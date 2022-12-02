Butler out to continue Tennessee Tech's road issues
Considering Tennessee Tech's long-running, non-conference road struggles, Butler has a good chance to win back-to-back games for the first time in two weeks.
Looking to remain undefeated at home, the Bulldogs aim to hand the Golden Eagles a 20th straight defeat against non-conference road opponents on Saturday in Indianapolis.
The only time Butler (5-3) has won consecutive games came Nov. 17 and 19 at home versus St. Francis (Pa.) and the Citadel, respectively. The Bulldogs followed those wins by going 1-2 at the Battle 4 Atlantis before bouncing back to hand Kansas State its first defeat with Thursday's 76-64 victory at home.
"It gives us something to build on," Butler coach Thad Matta said.
"We've seen a lot of different stuff, and when you can have different guys do different things, I like that as a coach."
Matta liked that his squad held an opponent to fewer than 70 points for the first time in four games, and that each starter had at least 11 points against K-State.
Manny Bates (12.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg) posted his third double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Chuck Harris (13.5 ppg) has totaled 35 points on 14-of-26 shooting in the last two games.
The Bulldogs are shooting 59.0 percent and holding opponents to 41.3 at home.
Tennessee Tech (3-5) is looking to avoid a third consecutive loss overall.
The Golden Eagles' most recent non-conference road victory came at Winthrop in November 2019.
Tennessee Tech held an 11-point halftime lead against Chattanooga at home Wednesday, then allowed the Mocs to shoot 12-of-15 from the field, and 7-of-9 from 3-point range, in the final 20 minutes.
"There's a lot of things that we'll be able to learn from," Tennessee Tech coach John Pelphrey said following the 81-74 loss.
"We've got to find a way to connect the two halves."
Playing for his third school, the Eagles' Jaylen Sebree averages team highs of 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|72.4 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|74.0 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Sebree
|8
|26.3
|12.5
|6.5
|2.1
|1.50
|0.60
|1.5
|50.0
|50.0
|84.2
|1.5
|5
|B. Thompson
|7
|29.3
|12.3
|3.1
|3.6
|2.10
|0.00
|2.9
|42.4
|40.7
|73.5
|0.3
|2.9
|E. Oliver
|8
|29.4
|10.6
|2.8
|1.8
|0.60
|0.00
|0.5
|52.3
|38.9
|60.0
|0.5
|2.3
|T. Perry
|8
|26.9
|9.8
|2.1
|2.9
|1.10
|0.00
|1.3
|42.4
|42.5
|71.4
|0.1
|2
|J. Harvey
|5
|24.2
|8.2
|3.4
|2.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.8
|41.2
|30.8
|69.2
|1
|2.4
|W. Peggs Jr.
|1
|13
|6.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|25.0
|50.0
|2
|4
|D. Ramsey
|8
|17.9
|5.3
|3.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|41.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|3
|G. Slatten
|8
|14.5
|5.0
|2.1
|0.6
|1.10
|0.10
|1.0
|43.3
|40.0
|61.5
|0.9
|1.3
|D. Wood
|6
|17.2
|4.5
|2.8
|1.8
|0.80
|0.00
|2.5
|34.5
|0.0
|77.8
|1
|1.8
|G. Strong
|8
|16
|4.1
|2.9
|2.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.1
|32.5
|14.3
|83.3
|0.6
|2.3
|J. Beya
|8
|7.4
|2.3
|1.5
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.9
|81.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.8
|B. Zimonjic
|4
|9.3
|2.0
|1.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|21.4
|11.1
|50.0
|1
|0.3
|N. Causwell
|7
|8.6
|1.9
|2.6
|0.1
|0.60
|0.40
|1.3
|46.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.9
|M. Lee Jr.
|3
|5.3
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|0.3
|B. Gilliam
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Nelson-Ododa
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Stayton
|2
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|8
|0.0
|72.4
|41.5
|17.0
|8.80
|1.80
|15.0
|42.7
|37.1
|70.5
|10.3
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Taylor
|8
|33.3
|15.9
|4.0
|1.6
|1.60
|0.50
|2.8
|48.3
|37.2
|89.3
|0.6
|3.4
|C. Harris
|8
|32.4
|13.5
|4.0
|3.1
|0.90
|0.00
|2.3
|47.0
|33.3
|94.7
|0.6
|3.4
|M. Bates
|8
|28.5
|12.8
|7.6
|1.6
|0.80
|2.90
|1.1
|67.1
|0.0
|57.1
|1.5
|6.1
|E. Hunter Jr
|8
|34.6
|12.8
|2.9
|2.6
|1.60
|0.80
|2.4
|50.6
|40.7
|60.0
|0.5
|2.4
|S. Lukosius
|8
|32.9
|11.1
|4.6
|3.8
|1.00
|0.00
|2.6
|45.2
|41.5
|60.0
|1
|3.6
|P. Thomas
|8
|15.6
|3.5
|3.1
|1.0
|1.50
|0.40
|1.3
|52.6
|33.3
|60.0
|1
|2.1
|M. Tate
|7
|9
|2.3
|0.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|26.1
|10.0
|75.0
|0
|0.9
|D. Hughes
|6
|12.8
|2.0
|3.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|45.5
|0.0
|33.3
|1.7
|1.5
|C. Turnbull
|7
|4.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|33.3
|14.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|Total
|8
|0.0
|74.0
|36.0
|14.9
|8.10
|5.50
|14.3
|49.6
|35.1
|72.2
|7.6
|25.4
