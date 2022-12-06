Notre Dame, Boston bring woeful 3-point shooting into tilt
Three-point shooting could be the key for each team when Boston University plays at Notre Dame in a nonconference game on Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame (6-2) has lost two of its last three contests and struggled from behind the 3-point line in each loss.
The Irish shot 2 of 17 from 3-point range (11.8 percent) - 0 for 9 in the second half -- during a 63-51 loss against St. Bonaventure on Nov. 25. They went 11 for 33 from behind the arc in a 62-61 home loss to Syracuse on Saturday.
In between, Notre Dame sank 11 of 26 3-point attempts in a 70-52 victory over Michigan State.
"We gave ourselves a chance (against Syracuse)," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "I thought their zone stalled us a little bit in the second half. ... They had us pushed out a little bit more in the second half, as that zone can do."
Notre Dame is shooting 36 percent from 3-point range for the season (68 of 189).
BU (5-4) ended a three-game losing streak by beating Merrimack 68-54 on Friday.
The Terriers made 8 of 17 3-point shots in that win but had a hard time making 3s in their three most recent losses leading up to that game. BU was 5 of 24 from 3-point land in a 62-53 setback against Southeast Missouri State; 3 of 26 in a 67-46 loss at Milwaukee; and 5 of 21 in an 81-70 overtime loss to UC Davis.
The Terriers have made 63 of 209 3-point attempts this season (30.1 percent).
BU head coach Joe Jones was not on the bench for the matchup with UC Davis because of an illness.
"There's a lot more we need to work on to get better at," BU assistant coach Curtis Wilson said. "It's all about getting better every day and learning from good and bad."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston U. 5-4
|69.7 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Notre Dame 6-2
|72.4 PPG
|34.0 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Whyte
|9
|28.3
|13.1
|6.3
|0.7
|1.00
|0.70
|1.9
|41.1
|25.6
|73.1
|1.4
|4.9
|J. Harper
|9
|26.9
|11.8
|1.6
|1.6
|1.30
|0.00
|1.3
|46.5
|34.2
|84.4
|0.6
|1
|E. Brittain-Watts
|8
|20.9
|7.0
|2.1
|1.8
|1.10
|0.00
|1.1
|39.2
|29.6
|100.0
|0.1
|2
|D. Tate
|9
|17
|6.9
|2.1
|1.1
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|44.2
|46.2
|44.4
|0.2
|1.9
|F. Tynen
|9
|25
|6.7
|4.2
|0.9
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|42.3
|40.0
|92.3
|0.8
|3.4
|A. Morales
|9
|15.9
|6.1
|2.8
|0.8
|0.90
|0.40
|0.6
|47.6
|31.8
|72.7
|1.1
|1.7
|N. Zink
|9
|18.9
|5.7
|5.3
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.9
|40.4
|0.0
|64.3
|2.2
|3.1
|M. Chimezie
|9
|16.6
|4.8
|4.0
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|55.0
|1.2
|2.8
|O. Landrum
|7
|6.7
|3.0
|1.4
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|61.5
|0.0
|83.3
|0.4
|1
|C. Jones
|8
|8
|2.3
|0.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|19.2
|22.7
|100.0
|0
|0.9
|M. Brewster
|9
|15.8
|2.2
|1.9
|2.0
|1.20
|0.20
|0.6
|24.2
|10.0
|75.0
|0.1
|1.8
|N. Nobili
|4
|6
|1.8
|1.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|B. Roy
|5
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|40.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0
|0
|T. Uzoegbu
|2
|3.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0
|M. Quinn
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|69.7
|39.8
|11.2
|8.00
|2.40
|10.8
|41.1
|30.1
|74.0
|9.8
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|8
|37.3
|15.0
|8.4
|1.8
|0.30
|0.80
|1.3
|51.4
|40.0
|87.2
|0.9
|7.5
|D. Goodwin
|8
|36.8
|14.3
|5.3
|1.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.8
|49.4
|51.6
|100.0
|1
|4.3
|J. Starling
|8
|32.4
|12.3
|3.1
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.3
|44.4
|25.0
|58.8
|0.4
|2.8
|C. Ryan
|8
|35.4
|12.1
|4.1
|1.9
|0.90
|0.40
|1.8
|45.1
|39.5
|90.0
|0.9
|3.3
|T. Wertz
|8
|35.3
|10.6
|2.8
|4.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.9
|40.8
|31.9
|80.0
|0.3
|2.5
|V. Lubin
|8
|18.6
|7.1
|5.3
|0.9
|0.30
|0.60
|1.3
|63.4
|14.3
|66.7
|1.6
|3.6
|M. Hammond
|1
|19
|6.0
|2.0
|3.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|33.3
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|A. Wade
|1
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|D. Campbell
|2
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|R. Carmody
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Zona
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|8
|0.0
|72.4
|34.0
|11.9
|4.10
|2.90
|8.9
|47.6
|36.0
|81.2
|6.4
|25.3
