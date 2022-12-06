No. 7 Vols playing complete basketball ahead of game vs. EKU
No. 7 Tennessee will look to extend its winning streak to seven games when it hosts Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Volunteers (7-1) are coming off a dominating, 94-40 win over visiting Alcorn State on Sunday. Eastern Kentucky (4-4) has dropped two of its past three games, including a 97-80 loss to host James Madison on Friday.
Tennessee had six players finish in double figures against Alcorn State.
Olivier Nkamhoua had 20 points and six assists, Julian Phillips added 18 points and Uros Plavsic made all six of his shots from the field to finish with 12 points.
Jahmai Mashack chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals in his first career start, with Tyreke Key and Zakai Zeigler finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Volunteers forced the Braves to shoot 27.1 percent (13 of 48) from the field, including making just one of their 16 3-point attempts. Tennessee also scored 36 points off the Braves' 22 turnovers.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "When you look at it, the fact that we assisted 27 on 33 baskets (helped), I guess. That's how we're at our best. And we were able to turn some turnovers into some baskets, obviously, that makes it easier in some ways. But that was a good defensive effort.
"Overall, I would tell you that it was our most complete game on both ends in terms of concentration."
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee's leading scorer (12 points per game), could return to the lineup on Wednesday after missing the Sunday contest due to an injured left shoulder.
The Volunteers have four other double-figure scorers: Phillips (11.8 points per game), Nkamhoua (10.9), Key (10.8) and Josiah Jordan-James (10.8). Phillips leads the team in rebounding (5.1 per game), Zeigler in assists (3.5 per game) and Vescovi in steals (2.6 per game).
The Colonels trailed 48-34 at halftime against James Madison but pulled within 48-42 on Devontae Blanton's 3-pointer with 18:38 remaining. However, the Dukes scored the next four points and went on to lead by as many as 23 points to turn a close game into a rout.
Eastern Kentucky had four players finish in double figures, led Devontae Blanton, who had 17 points and five rebounds. Tayshawn Comer added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Isaiah Cozart chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, and John Ukomadu logged with 10 points and four rebounds.
Eastern Kentucky finished third nationally in 3-point attempts last year, making 363 of 1,029 shots (35.3 percent).
This season, the Colonels are ranked 25th through eight games, averaging 27.9 attempts per game, going 84 of 223 (27.9 percent).
"We love shooting the three, but what we want to do this year and what we want to do every year is get good-rhythm threes," Eastern Kentucky coach A.W. Hamilton said. "I love our team this year because we have multiple guys who can get in the paint and make plays for other people. We might not make as many 3-point shots, but our percentage will go up, and that's what we look at."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|E. Kentucky 4-4
|83.5 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|16.8 APG
|7 Tennessee 7-1
|75.0 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|17.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Blanton
|8
|28.5
|17.8
|5.8
|3.1
|1.00
|0.30
|2.5
|49.6
|50.0
|70.0
|2
|3.8
|M. Moreno
|8
|27.1
|11.0
|6.0
|2.3
|1.30
|1.00
|1.1
|42.9
|40.4
|70.0
|1.1
|4.9
|C. Robb
|8
|27.1
|8.9
|4.9
|2.1
|1.60
|0.30
|1.1
|40.3
|38.5
|66.7
|1.6
|3.3
|I. Cozart
|8
|17.9
|7.1
|6.4
|0.4
|0.50
|1.40
|1.0
|68.6
|0.0
|52.9
|1.8
|4.6
|L. Walker
|8
|18.5
|7.1
|1.8
|1.9
|1.10
|0.10
|1.8
|36.4
|26.3
|66.7
|0.3
|1.5
|T. Comer
|8
|23.4
|6.8
|2.3
|3.6
|1.80
|0.10
|2.8
|35.3
|31.8
|57.9
|0.6
|1.6
|J. Ukomadu
|8
|13.9
|6.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.90
|0.30
|1.6
|58.5
|33.3
|16.7
|1.4
|2.8
|M. Wardy
|6
|10.8
|5.7
|2.7
|0.5
|0.30
|1.00
|0.3
|70.0
|100.0
|57.1
|1.5
|1.2
|T. Buttry
|5
|6
|4.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|46.7
|41.7
|83.3
|0
|0.8
|D. Jackson
|8
|11
|4.8
|1.4
|1.1
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|27.8
|22.2
|82.4
|0.8
|0.6
|D. Kapiti
|7
|13.7
|3.9
|2.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.90
|1.1
|50.0
|0.0
|62.5
|0.7
|1.7
|J. Holt
|7
|9.3
|3.3
|0.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|36.8
|0.0
|0.7
|0.1
|T. Martin
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|83.5
|43.6
|16.8
|9.80
|4.90
|14.8
|45.3
|37.7
|64.2
|13.1
|27.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|7
|32.6
|12.0
|5.0
|3.4
|2.60
|0.30
|2.4
|35.1
|31.7
|83.3
|0.9
|4.1
|J. Phillips
|8
|26.6
|11.8
|5.1
|2.1
|0.90
|0.90
|0.9
|38.5
|18.8
|80.4
|2.3
|2.9
|O. Nkamhoua
|8
|26.3
|10.9
|4.6
|2.4
|0.50
|1.00
|2.4
|54.5
|33.3
|70.6
|1.4
|3.3
|J. James
|4
|21
|10.8
|5.0
|2.0
|1.50
|0.50
|0.8
|46.7
|43.5
|100.0
|1
|4
|T. Key
|8
|25.4
|10.8
|2.6
|1.5
|1.10
|0.00
|1.6
|38.6
|38.5
|71.1
|0.5
|2.1
|Z. Zeigler
|8
|29
|9.5
|2.9
|3.5
|2.50
|0.10
|2.5
|33.8
|31.7
|77.3
|0.3
|2.6
|J. Mashack
|8
|19.9
|6.1
|3.1
|1.6
|2.00
|0.10
|1.8
|48.8
|27.3
|66.7
|1.5
|1.6
|J. Aidoo
|8
|17.4
|4.1
|5.0
|0.8
|1.00
|1.30
|0.8
|38.7
|28.6
|87.5
|2.4
|2.6
|U. Plavsic
|7
|12.3
|4.1
|3.7
|1.1
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|59.1
|0.0
|37.5
|1.3
|2.4
|B. Edwards
|5
|4.4
|2.2
|1.0
|0.8
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|66.7
|100.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.6
|T. Awaka
|6
|5.2
|1.3
|2.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|44.4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.7
|1
|C. Coyne
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Gilbert
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|A. Kegler
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|75.0
|43.8
|17.6
|11.90
|4.40
|14.3
|41.7
|33.2
|73.8
|14.4
|25.6
-
WARN
UNCA0
0
4:30pm
-
PSWB
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
SJU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm FS1
-
MSU
PSU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SIEN
GTWN0
0142.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS2
-
ALST
NALAB0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
BRWN
URI0
0128.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BU
ND0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARL
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
CLST
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
COR
MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DSU
DEL0
0139 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
7TENN0
0142 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FGCU
FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFS
4PUR0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
IOWAW
WIU0
0
7:00pm
-
JU
VCU0
0124 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
HAMP0
0141 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NAVY
WVU0
0134.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJIT
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PEID
GASO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
HC0
0141 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
RIDE
STONEH0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
CMU0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
FAIR0
0139 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
DAV0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
W&M
ODU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
BING0
0147 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
EIU0
0136 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
BELH
SELA0
0
8:00pm
-
CAMP
EVAN0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
DAY
VT0
0127 O/U
-7
8:00pm ACCN
-
DET
TLSA0
0152 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EMU
ILST0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
SIU0
0139 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
PFW
SEMO0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
DRKE0
0141.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
NICH
TTU0
0139 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
LINPA
HALL0
0
8:30pm FS2
-
MAN
PROV0
0134 O/U
-19
8:30pm FS1
-
NEB
14IND0
0133 O/U
-13
8:30pm BTN
-
ASU
SMU0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
LMU
GRCN0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
NKY
WSU0
0126 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
VAN0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TOWS
CLEM0
0132 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
FLA0
0143.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
FRES0
0125 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
DU
SAC0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
EWU
CAL0
0128 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
UNLV0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MOSU
SMC0
0120 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
NMST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
WEB
CABP0
0135 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
MRMK
SF0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
10:30pm
-
CSUF
USC0
0134 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN