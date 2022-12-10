AMER
GWASH

2nd Half
AMER
Eagles
26
GW
Colonials
27

Time Team Play Score
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48   Colonials 30 second timeout  
3:55 +3 Matt Rogers makes three point jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists) 56-51
4:14   Geoff Sprouse defensive rebound  
4:16   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
4:29   Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass)  
4:50   TV timeout  
4:50   Eagles 30 second timeout  
4:54   Brendan Adams turnover (traveling)  
4:58   Geoff Sprouse personal foul  
5:03   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
5:05   Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot  
5:27 +3 Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 53-51
5:41   Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass)  
5:59 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup 53-48
5:59   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
6:01   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
6:07   Lincoln Ball personal foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
6:29 +3 Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists) 53-46
6:46   Eagles offensive rebound  
6:48   Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Geoff Sprouse's two point layup  
6:58   Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
7:18 +2 Matt Rogers makes two point layup (Geoff Sprouse assists) 50-46
7:37   Matt Rogers defensive rebound  
7:39   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
7:48   TV timeout  
7:48 +3 Geoff Sprouse makes three point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists) 48-46
7:53   Lincoln Ball offensive rebound  
7:55   Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot  
8:18 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot 45-46
8:44 +2 Elijah Stephens makes two point layup (Lincoln Ball assists) 45-43
8:47   Eagles offensive rebound  
8:47   Johnny O'Neil misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:47 +1 Johnny O'Neil makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-43
8:47   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Johnny O'Neil draws the foul)  
8:50   Noel Brown personal foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)  
9:05   James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball)  
9:27 +2 Matt Rogers makes two point driving dunk 42-43
9:51 +3 Amir Harris makes three point jump shot (Qwanzi Samuels assists) 40-43
10:00   Keegan Harvey offensive rebound  
10:02   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:36   TV timeout  
10:36   Keegan Harvey personal foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)  
10:36   Matt Rogers offensive rebound  
10:37   Johnny O'Neil misses two point jump shot  
10:57   Matt Rogers defensive rebound  
10:59   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:22 +2 Johnny O'Neil makes two point dunk (Geoff Sprouse assists) 40-40
11:54 +3 Keegan Harvey makes three point jump shot (Amir Harris assists) 38-40
12:11   Jermaine Ballisager Webb turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)  
12:26   Maximus Edwards personal foul (Johnny O'Neil draws the foul)  
12:40   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
12:42   Keegan Harvey misses three point jump shot  
12:55   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
12:55   Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:55 +1 Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-37
12:55   James Bishop IV shooting foul (Jermaine Ballisager Webb draws the foul)  
13:07   Ricky Lindo Jr. personal foul (Lincoln Ball draws the foul)  
13:09   James Bishop IV turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
13:31   Jermaine Ballisager Webb turnover (lost ball)  
13:50   Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound  
13:52   Keegan Harvey misses three point jump shot  
14:11   Lincoln Ball personal foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
14:17   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
14:19   Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
14:44   Noel Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:44 +1 Noel Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-37
14:44   Lorenzo Donadio shooting foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)  
15:02   Jaxon Knotek turnover (bad pass) (Noel Brown steals)  
15:21   Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound  
15:23   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot  
15:37   TV timeout  
15:55 +2 Johnny O'Neil makes two point pullup jump shot 37-36
16:16   Noel Brown personal foul (Elijah Stephens draws the foul)  
16:33 +2 Noel Brown makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 35-36
16:39   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
16:41   Brendan Adams misses two point layup  
16:50   E.J. Clark defensive rebound  
16:52   Matt Rogers misses two point hook shot  
17:14 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup 35-34
17:16   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
17:18   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
17:35 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 35-32
17:35   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2  
17:35   Matt Rogers flagrant 1 (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
17:35   Official timeout  
17:36 +3 Lincoln Ball makes three point jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists) 35-31
17:59 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving dunk 32-31
18:14 +2 Lincoln Ball makes two point driving floating jump shot 32-29
18:38 +3 E.J. Clark makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 30-29
18:50   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
18:52   Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot  
19:12 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 30-26
19:24   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
19:26   Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot  
19:34   E.J. Clark turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
19:41   Jaxon Knotek turnover (bad pass) (Noel Brown steals)  

1st Half
AMER
Eagles
30
GW
Colonials
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Colonials offensive rebound  
0:01   James Bishop IV misses three point stepback jump shot  
0:07 +1 Geoff Sprouse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-24
0:07 +1 Geoff Sprouse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-24
0:07   E.J. Clark personal foul (Geoff Sprouse draws the foul)  
0:11 +3 Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 28-24
0:19   E.J. Clark defensive rebound  
0:21   Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot  
0:41   Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound  
0:43   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
0:49   Eagles 30 second timeout  
0:50 +2 Jaxon Knotek makes two point layup 28-21
1:06   Eagles defensive rebound  
1:08   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
1:14   Geoff Sprouse turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Adams steals)  
1:36   Matt Rogers defensive rebound  
1:38   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
1:57   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
1:57   Matt Rogers misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:57 +1 Matt Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-21
1:57   Amir Harris shooting foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)  
2:15 +1 Amir Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-21
2:15   Amir Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:15   Johnny O'Neil shooting foul (Amir Harris draws the foul)  
2:19   Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass) (Amir Harris steals)  
2:21   Colonials defensive rebound  
2:23   Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot  
2:46   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
2:48   Brendan Adams misses two point layup  
2:54   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
2:56   Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
3:29   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
3:29   Amir Harris offensive rebound  
3:31   Keegan Harvey misses three point jump shot  
3:44   TV timeout  
3:44   Colonials 30 second timeout  
3:55 +3 Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Geoff Sprouse assists) 25-20
4:16   Eagles defensive rebound  
4:20   Qwanzi Samuels misses three point jump shot  
4:27   Elijah Stephens personal foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
4:48 +2 Jaxon Knotek makes two point putback layup 22-20
4:50   Jaxon Knotek offensive rebound  
4:52   Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot  
5:09 +2 Qwanzi Samuels makes two point driving dunk 20-20
5:19   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
5:21   Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot  
5:36   Eagles defensive rebound  
5:38   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
5:56 +2 Geoff Sprouse makes two point turnaround jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists) 20-18
6:11   Eagles defensive rebound  
6:14   Qwanzi Samuels misses three point jump shot  
6:31   Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:02   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
7:02   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive foul (Geoff Sprouse draws the foul)  
7:20 +2 Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point bank hook shot (Johnny O'Neil assists) 18-18
7:43   Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Geoff Sprouse steals)  
8:00   TV timeout  
8:00   Matt Rogers personal foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
8:02   Matt Rogers turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)  
8:11   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
8:13   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
8:34 +3 Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Knotek assists) 16-18
8:53   Noel Brown personal foul (Lincoln Ball draws the foul)  
8:53   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
8:55   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
9:11   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
9:13   Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Matt Rogers's two point jump shot  
9:47 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point pullup jump shot 13-18
9:55   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
9:57   Johnny O'Neil misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
10:12   Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound  
10:14   E.J. Clark misses three point jump shot  
10:28   TV timeout  
10:28   Matt Rogers turnover (out of bounds)  
10:44 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving reverse layup 13-16
11:00 +2 Lincoln Ball makes two point pullup jump shot 13-14
11:26   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (Jaxon Knotek steals)  
11:37   Keegan Harvey defensive rebound  
11:39   Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot  
11:57 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point layup 11-14
12:04   Colonials offensive rebound  
12:06   Lincoln Ball blocks Brendan Adams's two point layup  
12:29 +3 Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists) 11-12
12:51   Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Geoff Sprouse steals)  
13:13 +2 Johnny O'Neil makes two point putback layup 8-12
13:18   Johnny O'Neil offensive rebound  
13:20   Lorenzo Donadio misses three point jump shot  
13:46   Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound  
13:48   Brendan Adams misses two point layup  
14:07   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
14:09   Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot  
14:33 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 3 of 3 6-12
14:33 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 3 6-11
14:33 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 3 6-10
14:33   Elijah Stephens shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
14:40   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
14:42   Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot  
14:55   Eagles offensive rebound  
14:57   Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Lorenzo Donadio defensive rebound  
15:19   Johnny O'Neil blocks Keegan Harvey's two point layup  
15:37 +2 Lorenzo Donadio makes two point cutting layup (Elijah Stephens assists) 6-9
15:46   TV timeout  
15:46   Keegan Harvey personal foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)  
16:04 +2 E.J. Clark makes two point running layup 4-9
16:09   Geoff Sprouse turnover (lost ball) (E.J. Clark steals)  
16:29   Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound  
16:31   Keegan Harvey misses three point jump shot  
16:56 +2 Matt Rogers makes two point hook shot (Elijah Stephens assists) 4-7
17:12 +1 Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-7
17:12   Elijah Stephens shooting foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)  
17:12 +2 Brendan Adams makes two point driving layup 2-6
17:25 +1 Matt Rogers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
17:25 +1 Matt Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-4
17:25   E.J. Clark shooting foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)  
17:49 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists) 0-4
18:02   Colonials defensive rebound  
18:06   Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot  
18:10   Lincoln Ball offensive rebound  
18:12   Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot  
18:39 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-2
18:39 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
18:39   Matt Rogers shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
18:37   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
18:39   Noel Brown misses two point hook shot  
18:53   E.J. Clark defensive rebound  
18:55   Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Elijah Stephens's three point jump shot  
19:13   Noel Brown personal foul (Elijah Stephens draws the foul)  
19:34   Matt Rogers defensive rebound  
19:36   Lincoln Ball blocks Noel Brown's two point layup  
20:00   Matt Rogers vs. Noel Brown (E.J. Clark gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 56 51
Field Goals 21-44 (47.7%) 18-47 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 26
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 18 16
Team 7 4
Assists 14 8
Steals 6 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
14
J. O'Neil F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
4
R. Lindo Jr. F
15 PTS, 9 REB
12T
American
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rogers 12 5 0 4/6 1/1 3/4 3 - 0 0 2 1 4
L. Ball 7 4 4 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 - 3 2 3 2 2
G. Sprouse 7 1 3 2/7 1/5 2/2 1 - 2 0 2 0 1
J. Knotek 7 4 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 1 3
E. Stephens 2 0 5 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. O'Neil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ballisager Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donadio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smalls - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gleaton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Whittaker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Goodwyn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lubarsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 23 14 21/44 7/25 7/10 12 0 6 3 11 5 18
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Lindo Jr. 15 9 0 6/8 0/2 3/4 3 - 2 3 2 4 5
J. Bishop IV 10 2 6 3/10 1/5 3/3 1 - 0 0 2 0 2
B. Adams 6 2 0 2/10 1/5 1/1 0 - 1 0 2 0 2
E. Clark 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 3
N. Brown 3 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 4 - 2 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stamoulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Talipov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 22 8 18/47 6/25 9/12 14 0 7 3 9 6 16
NCAA BB Scores