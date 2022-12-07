Eastern Washington eyes first road win in clash with Cal
Eastern Washington hopes to join the list of unheralded men's basketball teams that have escaped Berkeley, Calif., with non-conference wins this season when the Eagles visit California on Wednesday night.
The Golden Bears (0-9) opened Pacific-12 Conference play last week with losses to Southern Cal and Arizona, the latter occurring Sunday on the road.
The conference sweep came after going 0-7 against non-conference competition, including losing four straight at home, three to the likes of U.C. Davis, Southern and Texas State.
The Aggies, Jaguars and Bobcats have gone on to go 14-12, so the Golden Bears are hoping the 10th time is the charm as they welcome the Eagles (3-5) to town.
Eastern Washington has yet to win on the road, having fallen at Santa Clara, Hawaii and Florida International. The Eagles are coming off a 78-70 home win over North Dakota State in which Steele Venters exploded for a career-high 33 points.
Venters hadn't scored more than 20 in any previous game.
Eastern Washington coach David Riley says he learned something about the sophomore guard in his big game.
"It's all about mind-set for him," Riley noted. "I've got to do a better job early in games of just finding ways to get him to the rim and finding ways for him to assert that aggressiveness. When he does that, it's pretty fun to watch."
The same could be said of Cal's Devin Askew at Arizona on Sunday, when he went for a season-best 25 points in an 81-68 defeat.
"I think we took a big step forward," Golden Bears coach Mark Fox said after the loss. "Devin Askew played with a big heart and great poise. He was terrific."
The Texas transfer had 23 points earlier in the week in Cal's most recent home game, a 66-51 thumping at the hands of USC.
Eastern Washington and Cal last met in 2014, with the Golden Bears winning at home, 78-67.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|E. Washington 3-5
|67.1 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|13.9 APG
|California 0-9
|58.7 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|9.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Venters
|8
|29.4
|14.9
|2.0
|1.1
|1.00
|0.50
|2.5
|45.0
|36.0
|84.6
|0.5
|1.5
|A. Allegri
|8
|29.3
|9.5
|4.4
|3.0
|0.80
|0.30
|2.0
|33.3
|23.9
|77.3
|0.5
|3.9
|T. Davis
|7
|24.4
|8.4
|2.7
|3.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.6
|48.8
|40.0
|86.7
|0.9
|1.9
|E. Price
|8
|25.9
|8.0
|5.3
|2.3
|0.50
|0.90
|2.4
|48.9
|38.1
|76.9
|0.9
|4.4
|C. Coward
|8
|16.9
|6.8
|4.5
|1.0
|0.90
|0.40
|0.6
|64.3
|50.0
|63.6
|1.9
|2.6
|D. Stroud
|8
|22.6
|6.8
|2.9
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.6
|34.9
|18.2
|54.5
|1
|1.9
|C. Jones
|8
|23
|5.9
|5.8
|0.9
|0.90
|0.50
|0.8
|45.5
|14.3
|69.6
|1
|4.8
|D. Erikstrup
|8
|13.1
|3.9
|3.1
|0.4
|0.60
|0.30
|1.4
|34.2
|0.0
|41.7
|1.3
|1.9
|T. Harper
|7
|11.4
|3.9
|1.4
|0.7
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|52.6
|50.0
|50.0
|0.1
|1.3
|I. George
|3
|2.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|E. Magnuson
|7
|8
|0.3
|0.6
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Veening
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|67.1
|37.5
|13.9
|6.00
|2.90
|14.3
|42.9
|29.9
|69.3
|9.1
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Askew
|9
|33.8
|18.3
|3.8
|3.0
|0.80
|0.20
|3.2
|39.3
|30.9
|86.4
|0.6
|3.2
|L. Thiemann
|9
|27.7
|12.9
|6.4
|0.9
|0.70
|0.90
|2.0
|56.4
|0.0
|77.8
|2.9
|3.6
|K. Kuany
|9
|24.8
|8.0
|2.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|1.1
|36.0
|32.0
|87.5
|1
|1.4
|G. Newell
|9
|24.4
|6.8
|2.8
|0.6
|0.80
|0.40
|0.8
|38.6
|30.8
|72.2
|0.4
|2.3
|S. Alajiki
|7
|21.9
|5.3
|4.7
|1.0
|0.40
|0.70
|0.7
|36.4
|30.0
|58.3
|0.7
|4
|J. Brown
|9
|31.6
|4.3
|3.4
|2.4
|0.80
|0.30
|2.2
|37.2
|27.3
|57.1
|0.4
|3
|M. Roberson
|8
|16.3
|1.9
|1.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.50
|2.0
|28.6
|12.5
|66.7
|0.8
|1.1
|N. Okafor
|9
|9.9
|1.6
|2.7
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.9
|33.3
|0.0
|40.0
|0.8
|1.9
|M. Bowser
|9
|12.6
|1.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|15.8
|18.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|O. Anyanwu
|6
|4.5
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. McCloskey
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Robinson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|58.7
|36.1
|9.1
|4.60
|4.00
|14.3
|39.5
|28.2
|77.2
|9.4
|22.8
-
WARN
UNCA0
0
4:30pm
-
PSWB
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
SJU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm FS1
-
MSU
PSU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SIEN
GTWN0
0142.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS2
-
ALST
NALAB0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
BRWN
URI0
0128.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BU
ND0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARL
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
CLST
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
COR
MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DSU
DEL0
0139 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
7TENN0
0142 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FGCU
FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFS
4PUR0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
IOWAW
WIU0
0
7:00pm
-
JU
VCU0
0124 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
HAMP0
0141 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NAVY
WVU0
0134.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJIT
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PEID
GASO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
HC0
0141 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
RIDE
STONEH0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
CMU0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
FAIR0
0139 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
DAV0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
W&M
ODU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
BING0
0147 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
EIU0
0136 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
BELH
SELA0
0
8:00pm
-
CAMP
EVAN0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
DAY
VT0
0127 O/U
-7
8:00pm ACCN
-
DET
TLSA0
0152 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EMU
ILST0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
SIU0
0139 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
PFW
SEMO0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
DRKE0
0141.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
NICH
TTU0
0139 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
LINPA
HALL0
0
8:30pm FS2
-
MAN
PROV0
0134 O/U
-19
8:30pm FS1
-
NEB
14IND0
0133 O/U
-13
8:30pm BTN
-
ASU
SMU0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
LMU
GRCN0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
NKY
WSU0
0126 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
VAN0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TOWS
CLEM0
0132 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
FLA0
0143.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
FRES0
0125 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
DU
SAC0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
EWU
CAL0
0128 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
UNLV0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MOSU
SMC0
0120 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
NMST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
WEB
CABP0
0135 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
MRMK
SF0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
10:30pm
-
CSUF
USC0
0134 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN