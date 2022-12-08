No. 1 Houston hosts No. 8 Alabama in battle of titans
No. 1 Houston draws its first ranked opponent when No. 8 Alabama visits Saturday.
The Cougars (9-0) are coming off a 76-42 win over visiting North Florida on Tuesday, while Alabama (7-1) knocked off visiting South Dakota State 78-65 on Saturday.
Houston and Alabama met last year in a game that was memorable for its controversial -- and ugly -- ending.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson apologized to Alabama after the then-No. 9 Crimson Tide's 83-82 win that was secured in the final seconds when Alabama's JD Davison blocked a ball near the rim as time expired. Sampson and the then-No. 13 Cougars felt goaltending should have been called and two points should have been awarded to Houston.
The play wasn't reviewed and a Houston assistant coach and a player kicked chairs and knocked a trash can over as they exited the floor in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
This year, Houston and Alabama meet with both ranked in the top 10.
"I don't think the teams care about storylines," Sampson said. "(The media) care about storylines. I could care less. I wouldn't care if we were ranked 350 and they were 340."
The American Athletic Conference's Houston and Southeastern Conference's Alabama have played vastly different nonconference schedules.
The Cougars have an average margin of victory of 27.6 points. But just one of their wins is over a team from a major conference -- a 66-56 victory over the Pac-12's Oregon on Nov. 20.
Alabama has already played three ranked teams, having defeated then-No. 12 Michigan State 81-70, losing to then-No. 20 UConn 82-67, and beating then-No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes. Alabama also hosts No. 18 Gonzaga on Dec. 17.
The Cougars dominated North Florida from the opening tip, opening the game on an 8-0 run and leading by 24 points at halftime and by as many as 35 in the second half.
Marcus Sasser scored 12 points in eight minutes before exiting the game with a cut above his left eye, but he's expected to play on Saturday.
Five-star freshman Jarace Walker added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Ja'Vier Francis chipped in 14 points and four rebounds, and Tramon Mark finished with 10 points. Emanuel Sharp scored nine.
"The guy I was most pleased with was Jarace," Sampson said. "Freshman usually don't play major minutes here ... Jarace has been knocked down this year, but he keeps getting up."
Alabama also had a balanced scoring attack against South Dakota State, which led 53-51 with 10:43 left before the Crimson Tide countered with a 19-5 run to put the game away.
"I think a more mature group doesn't have the defensive letdown we had," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "But we did show enough character after giving up the lead to get it back. I wouldn't call them immature, but we've got some room to grow."
Noah Clowney had a game-high 22 points to go along with nine rebounds, while Mark Sears added 19 points, and Brandon Miller finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly didn't score, but he had a game-high seven assists to go along with five rebounds.
"Looks like their game plan was to leave Clowney open," Oats said. "Made them pay."
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Nimari Burnett vs. Jarace Walker (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|19:46
|+3
|Noah Clowney makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|3-0
|19:22
|J'wan Roberts misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|18:59
|Nimari Burnett turnover (Jamal Shead steals)
|18:53
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point layup
|3-2
|18:38
|+2
|Noah Clowney makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|18:13
|Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|18:11
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|18:06
|Jamal Shead shooting foul
|18:06
|+1
|Charles Bediako makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-2
|18:06
|Charles Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:06
|Jarace Walker defensive rebound
|17:50
|Charles Bediako blocks Tramon Mark's two point layup
|17:48
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|17:44
|Noah Clowney turnover (traveling)
|17:33
|Noah Clowney personal foul
|17:23
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point dunk (Jarace Walker assists)
|6-4
|17:09
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|16:46
|J'wan Roberts misses two point jump shot
|16:44
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|16:29
|Noah Clowney turnover (bad pass)
|16:12
|Marcus Sasser turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Miller steals)
|16:03
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|Noah Clowney offensive rebound
|15:58
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Noah Clowney assists)
|9-4
|15:42
|Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|15:40
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|15:30
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|15:23
|Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|15:22
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:15
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (traveling)
|15:04
|Reggie Chaney misses two point dunk
|15:02
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|14:55
|Noah Gurley turnover (Reggie Chaney steals)
|14:48
|Marcus Sasser misses two point jump shot
|14:46
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|14:37
|Reggie Chaney personal foul
|14:37
|Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|14:29
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Noah Gurley offensive rebound
|14:26
|Marcus Sasser shooting foul
|14:26
|Noah Gurley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:26
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (lane violation)
|14:09
|+2
|Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (Marcus Sasser assists)
|9-6
|13:50
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (Jamal Shead steals)
|13:40
|Marcus Sasser misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|Nick Pringle defensive rebound
|13:32
|Noah Gurley misses two point layup
|13:30
|Rylan Griffen offensive rebound
|13:31
|Rylan Griffen misses two point layup
|13:31
|Ramon Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|13:31
|Jump ball. (Cougars gains possession)
|13:12
|J'wan Roberts misses two point jump shot
|13:10
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|12:58
|J'wan Roberts blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point jump shot
|12:51
|Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
|12:38
|Jamal Shead turnover (Nick Pringle steals)
|12:38
|Jump ball. (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|12:27
|Ja'Vier Francis personal foul
|12:22
|+2
|Jaden Bradley makes two point layup
|11-6
|11:58
|Marcus Sasser misses two point jump shot
|11:56
|Ramon Walker Jr. offensive rebound
|11:54
|Nick Pringle personal foul
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:40
|+2
|Ja'Vier Francis makes two point jump shot
|11-8
|11:17
|Noah Clowney turnover (traveling)
|11:08
|Mark Sears personal foul
|10:52
|Ja'Vier Francis misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|10:47
|Ja'Vier Francis personal foul
|10:47
|Charles Bediako personal foul
|10:34
|Mark Sears misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|Brandon Miller offensive rebound
|10:26
|Brandon Miller turnover (lost ball)
|10:14
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point jump shot
|11-10
|10:00
|Noah Clowney misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|9:45
|Terrance Arceneaux turnover (bad pass)
|9:31
|J'wan Roberts blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|9:31
|Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|9:19
|+3
|Noah Clowney makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|14-10
|8:58
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point jump shot
|14-12
|8:42
|Noah Clowney misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|8:18
|Noah Clowney blocks Terrance Arceneaux's three point jump shot
|8:16
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|8:07
|Jarace Walker blocks Brandon Miller's two point layup
|8:07
|Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|7:56
|Mark Sears turnover (bad pass) (Jarace Walker steals)
|7:52
|Noah Clowney shooting foul
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:52
|+1
|Jarace Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-13
|7:52
|Jarace Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:52
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|7:33
|Brandon Miller misses two point jump shot
|7:31
|Noah Gurley offensive rebound
|7:30
|Noah Gurley turnover (traveling)
|7:13
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point jump shot (Jarace Walker assists)
|14-15
|7:01
|+2
|Noah Gurley makes two point layup (Jaden Bradley assists)
|16-15
|7:01
|J'wan Roberts shooting foul
|7:01
|Noah Gurley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:01
|Jarace Walker defensive rebound
|6:46
|Jamal Shead misses two point layup
|6:44
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|6:34
|Jarace Walker misses two point jump shot
|6:32
|Jaden Bradley defensive rebound
|6:26
|J'wan Roberts shooting foul
|6:26
|Jaden Bradley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:26
|+1
|Jaden Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-15
|6:10
|Tramon Mark misses two point layup
|6:08
|Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|5:56
|Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|5:54
|Noah Gurley offensive rebound
|5:54
|Marcus Sasser personal foul
|5:54
|Noah Gurley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:54
|Jarace Walker defensive rebound
|5:23
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point jump shot
|17-17
|5:13
|Jaden Bradley misses two point layup
|5:11
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|5:04
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point jump shot
|17-19
|4:48
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|20-19
|4:29
|+2
|Jarace Walker makes two point jump shot
|20-21
|4:16
|+2
|Jaden Bradley makes two point layup
|22-21
|3:56
|Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|3:54
|Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|3:45
|Charles Bediako shooting foul
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Marcus Sasser misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:45
|+1
|Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-22
|3:29
|+2
|Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|24-22
|3:09
|Nimari Burnett personal foul
|3:09
|+1
|Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-23
|3:09
|+1
|Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-24
|2:59
|Jahvon Quinerly misses two point layup
|2:57
|Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
|2:51
|Ramon Walker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|2:45
|Ramon Walker Jr. personal foul
|2:45
|+1
|Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-24
|2:45
|Jahvon Quinerly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:45
|Jarace Walker defensive rebound
|2:28
|Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|2:26
|Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|2:16
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass) (Tramon Mark steals)
|2:11
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point dunk (Tramon Mark assists)
|25-26
|1:58
|Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|Ramon Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|1:30
|Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|1:28
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|1:26
|Tramon Mark personal foul
|1:26
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-26
|1:26
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-26
|1:04
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point jump shot
|27-28
|0:40
|Brandon Miller misses two point jump shot
|0:38
|Cougars defensive rebound
|0:38
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|0:29
|+3
|Tramon Mark makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|27-31
|0:01
|Jaden Bradley misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Ramon Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:51
|+2
|Marcus Sasser makes two point jump shot
|27-33
|19:26
|Brandon Miller offensive foul
|19:26
|Brandon Miller turnover (offensive foul)
|19:03
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|18:52
|+3
|Tramon Mark makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|27-36
|18:33
|Jarace Walker shooting foul (Nimari Burnett draws the foul)
|18:33
|+1
|Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|28-36
|18:33
|+1
|Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|29-36
|18:33
|Nimari Burnett misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|18:33
|Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|18:11
|+3
|Jamal Shead makes three point jump shot
|29-39
|17:57
|Noah Clowney misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|17:39
|+2
|Marcus Sasser makes two point layup
|29-41
|17:39
|Charles Bediako shooting foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
|17:39
|Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|17:39
|TV timeout
|17:39
|+1
|Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-42
|17:18
|Mark Sears turnover (bad pass) (Jarace Walker steals)
|17:08
|+2
|Jarace Walker makes two point layup
|29-44
|16:58
|J'wan Roberts blocks Mark Sears's two point layup
|16:56
|Mark Sears offensive rebound
|16:56
|Jarace Walker personal foul (Mark Sears draws the foul)
|16:44
|Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|16:35
|Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|16:30
|Tramon Mark offensive foul
|16:30
|Tramon Mark turnover (offensive foul)
|16:17
|+2
|Noah Clowney makes two point layup
|31-44
|16:00
|Marcus Sasser misses two point layup
|15:58
|Rylan Griffen defensive rebound
|15:54
|Jamal Shead shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Jahvon Quinerly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:54
|+1
|Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-44
|15:44
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point dunk
|32-46
|15:26
|J'wan Roberts blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|15:24
|Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|15:06
|Jamal Shead turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Griffen steals)
|14:53
|Rylan Griffen turnover (lost ball) (Reggie Chaney steals)
|14:41
|Noah Clowney blocks Marcus Sasser's two point layup
|14:39
|Cougars offensive rebound
|14:35
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|Rylan Griffen defensive rebound
|14:20
|+2
|Jaden Bradley makes two point layup
|34-46
|14:20
|J'wan Roberts shooting foul (Jaden Bradley draws the foul)
|14:20
|+1
|Jaden Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-46
|14:00
|Nick Pringle shooting foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|14:00
|Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:00
|+1
|Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-47
|13:41
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup
|37-47
|13:21
|Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|13:19
|Jaden Bradley defensive rebound
|13:16
|Tramon Mark personal foul
|13:12
|Tramon Mark shooting foul (Nick Pringle draws the foul)
|13:12
|Nick Pringle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:12
|+1
|Nick Pringle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-47
|13:01
|Rylan Griffen personal foul
|12:45
|Jamal Shead turnover (bad pass)
|12:35
|Jarace Walker blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|12:33
|Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
|12:25
|Nick Pringle personal foul
|12:25
|Official timeout
|12:18
|Nick Pringle personal foul
|12:08
|Reggie Chaney misses two point layup
|12:06
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|11:56
|+3
|Rylan Griffen makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|41-47
|11:38
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point layup
|41-49
|11:17
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Rylan Griffen assists)
|44-49
|10:52
|Marcus Sasser misses two point layup
|10:50
|Jarace Walker offensive rebound
|10:39
|+2
|Jarace Walker makes two point layup
|44-51
|10:45
|TV timeout
|10:35
|+2
|Rylan Griffen makes two point layup
|46-51
|10:20
|J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
|10:18
|Noah Gurley defensive rebound
|10:11
|Jump ball. Jaden Bradley vs. J'wan Roberts (Jaden Bradley gains possession)
|9:57
|Jaden Bradley misses two point jump shot
|9:55
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|9:49
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point layup
|46-53
|9:40
|+2
|Mark Sears makes two point layup
|48-53
|9:13
|Mark Sears shooting foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|9:13
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-54
|9:13
|+1
|Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-55
|9:02
|Marcus Sasser personal foul (Mark Sears draws the foul)
|9:02
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-55
|9:02
|Mark Sears misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:02
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|8:41
|Jamal Shead misses two point layup
|8:39
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|8:35
|+2
|J'wan Roberts makes two point layup
|49-57
|8:24
|+2
|Noah Clowney makes two point layup
|51-57
|8:10
|Tramon Mark offensive foul
|8:10
|Tramon Mark turnover (offensive foul)
|8:05
|+2
|Jaden Bradley makes two point dunk
|53-57
|8:02
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|8:02
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Noah Clowney shooting foul (Jarace Walker draws the foul)
|7:42
|Jarace Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:42
|+1
|Jarace Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-58
|7:33
|Jarace Walker shooting foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|7:33
|Brandon Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|7:33
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|54-58
|7:33
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|55-58
|7:04
|Jamal Shead misses two point layup
|7:02
|J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|7:04
|Rylan Griffen shooting foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|7:04
|+1
|J'wan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-59
|7:04
|J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:04
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|6:45
|Jamal Shead blocks Noah Clowney's two point layup
|6:43
|Rylan Griffen offensive rebound
|6:43
|Jamal Shead shooting foul (Rylan Griffen draws the foul)
|6:43
|Rylan Griffen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:43
|+1
|Rylan Griffen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-59
|6:16
|Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|6:14
|Reggie Chaney offensive rebound
|6:08
|Reggie Chaney turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Griffen steals)
|6:02
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|Jaden Bradley offensive rebound
|5:56
|+2
|Jaden Bradley makes two point layup
|58-59
|5:34
|+2
|Reggie Chaney makes two point dunk (Jamal Shead assists)
|58-61
|5:16
|+2
|Noah Clowney makes two point dunk (Rylan Griffen assists)
|60-61
|4:56
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|4:40
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|Reggie Chaney offensive rebound
|4:35
|Brandon Miller personal foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|4:35
|+1
|Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-62
|4:35
|Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:35
|Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
|4:22
|J'wan Roberts blocks Jaden Bradley's two point layup
|4:20
|Terrance Arceneaux defensive rebound
|3:56
|J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
|3:54
|Jaden Bradley defensive rebound
|3:44
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|3:13
|Reggie Chaney turnover (bad pass) (Nimari Burnett steals)
|3:13
|TV timeout
|3:03
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bradley assists)
|63-62
|2:41
|J'wan Roberts misses two point hook shot
|2:39
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|2:25
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|1:59
|Mark Sears personal foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
|1:59
|+1
|Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-63
|1:59
|Marcus Sasser misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:59
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|1:45
|Noah Clowney misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|1:29
|Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Jaden Bradley defensive rebound
|1:19
|Mark Sears misses two point jump shot
|1:17
|Noah Clowney offensive rebound
|1:10
|+2
|Noah Clowney makes two point layup
|65-63
|1:06
|Cougars 60 second timeout
|0:50
|Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|0:45
|Jamal Shead personal foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|0:45
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-63
|0:45
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-63
|0:36
|Charles Bediako shooting foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|0:36
|Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:36
|Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:36
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|0:27
|Ramon Walker Jr. personal foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-63
|0:27
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-63
|0:16
|Ramon Walker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:14
|Reggie Chaney offensive rebound
|0:14
|+2
|Reggie Chaney makes two point layup
|69-65
|0:14
|Noah Clowney shooting foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|0:14
|Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:14
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|0:13
|Ramon Walker Jr. personal foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|0:13
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-65
|0:13
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-65
|0:08
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|Reggie Chaney offensive rebound
|0:00
|Marcus Sasser turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Miller steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|65
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|25-64 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|20-32 (62.5%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|39
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|30
|25
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|20
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|N. Clowney F
|16 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|J. Shead G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Clowney
|16
|11
|1
|7/12
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|M. Sears
|11
|3
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|B. Miller
|8
|5
|0
|0/8
|0/5
|8/9
|2
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Burnett
|8
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Bediako
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bradley
|12
|5
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|R. Griffen
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|18
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Quinerly
|4
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|N. Pringle
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Gurley
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|D. Heard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scharnowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|40
|9
|22/54
|7/23
|20/32
|20
|200
|6
|3
|15
|10
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Shead
|19
|6
|3
|8/20
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|38
|2
|1
|3
|0
|6
|T. Mark
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/3
|0/0
|5
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Roberts
|9
|9
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|27
|0
|5
|0
|5
|4
|M. Sasser
|9
|2
|1
|2/11
|0/3
|5/7
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Walker
|8
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|28
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Chaney
|8
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|23
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|J. Francis
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Walker Jr.
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Arceneaux
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Elvin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sharp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|37
|7
|25/64
|3/13
|12/22
|24
|200
|7
|8
|10
|12
|25