Clemson, Towson put 3-game winning streaks on line
Clemson is discovering what it takes to win competitive games.
There might be another of those when Towson visits for a nonconference matchup of teams with Tigers nicknames on Wednesday night.
"Coming back out with more fight," Clemson forward PJ Hall said of what can make a difference.
Clemson (7-2), which has won three games in a row, knows that it needs to show a level of toughness to get through rough stretches.
"A couple of energy plays can get the guys going," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.
Towson (8-1) holds a three-game winning streak as well going into what will be its fifth game in a row away from home. Half of the team's victories this season have come by margins of six points or fewer.
"It's hard to win in college basketball," Towson coach Pat Skerry said.
The Clemson team should be feeling good after a 77-57 home victory against Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Friday.
Hall scored 21 points in 22 minutes, another sign that he is returning to form after injuries stalled the beginning of his season. Contributions from others have been growing as well.
"We don't have a lot of depth with our young guys yet, they're coming," Brownell said.
Skerry's team won last season's Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title. This season's team holds a 4-0 mark in true road games.
Redshirt senior guard Cam Holden, who leads the squad with an average of 15.8 points per game, has been clutch for Towson.
"He has done a great job of leading our guys," Skerry said. "Cam has had a lot to do with our success."
Clemson has overcome halftime deficits to win its past two games.
Brownell said better execution on offense has been a key factor when it comes to how his team has turned things around.
Guard Brevin Galloway, who is in his first season with Clemson, has 983 career points. He played parts of four seasons with College of Charleston and last season for Boston College. He has started all nine games so far with Clemson.
In the only previous meeting between the teams, Clemson downed visiting Towson 71-61 in December 1987.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Holden
|9
|36.1
|15.8
|6.7
|4.7
|1.20
|0.80
|3.4
|44.3
|25.0
|66.7
|2.3
|4.3
|N. Timberlake
|9
|35.4
|15.3
|3.9
|2.6
|1.20
|0.70
|1.9
|42.6
|33.3
|78.4
|0.8
|3.1
|C. Thompson
|9
|29.9
|12.8
|7.7
|1.8
|0.70
|1.90
|2.4
|57.5
|0.0
|60.5
|2.6
|5.1
|J. Gibson
|3
|25.3
|8.7
|1.3
|2.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|52.6
|40.0
|66.7
|0
|1.3
|N. Russell
|9
|26.9
|7.6
|4.0
|1.6
|0.90
|0.10
|0.6
|44.1
|34.2
|75.0
|0.9
|3.1
|S. Sylla
|9
|18.6
|6.3
|5.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|1.2
|47.7
|50.0
|73.7
|1.6
|4.2
|R. Conway
|7
|14.1
|4.9
|1.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|36.7
|44.4
|100.0
|0
|1.1
|C. Paar
|3
|5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0
|C. Biekeu
|7
|9
|2.1
|2.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.0
|63.6
|0.0
|33.3
|1
|1
|C. May
|6
|11.7
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|33.3
|16.7
|75.0
|1
|1.5
|R. Hicks
|7
|20.1
|1.6
|1.1
|1.9
|0.60
|0.30
|1.4
|23.5
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|1.1
|T. Coleman
|5
|2.6
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|B. Held
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|69.8
|41.3
|14.0
|5.30
|4.20
|12.2
|45.7
|33.1
|70.2
|11.8
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Hunter
|9
|31
|14.9
|2.2
|5.1
|0.30
|0.30
|2.7
|45.5
|51.4
|80.6
|0.2
|2
|H. Tyson
|9
|33.4
|14.2
|8.9
|1.9
|1.30
|0.10
|1.1
|43.8
|43.6
|86.8
|1.9
|7
|P. Hall
|8
|18.5
|11.9
|3.4
|0.3
|0.80
|0.60
|1.4
|53.2
|37.5
|76.7
|0.9
|2.5
|B. Galloway
|9
|29.8
|11.2
|2.9
|2.4
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|50.8
|30.6
|77.4
|0.1
|2.8
|A. Hemenway
|9
|32.7
|10.1
|2.7
|1.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|53.4
|50.0
|77.8
|0.2
|2.4
|I. Schieffelin
|9
|18
|6.3
|4.8
|1.4
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|55.3
|33.3
|68.4
|1.6
|3.2
|B. Middlebrooks
|9
|10.7
|2.8
|2.4
|0.2
|0.70
|0.30
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|55.6
|0.8
|1.7
|R. Godfrey
|8
|6.3
|2.6
|1.0
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|69.2
|0.0
|60.0
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Beadle
|8
|15.5
|2.0
|1.8
|1.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.8
|25.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|1.6
|C. Wiggins
|5
|6.6
|1.8
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|66.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|D. Hunter
|9
|9.7
|0.7
|1.1
|1.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|21.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.9
|D. Foster
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Nauseef
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Nauseef
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|75.9
|36.3
|15.9
|5.80
|2.40
|11.2
|47.5
|39.8
|76.9
|7.1
|26.4
