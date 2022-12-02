Houston aware No. 1 ranking is volatile ahead of meeting St. Mary's
Houston's first game as the No. 1 team in the nation in nearly 39 years was a rousing success.
The Cougars look to follow up the convincing 100-52 victory over Norfolk State with another strong effort when they face Saint Mary's on Saturday night in the Battleground 2K22 at Fort Worth, Texas.
The last time Houston was the No. 1 team in the land, big-time stars Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon were on the roster.
And despite the ease of Wednesday's victory over Norfolk State, the Cougars (7-0) are aware the No. 1 ranking could disappear with one slip-up or substandard effort.
"We can lose it at any time," Houston guard Jamal Shead said after the home win. "Hopefully we keep it, but we could lose it tomorrow, the next day, the day after that. We don't even have to lose to lose it. It could go at any time."
Saint Mary's (6-2) is certainly a threat despite losing its past two games to Washington and New Mexico.
The Gaels are 2-12 all-time against No. 1 teams with both wins coming against Gonzaga -- the memorable upset of the Bulldogs in the 2019 West Coast Conference title game and another major stunner last season.
However, the Cougars have been steamrolling foes with five wins by more than 25 points. Only games at Oregon (66-56) and home against Kent State (49-44) have been decided by 10 or fewer points.
Houston also hopes star guard Marcus Sasser (team-best 18.1 points per game) has sorted out his shooting issues.
Sasser scored a season-high 25 points and made 7 of 12 3-point attempts against Norfolk State. He was 7 of 37 from behind the arc over the previous five contests, including making 1 of 10 three nights earlier against Kent State.
"He just needed to see one go in," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Once he saw one go in, he saw another go in, and I said, 'They're in trouble.' His shot selection was unbelievable."
The stellar performance was Sasser's third 20-point outing of the season.
Tramon Mark (10.6) and Jarace Walker (10.3) also are scoring in double digits with J'Wan Roberts (9.7) just off the pace. Walker averages a team-leading 7.0 rebounds and Roberts is chipping in 6.9 per game.
The Cougars are allowing just 48 points per game, the top figure in the nation entering Thursday's play. Houston also leads the nation in field-goal percentage defense (30 percent) and 3-point percentage defense (18.5).
Saint Mary's allows just 57.5 points per game (21st nationally) and hasn't allowed more than 70 points -- it gave up exactly 70 in its opener against Oral Roberts.
Alex Ducas and Mitchell Saxen share the team scoring leadership at 14.5 points per game. Saxen also leads the Gaels in rebounding (8.9).
Ducas tied his career best with 25 points in Wednesday's 69-65 loss to New Mexico. The setback ended Saint Mary's 23-game home victory streak.
Gaels coach Randy Bennett was targeting foes like the Cougars to beef up the schedule per the school's NCAA Tournament resume.
Of course, he didn't know Houston would be No. 1 in early December. The Cougars fit the scheduling blueprint.
"We kind of came up with a strategic plan of what we need to do nonconference and that's also contingent on how many teams in the (WCC) we think will be (good)," Bennett said recently.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools. Houston holds a 2-1 edge but Saint Mary's won the most recent meeting, 72-65 on Dec. 13, 1996.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.5 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|77.9 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Ducas
|8
|28.8
|14.5
|4.4
|0.6
|1.10
|0.40
|1.4
|48.0
|46.8
|81.5
|1.1
|3.3
|M. Saxen
|8
|32.4
|14.5
|8.9
|1.8
|1.50
|1.10
|2.0
|54.4
|0.0
|60.0
|2.9
|6
|A. Mahaney
|8
|26.1
|12.9
|2.8
|1.4
|1.00
|0.00
|1.4
|39.1
|36.7
|68.4
|0.1
|2.6
|L. Johnson
|8
|35
|9.8
|5.8
|3.9
|1.50
|0.50
|1.9
|38.5
|20.0
|65.0
|0.5
|5.3
|A. Marciulionis
|8
|18.4
|6.3
|1.4
|2.3
|0.90
|0.40
|1.4
|45.2
|18.8
|69.2
|0.6
|0.8
|K. Bowen
|8
|31.9
|5.6
|6.1
|1.6
|1.50
|0.80
|0.6
|41.7
|53.8
|57.1
|1.6
|4.5
|L. Barrett
|8
|13.6
|3.4
|2.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|0.4
|50.0
|54.5
|16.7
|1
|1.8
|H. Wessels
|8
|5.6
|3.3
|2.1
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|62.5
|0.0
|54.5
|1.3
|0.9
|J. Jefferson
|8
|7.4
|0.9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.50
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.6
|C. Howell
|6
|5.2
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|8
|0.0
|71.5
|40.0
|12.5
|9.00
|3.80
|11.4
|45.2
|37.2
|63.7
|10.8
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sasser
|7
|29.7
|18.1
|3.3
|3.0
|2.10
|0.30
|1.7
|41.7
|31.6
|87.9
|0.4
|2.9
|T. Mark
|7
|27.7
|10.6
|4.6
|1.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.7
|44.1
|36.8
|83.3
|1.4
|3.1
|J. Walker
|7
|23.7
|10.3
|7.0
|1.4
|0.90
|0.90
|1.6
|49.2
|42.9
|72.7
|2.6
|4.4
|J. Roberts
|7
|24.3
|9.7
|6.9
|1.3
|0.90
|1.40
|1.4
|72.1
|0.0
|60.0
|2.7
|4.1
|J. Shead
|7
|31
|7.7
|2.9
|6.1
|2.10
|0.00
|1.9
|39.2
|34.8
|60.0
|0.6
|2.3
|T. Arceneaux
|7
|17.9
|7.4
|4.4
|0.3
|1.00
|0.30
|0.3
|44.2
|34.6
|50.0
|1.3
|3.1
|J. Francis
|7
|12.1
|4.9
|4.4
|0.0
|0.60
|1.90
|0.4
|65.2
|0.0
|40.0
|2
|2.4
|R. Walker Jr.
|5
|15.4
|4.2
|3.0
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|46.7
|40.0
|60.0
|1
|2
|E. Sharp
|5
|9.6
|4.0
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|41.2
|36.4
|100.0
|0.6
|0.8
|R. Chaney
|7
|12.7
|2.3
|2.1
|0.1
|1.10
|0.60
|0.9
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.1
|R. Elvin
|4
|3.5
|1.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Bowser
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|77.9
|45.1
|14.7
|9.90
|5.40
|11.1
|47.8
|35.0
|70.2
|14.0
|28.0
-
FOR
TUL0
0139.5 O/U
-11
11:30am ESP+
-
CHAT
GWEB0
0131 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SYR
ND0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
SC
GTWN0
0140.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
SCST
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-26
12:00pm
-
SFU
25OSU0
0144.5 O/U
-29.5
12:00pm BTN
-
OKLA
NOVA0
0125.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm CBS
-
COC
CIT0
0150 O/U
+13
1:00pm
-
FDU
JOES0
0153 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INST
M-OH0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
NAVY
VMI0
0141.5 O/U
+11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
TEMP0
0129.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm ESPU
-
WAG
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
DUQ0
0143 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
NJIT0
0130.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
CSUB
DART0
0124.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
CCAR
WINT0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
DAV
DEL0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
EVAN
UNI0
0130.5 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
FSU
3UVA0
0129 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
LAS
PENN0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
LOW
SHU0
0148.5 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
MORG
BGSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MVSU
MSST0
0121.5 O/U
-33.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
MORE0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
PRIN
DREX0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
SELA
DAY0
0132.5 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UTM
UNCA0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
TNTC
BUT0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
TOL
GMU0
0150 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
UIW
GRAM0
0134 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
UMBC
LEH0
0153 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
UNF
HIPT0
0154.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
STBN
BUF0
0149.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm
-
ARKBAP
UAPB0
0
3:00pm
-
AAY
ABIL0
0
3:00pm
-
DALCHR
SHOU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CLST0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
JAST
SMU0
0143 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
LON
DSU0
0140 O/U
+15.5
3:00pm
-
MTSU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
PFW0
0153 O/U
-8
3:00pm ESPU
-
ORU
TLSA0
0157 O/U
+4
3:00pm ESP+
-
PAINE
QUEEN0
0
3:00pm
-
TROY
SIUE0
0139.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
WILEY
TRLST0
0
3:00pm
-
CHA
ULM0
0
3:30pm
-
SDAK
BYU0
0144 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
STAND
NCCU0
0
3:30pm
-
UTRGV
WIU0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm
-
AF
PRST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
BC
17DUKE0
0129.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
DEP
LCHI0
0137 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRCN
WYO0
0124.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
10IND
RUTG0
0134.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm BTN
-
JVST
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
LBSU
UTVA0
0145.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
NH
CLMB0
0137 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NNMX
UTEP0
0
4:00pm
-
RIDE
MTSM0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SIU
STL0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SJSU
11ARK0
0134 O/U
-19
4:00pm SECN
-
STONEH
BING0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
TNST
PEAY0
0134 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
TRI
JU0
0
4:00pm
-
ALMA
CMU0
0
4:30pm
-
NCO
COLST0
0150 O/U
-15.5
4:30pm
-
WISC
MARQ0
0134.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm FS1
-
COPP
L-MD0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
HOW
HAMP0
0143 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
NDST
EWU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
OHIO
MRSH0
0151 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
URI0
0132.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
SACL0
0137.5 O/U
-12
5:00pm
-
UL
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm
-
UOP
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
WOFF
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
WCU0
0143 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
CCSU
HC0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UIC
DRKE0
0142.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm
-
NEOM
NTEX0
0121.5 O/U
-18.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
RMU
NKY0
0128 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
WVU
XAV0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
YALE
STON0
0129.5 O/U
+15
6:30pm
-
BLKB
EIU0
0
7:00pm
-
BSU
TA&M0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
NORF
ODU0
0133.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
W&M0
0132.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
SPU
FAIR0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MISS
MEM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm ESP2
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0127 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
CRWN
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
IUPU
MIL0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
LIND
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
PEP0
0151 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UND
PORT0
0145 O/U
-16
8:00pm
-
SUU
IDST0
0142.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SDST
11ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm ESP+
-
CABP
CP0
0127.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
FRES
UCI0
0124.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
UTU
WEB0
0143.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
WICH
KSU0
0130 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
SMC
1HOU0
0118.5 O/U
-9
9:30pm ESP2
-
NEV
LMU0
0142.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UNLV
USD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
ALST0
0
-
NMEX
NMST0
0