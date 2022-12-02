Break-even for a decade, Wisconsin, Marquette meet again
Wisconsin hits the road out to rediscover its trademark defense when it travels to play suddenly-explosive Marquette in the annual in-state rivalry game on Saturday at Milwaukee.
Marquette (6-2) routed No. 6 Baylor 96-70 at home on Tuesday, while the Badgers (5-2) lost 78-75 to visiting Wake Forest on the same night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, while allowing the Demon Deacons to shoot 53.7 percent from the floor.
Wisconsin and Marquette have split the last 10 matchups in the hotly contested series, with the Badgers winning last season 89-76 at Madison. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 69-59, with the teams playing each other every season since 1917, except for the 1958-59 campaign.
Wisconsin is 68-8 under coach Greg Gard when holding opponents to 60 points or less, including all five wins this season. The Badgers entered the Wake Forest game third in the nation in scoring defense, but gave up 41 points in the second half, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range.
"There was a lot of uncharacteristic things that we had not done this year," Gard said. "And we've got to figure them out and learn from it and get better in a hurry."
Wisconsin's only other loss was 69-68 in overtime to No. 9 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis event at Paradise Island, Bahamas.
After a three-game slump in which he shot 5 of 33 (15.2 percent), Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn has 40 points in his last two games, including a career-high 23 against Wake Forest with six 3-pointers. He had eight combined 3-pointers in the previous six games.
Tyler Wahl leads the Badgers with 14.4 points per game and is tied for the team lead with 7.1 rebounds. Freshman Connor Essegian has come off the bench to score in double figures each of the last four games and is shooting 51.7 percent (15 of 29) from 3-point range.
Marquette steamrolled Baylor with an early 23-2 run. The Golden Eagles shot 58.3 percent, including 12 of 25 (48 percent) from deep.
"It's just a big win for our team," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. "And a step forward because, up until tonight, we've played seven games, the two best teams we played we came up short against. We felt like we were in those games, in position to grab those games, and we didn't."
The Golden Eagles' two losses were by a combined eight points, including 75-70 at fifth-ranked Purdue on Nov. 15, when they let a nine-point lead slip away over the final 10 minutes. They also lost 58-55 to Mississippi State at the Fort Myers Tip-off on Nov. 21.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kam Jones each average 14.1 points, with David Joplin at 11.8 and Oso Ighodaro at 10.6 and a team-best 6.1 rebounds. Prosper has 42 points in the last two games, including 24 against Baylor.
Marquette forced Baylor into a season-high 20 turnovers, which led to 26 points. Wisconsin entered the Wake Forest game averaging 9.5 turnovers per game, but turned it over 12 times. The Badgers led the nation last season in fewest turnovers with 8.7 per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Wahl
|7
|29.9
|14.4
|7.1
|1.6
|1.30
|0.10
|2.6
|38.6
|9.1
|82.1
|1.9
|5.3
|C. Hepburn
|7
|31
|11.6
|3.6
|2.7
|1.90
|0.00
|2.0
|33.3
|41.2
|64.3
|0.7
|2.9
|C. Essegian
|7
|20.3
|10.0
|2.7
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|45.7
|51.7
|100.0
|0.4
|2.3
|S. Crowl
|7
|30.6
|9.4
|7.1
|2.4
|0.00
|1.30
|1.4
|39.3
|30.4
|62.5
|1.7
|5.4
|J. Davis
|7
|23.7
|6.1
|4.0
|0.6
|0.70
|0.10
|0.1
|37.2
|26.1
|71.4
|1.1
|2.9
|M. Klesmit
|7
|30.9
|5.4
|2.9
|1.3
|1.40
|0.10
|0.7
|39.3
|41.2
|75.0
|0.1
|2.7
|R. Candelino
|1
|1
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Lindsey
|7
|7
|2.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|36.4
|50.0
|0.3
|0.6
|M. Ilver
|6
|6.2
|2.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|37.5
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|C. Gilmore
|7
|15.3
|2.1
|2.3
|0.6
|1.30
|0.10
|0.3
|36.8
|25.0
|0.0
|0.9
|1.4
|J. Neath
|3
|9.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Gard
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Hodges
|4
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. McGee
|4
|5.3
|0.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Taphorn
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|64.4
|37.3
|10.7
|7.70
|2.00
|9.9
|38.3
|36.2
|74.8
|8.6
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Jones
|8
|27
|14.1
|3.3
|2.4
|1.40
|0.30
|1.1
|43.5
|32.8
|85.7
|0.4
|2.9
|O. Prosper
|8
|26.5
|14.1
|5.4
|0.6
|1.40
|0.10
|1.6
|58.5
|40.0
|69.0
|1.6
|3.8
|D. Joplin
|8
|18.5
|11.8
|3.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|2.0
|49.2
|45.2
|89.5
|1.1
|2.6
|O. Ighodaro
|8
|28.3
|10.6
|6.1
|3.3
|1.00
|2.00
|0.9
|60.0
|0.0
|41.2
|1.8
|4.4
|T. Kolek
|8
|29.3
|8.8
|4.8
|8.3
|1.10
|0.10
|2.6
|41.8
|41.7
|82.4
|0.8
|4
|S. Mitchell
|8
|21.8
|7.0
|3.0
|1.5
|1.30
|0.10
|1.0
|40.8
|30.4
|64.3
|0.6
|2.4
|S. Jones
|8
|15.4
|5.9
|1.0
|1.6
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|47.2
|23.1
|58.8
|0.1
|0.9
|C. Ross
|8
|17.5
|5.4
|2.0
|0.5
|1.50
|0.10
|0.6
|45.5
|25.0
|81.8
|0.5
|1.5
|B. Gold
|8
|8.8
|3.1
|1.1
|0.4
|0.50
|0.60
|0.6
|38.5
|18.8
|66.7
|0.5
|0.6
|K. Itejere
|5
|3.8
|1.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|Z. Wrightsil
|3
|8.7
|1.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|M. Kennedy
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Kozinski
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Lucas
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|R. Walson
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|82.3
|38.5
|19.6
|9.50
|3.60
|12.5
|48.0
|33.6
|70.8
|9.1
|26.0
-
FOR
TUL0
0139.5 O/U
-11
11:30am ESP+
-
CHAT
GWEB0
0131 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SYR
ND0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
SC
GTWN0
0140.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm FS1
-
SCST
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-26
12:00pm
-
SFU
25OSU0
0144.5 O/U
-29.5
12:00pm BTN
-
OKLA
NOVA0
0125.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm CBS
-
COC
CIT0
0150 O/U
+13
1:00pm
-
FDU
JOES0
0153 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INST
M-OH0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
NAVY
VMI0
0141.5 O/U
+11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
TEMP0
0129.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm ESPU
-
WAG
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
DUQ0
0143 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
NJIT0
0130.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
CSUB
DART0
0124.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
CCAR
WINT0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
DAV
DEL0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
EVAN
UNI0
0130.5 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
FSU
3UVA0
0129 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
LAS
PENN0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
LOW
SHU0
0148.5 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
MORG
BGSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MVSU
MSST0
0121.5 O/U
-33.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
MORE0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
PRIN
DREX0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
SELA
DAY0
0132.5 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UTM
UNCA0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
TNTC
BUT0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
TOL
GMU0
0150 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
UIW
GRAM0
0134 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
UMBC
LEH0
0153 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
UNF
HIPT0
0154.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
STBN
BUF0
0149.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm
-
ARKBAP
UAPB0
0
3:00pm
-
AAY
ABIL0
0
3:00pm
-
DALCHR
SHOU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CLST0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
JAST
SMU0
0143 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
LON
DSU0
0140 O/U
+15.5
3:00pm
-
MTSU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
PFW0
0153 O/U
-8
3:00pm ESPU
-
ORU
TLSA0
0157 O/U
+4
3:00pm ESP+
-
PAINE
QUEEN0
0
3:00pm
-
TROY
SIUE0
0139.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
WILEY
TRLST0
0
3:00pm
-
CHA
ULM0
0
3:30pm
-
SDAK
BYU0
0144 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
STAND
NCCU0
0
3:30pm
-
UTRGV
WIU0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm
-
AF
PRST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
BC
17DUKE0
0129.5 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
DEP
LCHI0
0137 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRCN
WYO0
0124.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
10IND
RUTG0
0134.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm BTN
-
JVST
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
LBSU
UTVA0
0145.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
NH
CLMB0
0137 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NNMX
UTEP0
0
4:00pm
-
RIDE
MTSM0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SIU
STL0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SJSU
11ARK0
0134 O/U
-19
4:00pm SECN
-
STONEH
BING0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
TNST
PEAY0
0134 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
TRI
JU0
0
4:00pm
-
ALMA
CMU0
0
4:30pm
-
NCO
COLST0
0150 O/U
-15.5
4:30pm
-
WISC
MARQ0
0134.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm FS1
-
COPP
L-MD0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
HOW
HAMP0
0143 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
NDST
EWU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
OHIO
MRSH0
0151 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
URI0
0132.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
SACL0
0137.5 O/U
-12
5:00pm
-
UL
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm
-
UOP
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
WOFF
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
WCU0
0143 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
CCSU
HC0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UIC
DRKE0
0142.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm
-
NEOM
NTEX0
0121.5 O/U
-18.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
RMU
NKY0
0128 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
WVU
XAV0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
YALE
STON0
0129.5 O/U
+15
6:30pm
-
BLKB
EIU0
0
7:00pm
-
BSU
TA&M0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
NORF
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
W&M0
0132.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
SPU
FAIR0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MISS
MEM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm ESP2
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0127 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
CRWN
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
IUPU
MIL0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
LIND
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
PEP0
0151 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UND
PORT0
0145 O/U
-16
8:00pm
-
SUU
IDST0
0142.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SDST
11ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm ESP+
-
CABP
CP0
0127.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
FRES
UCI0
0124.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
UTU
WEB0
0143.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
WICH
KSU0
0130 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
SMC
1HOU0
0118.5 O/U
-9
9:30pm ESP2
-
NEV
LMU0
0142.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UNLV
USD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
ALST0
0
-
NMEX
NMST0
0