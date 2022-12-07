USC starting to jell ahead of Cal State Fullerton matchup
A pair of participants in last season's NCAA Tournament meet in a regional nonconference showdown on Wednesday, as Southern California welcomes reigning Big West Conference tournament champion Cal State Fullerton to Los Angeles.
USC (6-3) is returning to nonleague competition with Wednesday's contest, coming off a 2-0 start to Pac-12 Conference play last week.
The Trojans routed Cal 66-51 on the road on Nov. 30 before completing a wild comeback from down 11 points at halftime to beat Oregon State 63-62 on Sunday.
Kobe Johnson scored 17 points and made five steals against the Beavers. The sophomore came through with a pivotal stretch in which he made a 3-pointer, scored in the paint and came up with his final takeaway.
"This is a big game for him because we have a lot of players who are developing," USC coach Andy Enfield said postgame. "We won 26 games last year and were ranked in the top 20 (in 2021-22) ... on that team we had a lot of veterans.
"If you look at Kobe Johnson, he was a role player last year as a freshman and helped us, but he didn't play 33 minutes like he did tonight and start."
Enfield cited players such as Johnson, Tre White and Joshua Morgan developing to complement returning starters Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis as central to the Trojans' improvement.
Cal State Fullerton (4-4) is going through its own roster turnover coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance. That includes replacing last season's 16.3-point, 8.3-rebound per game leader, E.J. Anosike.
Senior Jalen Harris has stepped up as the Titans' primary scoring option and is averaging almost 15 points per game, an increase of almost six points a contest compared to a season ago.
However, Cal State Fullerton is still seeking its footing as a team.
"We have four starters back, but their roles will change, their identities will change," Titans coach Dedrique Taylor told the Orange County Register in November.
"Right now, we're trying to establish our identity on and off the floor. I have to establish our identity on the defensive standpoint. We have to guard people."
Wednesday marks the Titans' first game in the Southland since Nov. 22, as the team has lost three consecutive games, all played on the road or a neutral court.
Cal State Fullerton dropped back-to-back games Nov. 26, to Utah Tech 66-60, and Nov. 27, to North Dakota, with both contests in North Dakota. The Titans also fell 69-62 at Seattle on Nov. 30.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|CS Fullerton 4-4
|72.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|11.0 APG
|USC 6-3
|70.6 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Harris
|8
|30.6
|14.9
|2.0
|1.6
|0.90
|0.00
|1.5
|35.7
|31.4
|68.3
|0.4
|1.6
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|8
|34
|14.3
|3.6
|3.8
|1.10
|0.30
|2.1
|42.2
|27.9
|76.2
|0.3
|3.4
|M. Jones
|7
|30.9
|11.0
|4.4
|1.7
|0.40
|0.00
|2.1
|40.7
|55.0
|75.0
|1.1
|3.3
|V. Lee
|7
|31
|10.9
|5.7
|1.4
|0.40
|1.00
|1.7
|62.3
|0.0
|38.5
|3.3
|2.4
|T. San Antonio
|8
|30.4
|6.1
|4.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|42.4
|43.8
|70.0
|0.8
|3.5
|G. Wade
|8
|25.1
|6.1
|5.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.50
|0.9
|35.9
|40.9
|75.0
|0.5
|5.1
|L. Bastian
|8
|11.9
|4.8
|3.3
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|75.0
|0.0
|44.4
|1.4
|1.9
|G. Carper
|8
|10
|3.9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|42.1
|100.0
|0.8
|0.9
|I. Doumbia
|3
|5
|3.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|80.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.3
|0
|D. Eaton
|6
|10.8
|2.0
|1.7
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|31.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.3
|C. Carter
|1
|4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|T. Blackmore
|2
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|V. Panov
|2
|7.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Square
|2
|10.5
|0.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|Total
|8
|0.0
|72.0
|38.4
|11.0
|5.80
|2.30
|12.1
|43.6
|35.8
|63.6
|10.6
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|9
|32.3
|15.4
|3.1
|2.1
|1.40
|0.20
|2.0
|45.0
|40.0
|73.8
|0.1
|3
|D. Peterson
|9
|36
|14.3
|7.7
|6.3
|0.70
|0.60
|3.4
|45.9
|36.8
|64.1
|1.1
|6.6
|R. Dixon-Waters
|9
|27.2
|9.8
|3.3
|0.4
|0.70
|0.30
|2.0
|41.7
|27.6
|80.0
|0.8
|2.6
|J. Morgan
|9
|26.3
|9.6
|6.3
|0.9
|0.70
|3.60
|1.6
|57.9
|0.0
|62.5
|2.4
|3.9
|T. White
|9
|25.7
|7.4
|5.2
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|0.7
|45.9
|16.7
|64.3
|0.7
|4.6
|K. Johnson
|9
|20.2
|6.8
|4.0
|1.9
|2.00
|0.80
|1.4
|47.1
|35.3
|70.0
|1.1
|2.9
|M. Thomas
|8
|9.8
|3.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|42.1
|0.0
|85.7
|0.1
|0.8
|K. Wright
|8
|12.4
|2.4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.40
|0.5
|52.9
|0.0
|33.3
|0.9
|0.9
|H. Hornery
|8
|9.5
|1.6
|1.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|31.3
|22.2
|50.0
|0.5
|0.9
|I. Niagu
|4
|4.3
|0.5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|O. Sellers
|7
|6.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|11.1
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Brooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|70.6
|39.6
|13.7
|6.40
|6.40
|13.9
|45.6
|31.9
|69.6
|9.0
|27.8
-
WARN
UNCA0
0
4:30pm
-
PSWB
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
SJU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm FS1
-
MSU
PSU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SIEN
GTWN0
0142.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS2
-
ALST
NALAB0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
BRWN
URI0
0128.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BU
ND0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARL
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
CLST
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
COR
MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DSU
DEL0
0139 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
7TENN0
0142 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FGCU
FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFS
4PUR0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
IOWAW
WIU0
0
7:00pm
-
JU
VCU0
0124 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
HAMP0
0141 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NAVY
WVU0
0134.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJIT
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PEID
GASO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
HC0
0141 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
RIDE
STONEH0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
CMU0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
FAIR0
0139 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
DAV0
0144 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
W&M
ODU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
BING0
0147 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
EIU0
0136 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
BELH
SELA0
0
8:00pm
-
CAMP
EVAN0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
DAY
VT0
0127 O/U
-7
8:00pm ACCN
-
DET
TLSA0
0152 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EMU
ILST0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
SIU0
0139 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
PFW
SEMO0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
DRKE0
0141.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
NICH
TTU0
0139 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
LINPA
HALL0
0
8:30pm FS2
-
MAN
PROV0
0134 O/U
-19
8:30pm FS1
-
NEB
14IND0
0133 O/U
-13
8:30pm BTN
-
ASU
SMU0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
LMU
GRCN0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
NKY
WSU0
0126 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
VAN0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TOWS
CLEM0
0132 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
FLA0
0143.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
FRES0
0125 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
DU
SAC0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
EWU
CAL0
0128 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
UNLV0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MOSU
SMC0
0120 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
NMST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
WEB
CABP0
0135 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
MRMK
SF0
0137.5 O/U
-19.5
10:30pm
-
CSUF
USC0
0134 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN