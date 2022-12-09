Freshman phenom leads boosted Villanova against Boston College
There's a direct correlation between the return of Cam Whitmore and Villanova's two-game winning streak.
Whitmore, a highly-touted freshman, had seven points and three steals in a 70-66 win over Oklahoma last Saturday. He then produced a career-high 21 points in a 70-59 victory over Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (4-5) can now suddenly move back to .500 with a win over Boston College on Saturday in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at Newark, N.J.
Whitmore missed the first seven games of the season following surgery on his right thumb after an injury suffered during a preseason practice.
"I'm still shocked that he can go out there and play at this level after having practiced four-five times before his first game," Villanova first-year head coach Kyle Neptune said. "We've just been talking to him about playing hard, making sure he's giving us the effort, especially defensively. We know the talent he is offensively, and he'll figure that part of it out."
Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon added 12 points each against Penn and Brandon Slater had 10 for the balanced Wildcats, who continue to play without key standout Justin Moore (Achilles).
Boston College will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they battle Villanova.
The Eagles (5-5) received 14 points from Jaeden Zackery but fell 74-71 in overtime at home to New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Boston College played without starting point guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who was injured in the first half of its 75-59 loss at Duke on Saturday. His status is unclear for the game against Villanova.
"Obviously, these teams are coming in with a lot of excitement to play against us," Boston College head coach Earl Grant said after Tuesday's loss. "Typically, when you play these teams, it's one of the biggest games on their schedule. We had to create our own energy on a night we didn't have a big crowd."
The Eagles also suffered a home loss to Maine earlier this season.
The Eagles have allowed two of their past three opponents to shoot over 50 percent from the field and have given up eight or more 3-pointers in three straight games.
In order to defeat the Wildcats, Boston College is fully aware that it must improve defensively.
"In order to make a run, you have to keep making stops and keep being sound on defense," Grant said. "We did it in patches, but we just didn't sustain it."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:35
|+1
|CJ Penha Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-21
|5:35
|Caleb Daniels shooting foul (CJ Penha Jr. draws the foul)
|5:35
|+3
|CJ Penha Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
|24-20
|5:42
|Eric Dixon personal foul (Prince Aligbe draws the foul)
|6:11
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point hook shot
|24-17
|6:24
|Devin McGlockton turnover (offensive foul)
|6:24
|Devin McGlockton offensive foul (Brandon Slater draws the foul)
|6:32
|CJ Penha Jr. defensive rebound
|6:34
|Brandon Slater misses two point layup
|6:46
|Mason Madsen turnover (traveling)
|7:02
|Brandon Slater turnover (lost ball)
|7:04
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound
|7:24
|CJ Penha Jr. misses two point hook shot
|7:45
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|7:47
|Cam Whitmore misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point floating jump shot
|22-17
|8:07
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|8:09
|Chris Arcidiacono misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|Brandon Slater offensive rebound
|8:21
|Cam Whitmore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:21
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-15
|8:20
|Prince Aligbe personal foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)
|8:25
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|8:27
|Prince Aligbe misses two point layup
|8:35
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|8:37
|Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot
|9:10
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|21-15
|9:39
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|9:41
|Jordan Longino misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|10:09
|+2
|DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|21-12
|10:34
|+2
|Cam Whitmore makes two point stepback jump shot
|21-10
|10:47
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (lost ball)
|11:08
|Jordan Longino turnover (traveling)
|11:08
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|11:10
|Chas Kelley misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|+3
|Brandon Slater makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists)
|19-10
|12:00
|Brandon Slater defensive rebound
|12:00
|Jaeden Zackery misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:00
|Mark Armstrong personal foul (Jaeden Zackery draws the foul)
|12:00
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point layup (Mason Madsen assists)
|16-10
|12:11
|Eric Dixon personal foul
|12:11
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|12:13
|Eric Dixon misses two point layup
|12:32
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)
|12:37
|Cam Whitmore personal foul
|12:47
|+3
|Cam Whitmore makes three point jump shot
|16-8
|13:07
|DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|13:07
|DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive foul (Brandon Slater draws the foul)
|13:21
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-8
|13:21
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-8
|13:21
|Devin McGlockton shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)
|13:57
|+3
|Jaeden Zackery makes three point jump shot (Chas Kelley assists)
|11-8
|14:07
|DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|14:09
|Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|14:21
|DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (traveling)
|14:40
|+3
|Caleb Daniels makes three point jump shot (Jordan Longino assists)
|11-5
|15:03
|Mark Armstrong defensive rebound
|15:05
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-5
|15:19
|Eric Dixon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:19
|Devin McGlockton shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|15:21
|TV timeout
|15:21
|CJ Penha Jr. personal foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|15:21
|Eric Dixon offensive rebound
|15:23
|Mark Armstrong misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|15:33
|Jaeden Zackery misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|+1
|Mark Armstrong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-5
|16:01
|+1
|Mark Armstrong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-5
|16:01
|Mason Madsen shooting foul (Mark Armstrong draws the foul)
|16:17
|Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound
|16:19
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot
|16:33
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|16:35
|Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|Brandon Slater defensive rebound
|16:45
|DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:03
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point driving layup
|5-5
|17:34
|+2
|Prince Aligbe makes two point jump shot
|3-5
|18:05
|+3
|Mark Armstrong makes three point jump shot (Chris Arcidiacono assists)
|3-3
|18:19
|Mark Armstrong defensive rebound
|18:21
|Prince Aligbe misses two point jump shot
|18:34
|Chris Arcidiacono personal foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|18:52
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|18:54
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|+3
|Prince Aligbe makes three point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
|0-3
|19:38
|Eagles defensive rebound
|19:40
|Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Brandon Slater vs. T.J. Bickerstaff (Chris Arcidiacono gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|CJ Penha Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:35
|Caleb Daniels shooting foul (CJ Penha Jr. draws the foul)
|5:35
|+ 3
|CJ Penha Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
|5:35
|Eric Dixon personal foul (Prince Aligbe draws the foul)
|5:42
|+ 2
|Eric Dixon makes two point hook shot
|6:11
|Devin McGlockton turnover (offensive foul)
|6:24
|Devin McGlockton offensive foul (Brandon Slater draws the foul)
|6:24
|CJ Penha Jr. defensive rebound
|6:32
|Brandon Slater misses two point layup
|6:34
|Mason Madsen turnover (traveling)
|6:46
|Brandon Slater turnover (lost ball)
|7:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|24
|Field Goals
|8-16 (50.0%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-7 (57.1%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|11
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|9
|9
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|5
|3
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fouls
|7
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 5-5
|64.7 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|9.5 APG
|Villanova 4-5
|70.3 PPG
|31.7 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Zackery G
|11.3 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|36.6 FG%
|
00
|. Whitmore F
|14.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Zackery G
|7 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|C. Whitmore F
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zackery
|7
|2
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Aligbe
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Penha Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Madsen
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Langford Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McGlockton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Kelley III
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Pemberton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ashton-Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hand Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mighty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kenny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Post
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Atiyeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|9
|5
|8/16
|4/7
|1/2
|7
|63
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Whitmore
|8
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Armstrong
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Daniels
|3
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Slater
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Hausen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Longino
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brizzi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|11
|3
|7/18
|4/11
|6/8
|6
|52
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
-
AMER
GW56
51
2nd 3:48
-
BRE
WCU55
97
2nd 2:12 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW44
68
2nd 4:00
-
LON
WICH63
81
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BELLAR50
58
2nd 4:41
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST56
59
2nd 5:13
-
UTSA
NMEX61
78
2nd 7:19
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 3:56
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU29
46
2nd 12:37 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
55
2nd 12:24 FS1
-
BC
NOVA21
24
1st 5:12 FOX
-
BUT
CAL39
24
1st 1:15 PACN
-
EWU
SDST37
29
1st 1:01
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 24.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:45 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM24
25
1st 1:29
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
16
1st 10:16 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
14
1st 12:29
-
UMES
15DUKE2
6
1st 13:33 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX4
10
1st 13:54 ESP+
-
TNTC
TROY0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88
Final
-
CAN
TOL68
69
Final
-
DRKE
RICH52
82
Final ESP+
-
DET
CHAR80
82
Final/OT ESP+
-
EVAN
BALL69
88
Final
-
HC
NE58
59
Final
-
UNCA
DAY56
79
Final
-
NCST
MIA73
80
Final ESP+
-
REGT
CCAR39
102
Final
-
UCI
SDAK83
71
Final
-
WAKE
LSU70
72
Final ESPU
-
WEBBER
STET59
83
Final
-
4PUR
NEB65
62
Final/OT BTN
-
ALB
PROV55
93
Final FS1
-
UIC
WMU62
56
Final
-
8ALA
1HOU71
65
Final ABC
-
CMU
TLSA63
70
Final ESP+
-
DU
19UCLA64
87
Final PACN
-
KENT
CLST67
58
Final
-
LAM
USM59
95
Final ESP+
-
SCST
SCUP84
89
Final/OT
-
22SDSU
SMC61
68
Final ESP+
-
TXAMC
ABIL64
83
Final ESP+
-
VALP
MISS61
98
Final SECN
-
WIU
EIU79
75
Final
-
WOFF
GASO57
79
Final ESP+
-
XAV
CINCY80
77
Final ESP2
-
GT
UNC59
75
Final ESPN
-
GEOCT
DSU75
69
Final
-
SHU
PITT66
91
Final ACCN