Cornell in search of first ACC win in 71 years vs. Miami
Cornell has Miami's attention.
The Big Red (7-1), who will visit the Hurricanes on Wednesday night, have won seven straight games. Cornell's only loss came on the road to another ACC squad, Boston College, 79-77 in its season opener last month.
Miami (8-1) has a more modest four-game win streak going since an 18-point loss to Maryland.
Wednesday will mark the first meeting between the programs in 60 years. Miami beat Cornell 94-74 at home in the only meeting between the teams on Dec. 27, 1962. Cornell will be seeking its first win over an ACC school since a 58-51 victory over Wake Forest on Dec. 26, 1951.
Senior point guard Greg Dolan leads Cornell in scoring (13.3), assists (4.1) and 3-point percentage (56.7).
Dolan said he is enjoying this season, especially since he lost his sophomore year when the entire Ivy League shut down due to COVID in 2020-2021.
"I tell people ... you don't know what you have until it's gone," Dolan told the Buffalo News.
Dolan missed the "brotherhood" of Cornell basketball, which prides itself on tight defense and bright 3-point shooting.
Besides Dolan, Cornell has dangerous shooters in Nazir Williams (10.9 points per game, 37.1 3-point percentage), Keller Boothby (9.5 ppg, 35.1 3-point percentage) and Sean Hansen (9.0 ppg, 38.5 3-point percentage).
Lindy's magazine anointed Boothby as the best shooter in the Ivy League prior to this season.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will likely have an advantage on the boards, with 6-foot-7, 248-pound forward Norchad Omier, who is averaging 13.7 points and a team-high 9.7 rebounds. Omier also leads the team with a 66.2 shooting percentage, scoring almost exclusively in the paint.
Jordan Miller, who leads Miami in scoring (13.8) and ranks second in rebounds (6.2), makes 52.1 percent of his shots, including 35.5 percent on 3-pointers.
Miami, though, needs more efficient shooting from top guards Isaiah Wong (13.3 points, team-high 3.2 assists) and Nijel Pack (11.8 points). Pack is making 34.0 percent on 3-pointers; Wong is making 32.4 percent.
Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga is happy with his defense, which has held its past four opponents to an average of 58.5 points.
"If you can contest shots, take away some easy baskets and stay out of foul trouble," Larranaga said, "you give yourself a chance."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Cornell 7-1
|82.6 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|20.1 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 8-1
|74.4 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Dolan
|8
|28.6
|13.3
|4.9
|4.1
|1.60
|0.00
|1.5
|55.1
|56.7
|65.0
|1
|3.9
|N. Williams
|8
|22.9
|10.9
|3.5
|2.3
|0.90
|0.10
|2.3
|46.5
|37.1
|80.0
|0.6
|2.9
|K. Boothby
|8
|23.6
|9.5
|2.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.10
|0.1
|39.7
|35.1
|50.0
|0.6
|2.3
|C. Manon
|8
|18.1
|9.1
|3.5
|2.6
|1.90
|0.40
|2.5
|56.0
|33.3
|62.5
|0.9
|2.6
|S. Hansen
|8
|21.4
|9.0
|5.4
|3.1
|1.10
|1.00
|2.6
|56.5
|38.5
|75.0
|1.9
|3.5
|I. Gray
|8
|21.4
|8.1
|3.1
|1.9
|0.80
|0.30
|1.4
|57.4
|7.7
|66.7
|0.8
|2.4
|G. Ragland Jr.
|8
|20.3
|7.9
|4.5
|2.0
|0.80
|0.60
|1.8
|36.7
|25.6
|53.3
|0.6
|3.9
|M. Watson
|8
|18
|7.9
|1.6
|0.8
|1.10
|0.00
|0.3
|55.8
|51.9
|50.0
|0.8
|0.9
|C. Noard
|4
|7
|3.0
|1.3
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|40.0
|44.4
|0.0
|1
|0.3
|D. Nix
|3
|3.3
|2.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1.7
|C. Cain
|4
|5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|A. Tsang Hinton
|3
|4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Baldwin
|6
|8.2
|1.7
|0.7
|1.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Filien
|8
|9.4
|1.6
|2.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.4
|27.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|2.1
|R. Kiachian
|2
|4.5
|0.0
|1.0
|1.5
|0.50
|1.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Okereke
|1
|3
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|Total
|8
|0.0
|82.6
|41.6
|20.1
|9.80
|3.30
|14.5
|49.5
|37.5
|67.2
|9.9
|27.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Miller
|9
|32.3
|13.8
|6.2
|1.8
|1.70
|0.40
|1.7
|52.1
|35.5
|86.7
|2.2
|4
|N. Omier
|9
|28.2
|13.7
|9.7
|1.4
|1.20
|1.00
|2.2
|66.2
|25.0
|68.6
|4.3
|5.3
|I. Wong
|9
|33
|13.3
|4.1
|3.2
|2.10
|0.80
|1.9
|41.3
|32.4
|73.3
|0.7
|3.4
|N. Pack
|9
|29.3
|11.8
|2.4
|2.7
|0.70
|0.20
|1.6
|42.4
|34.0
|85.7
|0.8
|1.7
|W. Poplar
|9
|21.9
|8.0
|2.3
|1.3
|1.30
|0.20
|1.3
|49.1
|34.8
|83.3
|0.3
|2
|B. Joseph
|9
|21.3
|5.7
|2.1
|2.4
|0.90
|0.30
|1.3
|43.2
|28.6
|76.5
|0.3
|1.8
|C. Watson
|4
|4.8
|3.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|44.4
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|H. Beverly
|9
|9.8
|2.1
|0.7
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|38.9
|36.4
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|A. Casey
|8
|8.3
|2.1
|1.6
|0.3
|0.00
|0.40
|0.1
|54.5
|25.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1
|A. Walker
|9
|9.8
|1.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|28.0
|11.1
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|F. Aire
|6
|3.8
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|0.5
|F. Gkogkos
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Jovanovich
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|74.4
|36.1
|14.3
|8.80
|3.80
|12.1
|47.7
|32.5
|74.6
|11.1
|22.3
