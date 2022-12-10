Providence defeats Albany (NY) 93-55
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Ed Croswell had 18 points in Providence's 93-55 win against Albany (NY) on Saturday.
Croswell also had seven rebounds for the Friars (8-3). Noah Locke scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Rafael Castro recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the way for the Great Danes (3-8) with 19 points and two blocks. Albany (NY) also got nine points and seven rebounds from Jonathan Beagle. Malik Edmead also recorded nine points and two steals.
Providence led Albany (NY) 42-25 at the half, with Alyn Breed (10 points) the high scorer before the break. Providence outscored Albany (NY) by 21 points over the final half, while Croswell led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jonathan Beagle vs. Ed Croswell (Jared Bynum gains possession)
|20:00
|Jonathan Beagle vs. Ed Croswell (Jared Bynum gains possession)
|19:40
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|Malik Edmead defensive rebound
|19:31
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|19:12
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:46
|Trey Hutcheson misses three point jump shot
|18:44
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|18:36
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|Sarju Patel defensive rebound
|18:26
|Jonathan Beagle turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hopkins steals)
|18:15
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot
|0-4
|17:55
|+3
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes three point jump shot (Malik Edmead assists)
|3-4
|17:37
|Malik Edmead personal foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|17:23
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|Sarju Patel defensive rebound
|17:09
|Trey Hutcheson turnover (traveling)
|16:59
|Devin Carter misses two point layup
|16:57
|Friars offensive rebound
|16:54
|Noah Locke turnover (bad pass) (Malik Edmead steals)
|16:47
|Sarju Patel misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|16:37
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point dunk (Noah Locke assists)
|3-6
|16:14
|Jonathan Beagle turnover (traveling)
|15:55
|+3
|Alyn Breed makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|3-9
|15:30
|+3
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes three point jump shot
|6-9
|15:15
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|Friars offensive rebound
|15:13
|Trey Hutcheson personal foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|15:13
|TV timeout
|15:07
|Alyn Breed turnover (bad pass) (Sarju Patel steals)
|15:01
|+2
|Aaron Reddish makes two point layup (Sarju Patel assists)
|8-9
|14:53
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point layup
|8-11
|14:29
|Sarju Patel turnover (bad pass) (Rafael Castro steals)
|14:24
|+2
|Rafael Castro makes two point dunk
|8-13
|14:12
|Jared Bynum personal foul (Sarju Patel draws the foul)
|14:06
|+2
|Aaron Reddish makes two point layup (Jonathan Beagle assists)
|10-13
|13:46
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|13:40
|Rafael Castro turnover (lost ball) (Da'Kquan Davis steals)
|13:30
|Trey Hutcheson misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|13:23
|Aaron Reddish blocks Jayden Pierre's two point layup
|13:21
|Da'Kquan Davis defensive rebound
|13:08
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup
|13:06
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|13:02
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot
|10-16
|12:35
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|12:23
|Da'Kquan Davis personal foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)
|12:20
|Clifton Moore turnover (traveling)
|12:04
|Trey Hutcheson misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|11:54
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|11:42
|+2
|Da'Kquan Davis makes two point layup
|12-16
|11:24
|Rafael Castro turnover (bad pass) (Da'Kquan Davis steals)
|11:16
|Da'Kquan Davis misses two point layup
|11:14
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|11:11
|Trey Hutcheson personal foul (Alyn Breed draws the foul)
|11:11
|TV timeout
|10:46
|+2
|Alyn Breed makes two point layup
|12-18
|10:16
|Da'Kquan Davis misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|10:11
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point dunk (Jayden Pierre assists)
|12-20
|9:48
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point layup
|9:46
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|9:38
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|9:36
|Da'Kquan Davis defensive rebound
|9:31
|Devin Carter personal foul (Da'Kquan Davis draws the foul)
|9:22
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup
|9:20
|Aaron Reddish offensive rebound
|9:16
|+2
|Aaron Reddish makes two point layup
|14-20
|8:56
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|14-22
|8:45
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point layup
|8:43
|Great Danes offensive rebound
|8:36
|Aaron Reddish misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|8:25
|Clifton Moore misses two point hook shot
|8:23
|Aaron Reddish defensive rebound
|8:15
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point jump shot
|8:13
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|8:07
|Sarju Patel shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|8:07
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-23
|8:07
|Devin Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:07
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound
|7:54
|Malik Edmead misses two point jump shot
|7:52
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|7:46
|Will Amica personal foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|7:46
|TV timeout
|7:33
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|14-25
|7:18
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|7:09
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (lost ball) (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. steals)
|6:46
|Jared Bynum shooting foul (Malik Edmead draws the foul)
|6:46
|+1
|Malik Edmead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-25
|6:46
|+1
|Malik Edmead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-25
|6:33
|+2
|Jared Bynum makes two point jump shot
|16-27
|6:09
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Noah Locke steals)
|6:05
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|6:05
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-28
|6:05
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-29
|5:41
|Jonathan Beagle offensive foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|5:41
|Jonathan Beagle turnover (offensive foul)
|5:29
|Aaron Reddish shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|5:29
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-30
|5:29
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-31
|5:06
|Sarju Patel misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|4:50
|Da'Kquan Davis shooting foul (Noah Locke draws the foul)
|4:50
|Noah Locke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:50
|+1
|Noah Locke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-32
|4:21
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:19
|Great Danes offensive rebound
|4:19
|Great Danes turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:59
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|16-34
|3:38
|Malik Edmead misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|Jonathan Beagle offensive rebound
|3:32
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup
|3:30
|Jonathan Beagle offensive rebound
|3:27
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup
|18-34
|3:18
|Malik Edmead personal foul (Alyn Breed draws the foul)
|3:18
|TV timeout
|3:18
|+1
|Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-35
|3:18
|+1
|Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-36
|3:06
|Aaron Reddish turnover (lost ball) (Alyn Breed steals)
|3:06
|Aaron Reddish personal foul (Alyn Breed draws the foul)
|3:06
|+1
|Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-37
|3:06
|Alyn Breed misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:06
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound
|2:47
|Devin Carter blocks Jonathan Beagle's two point layup
|2:45
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|2:34
|Alyn Breed turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Reddish steals)
|2:28
|Aaron Reddish misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Great Danes offensive rebound
|2:27
|Great Danes 30 second timeout
|2:21
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:19
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|2:10
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|1:59
|Clifton Moore shooting foul (Jonathan Beagle draws the foul)
|1:59
|+1
|Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-37
|1:59
|+1
|Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-37
|1:43
|Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball) (Trey Hutcheson steals)
|1:35
|Trey Hutcheson turnover (bad pass) (Alyn Breed steals)
|1:31
|+2
|Alyn Breed makes two point layup
|20-39
|1:15
|+2
|Sarju Patel makes two point layup (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. assists)
|22-39
|1:15
|Alyn Breed shooting foul (Sarju Patel draws the foul)
|1:15
|+1
|Sarju Patel makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-39
|1:03
|Jonathan Beagle personal foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|1:03
|Ed Croswell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:03
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-40
|0:42
|Clifton Moore blocks Malik Edmead's two point layup
|0:40
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|0:31
|Ed Croswell misses two point jump shot
|0:29
|Sarju Patel defensive rebound
|0:13
|+2
|Malik Edmead makes two point layup
|25-40
|0:12
|Friars 30 second timeout
|0:04
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jayden Pierre assists)
|25-42
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|+2
|Malik Edmead makes two point jump shot
|27-42
|19:32
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Noah Locke assists)
|27-44
|19:32
|Malik Edmead shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|19:32
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-45
|19:25
|Malik Edmead misses two point jump shot
|19:23
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|19:18
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (lost ball) (Malik Edmead steals)
|19:11
|Trey Hutcheson misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|19:03
|Malik Edmead shooting foul (Noah Locke draws the foul)
|19:03
|+1
|Noah Locke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-46
|19:03
|+1
|Noah Locke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-47
|18:33
|Noah Locke shooting foul (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. draws the foul)
|18:33
|+1
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|28-47
|18:33
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|18:33
|+1
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|29-47
|18:13
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. blocks Ed Croswell's two point jump shot
|18:11
|Trey Hutcheson defensive rebound
|18:04
|+3
|Sarju Patel makes three point jump shot (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. assists)
|32-47
|17:49
|+2
|Jared Bynum makes two point jump shot
|32-49
|17:30
|+3
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sarju Patel assists)
|35-49
|17:13
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound
|17:09
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|35-51
|17:09
|Aaron Reddish shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|17:09
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-52
|17:06
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Noah Locke steals)
|17:06
|Ed Croswell turnover (traveling)
|16:34
|Great Danes turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:13
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|16:08
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|16:06
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|16:02
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|35-54
|15:54
|Sarju Patel misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|15:47
|Sarju Patel shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-55
|15:47
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-56
|15:38
|Great Danes 30 second timeout
|15:38
|TV timeout
|15:28
|Trey Hutcheson offensive foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|15:28
|Trey Hutcheson turnover (offensive foul)
|15:06
|Trey Hutcheson personal foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|15:05
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. personal foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|15:05
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-57
|15:05
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-58
|15:01
|Ed Croswell shooting foul (Malik Edmead draws the foul)
|15:01
|+1
|Malik Edmead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-58
|15:01
|+1
|Malik Edmead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-58
|14:41
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|37-60
|14:22
|+3
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes three point jump shot (Malik Edmead assists)
|40-60
|14:12
|+2
|Jared Bynum makes two point layup
|40-62
|13:44
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|Da'Kquan Davis offensive rebound
|13:39
|Da'Kquan Davis misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. offensive rebound
|13:34
|Trey Hutcheson misses three point jump shot
|13:32
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. offensive rebound
|13:25
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point hook shot
|42-62
|13:21
|Friars 30 second timeout
|13:08
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|13:03
|+2
|Rafael Castro makes two point layup
|42-64
|12:41
|Trey Hutcheson turnover (bad pass)
|12:24
|+3
|Corey Floyd, Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|42-67
|12:10
|Jayden Pierre personal foul (Jonathan Beagle draws the foul)
|11:58
|Jonathan Beagle turnover (bad pass)
|11:58
|TV timeout
|11:31
|Jonathan Beagle blocks Jayden Pierre's two point layup
|11:29
|Da'Kquan Davis defensive rebound
|11:04
|Sarju Patel misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|10:53
|Corey Floyd, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|10:47
|Corey Floyd, Jr. misses two point layup
|10:45
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|10:42
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|42-69
|10:17
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:15
|Jonathan Beagle offensive rebound
|10:12
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup
|10:10
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|10:04
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point dunk (Jayden Pierre assists)
|42-71
|9:54
|Great Danes 30 second timeout
|9:34
|+3
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes three point jump shot
|45-71
|9:13
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jayden Pierre assists)
|45-73
|8:41
|Trey Hutcheson misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|8:33
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|45-76
|8:11
|+2
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes two point layup
|47-76
|7:58
|Corey Floyd, Jr. turnover (traveling)
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:46
|Rafael Castro shooting foul (Malik Edmead draws the foul)
|7:46
|+1
|Malik Edmead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-76
|7:46
|Malik Edmead misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:46
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|7:25
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|7:23
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|7:18
|Jayden Pierre misses two point layup
|7:16
|Corey Floyd, Jr. offensive rebound
|7:09
|+2
|Rafael Castro makes two point dunk (Jayden Pierre assists)
|48-78
|7:02
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:00
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|6:53
|+2
|Rafael Castro makes two point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|48-80
|6:27
|Trey Hutcheson misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|6:09
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|Jayden Pierre offensive rebound
|5:57
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|5:55
|Corey Floyd, Jr. offensive rebound
|5:51
|Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|5:42
|+2
|Jayden Pierre makes two point jump shot
|48-82
|5:24
|Malik Edmead misses two point layup
|5:22
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|5:15
|+2
|Corey Floyd, Jr. makes two point dunk (Jayden Pierre assists)
|48-84
|5:00
|Jared Bynum personal foul (Jonathan Beagle draws the foul)
|4:55
|Aaron Reddish misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|4:48
|Rafael Castro misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|Aaron Reddish defensive rebound
|4:39
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|Rafael Castro defensive rebound
|4:12
|Jared Bynum offensive foul (Malik Edmead draws the foul)
|4:12
|Jared Bynum turnover (offensive foul)
|3:49
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|3:35
|Malik Edmead shooting foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)
|3:35
|TV timeout
|3:35
|Clifton Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:35
|+1
|Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-85
|3:21
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point jump shot
|3:19
|Sarju Patel offensive rebound
|3:16
|+2
|Sarju Patel makes two point layup
|50-85
|2:44
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|50-87
|2:27
|Will Amica misses two point jump shot
|2:25
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|2:15
|Will Amica shooting foul (Rafael Castro draws the foul)
|2:15
|+1
|Rafael Castro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-88
|2:15
|+1
|Rafael Castro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-89
|1:57
|Aaron Reddish turnover (lost ball) (Corey Floyd, Jr. steals)
|1:51
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|Sarju Patel defensive rebound
|1:43
|Sarju Patel misses two point layup
|1:41
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|1:37
|+2
|Corey Floyd, Jr. makes two point layup (Jayden Pierre assists)
|50-91
|1:37
|Friars 30 second timeout
|1:25
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. assists)
|52-91
|1:25
|Kieran O'Haire shooting foul (Jonathan Beagle draws the foul)
|1:25
|+1
|Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-91
|1:12
|+2
|Rafael Castro makes two point dunk (Luke Fonts assists)
|53-93
|0:57
|Rafael Castro blocks Will Amica's two point layup
|0:55
|Jonathan Beagle offensive rebound
|0:51
|+2
|Aaron Reddish makes two point dunk
|55-93
|0:35
|Kieran O'Haire misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|Sarju Patel defensive rebound
|0:28
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point layup
|0:26
|Jonathan Beagle offensive rebound
|0:25
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup
|0:23
|Sarju Patel offensive rebound
|0:15
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Sarju Patel offensive rebound
|0:11
|Sarju Patel misses two point layup
|0:09
|Kieran O'Haire defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Kieran O'Haire defensive rebound
|0:09
|Sarju Patel misses two point layup
|0:11
|Sarju Patel offensive rebound
|0:13
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Sarju Patel offensive rebound
|0:23
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup
|0:25
|Jonathan Beagle offensive rebound
|0:26
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point layup
|0:28
|Sarju Patel defensive rebound
|0:33
|Kieran O'Haire misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|+ 2
|Aaron Reddish makes two point dunk
|0:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|93
|Field Goals
|19-67 (28.4%)
|34-62 (54.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-30 (20.0%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|21-26 (80.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|48
|Offensive
|12
|12
|Defensive
|16
|34
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|22
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Albany 3-9
|68.2 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Providence 9-3
|79.0 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Drumgoole Jr. F
|13.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|2.0 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
00
|. Croswell F
|11.2 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|0.1 APG
|62.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Drumgoole Jr. F
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|E. Croswell F
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|28.4
|FG%
|54.8
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|80.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|19
|4
|3
|6/20
|5/14
|2/3
|2
|38
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|M. Edmead
|9
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Beagle
|9
|7
|1
|3/11
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|35
|0
|1
|4
|5
|2
|S. Patel
|8
|8
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|T. Hutcheson
|0
|1
|0
|0/7
|0/7
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|19
|4
|3
|6/20
|5/14
|2/3
|2
|38
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|M. Edmead
|9
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Beagle
|9
|7
|1
|3/11
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|35
|0
|1
|4
|5
|2
|S. Patel
|8
|8
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|T. Hutcheson
|0
|1
|0
|0/7
|0/7
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reddish
|8
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|W. Amica
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Neely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ketner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Little
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kellogg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|28
|8
|19/67
|6/30
|11/13
|22
|200
|8
|4
|13
|12
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Croswell
|18
|7
|0
|8/13
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|N. Locke
|13
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Hopkins
|11
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Carter
|11
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|7/8
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|J. Bynum
|6
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Croswell
|18
|7
|0
|8/13
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|N. Locke
|13
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Hopkins
|11
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Carter
|11
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|7/8
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|J. Bynum
|6
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Castro
|12
|10
|0
|5/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|A. Breed
|10
|3
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Floyd Jr.
|7
|3
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. Moore
|3
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|J. Pierre
|2
|5
|11
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K. O'Haire
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Fonts
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Morozov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|46
|17
|34/62
|4/19
|21/26
|12
|200
|7
|3
|12
|12
|34
