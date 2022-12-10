Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Junior Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and freshman Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas' 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.
Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, trailed most of the first half, but led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.
''As good as they were playing and shooting, it was amazing, but as good as they were playing, we were still right there with them,'' Council said, ''so we knew once we started getting stops, we were going to pull away.''
The game was played in Tulsa, roughly the midpoint between Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Norman, Oklahoma. But Razorback fans turned out in numbers, which Council said ''for sure'' fueled the second half.
Oklahoma (7-3) had just three players in double figures, with senior Grant Sherfield leading the way with 23 points, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. He was followed by Milos Uzan with 15 points and Jalen Hill with 11.
The Sooners shot 57.1% from the field, and started the game 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.
''When we looked up at the 13-minute mark, I think theyhad only missed three or four shots. We just talked about how we needed to defend better,'' Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ''We tried to take away their perimeter 3-ball. We gave up some dribble-drives, but that was what we were willing to concede instead of giving up 3-point shots.''
Jordan Walsh added 12 points for the Razorbacks, who shot 59.3% from the field, and Mahki Mitchell had 10 points and six rebounds.
Arkansas went ahead by as many as 16 points with nine minutes left in regulation and held off OU's late run that brought the Sooners within single digits.
With five seconds left in the game, Razorback fans started an ''SEC'' chant on the east side of the arena and Council drove through the lane and laid down a fervent dunk.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma: Hosts Central Arkansas next Saturday.
Arkansas: Hosts Bradley next Saturday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Makhi Mitchell vs. Tanner Groves (Anthony Black gains possession)
|19:48
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Anthony Black assists)
|2-0
|19:32
|Jacob Groves turnover (traveling)
|19:17
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
|19:15
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|19:04
|+3
|Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|2-3
|18:43
|Nick Smith Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|18:41
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|18:22
|Jordan Walsh blocks Jacob Groves's two point jump shot
|18:20
|Nick Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|18:11
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point layup
|4-3
|18:01
|+3
|Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|4-6
|17:38
|+3
|Jordan Walsh makes three point jump shot (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|7-6
|17:01
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point turnaround jump shot
|7-8
|16:41
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|16:28
|Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|16:03
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Anthony Black assists)
|9-8
|15:41
|Jump ball. (Sooners gains possession)
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:32
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|9-10
|15:08
|Anthony Black turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|14:59
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup (Tanner Groves assists)
|9-12
|14:41
|Nick Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|14:27
|+3
|Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Groves assists)
|9-15
|14:02
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point layup (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|11-15
|13:45
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|11-17
|13:32
|Grant Sherfield personal foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|13:18
|Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|13:16
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|12:58
|Jalen Hill turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Council IV steals)
|12:52
|Davonte Davis misses two point layup
|12:50
|Jalen Graham offensive rebound
|12:48
|Jalen Graham turnover (lost ball)
|12:38
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point dunk (Milos Uzan assists)
|11-19
|12:22
|Sam Godwin shooting foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|12:22
|Jalen Graham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:22
|+1
|Jalen Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-19
|12:09
|Davonte Davis personal foul (Jacob Groves draws the foul)
|12:02
|Grant Sherfield turnover (carrying)
|11:52
|Nick Smith Jr. turnover (Bijan Cortes steals)
|11:42
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup (Sam Godwin assists)
|12-21
|11:34
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point dunk (Nick Smith Jr. assists)
|14-21
|11:28
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Graham steals)
|11:24
|Joe Bamisile shooting foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|11:22
|TV timeout
|11:24
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-21
|11:24
|Ricky Council IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:24
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|11:07
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point pullup jump shot
|15-23
|10:48
|Anthony Black turnover (bad pass)
|10:34
|Sam Godwin turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Black steals)
|10:23
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup
|17-23
|10:07
|Anthony Black personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|9:55
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point stepback jump shot
|17-25
|9:32
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point hook shot
|9:30
|Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|9:23
|+2
|Jordan Walsh makes two point layup (Davonte Davis assists)
|19-25
|9:06
|Anthony Black blocks Bijan Cortes's two point layup
|9:04
|Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|8:58
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point floating jump shot
|21-25
|8:41
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|21-28
|8:21
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point layup
|23-28
|8:07
|Tanner Groves turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Walsh steals)
|8:01
|Joe Bamisile blocks Ricky Council IV's two point layup
|7:59
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Bijan Cortes makes two point layup (Joe Bamisile assists)
|23-30
|7:47
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|Bijan Cortes defensive rebound
|7:37
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|Sooners offensive rebound
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:24
|Bijan Cortes misses two point floating jump shot
|7:22
|Nick Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|7:03
|Nick Smith Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:01
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|6:43
|Makhi Mitchell blocks Sam Godwin's two point layup
|6:41
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:36
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point layup (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|25-30
|6:03
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|6:01
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|5:41
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point layup (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|27-30
|5:34
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|5:10
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point floating jump shot
|27-32
|4:52
|Grant Sherfield shooting foul (Nick Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|4:52
|+1
|Nick Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-32
|4:52
|+1
|Nick Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-32
|4:42
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|29-34
|4:30
|Tanner Groves personal foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|4:26
|Nick Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Jordan Walsh offensive rebound
|4:20
|+2
|Jordan Walsh makes two point putback layup
|31-34
|4:06
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point reverse layup
|31-36
|3:52
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point jump shot
|33-36
|3:31
|Jalen Hill misses two point layup
|3:29
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|3:22
|Anthony Black turnover (traveling)
|3:22
|TV timeout
|3:09
|Kamani Johnson blocks Milos Uzan's two point layup
|3:07
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|2:51
|Ricky Council IV misses two point jump shot
|2:49
|Sooners defensive rebound
|2:31
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point alley-oop layup (Bijan Cortes assists)
|33-38
|2:06
|+3
|Ricky Council IV makes three point stepback jump shot
|36-38
|1:53
|Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|1:42
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point layup
|38-38
|1:42
|Tanner Groves shooting foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|1:42
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-38
|1:25
|Joe Bamisile turnover (lost ball)
|1:09
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|41-38
|0:48
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point layup
|41-40
|0:24
|Nick Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|0:06
|Bijan Cortes turnover (lost ball) (Davonte Davis steals)
|0:05
|Bijan Cortes personal foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|0:05
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-40
|0:05
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-40
|0:02
|Davonte Davis personal foul (Milos Uzan draws the foul)
|0:01
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Nick Smith Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Tanner Groves steals)
|19:22
|Makhi Mitchell blocks Tanner Groves's two point layup
|19:20
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|19:06
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|18:56
|Tanner Groves turnover (traveling)
|18:43
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|18:41
|Anthony Black offensive rebound
|18:38
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point putback layup
|45-40
|18:13
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|18:11
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:58
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point jump shot
|47-40
|17:38
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|17:36
|Tanner Groves offensive rebound
|17:16
|Nick Smith Jr. shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|17:16
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-41
|17:16
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-42
|17:00
|Tanner Groves personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:55
|Anthony Black turnover (traveling)
|16:42
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point alley-oop dunk (Bijan Cortes assists)
|47-44
|16:27
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point alley-oop layup (Ricky Council IV assists)
|49-44
|16:11
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|49-46
|15:54
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Ricky Council IV assists)
|51-46
|15:47
|Bijan Cortes turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Black steals)
|15:43
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point dunk (Anthony Black assists)
|53-46
|15:43
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Makhi Mitchell steals)
|14:53
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Ricky Council IV assists)
|55-46
|14:40
|Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|14:39
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Walsh steals)
|14:33
|+2
|Jordan Walsh makes two point dunk
|57-46
|14:21
|Nick Smith Jr. personal foul (Sam Godwin draws the foul)
|14:15
|Jump ball. (Sooners gains possession)
|14:04
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point floating jump shot
|57-48
|13:51
|+3
|Nick Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ricky Council IV assists)
|60-48
|13:16
|Jump ball. Jalen Hill vs. Nick Smith Jr. (Nick Smith Jr. gains possession)
|13:16
|Jalen Hill turnover (lost ball) (Nick Smith Jr. steals)
|12:51
|Nick Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|Sooners defensive rebound
|12:28
|Bijan Cortes misses two point layup
|12:26
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|12:23
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point putback layup
|60-50
|12:11
|Ricky Council IV misses two point dunk
|12:09
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|12:04
|Kamani Johnson shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|12:04
|Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:04
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-51
|11:49
|Milos Uzan shooting foul (Nick Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:49
|+1
|Nick Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-51
|11:49
|+1
|Nick Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-51
|11:36
|Bijan Cortes misses two point layup
|11:34
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|11:32
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point putback layup
|62-53
|11:20
|Nick Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:18
|Kamani Johnson offensive rebound
|11:18
|+2
|Kamani Johnson makes two point putback layup
|64-53
|11:18
|Tanner Groves shooting foul (Kamani Johnson draws the foul)
|11:18
|+1
|Kamani Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|65-53
|10:56
|Davonte Davis personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|10:44
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|10:41
|Sooners offensive rebound
|10:40
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Kamani Johnson steals)
|10:39
|Sam Godwin personal foul (Kamani Johnson draws the foul)
|10:21
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point layup (Anthony Black assists)
|67-53
|9:54
|Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Grant Sherfield offensive rebound
|9:48
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|Kamani Johnson defensive rebound
|9:21
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point layup
|69-53
|9:07
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|69-55
|8:40
|+2
|Nick Smith Jr. makes two point floating jump shot (Kamani Johnson assists)
|71-55
|8:20
|Joe Bamisile misses two point layup
|8:18
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|8:15
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point putback dunk
|71-57
|8:01
|Nick Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:59
|Kamani Johnson offensive rebound
|7:55
|Kamani Johnson misses two point layup
|7:53
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|7:41
|Joe Bamisile turnover (bad pass)
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:27
|Anthony Black turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|7:10
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point driving layup
|71-59
|6:42
|Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|6:40
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|6:15
|Nick Smith Jr. personal foul (Sam Godwin draws the foul)
|5:59
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|71-61
|5:37
|Ricky Council IV misses two point layup
|5:35
|Sooners defensive rebound
|5:17
|Milos Uzan misses two point jump shot
|5:15
|Kamani Johnson defensive rebound
|5:05
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point layup (Ricky Council IV assists)
|73-61
|4:47
|+3
|Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|73-64
|4:17
|+3
|Jordan Walsh makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|76-64
|4:01
|Ricky Council IV personal foul (Milos Uzan draws the foul)
|4:01
|Milos Uzan misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:01
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:51
|Tanner Groves personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:39
|Joe Bamisile personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|3:25
|Ricky Council IV misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|3:03
|Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|3:03
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-65
|3:03
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-66
|2:38
|Ricky Council IV turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|2:29
|Milos Uzan misses two point layup
|2:27
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:20
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point dunk (Jordan Walsh assists)
|78-66
|2:08
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|78-68
|1:45
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point alley-oop dunk (Davonte Davis assists)
|80-68
|1:29
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:15
|Jalen Hill personal foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|1:15
|Davonte Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:15
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|1:08
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|80-71
|1:05
|Sooners 60 second timeout
|1:05
|Milos Uzan personal foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|1:05
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-71
|1:05
|Davonte Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:05
|Jordan Walsh offensive rebound
|1:03
|Jordan Walsh misses two point layup
|1:01
|Kamani Johnson offensive rebound
|0:58
|+2
|Kamani Johnson makes two point layup
|83-71
|0:47
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|83-74
|0:43
|Milos Uzan personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|0:43
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-74
|0:43
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|85-74
|0:30
|Kamani Johnson personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|85-75
|0:30
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|85-76
|0:29
|Milos Uzan personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|0:29
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|86-76
|0:29
|Ricky Council IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:29
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|0:19
|Joe Bamisile misses two point layup
|0:17
|Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|0:05
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point dunk
|88-76
|0:03
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point layup (Jalen Hill assists)
|88-78
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point layup (Jalen Hill assists)
|0:03
|+ 2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point dunk
|0:05
|Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|0:17
|Joe Bamisile misses two point layup
|0:19
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|0:29
|Ricky Council IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:29
|+ 1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:29
|Milos Uzan personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|0:29
|+ 1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:30
|+ 1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:30
|Kamani Johnson personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|0:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|78
|Field Goals
|35-59 (59.3%)
|32-56 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|27
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|17
|17
|Team
|0
|5
|Assists
|19
|15
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Council IV G
|18.4 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|50.8 FG%
|
00
|. Sherfield G
|17.1 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.4 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Council IV G
|26 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|G. Sherfield G
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|59.3
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Council IV
|26
|2
|5
|10/15
|1/2
|5/7
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Smith Jr.
|21
|2
|1
|8/16
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Walsh
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|M. Mitchell
|10
|6
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|6
|A. Black
|8
|4
|5
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Council IV
|26
|2
|5
|10/15
|1/2
|5/7
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Smith Jr.
|21
|2
|1
|8/16
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Walsh
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|M. Mitchell
|10
|6
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|6
|A. Black
|8
|4
|5
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|5
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|15
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|D. Davis
|5
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Graham
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Brazile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arbogast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Blake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Dunning Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pinion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|25
|19
|35/59
|4/12
|14/19
|12
|200
|10
|5
|9
|8
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sherfield
|23
|2
|3
|8/14
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|34
|3
|0
|4
|1
|1
|M. Uzan
|15
|2
|5
|7/11
|1/2
|0/1
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hill
|11
|5
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. Groves
|7
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Groves
|6
|4
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sherfield
|23
|2
|3
|8/14
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|34
|3
|0
|4
|1
|1
|M. Uzan
|15
|2
|5
|7/11
|1/2
|0/1
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hill
|11
|5
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. Groves
|7
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Groves
|6
|4
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bamisile
|8
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|S. Godwin
|6
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Cortes
|2
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Noland
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Moser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Oweh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Northweather
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|22
|15
|32/56
|7/15
|7/9
|17
|200
|5
|1
|15
|5
|17
-
GEOCT
DSU74
66
2nd 12.0
-
AMER
GW56
51
2nd 3:48
-
BRE
WCU55
97
2nd 2:12 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW44
68
2nd 4:00
-
LON
WICH60
81
2nd 38.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BELLAR50
58
2nd 4:41
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST56
56
2nd 5:15
-
UTSA
NMEX61
76
2nd 7:53
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 3:56
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU29
46
2nd 13:06 BTN
-
ULM
NWST36
41
2nd 19:36
-
WSU
UNLV47
55
2nd 12:47 FS1
-
BC
NOVA20
24
1st 5:35 FOX
-
BUT
CAL36
24
1st 2:02 PACN
-
EWU
SDST37
29
1st 1:01
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 24.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
20
1st 8:18 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM22
25
1st 2:31
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
16
1st 10:51 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC5
10
1st 14:48
-
UMES
15DUKE2
4
1st 14:31 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX1
9
1st 14:46 ESP+
-
TNTC
TROY0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88
Final
-
CAN
TOL68
69
Final
-
DRKE
RICH52
82
Final ESP+
-
DET
CHAR80
82
Final/OT ESP+
-
EVAN
BALL69
88
Final
-
HC
NE58
59
Final
-
UNCA
DAY56
79
Final
-
NCST
MIA73
80
Final ESP+
-
REGT
CCAR39
102
Final
-
UCI
SDAK83
71
Final
-
WAKE
LSU70
72
Final ESPU
-
WEBBER
STET59
83
Final
-
4PUR
NEB65
62
Final/OT BTN
-
ALB
PROV55
93
Final FS1
-
UIC
WMU62
56
Final
-
8ALA
1HOU71
65
Final ABC
-
CMU
TLSA63
70
Final ESP+