St. John's gets first real road test at No. 23 Iowa State
While Iowa State proved worthy of being a ranked team with an impressive Thanksgiving weekend, St. John's is undefeated but lacking a signature win from its non-conference schedule.
The 23rd-ranked Cyclones will look to continue their climb in the rankings and the Red Storm will seek the notable win to maintain their strong start Sunday afternoon when the teams convene in Ames, Iowa, in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Iowa State (6-1), which made the Sweet 16 last season after winning two games in the 2020-21 season, earned its place in the rankings by beating Villanova and North Carolina -- which was No. 1 at the time - before being dominated inside by then-No. 20 UConn at last weekend's Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.
The Cyclones allowed 45 points per game in their first three contests against lower-echelon opponents before heading to Portland and earning the runner-up finish. In their first game since entering the Top 25, the Cyclones continued to defend well when they allowed 35.4 percent shooting from the floor and forced 20 turnovers in a 63-44 win over North Dakota on Wednesday. They survived a sluggish opening half by outscoring North Dakota 37-20 in the second half.
"This is a tough game," Caleb Grill said. "Turnaround after a big tournament and then we have two big games coming forward. We just have to be better mentally focused going into games like this and we have to know what the job is, and we've got to put them away early."
The Cyclones are forcing turnovers on 30.7 percent of opponents' possessions -- the second-best percentage in the country.
Grill, who scored 31 in the North Carolina win, led the Cyclones with 16 points against North Dakota, helping Iowa State to survive rough showings from the trio of Jaren Holmes, Osun Osunniyi and Gabe Kalscheur, who shot a combined 5 of 23 from the floor.
St. John's (8-0) hardly received any consideration in last week's poll when it received one vote. The Red Storm are leaving New York City for the first time this season and its two notable wins were against Temple and former Big East rival Syracuse in the Empire Classic, which was played in Brooklyn.
The Red Storm head into their first true road game following a dominant 95-68 victory over Long Island University on Tuesday. Unlike home games against Lafayette, Central Connecticut State and Niagara, the Red Storm dominated from the outset as it led by double-digits for the final 31-plus minutes, held a 24-point lead by halftime and led by as many as 34.
"I think we're playing pretty good basketball," St, John's coach Mike Anderson said. "When we go on the road, we're going to play against a team (Iowa State) that's a really good defensive team. Like all teams, they play well at home. We know we're going to have to defend and hit shots. That's the bottom line."
Joel Soriano, whose 12.4 rebounds per game led the nation through Friday's game, posted his NCAA-best seventh double-double with 16 and 10 rebounds and is the main reason why St. John's is a top-10 rebounding team at 43.0 per game.
The schools are meeting for the second time and first time since 1948, when St. John's won 71-47 at Madison Square Garden behind legendary coach Frank McGuire.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|83.5 PPG
|46.1 RPG
|17.9 APG
|
|71.9 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Jones
|8
|26.5
|15.9
|7.3
|2.5
|1.80
|0.10
|1.3
|41.7
|30.4
|71.4
|2.8
|4.5
|J. Soriano
|8
|27
|15.3
|12.4
|0.6
|0.10
|1.40
|1.6
|62.8
|0.0
|60.0
|3.8
|8.6
|A. Curbelo
|8
|29.4
|12.0
|3.3
|5.6
|2.30
|0.10
|3.1
|50.0
|40.0
|77.8
|0.4
|2.9
|M. Mathis
|7
|28.9
|10.4
|2.4
|0.9
|1.70
|0.10
|1.3
|50.9
|46.7
|70.6
|0.4
|2
|P. Alexander
|7
|32.6
|10.0
|4.3
|5.4
|1.70
|0.30
|2.4
|42.9
|16.7
|76.9
|2.1
|2.1
|R. Pinzon
|5
|12.6
|6.0
|3.0
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|1.4
|42.9
|35.7
|33.3
|0.8
|2.2
|A. Storr
|8
|12.6
|5.8
|0.4
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|47.2
|38.9
|71.4
|0.3
|0.1
|D. Addae-Wusu
|8
|18
|5.1
|4.1
|1.4
|1.10
|0.00
|1.1
|37.5
|30.0
|62.5
|0.6
|3.5
|O. Stanley
|8
|15.5
|4.6
|3.3
|0.4
|0.40
|1.40
|0.8
|68.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|2
|E. Nyiwe
|4
|5.3
|2.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|K. King
|6
|7.2
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|20.0
|60.0
|0.2
|0.2
|M. Keita
|5
|4.4
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Traore
|5
|2.4
|0.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|P. Williams
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|83.5
|46.1
|17.9
|9.90
|3.90
|13.8
|48.6
|32.5
|67.4
|13.8
|29.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Holmes
|7
|29.9
|14.9
|3.7
|3.6
|1.60
|0.00
|2.7
|38.8
|34.8
|62.5
|0.7
|3
|C. Grill
|7
|32.1
|11.0
|3.3
|1.1
|1.40
|0.10
|1.7
|41.9
|34.9
|83.3
|0.4
|2.9
|O. Osunniyi
|7
|18.1
|10.3
|3.9
|1.6
|0.40
|0.70
|1.1
|59.2
|50.0
|85.7
|2.1
|1.7
|G. Kalscheur
|7
|26
|8.9
|1.7
|1.4
|1.60
|0.00
|1.1
|31.3
|25.6
|83.3
|0.3
|1.4
|R. Jones
|7
|16.7
|7.4
|3.0
|0.6
|0.90
|0.60
|1.1
|52.2
|0.0
|36.4
|1.7
|1.3
|A. Kunc
|7
|27.9
|7.3
|6.1
|2.3
|1.40
|0.60
|1.1
|45.9
|33.3
|81.8
|1.9
|4.3
|T. Lipsey
|7
|25.9
|6.1
|2.7
|4.0
|2.10
|0.00
|1.7
|53.1
|25.0
|88.9
|0.9
|1.9
|H. Ward
|7
|11.6
|3.6
|4.0
|0.4
|1.60
|0.10
|0.7
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|2
|D. Watson
|7
|12.3
|2.1
|4.0
|0.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|35.3
|14.3
|50.0
|2
|2
|E. King
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Hawley
|3
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Total
|7
|0.0
|71.9
|37.3
|15.6
|11.40
|2.40
|12.7
|44.3
|31.3
|71.0
|13.3
|21.9
-
ME
MRST0
0126 O/U
-1
10:30am ESPU
-
BRY
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
IONA0
0140.5 O/U
-16
1:00pm
-
LAF
COR0
0137 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
MIA
LOU0
0136 O/U
+12
1:00pm ACCN
-
19UK
MICH0
0143 O/U
+8.5
1:00pm ABC
-
YSU
WRST0
0152.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
BELM
ILST0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
BRWN
HART0
0133.5 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
GAST
NE0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
GW
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MONM
MAN0
0134.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MURR
VALP0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MUSKIN
AKR0
0
2:00pm
-
USA
UAB0
0151.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESPU
-
SAM
UCF0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SARAHL
CLMB0
0
2:00pm
-
STET
FLA0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm SECN
-
TUFTS
HARV0
0
2:00pm
-
UVM
MERMAK0
0127 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
FAU
EMU0
0147 O/U
+10.5
2:30pm ESP+
-
COLO
WASH0
0142 O/U
-1
3:00pm PACN
-
NIAG
QUIN0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
TXST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
SNIND
CHST0
0148.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SJU
23ISU0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
SWAD
HOUC0
0
3:00pm
-
18UNC
VT0
0141.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm ACCN
-
ALC
BELLAR0
0
4:00pm
-
SEMO
MIZZ0
0154 O/U
-22
4:00pm SECN
-
TXAMC
DU0
0141.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UTAH
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
7CREI0
0142 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
USM
NWST0
0133 O/U
+6
4:30pm
-
CAL
4ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-24
5:00pm PACN
-
MINN
5PUR0
0130.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm BTN
-
ORE
21UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESPN
-
WHIT
CSN0
0
5:00pm
-
ALCN
13TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FGCU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NW
20MSU0
0127 O/U
-6
7:00pm BTN
-
ORST
USC0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
STAN
ASU0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UTST
SF0
0152.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm