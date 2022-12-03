Florida looks to pick up steam vs. visiting Stetson
Florida will look to build off the momentum of its most lopsided win of the season when it hosts Stetson on Sunday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla.
The Gators (5-3) are coming off a 102-62 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday. Florida reached triple-digit scoring in regulation for the first time since beating Long Beach State 102-63 on Dec. 28, 2019.
"We have plenty of things to get better at but I would say that tenacity in which we were competing, and obviously getting off to a 19-2 start is something to get excited about," first-year Florida coach Todd Golden said. "We challenged the team that way -- like, 'Hey, how are we going to respond? What are we going to do?'
"I thought to a man everybody competed really hard. We did a good job. It's a good one to build on as we move forward."
Florida won big despite being down two starters -- point guard Kyle Lofton and shooting guard Will Richard. Golden said both players remain questionable heading into the Stetson matchup.
"Both are still day-to-day at this time," Golden said, "but they've made progress which is good. (We) hope to have them for Sunday."
Trey Bonham helped pick up the slack with Lofton and Richard out against FAMU, making a career-high seven 3-pointers and finishing with 23 points in the victory. Bonham has averaged 17.0 points since being inserted in Florida's starting lineup four games ago.
Stetson (4-2), which upset both Florida State and South Florida, is coming off a 125-51 win over Div. II Johnson on Tuesday.
The Hatters are led by Ball State transfer Luke Brown, who is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 season-opening victory versus the Seminoles.
"Obviously got a great win and it's always good when all of your team gets a chance to play," Stetson coach Donnie Jones said, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal. "I loved how we played the game, regardless of the score. I think we were really trying to get better today and playing unselfishly."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Brown
|4
|27.8
|15.5
|3.3
|2.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.5
|52.4
|51.9
|80.0
|0.8
|2.5
|C. Harrison
|3
|24
|13.7
|2.0
|6.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.7
|60.0
|38.5
|85.7
|0
|2
|S. Swenson
|6
|27.8
|12.0
|2.2
|5.3
|1.50
|0.00
|1.2
|47.2
|38.9
|75.0
|0.7
|1.5
|J. Blackmon
|6
|23.8
|10.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|30.6
|90.9
|0.3
|1.7
|J. Smith
|6
|17.2
|8.8
|5.2
|0.3
|0.50
|1.20
|1.0
|58.3
|22.2
|75.0
|2.8
|2.3
|A. Tumblin
|6
|18.8
|8.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.80
|0.50
|1.2
|63.9
|25.0
|33.3
|0.8
|2.2
|W. Panzo
|6
|29
|7.8
|5.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.50
|0.2
|57.1
|62.5
|0.0
|0.8
|4.5
|M. Diawara
|5
|12.6
|5.4
|3.8
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|52.2
|0.0
|75.0
|1.6
|2.2
|A. Oglesby
|6
|16
|5.0
|1.2
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|47.8
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.8
|A. Gateretse
|6
|12.2
|3.8
|3.5
|0.3
|0.70
|1.30
|0.5
|40.0
|0.0
|70.0
|1.3
|2.2
|G. Valdez
|6
|6.2
|2.8
|1.3
|1.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|58.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|S. Peek
|6
|12
|2.7
|3.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|35.3
|12.5
|50.0
|0.7
|2.5
|Total
|6
|0.0
|83.5
|40.5
|16.2
|6.30
|4.00
|8.5
|49.5
|40.0
|70.0
|12.3
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|8
|28.6
|17.3
|7.8
|2.8
|0.80
|3.00
|2.6
|51.5
|14.3
|68.9
|2.3
|5.5
|W. Richard
|7
|29.9
|13.6
|4.7
|0.3
|1.10
|0.10
|0.9
|57.1
|52.0
|94.7
|1.4
|3.3
|T. Bonham
|8
|17.6
|10.3
|2.8
|2.0
|1.10
|0.10
|1.1
|42.6
|41.2
|59.3
|0.5
|2.3
|K. Lofton
|7
|30.9
|9.6
|3.4
|4.1
|0.60
|0.30
|1.6
|40.9
|31.3
|80.0
|0.1
|3.3
|K. Reeves
|6
|19.5
|9.2
|2.5
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.3
|46.5
|44.0
|57.1
|0.3
|2.2
|A. Fudge
|8
|20.9
|7.6
|4.5
|0.3
|0.50
|1.30
|1.6
|44.2
|41.7
|83.3
|1.3
|3.3
|R. Kugel
|8
|16.3
|5.6
|1.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.40
|0.8
|39.5
|25.0
|61.5
|0.6
|1.3
|J. Jitoboh
|8
|11.5
|3.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.40
|0.60
|0.4
|80.0
|0.0
|71.4
|0.6
|1.1
|M. Jones
|8
|13.4
|3.1
|1.9
|1.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|29.2
|18.8
|100.0
|0.1
|1.8
|C. Felder
|8
|16.9
|3.0
|4.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.9
|47.6
|25.0
|100.0
|1.1
|3.1
|D. Aberdeen
|2
|3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|N. Lane
|4
|8
|2.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Klatsky
|2
|3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|A. Szymczyk
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|80.0
|40.6
|13.6
|6.30
|6.50
|11.4
|47.0
|36.8
|72.9
|9.5
|28.0
-
ME
MRST0
0126 O/U
-1
10:30am ESPU
-
BRY
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
IONA0
0140.5 O/U
-16
1:00pm
-
LAF
COR0
0137 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
MIA
LOU0
0136 O/U
+12
1:00pm ACCN
-
19UK
MICH0
0143 O/U
+8.5
1:00pm ABC
-
YSU
WRST0
0152.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
BELM
ILST0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
BRWN
HART0
0133.5 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
GAST
NE0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
GW
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MONM
MAN0
0134.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MURR
VALP0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MUSKIN
AKR0
0
2:00pm
-
USA
UAB0
0151.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESPU
-
SAM
UCF0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SARAHL
CLMB0
0
2:00pm
-
STET
FLA0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm SECN
-
TUFTS
HARV0
0
2:00pm
-
UVM
MERMAK0
0127 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
FAU
EMU0
0147 O/U
+10.5
2:30pm ESP+
-
COLO
WASH0
0142 O/U
-1
3:00pm PACN
-
NIAG
QUIN0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
TXST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
SNIND
CHST0
0148.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SJU
23ISU0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
SWAD
HOUC0
0
3:00pm
-
18UNC
VT0
0141.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm ACCN
-
ALC
BELLAR0
0
4:00pm
-
SEMO
MIZZ0
0154 O/U
-22
4:00pm SECN
-
TXAMC
DU0
0141.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UTAH
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
7CREI0
0142 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
USM
NWST0
0133 O/U
+6
4:30pm
-
CAL
4ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-24
5:00pm PACN
-
MINN
5PUR0
0130.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm BTN
-
ORE
21UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESPN
-
WHIT
CSN0
0
5:00pm
-
ALCN
13TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FGCU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NW
20MSU0
0127 O/U
-6
7:00pm BTN
-
ORST
USC0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
STAN
ASU0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UTST
SF0
0152.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm