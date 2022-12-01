No. 3 Virginia hosts reeling Florida State in ACC opener
No. 3 Virginia will look to remain undefeated through seven games for the second time in four seasons when it hosts reeling Florida State to open Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia's Jayden Gardner made a go-ahead jumper with 39.9 seconds left and blocked Jett Howard's 3-point attempt just before time expired to secure a 70-68 win at Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday.
Florida State (1-8) is coming off a 79-69 home loss to No. 5 Purdue on Wednesday, the Seminoles' fourth straight loss after setbacks to Siena, Stanford and Nebraska -- all by double figures.
Virginia (6-0), which owns nonconference wins over then-No. 5 Baylor and then-No. 19 Illinois, remained unbeaten by winning its first true road game of the season against the Wolverines.
Reece Beekman had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Kihei Clark added 16 points and four assists and Gardner posted 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kadin Shedrick chipped in 12 points and Ben Vander Plas finished with 10 points.
Virginia is one of the ACC's most experienced teams. Of the five Cavaliers who scored in double figures against Michigan, only Beekman has been in college for fewer than four years.
"That stuff, that matters," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of his team's experience. "There's no substitute for it. I've said that a hundred times and I think that was important."
The Cavaliers trailed by 11 at halftime and by six with 10:43 to go before rallying against the Wolverines.
"You just can't lose your way," Bennett said. "No matter how it looks, you just keep chipping away, and that's what the guys did."
The balanced Cavaliers are led in scoring by Armaan Franklin (11.8 points per game), Beekman (11.8), Gardner (11.5) and Shedrick (11.3). Gardner leads the team in rebounding (6.0), Beekman in assists (5.2) and Shedrick in steals (2.0) and blocks (1.3).
Florida State led Purdue 47-46 following Tom House's 3-pointer with 14:33 remaining, but the Boilermakers responded with a 9-0 run to take a 55-47 lead on Caleb Furst's 3-pointer.
Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points for the Seminoles, while Matthew Cleveland added 20 points and six rebounds. Caleb Mills chipped in 10 points and Cam'Ron Fletcher finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
"You never like to play as hard as we did and come up with a loss but we're showing that we're growing up a little," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We're showing that we're adjusting mentally and emotionally to this level of play that we have to consistently have night in and night out for us to be successful."
Green averages a team-high 12.7 points per game, followed closely by Mills (12.3) and Cleveland (12.3) with Fletcher averaging 11.8 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds.
Florida State's only win was an 81-72 defeat of Mercer on Nov. 21.
The Seminoles have won four of the past five meetings against the Cavaliers, including a 64-63 win in Charlottesville last season (Feb. 26).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|66.4 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|76.7 PPG
|35.0 RPG
|16.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Green Jr.
|9
|31.1
|12.7
|3.0
|1.9
|0.90
|0.70
|1.7
|41.9
|41.8
|81.3
|0.7
|2.3
|M. Cleveland
|9
|31.2
|12.3
|4.6
|1.2
|0.90
|0.40
|2.3
|46.6
|28.6
|71.1
|1.4
|3.1
|C. Mills
|9
|26.3
|12.3
|2.3
|3.1
|2.10
|0.90
|2.1
|42.7
|16.7
|81.3
|0.4
|1.9
|C. Fletcher
|9
|29.3
|11.8
|7.6
|1.1
|1.30
|0.60
|2.1
|41.2
|34.9
|61.1
|1.7
|5.9
|C. Corhen
|9
|22.2
|6.4
|2.4
|0.6
|0.20
|0.30
|1.2
|47.4
|16.7
|80.0
|0.7
|1.8
|J. Warley
|9
|25.9
|4.4
|2.6
|3.6
|1.10
|0.20
|2.3
|30.6
|12.5
|56.7
|1.3
|1.2
|N. McLeod
|8
|16.9
|3.4
|3.6
|0.4
|0.00
|1.90
|0.6
|46.2
|0.0
|30.0
|0.9
|2.8
|T. House
|9
|10
|2.0
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|29.4
|36.4
|100.0
|0.2
|1.1
|D. Green
|6
|4.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|25.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|C. Jackson
|6
|8.3
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|10.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Brown
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Spainhour
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|66.4
|34.8
|12.8
|7.00
|4.80
|13.7
|41.5
|31.7
|69.8
|8.9
|22.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Beekman
|6
|30.2
|11.8
|3.2
|5.2
|2.00
|0.70
|2.0
|46.8
|57.1
|86.4
|0.5
|2.7
|A. Franklin
|6
|28.8
|11.8
|4.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|43.1
|39.3
|80.0
|0.3
|3.7
|J. Gardner
|6
|23
|11.5
|6.0
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|63.3
|2
|4
|K. Shedrick
|6
|23
|11.3
|4.5
|0.8
|2.00
|1.30
|1.0
|75.9
|50.0
|79.3
|1.3
|3.2
|K. Clark
|6
|32
|9.5
|2.3
|5.0
|1.20
|0.20
|1.7
|41.9
|44.4
|76.5
|0.3
|2
|B. Vander Plas
|6
|22.2
|8.5
|4.3
|1.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|56.0
|50.0
|69.6
|0.8
|3.5
|I. McKneely
|6
|16.5
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.20
|0.5
|39.1
|47.1
|33.3
|0
|1
|F. Caffaro
|5
|8.4
|3.2
|2.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|85.7
|0.0
|80.0
|1
|1
|R. Dunn
|5
|10.8
|3.2
|1.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.80
|0.2
|60.0
|66.7
|40.0
|0.2
|1.4
|T. How
|1
|5
|3.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|2
|T. Murray
|3
|10
|2.7
|1.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|33.3
|16.7
|50.0
|0
|1.7
|C. Coleman
|2
|6.5
|1.5
|0.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|76.7
|35.0
|16.5
|7.70
|3.70
|9.5
|50.0
|45.2
|72.3
|8.5
|23.8
-
FOR
TUL0
0139.5 O/U
-11
11:30am ESP+
-
CHAT
GWEB0
0131 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SYR
ND0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
SC
GTWN0
0140.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
SCST
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-26
12:00pm
-
SFU
25OSU0
0144.5 O/U
-29.5
12:00pm BTN
-
OKLA
NOVA0
0125.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm CBS
-
COC
CIT0
0150 O/U
+13
1:00pm
-
FDU
JOES0
0153 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INST
M-OH0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
NAVY
VMI0
0141.5 O/U
+11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
TEMP0
0129.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm ESPU
-
WAG
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
DUQ0
0143 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
NJIT0
0130.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
CSUB
DART0
0124.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
CCAR
WINT0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
DAV
DEL0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
EVAN
UNI0
0130.5 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
FSU
3UVA0
0129 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
LAS
PENN0
0140 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
LOW
SHU0
0148.5 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
MORG
BGSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MVSU
MSST0
0121.5 O/U
-33.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
MORE0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
PRIN
DREX0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
SELA
DAY0
0132.5 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UTM
UNCA0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
TNTC
BUT0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
TOL
GMU0
0150 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
UIW
GRAM0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
UMBC
LEH0
0153 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
UNF
HIPT0
0154.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
STBN
BUF0
0149.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm
-
ARKBAP
UAPB0
0
3:00pm
-
AAY
ABIL0
0
3:00pm
-
DALCHR
SHOU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CLST0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
JAST
SMU0
0143 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
LON
DSU0
0140 O/U
+15.5
3:00pm
-
MTSU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
PFW0
0153.5 O/U
-8
3:00pm ESPU
-
ORU
TLSA0
0157 O/U
+4
3:00pm ESP+
-
PAINE
QUEEN0
0
3:00pm
-
TROY
SIUE0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
WILEY
TRLST0
0
3:00pm
-
CHA
ULM0
0
3:30pm
-
SDAK
BYU0
0144 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
STAND
NCCU0
0
3:30pm
-
UTRGV
WIU0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm
-
AF
PRST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
BC
17DUKE0
0129.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
DEP
LCHI0
0137 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRCN
WYO0
0124.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
10IND
RUTG0
0134.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm BTN
-
JVST
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
LBSU
UTVA0
0145.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
NH
CLMB0
0137 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NNMX
UTEP0
0
4:00pm
-
RIDE
MTSM0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SIU
STL0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SJSU
11ARK0
0134 O/U
-19
4:00pm SECN
-
STONEH
BING0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
TNST
PEAY0
0134 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
TRI
JU0
0
4:00pm
-
ALMA
CMU0
0
4:30pm
-
NCO
COLST0
0150 O/U
-15.5
4:30pm
-
WISC
MARQ0
0134.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm FS1
-
COPP
L-MD0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
HOW
HAMP0
0143 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
NDST
EWU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
OHIO
MRSH0
0151 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
URI0
0132.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
SACL0
0137.5 O/U
-12
5:00pm
-
UL
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm
-
UOP
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
WOFF
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
WCU0
0143 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
CCSU
HC0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UIC
DRKE0
0142.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm
-
NEOM
NTEX0
0121.5 O/U
-18.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
RMU
NKY0
0128 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
WVU
XAV0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
YALE
STON0
0129.5 O/U
+15
6:30pm
-
BLKB
EIU0
0
7:00pm
-
BSU
TA&M0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
NORF
ODU0
0133.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
W&M0
0132 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
SPU
FAIR0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MISS
MEM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm ESP2
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0127 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
CRWN
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
IUPU
MIL0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
LIND
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
PEP0
0151 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UND
PORT0
0145 O/U
-16
8:00pm
-
SUU
IDST0
0142.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SDST
11ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm ESP+
-
CABP
CP0
0127.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
FRES
UCI0
0124.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
UTU
WEB0
0143.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
WICH
KSU0
0130 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
SMC
1HOU0
0118.5 O/U
-9
9:30pm ESP2
-
NEV
LMU0
0142.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UNLV
USD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
ALST0
0
-
NMEX
NMST0
0