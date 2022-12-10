Leggett's 16 lead Rhode Island over Army 77-67
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Ishmael Leggett's 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Rhode Island defeat Army 77-67 on Saturday.
Brayon Freeman scored 13 points and added six assists and three steals for the Rams (3-7). Jalen Carey recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Chris Mann led the Black Knights (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jalen Rucker added 11 points and five assists for Army. In addition, Matt Dove finished with eight points.
Rhode Island led Army at the half, 41-27, with Freeman (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Rhode Island was outscored by Army in the second half by four points, with Sebastian Thomas scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Black Knights gains possession)
|19:40
|Chris Mann misses three point jump shot
|19:38
|Josaphat Bilau defensive rebound
|19:21
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Rams offensive rebound
|19:18
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|19:04
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|19:02
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|18:42
|Josaphat Bilau misses two point layup
|18:40
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|18:35
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup (Jalen Rucker assists)
|2-0
|18:18
|Malik Martin turnover (traveling)
|18:07
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|17:57
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
|17:55
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|17:46
|Chris Mann turnover (lost ball) (Brayon Freeman steals)
|17:42
|Brayon Freeman misses two point layup
|17:40
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|17:33
|Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|17:27
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup
|2-2
|17:27
|Coleton Benson shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|17:27
|Malik Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:27
|Black Knights defensive rebound
|17:27
|Abdou Samb personal foul
|17:13
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|17:02
|Josaphat Bilau misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|16:51
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup (Malik Martin assists)
|2-4
|16:22
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|Brayon Freeman defensive rebound
|16:12
|Malik Martin turnover (bad pass) (Charlie Peterson steals)
|16:03
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|Black Knights offensive rebound
|16:02
|Isaiah Caldwell turnover (out of bounds)
|15:48
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup (Brayon Freeman assists)
|2-6
|15:35
|Alex Tchikou personal foul
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|15:19
|Jalen Rucker personal foul
|15:08
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
|2-8
|14:54
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|4-8
|14:34
|+2
|Alex Tchikou makes two point dunk (Brayon Freeman assists)
|4-10
|14:17
|+3
|TJ Small makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|7-10
|13:59
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|13:57
|Isaiah Caldwell defensive rebound
|13:50
|Chris Mann misses two point layup
|13:48
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|13:32
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|Alex Tchikou offensive rebound
|13:30
|Charlie Peterson personal foul
|13:21
|+2
|Josaphat Bilau makes two point layup
|7-12
|13:03
|TJ Small turnover (lost ball) (Ishmael Leggett steals)
|12:59
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
|7-14
|12:59
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|12:46
|Abe Johnson misses two point jump shot
|12:44
|Josaphat Bilau defensive rebound
|12:36
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup (Brayon Freeman assists)
|7-16
|12:20
|Chris Mann misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|12:12
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup (Jalen Carey assists)
|7-18
|12:12
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|12:12
|TV timeout
|11:57
|+3
|Chris Mann makes three point jump shot (Ethan Roberts assists)
|10-18
|11:36
|Josaphat Bilau turnover (traveling)
|11:24
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|Josaphat Bilau defensive rebound
|10:56
|Sebastian Thomas misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|10:41
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot
|12-18
|10:20
|Josaphat Bilau turnover (bad pass) (Coleton Benson steals)
|10:09
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|14-18
|10:09
|Rams 30 second timeout
|9:39
|Jalen Carey misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|9:25
|Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|9:13
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|14-20
|8:56
|Charlie Peterson turnover (bad pass)
|8:27
|Abdou Samb misses two point jump shot
|8:25
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|8:15
|TJ Small misses three point jump shot
|8:13
|Jared Cross offensive rebound
|7:58
|Charlie Peterson misses two point layup
|7:56
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|7:33
|+3
|Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|14-23
|7:15
|Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|7:13
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|7:05
|TV timeout
|6:58
|Coleton Benson shooting foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|6:58
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-24
|6:58
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-25
|6:37
|+3
|Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot (Jared Cross assists)
|17-25
|6:11
|Alex Tchikou misses two point layup
|6:09
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|6:01
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup
|17-27
|5:51
|TJ Small misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|5:43
|TJ Small shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|5:43
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|5:43
|Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|5:43
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-28
|5:43
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-29
|5:25
|Ethan Roberts misses two point layup
|5:23
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|5:08
|+3
|Brandon Weston makes three point jump shot (Brayon Freeman assists)
|17-32
|4:50
|Brandon Weston personal foul
|4:42
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|Josaphat Bilau defensive rebound
|4:26
|Ethan Roberts shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)
|4:26
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-33
|4:26
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-34
|4:11
|+2
|Matt Dove makes two point layup (Jalen Rucker assists)
|19-34
|3:42
|+2
|Josaphat Bilau makes two point layup (Brayon Freeman assists)
|19-36
|3:25
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|Matt Dove offensive rebound
|3:19
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot
|21-36
|3:00
|Josaphat Bilau offensive foul
|3:00
|Josaphat Bilau turnover (offensive foul)
|3:00
|TV timeout
|2:44
|+2
|Matt Dove makes two point layup
|23-36
|2:14
|+2
|Abdou Samb makes two point layup (Malik Martin assists)
|23-38
|1:58
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|25-38
|1:47
|Brandon Weston misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|1:43
|Brandon Weston personal foul
|1:32
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|0:55
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|0:44
|Abdou Samb misses two point jump shot
|0:42
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|0:40
|+3
|Brayon Freeman makes three point jump shot (Malik Martin assists)
|25-41
|0:25
|Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|0:23
|Matt Dove offensive rebound
|0:20
|+2
|Matt Dove makes two point layup
|27-41
|0:03
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:54
|Brayon Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Chris Mann steals)
|19:51
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|29-41
|19:25
|Brayon Freeman misses two point layup
|19:23
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|19:07
|Malik Martin shooting foul (Jaden Ellis draws the foul)
|19:07
|Chris Mann misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:07
|+1
|Chris Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-41
|18:40
|Abdou Samb misses two point jump shot
|18:38
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|18:25
|Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot
|18:23
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|18:20
|Jump ball. Ishmael Leggett vs. Abe Johnson (Black Knights gains possession)
|18:20
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (lost ball) (Abe Johnson steals)
|18:05
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Black Knights offensive rebound
|17:43
|+3
|Ethan Roberts makes three point jump shot (Charlie Peterson assists)
|33-41
|17:35
|Rams 30 second timeout
|17:35
|TV timeout
|17:22
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|16:58
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|16:56
|Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|16:37
|+3
|Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot (Charlie Peterson assists)
|36-41
|16:11
|+2
|Josaphat Bilau makes two point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|36-43
|15:53
|Chris Mann misses two point layup
|15:51
|Chris Mann offensive rebound
|15:44
|+3
|Jalen Rucker makes three point jump shot (Chris Mann assists)
|39-43
|15:30
|Ethan Roberts personal foul
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:17
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|15:10
|Jalen Carey personal foul
|15:06
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|15:01
|Alex Tchikou turnover (lost ball)
|14:48
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point layup
|41-43
|14:19
|+3
|Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|41-46
|14:08
|TJ Small misses three point jump shot
|14:06
|Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound
|13:37
|Abdou Samb misses two point jump shot
|13:35
|Rams offensive rebound
|13:34
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:19
|Coleton Benson misses two point jump shot
|13:17
|Alex Tchikou defensive rebound
|12:59
|+3
|Sebastian Thomas makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|41-49
|12:48
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|Rams defensive rebound
|12:33
|TJ Small personal foul
|12:22
|+3
|Sebastian Thomas makes three point jump shot (Alex Tchikou assists)
|41-52
|11:58
|Jalen Carey blocks Ethan Roberts's three point jump shot
|11:56
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|11:53
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|41-54
|11:53
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:37
|+2
|Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (TJ Small assists)
|43-54
|11:14
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|10:46
|Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)
|10:46
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-54
|10:46
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-54
|10:28
|Alex Tchikou offensive foul
|10:28
|Alex Tchikou turnover (offensive foul)
|10:28
|TJ Small turnover (out of bounds)
|10:09
|+2
|Josaphat Bilau makes two point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|45-56
|9:50
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point jump shot
|47-56
|9:36
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|TJ Small defensive rebound
|9:25
|+2
|Charlie Peterson makes two point layup
|49-56
|9:08
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup
|49-58
|9:08
|Rams 30 second timeout
|8:54
|Chris Mann misses two point layup
|8:52
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|8:50
|Alex Tchikou offensive foul
|8:50
|Alex Tchikou turnover (offensive foul)
|8:31
|+3
|Jared Cross makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|52-58
|8:10
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup
|52-60
|8:01
|Jalen Rucker turnover (Brayon Freeman steals)
|7:44
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|7:42
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|7:41
|Malik Martin misses two point layup
|7:39
|Matt Dove defensive rebound
|7:33
|Jalen Carey personal foul
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:28
|Coleton Benson turnover (lost ball) (Brayon Freeman steals)
|7:22
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Brayon Freeman assists)
|52-62
|7:10
|Malik Martin shooting foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)
|7:10
|Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:10
|+1
|Charlie Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-62
|6:51
|Brayon Freeman turnover (bad pass)
|6:33
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point layup
|55-62
|6:06
|Ethan Roberts personal foul
|5:58
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot
|55-64
|5:44
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|Rams defensive rebound
|5:31
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (TJ Small steals)
|5:27
|+2
|TJ Small makes two point dunk
|57-64
|5:03
|Jalen Carey turnover (Charlie Peterson steals)
|4:53
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point layup
|59-64
|4:53
|Sebastian Thomas shooting foul (Ethan Roberts draws the foul)
|4:53
|+1
|Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|60-64
|4:40
|Brayon Freeman turnover (bad pass)
|4:25
|Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|4:23
|Brayon Freeman defensive rebound
|4:11
|Jalen Rucker shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|4:11
|Malik Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:11
|+1
|Malik Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-65
|3:55
|Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|3:53
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|3:34
|Josaphat Bilau misses three point jump shot
|3:32
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|3:10
|+2
|Matt Dove makes two point layup (Ethan Roberts assists)
|62-65
|2:51
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point layup
|62-67
|2:36
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point layup
|64-67
|2:36
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|2:36
|TV timeout
|2:23
|Sebastian Thomas misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|Josaphat Bilau offensive rebound
|2:21
|Charlie Peterson personal foul
|2:00
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup (Sebastian Thomas assists)
|64-69
|1:42
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|1:11
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|1:09
|Ethan Roberts personal foul
|0:51
|+2
|Josaphat Bilau makes two point jump shot (Sebastian Thomas assists)
|64-71
|0:45
|Jalen Rucker offensive foul
|0:45
|Jalen Rucker turnover (offensive foul)
|0:44
|Isaiah Caldwell personal foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|0:44
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-72
|0:44
|+1
|Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-73
|0:43
|Ethan Roberts turnover (out of bounds)
|0:42
|TJ Small personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|0:42
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-74
|0:42
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-75
|0:31
|Malik Martin blocks Ethan Roberts's two point layup
|0:29
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|0:28
|Ethan Roberts personal foul
|0:28
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-76
|0:28
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-77
|0:20
|+3
|TJ Small makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|67-77
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|77
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-30 (26.7%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|42
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|18
|28
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|12
|20
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Army West Point 5-7
|78.8 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Rhode Island 4-7
|63.6 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Top Scorers
|C. Mann F
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|I. Leggett G
|16 PTS
|10 REB
|3 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mann
|16
|4
|1
|7/12
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Rucker
|11
|5
|5
|5/18
|1/9
|0/0
|3
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|C. Benson
|8
|1
|0
|2/9
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Roberts
|8
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|1/1
|5
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Johnson
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dove
|8
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|T. Small
|8
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Peterson
|5
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Cross
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Naess
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Caldwell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Z. Rocco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Lezanic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Barker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. St. Clair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Allenspach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dougherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Everson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Perkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|22
|12
|27/63
|8/30
|5/7
|16
|200
|6
|0
|9
|4
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Leggett
|16
|10
|3
|5/9
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|B. Freeman
|13
|2
|6
|5/13
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Bilau
|10
|5
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Martin
|9
|12
|3
|4/9
|0/4
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|A. Samb
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carey
|12
|6
|5
|4/6
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|S. Thomas
|8
|1
|2
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Weston
|5
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Tchikou
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|L. Hutchinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Pierre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Foumena
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|38
|20
|29/59
|6/22
|13/15
|13
|200
|4
|2
|14
|10
|28
