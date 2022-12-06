No. 5 UConn aims to remain perfect at Florida
No. 5 UConn is off to a dominant start this season, winning each of its nine games by double figures with an average margin of 24.2 points.
The Huskies (9-0), who will get their first road test of the season Wednesday at Florida (6-3), haven't played this well to start a campaign since 2013-14, the year the Shabazz Napier-led Huskies won the school's latest national championship.
"The whole mindset of our program this year is that we've been contending the last couple of years, contending in the Big East, contending in tournaments," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "Now, we're trying to go from contenders to champions."
UConn has posted its last four wins over KenPom Top 50 opponents, with its latest victory a 74-64 decision against Oklahoma State on Dec. 1 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Balance has helped fuel the strong start for the Huskies. Five players are averaging nine or more points for UConn, led by 6-foot-9 forward Adama Sanogo (18.7 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game). Through nine contests, UConn has had four different leading scorers and five different leading rebounders.
"We're not going to be complacent," said UConn senior point guard Tristen Newton, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 assists. "A top-10 ranking isn't what we want. We want to win games. There's no point of being top 10 if you're going to mess around and end up losing.
"We're going to practice hard every day. We all want to win, and we have great depth, so I feel like we can carry it on."
On defense, Connecticut is holding opponents to 58.7 points per game on 38.5 percent shooting from the floor.
The Gators take a two-game win streak into their matchup with the Huskies. Defense has helped spark the run. Florida held Stetson to 33.3 percent shooting in an 89-51 win over the Hatters on Sunday and has limited opponents to an average of 56.5 points and 33.9 percent shooting from the floor over its past two games.
"We can be a very good team if we guard more," said Florida forward Alex Fudge, who had 11 points and eight rebounds while making his first start for the Gators against Stetson. "Tonight was the first night, but we're going to keep it up, consistency. We're going to bring it to the next game and the next game."
The Gators' offense has been led by center Colin Castleton (16.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.9 blocks per game), guard Will Richard (13.6 ppg, .586 from 3-point range) and guard Trey Bonham (10.2 ppg, 2.2 apg). Florida could be without starting point guard Kyle Lofton (9.6 ppg, 4.1 apg), who has sat out the past two games due to back spasms.
Florida is set to face a ranked opponent for the first time this season.
"It's a great opportunity for us," first-year Gators coach Todd Golden said. "If we can find a way to get this thing done, it will be another way to build confidence for a team that is learning ourselves, is learning to figure out to be the best we can be."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|5 Connecticut 9-0
|82.9 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Florida 6-3
|81.0 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Sanogo
|9
|24.8
|18.7
|6.9
|1.1
|1.10
|0.80
|1.6
|61.5
|43.8
|82.5
|2
|4.9
|J. Hawkins
|7
|22.3
|13.3
|2.7
|1.4
|0.60
|0.70
|1.1
|39.7
|39.6
|73.7
|0.6
|2.1
|T. Newton
|9
|27.6
|11.4
|4.6
|4.2
|1.60
|0.30
|2.4
|37.5
|38.7
|79.6
|1
|3.6
|A. Karaban
|9
|29.6
|9.7
|3.8
|2.0
|0.40
|0.80
|1.3
|46.7
|36.8
|77.3
|1.3
|2.4
|J. Calcaterra
|9
|20.6
|9.0
|2.7
|1.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.3
|57.8
|58.6
|80.0
|0.6
|2.1
|D. Clingan
|9
|14.7
|8.7
|6.3
|0.3
|0.70
|2.00
|0.9
|67.4
|0.0
|55.2
|2.7
|3.7
|S. Johnson
|1
|17
|7.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|1
|N. Alleyne
|9
|23.3
|6.0
|1.8
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|36.2
|23.3
|100.0
|0.7
|1.1
|A. Jackson Jr.
|6
|24.3
|5.0
|5.8
|4.3
|1.50
|0.70
|1.7
|36.7
|21.4
|62.5
|1.5
|4.3
|H. Diarra
|9
|18
|3.6
|2.2
|3.0
|0.90
|0.10
|1.7
|30.3
|21.4
|50.0
|0.6
|1.7
|R. Springs
|7
|3.1
|1.3
|1.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|0.9
|A. Roumoglou
|7
|1.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|Y. Hasson
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Hendry
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Hurley
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Johnson Jr.
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|82.9
|42.7
|18.0
|7.60
|5.20
|13.0
|47.5
|36.8
|73.6
|12.7
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|9
|28
|16.6
|7.4
|2.8
|0.80
|2.90
|2.4
|51.4
|14.3
|70.8
|2
|5.4
|W. Richard
|8
|28.4
|13.6
|4.4
|0.4
|1.00
|0.10
|0.8
|60.7
|58.6
|94.7
|1.3
|3.1
|T. Bonham
|9
|17.8
|10.2
|3.0
|2.2
|1.00
|0.10
|1.1
|41.8
|41.0
|64.5
|0.6
|2.4
|K. Lofton
|7
|30.9
|9.6
|3.4
|4.1
|0.60
|0.30
|1.6
|40.9
|31.3
|80.0
|0.1
|3.3
|K. Reeves
|7
|20.4
|9.6
|2.4
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|47.1
|43.3
|66.7
|0.3
|2.1
|A. Fudge
|9
|21.6
|8.0
|4.9
|0.2
|0.40
|1.10
|1.7
|43.1
|35.7
|89.5
|1.4
|3.4
|R. Kugel
|9
|17.4
|5.6
|1.7
|1.0
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|38.0
|23.1
|60.0
|0.6
|1.1
|J. Jitoboh
|9
|11.8
|3.8
|1.8
|0.7
|0.30
|0.70
|0.4
|76.5
|50.0
|63.6
|0.8
|1
|M. Jones
|9
|14
|3.7
|2.3
|1.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|35.7
|26.3
|100.0
|0.1
|2.2
|C. Felder
|9
|16.3
|3.3
|4.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|54.2
|25.0
|100.0
|1.1
|2.9
|D. Aberdeen
|3
|3.3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|N. Lane
|5
|7.4
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|40.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.2
|A. Klatsky
|3
|2.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Szymczyk
|4
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. May
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|81.0
|40.7
|13.7
|6.10
|6.10
|11.3
|47.6
|38.4
|74.6
|9.6
|28.0
-
WARN
UNCA0
0
4:30pm
-
PSWB
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
SJU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm FS1
-
MSU
PSU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SIEN
GTWN0
0142.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS2
-
ALST
NALAB0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
BRWN
URI0
0128.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BU
ND0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARL
VMI0
0
7:00pm
-
CLST
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
COR
MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DSU
DEL0
0139 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
7TENN0
0142 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
FGCU
FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFS
4PUR0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
IOWAW
WIU0
0
7:00pm
-
JU
VCU0
0124 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
HAMP0
0141 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NAVY
WVU0
0134.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJIT
ARMY0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PEID
GASO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUIN
HC0
0141 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
RIDE
STONEH0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
CMU0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
FAIR0
0139 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
DAV0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
W&M
ODU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
BING0
0147 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
EIU0
0136 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
BELH
SELA0
0
8:00pm
-
CAMP
EVAN0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
DAY
VT0
0127 O/U
-7
8:00pm ACCN
-
DET
TLSA0
0152 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EMU
ILST0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
SIU0
0139 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
SEMO0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
DRKE0
0141.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
NICH
TTU0
0139 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXLTH
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
LINPA
HALL0
0
8:30pm FS2
-
MAN
PROV0
0134 O/U
-19
8:30pm FS1
-
NEB
14IND0
0133 O/U
-13
8:30pm BTN
-
ASU
SMU0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
LMU
GRCN0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
NKY
WSU0
0126 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
VAN0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TOWS
CLEM0
0132 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
FLA0
0143.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
FRES0
0125 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
DU
SAC0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
EWU
CAL0
0128 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
UNLV0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
MOSU
SMC0
0120 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
NMST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
WEB
CABP0
0135 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
MRMK
SF0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
10:30pm
-
CSUF
USC0
0134 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN