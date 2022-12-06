'Reeling' Michigan State faces tough contest at Penn State
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo admitted Monday that his team is "reeling" a bit at the moment.
Just a week ago, all wasn't too bad with the Spartans, given they had come off a respectable 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Invitational and were ranked No. 20 in the nation.
But the last two games have been disastrous, with a blowout loss at Notre Dame and a home loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten opener that pushed Michigan State (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) out of the rankings.
The Spartans are searching for answers entering a road contest against Penn State on Wednesday at University Park, Pa.
"Our players, to be honest with you, are dead," Izzo said.
Indeed, it has been a grueling schedule for Michigan State, which has already made two cross-country trips and played Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama and Oregon.
Adding to the difficulty has been recent foot injuries to senior forward Malik Hall and sophomore guard Jaden Akins. The good news was that Akins returned to play against Northwestern, but he's still hindered by conditioning as he works to get back to form.
"We just haven't been as sharp," Izzo said.
Things won't get much easier for the Spartans, having to make a trip to Penn State and play an improved Nittany Lions team. Penn State is 6-2 overall heading into its Big Ten opener.
Unlike the Spartans, the Nittany Lions enter well-rested, having not played since suffering a 101-94, double-overtime loss at Clemson on Nov. 29.
"We had time to practice," Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "I'm expecting us to be sharp on Wednesday when we play. We've focused on ourselves."
Penn State has found success thanks in large part to good perimeter shooting. The Nittany Lions are shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range and averaging 76.9 points per game.
Jalen Pickett (16.1 points per game) and Seth Lundy (13.6 ppg) lead Penn State in scoring.
This will be the only regular-season meeting between the Spartans and Nittany Lions.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Michigan State 5-4
|70.2 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Penn State 6-2
|76.9 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|9
|35.7
|14.4
|3.0
|4.0
|1.30
|0.30
|1.4
|44.3
|38.2
|83.3
|0.1
|2.9
|J. Hauser
|9
|33.9
|13.2
|6.8
|1.8
|0.30
|0.10
|1.9
|44.1
|44.2
|85.7
|1.7
|5.1
|M. Hall
|4
|31.5
|12.0
|5.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.80
|2.0
|56.3
|36.4
|88.9
|1.3
|4
|A. Hoggard
|9
|30.7
|11.6
|4.1
|6.3
|1.10
|0.30
|3.6
|37.0
|28.0
|85.3
|0.2
|3.9
|M. Sissoko
|9
|23.3
|8.0
|5.8
|0.7
|0.30
|0.70
|0.9
|60.5
|0.0
|70.3
|1.9
|3.9
|P. Brooks
|9
|24
|7.9
|2.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|40.0
|40.9
|50.0
|0.8
|2
|J. Akins
|5
|20.8
|6.0
|3.2
|1.2
|1.00
|0.40
|0.8
|31.6
|20.0
|75.0
|1.2
|2
|J. Kohler
|9
|12.3
|2.7
|3.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.40
|0.6
|38.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|2.1
|C. Cooper
|8
|5.8
|1.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|60.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.1
|0.3
|T. Holloman
|9
|9.1
|1.8
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|50.0
|20.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Whitens
|6
|6.8
|0.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|S. Izzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Sanders
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|9
|0.0
|70.2
|40.1
|15.4
|4.90
|2.90
|11.4
|43.7
|36.5
|76.3
|10.0
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pickett
|8
|34.1
|16.1
|6.6
|7.6
|1.40
|0.50
|1.8
|48.6
|31.3
|83.3
|0.9
|5.8
|S. Lundy
|8
|29.6
|13.6
|7.1
|1.4
|0.40
|0.50
|0.8
|54.8
|48.7
|75.9
|0.9
|6.3
|C. Wynter
|8
|27.1
|11.6
|2.9
|2.1
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|49.2
|46.2
|91.3
|0.5
|2.4
|A. Funk
|8
|33.3
|11.0
|2.4
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.4
|40.8
|38.6
|66.7
|0.1
|2.3
|M. Dread
|8
|22
|7.5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|44.4
|45.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.8
|K. Njie
|8
|13.6
|5.1
|3.9
|0.6
|0.10
|0.40
|1.1
|50.0
|25.0
|88.9
|1
|2.9
|K. Clary
|5
|9
|3.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|50.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.4
|D. Johnson
|8
|12.9
|3.5
|1.9
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|45.8
|35.3
|0.0
|0.1
|1.8
|C. Dorsey
|8
|14.3
|3.0
|2.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|43.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.8
|2
|M. Henn
|4
|3.8
|2.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|E. Mahaffey
|7
|8.3
|2.0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.7
|40.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.6
|1.1
|J. Brown
|3
|6.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|A. Christos
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Conlan
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Jagiasi
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Lilley
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|76.9
|38.0
|16.3
|5.00
|1.80
|9.9
|46.9
|40.4
|78.7
|6.4
|28.8
-
WARN
UNCA0
0
4:30pm
-
PSWB
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
SJU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm FS1
-
MSU
PSU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SIEN
GTWN0
0142.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS2
-
ALST
NALAB0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
BRWN
URI0
0128.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BU
ND0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARL
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
CLST
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
COR
MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DSU
DEL0
0139 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
7TENN0
0142 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FGCU
FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFS
4PUR0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
IOWAW
WIU0
0
7:00pm
-
JU
VCU0
0124 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
HAMP0
0141 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NAVY
WVU0
0134.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJIT
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PEID
GASO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
HC0
0141 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
RIDE
STONEH0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
CMU0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
FAIR0
0139 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
DAV0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
W&M
ODU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
BING0
0147 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
EIU0
0136 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
BELH
SELA0
0
8:00pm
-
CAMP
EVAN0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
DAY
VT0
0127 O/U
-7
8:00pm ACCN
-
DET
TLSA0
0152 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EMU
ILST0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
SIU0
0139 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
SEMO0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
DRKE0
0141.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
NICH
TTU0
0139 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
LINPA
HALL0
0
8:30pm FS2
-
MAN
PROV0
0134 O/U
-19
8:30pm FS1
-
NEB
14IND0
0133 O/U
-13
8:30pm BTN
-
ASU
SMU0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
LMU
GRCN0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
NKY
WSU0
0126 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
VAN0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TOWS
CLEM0
0132 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
FLA0
0143.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
FRES0
0125 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
DU
SAC0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
EWU
CAL0
0128 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
UNLV0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MOSU
SMC0
0120 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
NMST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
WEB
CABP0
0135 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
MRMK
SF0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
10:30pm
-
CSUF
USC0
0134 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN