Georgetown looks to solve second-half struggles vs. Siena
Still licking its wounds after another second-half collapse on Saturday, Georgetown has its sights set on a home bout with Siena on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.
The Hoyas (4-5) have already lost three games this season when leading by at least 10 at the half. Two of those losses have come at home, most recently on Saturday against South Carolina.
Georgetown's defense softened after it built an 11-point halftime lead. The Gamecocks shot 20 for 37 (54.1 percent) from the field in the second half and overtime en route to their come-from-behind 74-71 win against the Hoyas.
Georgetown lost their vigor on the glass as well. South Carolina scored 16 of its 21 second-chance points after the first half, including Meechie Johnson's 3-pointer late in overtime that wound up being the game-winner for the Gamecocks.
"At the end of overtime when they got that three we couldn't come up with a rebound," head coach Patrick Ewing said. "In those times of the game, that's when we've got to be able to buckle down and get a stop."
Under .500 for the first time this season, Georgetown trots onto its home court looking to defeat Siena for the second straight season. The Hoyas upended the Saints 83-65 in November 2021 in Washington.
Siena (5-3) has won three of its last four games, most recently a 74-70 home win over Canisius on Friday in its conference opener.
Before that, head coach Carmen Maciariello's squad scratched out two wins against Power 6 schools during the ESPN Events Invitational: 80-63 over Florida State on Nov. 24 and 60-55 over Seton Hall on Nov. 27.
"These guys think they can beat any team. I don't want us to be overconfident," Maciariello said. "I think we'll have the mindset that we're going to win a road game just like we do anytime we go on the road. ... They all have different obstacles and different hurdles, and we gotta show up regardless."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Siena 5-3
|72.4 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Georgetown 4-5
|74.9 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. McCollum
|8
|32.3
|18.3
|2.0
|4.8
|1.30
|0.40
|3.8
|50.6
|38.1
|87.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Stormo
|7
|28.1
|11.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.10
|1.40
|2.0
|51.7
|0.0
|73.9
|1.9
|4.1
|A. Platek
|8
|26.8
|10.6
|2.4
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.8
|52.5
|51.4
|40.0
|0.1
|2.3
|J. Billups
|8
|30.9
|8.3
|6.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.60
|2.4
|36.2
|13.3
|68.8
|1.6
|4.4
|J. Johnson
|8
|19.4
|6.3
|3.8
|0.9
|0.60
|0.10
|2.1
|38.1
|40.0
|63.2
|0.8
|3
|M. Eley
|8
|16.8
|6.1
|2.5
|0.6
|0.90
|0.30
|0.6
|44.4
|41.7
|100.0
|0.9
|1.6
|M. Baer
|8
|22.4
|3.5
|5.6
|1.3
|0.40
|0.60
|0.8
|38.5
|37.5
|100.0
|1.5
|4.1
|M. Courtney
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|72.4
|35.6
|13.6
|5.80
|4.30
|16.3
|46.7
|38.8
|73.5
|8.8
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Spears
|9
|37.9
|16.6
|3.6
|4.6
|1.60
|0.00
|2.3
|42.5
|25.0
|81.1
|0.7
|2.9
|B. Murray
|7
|36.4
|15.4
|3.6
|4.1
|1.40
|0.70
|2.7
|41.6
|35.3
|60.0
|1
|2.6
|J. Heath
|7
|34
|14.3
|4.6
|1.9
|1.10
|0.10
|1.9
|46.1
|44.8
|73.9
|0.4
|4.1
|Q. Wahab
|9
|21.9
|10.3
|6.9
|0.1
|1.00
|0.60
|1.7
|49.2
|0.0
|82.5
|2.9
|4
|A. Akok
|9
|35.4
|7.2
|7.7
|1.3
|1.00
|2.20
|2.1
|45.5
|34.5
|71.4
|2.1
|5.6
|B. Mozone
|9
|22.2
|7.0
|3.8
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|0.9
|40.4
|25.8
|75.0
|0.9
|2.9
|J. Riley
|7
|10.9
|3.7
|3.0
|0.0
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|50.0
|25.0
|71.4
|0.7
|2.3
|B. Ezewiro
|4
|8.5
|3.3
|1.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|45.5
|0.0
|42.9
|1
|0.8
|W. Bristol Jr.
|9
|13.7
|3.2
|2.4
|0.3
|0.60
|0.80
|0.6
|40.9
|45.5
|75.0
|1.2
|1.2
|R. Mutombo
|5
|5.8
|3.0
|2.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.80
|0.2
|70.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1
|1.4
|D. Anglin
|7
|4.1
|1.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|D. Bass
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|V. Muresan
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|74.9
|38.9
|12.0
|7.00
|5.40
|13.0
|44.4
|34.1
|73.8
|11.7
|25.6
