla
|6
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Total
|7
|0.0
|65.6
|38.9
|9.1
|7.00
|4.60
|11.3
|42.3
|30.1
|69.3
|8.9
|27.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|7
|24.4
|15.0
|2.6
|3.4
|2.90
|0.10
|1.9
|43.5
|36.8
|79.5
|0.4
|2.1
|T. Radford
|7
|25.6
|11.9
|4.4
|1.7
|1.00
|0.60
|1.7
|39.6
|27.3
|84.8
|1.9
|2.6
|H. Coleman III
|7
|24.1
|11.3
|5.4
|1.6
|1.10
|0.30
|1.4
|54.2
|0.0
|51.7
|2
|3.4
|H. Hefner
|5
|16
|8.4
|1.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.6
|48.1
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Marble
|7
|18.4
|8.1
|3.7
|0.4
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|60.0
|0.0
|23.1
|1.4
|2.3
|D. Dennis
|7
|25.1
|7.3
|4.1
|1.4
|0.70
|0.40
|1.1
|40.4
|25.9
|75.0
|0.9
|3.3
|M. Obaseki
|7
|17.4
|5.9
|1.7
|1.4
|0.40
|0.10
|1.6
|38.2
|40.0
|81.3
|0.3
|1.4
|S. Washington
|6
|14
|4.0
|3.2
|0.7
|0.80
|0.50
|0.5
|35.3
|50.0
|75.0
|1.7
|1.5
|A. Garcia
|7
|14.6
|3.1
|4.6
|0.7
|0.70
|0.00
|0.4
|53.3
|0.0
|75.0
|1.6
|3
|A. Gordon
|7
|14
|2.9
|1.0
|1.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|37.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|K. Robinson
|6
|10.2
|2.7
|1.0
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|55.6
|50.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.8
|E. Pratt
|4
|3.8
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|3
|3.7
|1.3
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.3
|Total
|7
|0.0
|78.6
|39.0
|14.1
|9.90
|2.90
|12.6
|45.4
|33.3
|72.0
|12.6
|23.3
