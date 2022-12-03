Utah looks to ride campus-wide momentum in meeting vs. Washington St.
Utah looks to ride campus-wide momentum in meeting vs. Washington St.
Thursday's 81-66 upset of No. 4 Arizona might have been a sign that it was going to be a good weekend in Salt Lake City for Utah Utes sports fans.
The next night, Utah's football team upset another No. 4, USC, for the Pac-12 championship. Now the Utes hope for a 2-0 start to the conference basketball season when they take on Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Sunday afternoon.
Utah (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) put an end to a seven-game losing streak against teams ranked in the Top 25 with the win over the Wildcats.
Center Branden Carlson's 22 points led the way for Utah.
"'BC' just had a great look in his eyes .... I mean, he just had a look, like you would expect out of an all-league guy, in a fourth-year guy," Utah head coach Craig Smith said.
Washington State (3-3, 0-1) opened the Pac-12 season with a 74-60 loss at Oregon on Thursday night. The Cougars have won the last two meetings between the two programs but are 6-27 all-time against Utah.
The Cougars have made 42.1 percent of their 3-point attempts this season, but made just 3 of 14 against Oregon. TJ Bamba's 15.7 points per game leads Washington State.
Against Oregon, the Cougars got 19 points from Mouhamed Gueye. Washington State was missing one of its best shooters, Jabe Mullins, due to a knee injury.
Lack of size against the Ducks was also an issue for Washington State.
"We were obviously a little short-handed and had some freshmen in roles coming off the bench for their first Pac-12 game on the road, probably weren't ready for that," Cougars head coach Kyle Smith said. "Hopefully we'll get better but generally pleased with the first 26 minutes. But on the road you can't turn the ball over and we kind of broke when that happened."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|72.4 PPG
|47.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|73.5 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Carlson
|8
|27.8
|14.3
|7.4
|1.6
|0.00
|2.40
|1.8
|51.1
|44.0
|64.7
|1.8
|5.6
|G. Madsen
|8
|29.3
|12.8
|3.5
|2.1
|1.00
|0.50
|1.9
|35.4
|38.9
|79.3
|0.6
|2.9
|M. Anthony
|5
|26
|10.0
|6.0
|1.8
|0.20
|0.40
|1.6
|48.7
|100.0
|55.0
|2.2
|3.8
|R. Worster
|8
|30.9
|9.4
|5.8
|4.6
|0.60
|0.10
|2.0
|48.3
|31.6
|73.3
|0.3
|5.5
|L. Stefanovic
|8
|22.8
|7.6
|2.6
|2.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.3
|35.6
|29.2
|100.0
|0.5
|2.1
|B. Carlson
|8
|18.4
|5.5
|5.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|47.2
|33.3
|50.0
|2.1
|3.5
|K. Keita
|7
|10.1
|4.3
|4.1
|0.0
|0.30
|0.70
|0.4
|68.4
|0.0
|33.3
|1.7
|2.4
|W. Exacte
|8
|11.5
|3.9
|1.8
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.4
|45.5
|37.5
|100.0
|0.1
|1.6
|M. Saunders Jr.
|8
|10.9
|3.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|33.3
|12.5
|68.8
|0
|1.1
|L. Tarlac
|4
|11
|2.5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|1.5
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.5
|B. Holt
|5
|8
|2.2
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|80.0
|100.0
|66.7
|0.2
|1.2
|E. Ballstaedt
|6
|4.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|85.7
|0.2
|0.5
|G. Baxter
|7
|7.7
|1.4
|1.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.90
|0.4
|37.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|0.9
|J. Brenchley
|3
|6
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|B. Haddock
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|H. Mecum
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|72.4
|47.8
|14.8
|3.90
|5.50
|12.5
|45.2
|36.1
|67.3
|11.9
|31.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Bamba
|6
|30.2
|15.7
|4.2
|1.5
|1.00
|0.30
|1.5
|50.0
|54.2
|68.0
|1
|3.2
|J. Mullins
|5
|32.6
|14.2
|3.4
|1.4
|0.20
|0.00
|1.6
|47.8
|56.7
|90.9
|0.6
|2.8
|M. Gueye
|6
|28.3
|13.3
|6.7
|1.2
|0.80
|1.20
|2.5
|52.5
|33.3
|73.7
|2.5
|4.2
|J. Powell
|6
|36.2
|11.7
|5.5
|5.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|46.3
|43.8
|85.7
|0.8
|4.7
|D. Rodman
|5
|29.8
|7.2
|5.4
|0.8
|1.20
|0.40
|1.0
|37.8
|25.0
|40.0
|1.2
|4.2
|K. Houinsou
|6
|17.8
|6.2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.20
|1.8
|51.9
|40.0
|70.0
|1.2
|1.3
|C. Rosario
|5
|11.4
|3.6
|2.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|1.0
|40.0
|16.7
|62.5
|0.6
|2
|M. Hamon-Crespin
|5
|5.4
|2.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.60
|0.4
|41.7
|42.9
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|D. Darling
|5
|17.2
|2.2
|1.4
|1.2
|0.20
|0.00
|1.2
|25.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|1.4
|A. Diongue
|6
|6
|1.8
|2.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|70.0
|0.7
|1.3
|B. Olesen
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Rohosy
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|73.5
|37.0
|12.2
|4.30
|3.30
|12.7
|46.4
|42.1
|72.7
|9.7
|24.7
-
ME
MRST0
0126 O/U
-1
10:30am ESPU
-
BRY
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
IONA0
0140.5 O/U
-16
1:00pm
-
LAF
COR0
0137 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
MIA
LOU0
0136 O/U
+12
1:00pm ACCN
-
19UK
MICH0
0143 O/U
+8.5
1:00pm ABC
-
YSU
WRST0
0152.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
BELM
ILST0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
BRWN
HART0
0133.5 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
GAST
NE0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
GW
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MONM
MAN0
0134.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MURR
VALP0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MUSKIN
AKR0
0
2:00pm
-
USA
UAB0
0151.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESPU
-
SAM
UCF0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SARAHL
CLMB0
0
2:00pm
-
STET
FLA0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm SECN
-
TUFTS
HARV0
0
2:00pm
-
UVM
MERMAK0
0127 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
FAU
EMU0
0147 O/U
+10.5
2:30pm ESP+
-
COLO
WASH0
0142 O/U
-1
3:00pm PACN
-
NIAG
QUIN0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
TXST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
SNIND
CHST0
0148.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SJU
23ISU0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
SWAD
HOUC0
0
3:00pm
-
18UNC
VT0
0141.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm ACCN
-
ALC
BELLAR0
0
4:00pm
-
SEMO
MIZZ0
0154 O/U
-22
4:00pm SECN
-
TXAMC
DU0
0141.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UTAH
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
7CREI0
0142 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
USM
NWST0
0133 O/U
+6
4:30pm
-
CAL
4ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-24
5:00pm PACN
-
MINN
5PUR0
0130.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm BTN
-
ORE
21UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESPN
-
WHIT
CSN0
0
5:00pm
-
ALCN
13TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FGCU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NW
20MSU0
0127 O/U
-6
7:00pm BTN
-
ORST
USC0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
STAN
ASU0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UTST
SF0
0152.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm