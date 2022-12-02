Georgetown looks for spirited effort on glass vs. So. Carolina
After struggling to secure rebounds in its last game, Georgetown looks to control the boards in a home clash against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C.
Head coach Patrick Ewing, the Hoyas' all-time leading rebounder, watched his squad collect a season-low 23 boards during a 79-65 loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday.
The Hoyas were outclassed 18-6 in second-chance points by the Red Raiders, who held a plus-18 rebounding advantage.
Georgetown (4-4) also committed a season-high tying 18 turnovers in the loss.
"If we want to win against good teams like this, we have to be able to take care of the ball and do a great job on the glass," Ewing said.
UConn transfer Akok Akok recorded a team-leading six rebounds against the Red Raiders. He leads the Hoyas with 7.8 rebounds per game.
Akok and company have the potential to balloon their rebounding stats against a South Carolina team that has struggled to make shots throughout their first seven games.
The Gamecocks (3-4) enter Saturday's contest shooting just 38.7 percent from the field. They're coming off a putrid 21-for-65 shooting display in their 79-55 loss at George Washington on Wednesday.
South Carolina shot under 25 percent in the first half and fell behind 40-20 at the break against the Colonials, who glided past the Gamecocks for their first win against a Power 5 foe since the 2016 NIT quarterfinals.
"Our shot quality wasn't great," first-year South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris said, per The State. "We had a couple guys who turned down shots. I'm all for the next pass, the extra pass, but not at the expense of an already good shot."
The Hoyas lead the all-time series 3-2, but the Gamecocks have won the last two matchups -- including an 80-67 decision at Columbia. S.C., last December. The teams last met at Georgetown in 2002.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|62.3 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|11.1 APG
|
|75.4 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jackson
|7
|32.7
|16.3
|7.4
|0.6
|1.00
|1.30
|2.6
|42.3
|36.7
|65.2
|2.1
|5.3
|C. Carter Jr.
|6
|32.8
|13.7
|1.7
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.8
|48.4
|56.7
|62.5
|0.2
|1.5
|H. Brown
|7
|28
|10.4
|5.7
|0.9
|1.10
|1.00
|2.7
|41.3
|19.0
|73.9
|1.3
|4.4
|J. Wright
|7
|29.7
|7.7
|2.4
|2.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|39.2
|36.8
|70.0
|0.7
|1.7
|M. Johnson Jr.
|5
|25.8
|5.4
|3.0
|3.0
|0.60
|0.20
|2.6
|22.5
|28.6
|20.0
|0.4
|2.6
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|6
|21.7
|3.7
|5.0
|2.2
|0.70
|0.20
|2.2
|36.4
|0.0
|54.5
|2.5
|2.5
|J. Gray
|7
|11
|3.3
|3.6
|0.1
|0.00
|1.30
|0.6
|64.3
|0.0
|41.7
|1.7
|1.9
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|6
|9
|2.3
|3.2
|0.5
|0.00
|0.20
|1.0
|22.2
|0.0
|75.0
|1.7
|1.5
|Z. Davis
|7
|14.7
|2.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|8.3
|0.0
|0.7
|1.7
|F. Cooper Jr.
|4
|11.3
|1.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|14.3
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|J. Benson
|2
|4.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|E. Sparkman
|4
|4.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|T. Minott
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|62.3
|39.0
|11.1
|4.70
|4.10
|14.0
|38.7
|32.3
|62.9
|12.4
|23.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Spears
|8
|37.5
|16.4
|3.5
|4.8
|1.40
|0.00
|2.6
|42.2
|27.8
|80.0
|0.5
|3
|B. Murray
|6
|35.5
|15.8
|4.0
|4.0
|1.20
|0.70
|2.7
|42.5
|41.4
|60.0
|1
|3
|J. Heath
|6
|32.5
|12.8
|4.3
|2.2
|1.20
|0.20
|2.0
|45.2
|50.0
|64.7
|0.5
|3.8
|Q. Wahab
|8
|21.5
|11.0
|6.6
|0.1
|0.90
|0.60
|1.8
|50.9
|0.0
|86.5
|2.9
|3.8
|B. Mozone
|8
|24
|7.9
|4.1
|0.5
|0.40
|0.50
|1.0
|41.1
|26.7
|75.0
|1
|3.1
|A. Akok
|8
|34.8
|7.4
|7.8
|1.3
|0.90
|2.40
|2.0
|44.0
|35.7
|83.3
|2
|5.8
|J. Riley
|7
|10.9
|3.7
|3.0
|0.0
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|50.0
|25.0
|71.4
|0.7
|2.3
|W. Bristol Jr.
|8
|13.4
|3.6
|2.3
|0.4
|0.50
|0.90
|0.6
|45.0
|45.5
|75.0
|1
|1.3
|R. Mutombo
|5
|5.8
|3.0
|2.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.80
|0.2
|70.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1
|1.4
|B. Ezewiro
|3
|8
|2.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|60.0
|0.7
|0.7
|D. Anglin
|6
|4.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|D. Bass
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|V. Muresan
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|75.4
|39.1
|12.3
|6.30
|5.90
|13.5
|44.6
|36.2
|75.2
|11.3
|26.1
-
FOR
TUL0
0139.5 O/U
-11
11:30am ESP+
-
CHAT
GWEB0
0131 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SYR
ND0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
SC
GTWN0
0140.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
SCST
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-26
12:00pm
-
SFU
25OSU0
0144.5 O/U
-29.5
12:00pm BTN
-
OKLA
NOVA0
0125.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm CBS
-
COC
CIT0
0150 O/U
+13
1:00pm
-
FDU
JOES0
0153 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INST
M-OH0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
NAVY
VMI0
0141.5 O/U
+11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
TEMP0
0129.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm ESPU
-
WAG
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
DUQ0
0143 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
NJIT0
0130.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
CSUB
DART0
0124.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
CCAR
WINT0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
DAV
DEL0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
EVAN
UNI0
0130.5 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
FSU
3UVA0
0129 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
LAS
PENN0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
LOW
SHU0
0148.5 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
MORG
BGSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MVSU
MSST0
0121.5 O/U
-33.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
MORE0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
PRIN
DREX0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
SELA
DAY0
0132.5 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UTM
UNCA0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
TNTC
BUT0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
TOL
GMU0
0150 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
UIW
GRAM0
0134 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
UMBC
LEH0
0153 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
UNF
HIPT0
0154.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
STBN
BUF0
0149.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm
-
ARKBAP
UAPB0
0
3:00pm
-
AAY
ABIL0
0
3:00pm
-
DALCHR
SHOU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CLST0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
JAST
SMU0
0143 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
LON
DSU0
0140 O/U
+15.5
3:00pm
-
MTSU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
PFW0
0153 O/U
-8
3:00pm ESPU
-
ORU
TLSA0
0157 O/U
+4
3:00pm ESP+
-
PAINE
QUEEN0
0
3:00pm
-
TROY
SIUE0
0139.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
WILEY
TRLST0
0
3:00pm
-
CHA
ULM0
0
3:30pm
-
SDAK
BYU0
0144 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
STAND
NCCU0
0
3:30pm
-
UTRGV
WIU0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm
-
AF
PRST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
BC
17DUKE0
0129.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
DEP
LCHI0
0137 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRCN
WYO0
0124.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
10IND
RUTG0
0134.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm BTN
-
JVST
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
LBSU
UTVA0
0145.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
NH
CLMB0
0137 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NNMX
UTEP0
0
4:00pm
-
RIDE
MTSM0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SIU
STL0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SJSU
11ARK0
0134 O/U
-19
4:00pm SECN
-
STONEH
BING0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
TNST
PEAY0
0134 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
TRI
JU0
0
4:00pm
-
ALMA
CMU0
0
4:30pm
-
NCO
COLST0
0150 O/U
-15.5
4:30pm
-
WISC
MARQ0
0134.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm FS1
-
COPP
L-MD0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
HOW
HAMP0
0143 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
NDST
EWU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
OHIO
MRSH0
0151 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
URI0
0132.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
SACL0
0137.5 O/U
-12
5:00pm
-
UL
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm
-
UOP
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
WOFF
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
WCU0
0143 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
CCSU
HC0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UIC
DRKE0
0142.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm
-
NEOM
NTEX0
0121.5 O/U
-18.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
RMU
NKY0
0128 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
WVU
XAV0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
YALE
STON0
0129.5 O/U
+15
6:30pm
-
BLKB
EIU0
0
7:00pm
-
BSU
TA&M0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
NORF
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
W&M0
0132.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
SPU
FAIR0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MISS
MEM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm ESP2
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0127 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
CRWN
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
IUPU
MIL0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
LIND
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
PEP0
0151 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UND
PORT0
0145 O/U
-16
8:00pm
-
SUU
IDST0
0142.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SDST
11ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm ESP+
-
CABP
CP0
0127.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
FRES
UCI0
0124.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
UTU
WEB0
0143.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
WICH
KSU0
0130 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
SMC
1HOU0
0118.5 O/U
-9
9:30pm ESP2
-
NEV
LMU0
0142.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UNLV
USD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
ALST0
0
-
NMEX
NMST0
0