KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Ishmael Leggett's 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Rhode Island defeat Army 77-67 on Saturday.

Brayon Freeman scored 13 points and added six assists and three steals for the Rams (3-7). Jalen Carey recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Chris Mann led the Black Knights (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jalen Rucker added 11 points and five assists for Army. In addition, Matt Dove finished with eight points.

Rhode Island led Army at the half, 41-27, with Freeman (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Rhode Island was outscored by Army in the second half by four points, with Sebastian Thomas scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

---

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.