Providence hopes to build off rivalry win, faces Manhattan next
Providence has come a long way since last playing at home.
Entering Wednesday's visit from Manhattan, there is plenty for the Friars (6-3) to build upon from their Saturday effort against in-state rival Rhode Island.
Ed Cooley's team shot 54 percent and beat the Rams 88-74 for its first road or neutral-court victory this season. Nonconference play now concludes with back-to-back games at home, where Providence is 5-0.
"We wanted ball movement and body movement, and we wanted to play with a little more pace," Cooley said. "The players played with incredible pace and, more importantly, confidence."
The Friars will aim for another balanced, confident effort, as six players scored between 10 and 14 points against Rhode Island. Bryce Hopkins, who logged a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, continues to lead the team in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (8.6).
Reigning Big East Sixth Man Award winner Jared Bynum bounced back, also scoring 14 after being held to single digits for three straight games.
"It's a long season. It's not where we start, it's where we finish," Cooley said. "I'm really proud of what Jared did to lead his team (Saturday). ... Holding our composure (in a hostile environment like Rhode Island) shows a lot of discipline and character."
Manhattan (3-4) had back-to-back wins before a 76-69 Sunday loss to former Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foe Monmouth.
Fifth-year senior Ant Nelson scored 21 points -- the most by any Jaspers player this season -- before fouling out. Nelson has logged six straight double-figure scoring games and raised his scoring average (now 14.6) with each contest.
Marques Watson added 16 off the bench for an offense that averages 68.6 points per game. The Jaspers also have the third-best scoring defense in the MAAC (65.4).
Before the Monmouth loss, four of Manhattan's first five games against Division I opponents were decided by three points or fewer.
"Coach Cooley always has his team ready to play," interim head coach RaShawn Stores told Field Level Media. "They play with a lot of intensity so we have to be ready to match them. We also must be ready to for the crowd and the energy they will bring."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Manhattan 3-4
|68.6 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Providence 6-3
|76.8 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Nelson
|7
|31.4
|14.6
|3.1
|4.3
|2.30
|0.30
|3.4
|37.4
|28.1
|67.9
|0.3
|2.9
|J. Roberts
|7
|32.7
|13.6
|9.7
|0.6
|0.90
|2.90
|1.4
|75.4
|0.0
|45.0
|3.7
|6
|E. Buchanan
|5
|24.8
|11.0
|5.2
|1.8
|0.80
|0.60
|3.2
|41.3
|44.4
|69.2
|1.4
|3.8
|S. Stewart
|3
|26.7
|9.7
|1.3
|3.7
|1.70
|0.00
|2.3
|30.3
|30.4
|50.0
|0.3
|1
|M. Watson
|7
|25.4
|9.6
|3.0
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|1.9
|58.3
|40.0
|55.6
|0.7
|2.3
|N. Brennen
|7
|27.1
|8.7
|2.3
|1.1
|0.60
|0.30
|1.4
|44.0
|38.5
|77.8
|0.4
|1.9
|L. Padgett
|6
|15.3
|2.2
|2.7
|0.5
|0.70
|0.20
|0.7
|33.3
|22.2
|50.0
|1
|1.7
|M. Glassman
|3
|8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Arora
|2
|8
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|A. Cisse
|7
|12.3
|1.4
|2.4
|0.3
|0.70
|0.70
|0.7
|33.3
|0.0
|80.0
|0.4
|2
|A. Walden
|6
|5.3
|1.3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.20
|0.3
|36.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.2
|D. Hackett
|1
|15
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|68.6
|35.9
|12.4
|8.60
|5.00
|14.9
|45.5
|32.0
|62.0
|9.3
|23.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|9
|33.3
|14.6
|8.6
|2.7
|0.70
|0.30
|2.7
|46.9
|33.3
|76.1
|2.3
|6.2
|D. Carter
|9
|30.1
|11.1
|4.4
|1.4
|1.60
|0.60
|2.6
|43.8
|26.9
|72.5
|1.2
|3.2
|E. Croswell
|9
|23.1
|10.8
|6.7
|0.1
|1.30
|1.00
|0.9
|61.2
|0.0
|65.2
|3.9
|2.8
|J. Bynum
|9
|29.6
|10.0
|2.0
|5.2
|0.80
|0.30
|1.2
|36.1
|20.0
|79.3
|0.2
|1.8
|N. Locke
|9
|24.8
|9.9
|2.4
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|37.2
|33.3
|75.0
|0.2
|2.2
|C. Moore
|9
|18
|8.6
|3.9
|0.3
|0.70
|2.20
|0.7
|58.3
|57.1
|77.3
|1.1
|2.8
|A. Breed
|8
|16.3
|4.5
|2.0
|1.4
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|61.9
|37.5
|70.0
|0
|2
|J. Pierre
|9
|13.9
|4.4
|1.3
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|48.5
|70.0
|33.3
|0.6
|0.8
|R. Castro
|9
|8.1
|2.2
|2.6
|0.3
|0.80
|0.60
|0.2
|41.2
|0.0
|54.5
|1.6
|1
|C. Floyd Jr.
|5
|7.8
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.8
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|L. Fonts
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|76.8
|40.3
|14.4
|7.20
|5.20
|12.0
|46.3
|33.1
|72.7
|12.8
|24.4
-
WARN
UNCA0
0
4:30pm
-
PSWB
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
SJU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm FS1
-
MSU
PSU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SIEN
GTWN0
0142.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS2
-
ALST
NALAB0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
BRWN
URI0
0128.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BU
ND0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARL
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
CLST
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
COR
MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DSU
DEL0
0139 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
7TENN0
0142 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FGCU
FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFS
4PUR0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
IOWAW
WIU0
0
7:00pm
-
JU
VCU0
0124 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
HAMP0
0141 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NAVY
WVU0
0134.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJIT
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PEID
GASO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
HC0
0141 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
RIDE
STONEH0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
CMU0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
FAIR0
0139 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
DAV0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
W&M
ODU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
BING0
0147 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
EIU0
0136 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
BELH
SELA0
0
8:00pm
-
CAMP
EVAN0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
DAY
VT0
0127 O/U
-7
8:00pm ACCN
-
DET
TLSA0
0152 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EMU
ILST0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
SIU0
0139 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
PFW
SEMO0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
DRKE0
0141.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
NICH
TTU0
0139 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
LINPA
HALL0
0
8:30pm FS2
-
MAN
PROV0
0134 O/U
-19
8:30pm FS1
-
NEB
14IND0
0133 O/U
-13
8:30pm BTN
-
ASU
SMU0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
LMU
GRCN0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
NKY
WSU0
0126 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
VAN0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TOWS
CLEM0
0132 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
FLA0
0143.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
FRES0
0125 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
DU
SAC0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
EWU
CAL0
0128 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
UNLV0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MOSU
SMC0
0120 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
NMST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
WEB
CABP0
0135 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
MRMK
SF0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
10:30pm
-
CSUF
USC0
0134 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN