AMER
GWASH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|3:55
|+3
|Matt Rogers makes three point jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists)
|56-51
|4:14
|Geoff Sprouse defensive rebound
|4:16
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass)
|4:50
|TV timeout
|4:50
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|4:54
|Brendan Adams turnover (traveling)
|4:58
|Geoff Sprouse personal foul
|5:03
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|5:05
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|+3
|Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|53-51
|5:41
|Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass)
|5:59
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup
|53-48
|5:59
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|6:01
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|6:07
|Lincoln Ball personal foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|6:29
|+3
|Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists)
|53-46
|6:46
|Eagles offensive rebound
|6:48
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Geoff Sprouse's two point layup
|6:58
|Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)
|7:18
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point layup (Geoff Sprouse assists)
|50-46
|7:37
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|7:39
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:48
|+3
|Geoff Sprouse makes three point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists)
|48-46
|7:53
|Lincoln Ball offensive rebound
|7:55
|Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|+3
|James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot
|45-46
|8:44
|+2
|Elijah Stephens makes two point layup (Lincoln Ball assists)
|45-43
|8:47
|Eagles offensive rebound
|8:47
|Johnny O'Neil misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:47
|+1
|Johnny O'Neil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-43
|8:47
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Johnny O'Neil draws the foul)
|8:50
|Noel Brown personal foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)
|9:05
|James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball)
|9:27
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point driving dunk
|42-43
|9:51
|+3
|Amir Harris makes three point jump shot (Qwanzi Samuels assists)
|40-43
|10:00
|Keegan Harvey offensive rebound
|10:02
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:36
|TV timeout
|10:36
|Keegan Harvey personal foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)
|10:36
|Matt Rogers offensive rebound
|10:37
|Johnny O'Neil misses two point jump shot
|10:57
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|10:59
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|+2
|Johnny O'Neil makes two point dunk (Geoff Sprouse assists)
|40-40
|11:54
|+3
|Keegan Harvey makes three point jump shot (Amir Harris assists)
|38-40
|12:11
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|12:26
|Maximus Edwards personal foul (Johnny O'Neil draws the foul)
|12:40
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|12:42
|Keegan Harvey misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|12:55
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:55
|+1
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-37
|12:55
|James Bishop IV shooting foul (Jermaine Ballisager Webb draws the foul)
|13:07
|Ricky Lindo Jr. personal foul (Lincoln Ball draws the foul)
|13:09
|James Bishop IV turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)
|13:31
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb turnover (lost ball)
|13:50
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound
|13:52
|Keegan Harvey misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Lincoln Ball personal foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|14:17
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|14:19
|Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|14:44
|Noel Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:44
|+1
|Noel Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-37
|14:44
|Lorenzo Donadio shooting foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)
|15:02
|Jaxon Knotek turnover (bad pass) (Noel Brown steals)
|15:21
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound
|15:23
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot
|15:37
|TV timeout
|15:55
|+2
|Johnny O'Neil makes two point pullup jump shot
|37-36
|16:16
|Noel Brown personal foul (Elijah Stephens draws the foul)
|16:33
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|35-36
|16:39
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|16:41
|Brendan Adams misses two point layup
|16:50
|E.J. Clark defensive rebound
|16:52
|Matt Rogers misses two point hook shot
|17:14
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup
|35-34
|17:16
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|17:18
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|+1
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|35-32
|17:35
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|17:35
|Matt Rogers flagrant 1 (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|17:35
|Official timeout
|17:36
|+3
|Lincoln Ball makes three point jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists)
|35-31
|17:59
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving dunk
|32-31
|18:14
|+2
|Lincoln Ball makes two point driving floating jump shot
|32-29
|18:38
|+3
|E.J. Clark makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|30-29
|18:50
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|18:52
|Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|30-26
|19:24
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|19:26
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|E.J. Clark turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)
|19:41
|Jaxon Knotek turnover (bad pass) (Noel Brown steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Colonials offensive rebound
|0:01
|James Bishop IV misses three point stepback jump shot
|0:07
|+1
|Geoff Sprouse makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-24
|0:07
|+1
|Geoff Sprouse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-24
|0:07
|E.J. Clark personal foul (Geoff Sprouse draws the foul)
|0:11
|+3
|Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|28-24
|0:19
|E.J. Clark defensive rebound
|0:21
|Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|0:43
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|0:49
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|0:50
|+2
|Jaxon Knotek makes two point layup
|28-21
|1:06
|Eagles defensive rebound
|1:08
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|Geoff Sprouse turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Adams steals)
|1:36
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|1:38
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|1:57
|Matt Rogers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:57
|+1
|Matt Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-21
|1:57
|Amir Harris shooting foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)
|2:15
|+1
|Amir Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-21
|2:15
|Amir Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:15
|Johnny O'Neil shooting foul (Amir Harris draws the foul)
|2:19
|Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass) (Amir Harris steals)
|2:21
|Colonials defensive rebound
|2:23
|Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|2:48
|Brendan Adams misses two point layup
|2:54
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|2:56
|Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|3:29
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|3:29
|Amir Harris offensive rebound
|3:31
|Keegan Harvey misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|TV timeout
|3:44
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|3:55
|+3
|Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Geoff Sprouse assists)
|25-20
|4:16
|Eagles defensive rebound
|4:20
|Qwanzi Samuels misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|Elijah Stephens personal foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|4:48
|+2
|Jaxon Knotek makes two point putback layup
|22-20
|4:50
|Jaxon Knotek offensive rebound
|4:52
|Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|+2
|Qwanzi Samuels makes two point driving dunk
|20-20
|5:19
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|5:21
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|5:36
|Eagles defensive rebound
|5:38
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|+2
|Geoff Sprouse makes two point turnaround jump shot (Elijah Stephens assists)
|20-18
|6:11
|Eagles defensive rebound
|6:14
|Qwanzi Samuels misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:02
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|7:02
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive foul (Geoff Sprouse draws the foul)
|7:20
|+2
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point bank hook shot (Johnny O'Neil assists)
|18-18
|7:43
|Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Geoff Sprouse steals)
|8:00
|TV timeout
|8:00
|Matt Rogers personal foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|8:02
|Matt Rogers turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|8:11
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|8:13
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|8:34
|+3
|Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Knotek assists)
|16-18
|8:53
|Noel Brown personal foul (Lincoln Ball draws the foul)
|8:53
|Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|8:55
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|9:13
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Matt Rogers's two point jump shot
|9:47
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point pullup jump shot
|13-18
|9:55
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|9:57
|Johnny O'Neil misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|10:12
|Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|10:14
|E.J. Clark misses three point jump shot
|10:28
|TV timeout
|10:28
|Matt Rogers turnover (out of bounds)
|10:44
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving reverse layup
|13-16
|11:00
|+2
|Lincoln Ball makes two point pullup jump shot
|13-14
|11:26
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (Jaxon Knotek steals)
|11:37
|Keegan Harvey defensive rebound
|11:39
|Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot
|11:57
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|11-14
|12:04
|Colonials offensive rebound
|12:06
|Lincoln Ball blocks Brendan Adams's two point layup
|12:29
|+3
|Johnny O'Neil makes three point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists)
|11-12
|12:51
|Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Geoff Sprouse steals)
|13:13
|+2
|Johnny O'Neil makes two point putback layup
|8-12
|13:18
|Johnny O'Neil offensive rebound
|13:20
|Lorenzo Donadio misses three point jump shot
|13:46
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound
|13:48
|Brendan Adams misses two point layup
|14:07
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|14:09
|Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|6-12
|14:33
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|6-11
|14:33
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|6-10
|14:33
|Elijah Stephens shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|14:40
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|14:42
|Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|Eagles offensive rebound
|14:57
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|Lorenzo Donadio defensive rebound
|15:19
|Johnny O'Neil blocks Keegan Harvey's two point layup
|15:37
|+2
|Lorenzo Donadio makes two point cutting layup (Elijah Stephens assists)
|6-9
|15:46
|TV timeout
|15:46
|Keegan Harvey personal foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)
|16:04
|+2
|E.J. Clark makes two point running layup
|4-9
|16:09
|Geoff Sprouse turnover (lost ball) (E.J. Clark steals)
|16:29
|Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|16:31
|Keegan Harvey misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point hook shot (Elijah Stephens assists)
|4-7
|17:12
|+1
|Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-7
|17:12
|Elijah Stephens shooting foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|17:12
|+2
|Brendan Adams makes two point driving layup
|2-6
|17:25
|+1
|Matt Rogers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|17:25
|+1
|Matt Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-4
|17:25
|E.J. Clark shooting foul (Matt Rogers draws the foul)
|17:49
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists)
|0-4
|18:02
|Colonials defensive rebound
|18:06
|Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Lincoln Ball offensive rebound
|18:12
|Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|+1
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|18:39
|+1
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|18:39
|Matt Rogers shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|18:37
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|18:39
|Noel Brown misses two point hook shot
|18:53
|E.J. Clark defensive rebound
|18:55
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Elijah Stephens's three point jump shot
|19:13
|Noel Brown personal foul (Elijah Stephens draws the foul)
|19:34
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|19:36
|Lincoln Ball blocks Noel Brown's two point layup
|20:00
|Matt Rogers vs. Noel Brown (E.J. Clark gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Team Stats
|Points
|56
|51
|Field Goals
|21-44 (47.7%)
|18-47 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|26
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|18
|16
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|14
|8
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
15 PTS, 9 REB
Team Stats
|American 6-2
|68.9 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|14.1 APG
|George Wash. 5-3
|77.4 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|14.4 APG
Key Players
|
00
|. O'Neil F
|11.5 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
00
|. Lindo Jr. F
|9.5 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|2.0 APG
|50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
|J. O'Neil F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|R. Lindo Jr. F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.7
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rogers
|12
|5
|0
|4/6
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|L. Ball
|7
|4
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|G. Sprouse
|7
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Knotek
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|E. Stephens
|2
|0
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rogers
|12
|5
|0
|4/6
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|L. Ball
|7
|4
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|G. Sprouse
|7
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Knotek
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|E. Stephens
|2
|0
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. O'Neil
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ballisager Webb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donadio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smalls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gleaton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Whittaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Goodwyn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lubarsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|23
|14
|21/44
|7/25
|7/10
|12
|0
|6
|3
|11
|5
|18
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Lindo Jr.
|15
|9
|0
|6/8
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|-
|2
|3
|2
|4
|5
|J. Bishop IV
|10
|2
|6
|3/10
|1/5
|3/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Adams
|6
|2
|0
|2/10
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Clark
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Brown
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Lindo Jr.
|15
|9
|0
|6/8
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|5
|J. Bishop IV
|10
|2
|6
|3/10
|1/5
|3/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Adams
|6
|2
|0
|2/10
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Clark
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Brown
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stamoulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Talipov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Dean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|22
|8
|18/47
|6/25
|9/12
|14
|0
|7
|3
|9
|6
|16
