Michigan State braces for test from upstart Brown
Michigan State gets a much needed breather next week. The Spartans still have one piece of unfinished business before they can take a break, however.
The Spartans host Brown on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich. They only have two more games -- against Oakland (Mich.) on Dec. 21 and Buffalo on Dec. 30 -- the rest of the month.
Michigan State (6-4) has endured a demanding schedule against numerous high-profile opponents and it seemed to have caught up to the Spartans. They lost to Notre Dame and Northwestern before bouncing back with a 67-58 road win over Penn State on Wednesday.
"It's a huge win," forward Joey Hauser said. "We really needed this. On the road, too, so that was a tough win. At home we opened the Big Ten season with a loss, so it was one that we had to have. Going 0-2 is something that once you go 0-2, it's hard to get back in the Big Ten. So, this was the biggest win we've had all year."
Guard A.J. Hoggard led the way with a career-high 23 points. Hauser had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
"This is very big," Hoggard said. "I feel like every game is a big game for us and we took that challenge on (Wednesday). We dropped one at home and we know what it is like in the Big Ten to drop games at home. So, we had to come back out here and respond with a good road win."
The Bears (6-4) lost four of their first five games but head to the Midwest on a five-game winning streak. They pulled out a 59-58 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday.
Kino Lilly Jr. leads Brown at 15.9 points per game.
"It was an exciting win for our program," head coach Mike Martin said. "I thought URI controlled play for most of the night, but we found a way to win. Hopefully that's a sign of a good team, winning games on the road when you don't play your best."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:06
|+1
|Aaron Cooley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-46
|13:06
|Jaxon Kohler shooting foul (Aaron Cooley draws the foul)
|13:06
|+2
|Aaron Cooley makes two point jump shot (Paxson Wojcik assists)
|28-46
|13:21
|Malachi Ndur defensive rebound
|13:23
|Pierre Brooks misses two point layup
|13:28
|Aaron Cooley turnover (bad pass) (Jason Whitens steals)
|13:40
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-46
|13:40
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-45
|13:40
|Malachi Ndur shooting foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|13:41
|+2
|Aaron Cooley makes two point jump shot (Kino Lilly Jr. assists)
|26-44
|13:44
|+2
|Pierre Brooks makes two point layup
|24-44
|13:48
|Pierre Brooks offensive rebound
|13:50
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup
|13:57
|Paxson Wojcik turnover (lost ball) (Pierre Brooks steals)
|14:04
|Jaxon Kohler turnover (bad pass) (Paxson Wojcik steals)
|14:20
|Malachi Ndur turnover (offensive foul)
|14:20
|Malachi Ndur offensive foul
|14:28
|TV timeout
|14:28
|Tyson Walker personal foul
|14:47
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Tre Holloman assists)
|24-42
|14:59
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|15:01
|Malachi Ndur misses three point jump shot
|15:11
|Kino Lilly Jr. defensive rebound
|15:13
|Tyson Walker misses two point layup
|15:40
|+2
|Malachi Ndur makes two point layup (Paxson Wojcik assists)
|24-40
|15:59
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Pierre Brooks assists)
|22-40
|16:08
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|16:10
|Aaron Cooley misses two point jump shot
|16:29
|Malachi Ndur offensive rebound
|16:31
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|Joey Hauser turnover (bad pass)
|16:55
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|16:57
|Dan Friday misses two point jump shot
|17:15
|Paxson Wojcik defensive rebound
|17:17
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|17:47
|Paxson Wojcik misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|Dan Friday defensive rebound
|17:53
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|17:59
|+2
|Dan Friday makes two point layup
|22-38
|18:02
|Dan Friday offensive rebound
|18:04
|Dan Friday misses two point layup
|18:14
|Mady Sissoko personal foul
|18:34
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (Mady Sissoko assists)
|20-38
|18:57
|+2
|Nana Owusu-Anane makes two point jump shot (Dan Friday assists)
|20-35
|19:15
|+3
|Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|18-35
|19:23
|Dan Friday personal foul
|19:34
|Spartans defensive rebound
|19:36
|Dan Friday misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Tre Holloman personal foul (Kino Lilly Jr. draws the foul)
|0:05
|Bears 30 second timeout
|0:05
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (lost ball)
|0:31
|Spartans defensive rebound
|0:33
|Dan Friday misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|18-32
|1:15
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|1:17
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses two point jump shot
|1:36
|Dan Friday defensive rebound
|1:38
|Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|1:50
|Spartans offensive rebound
|1:52
|Aaron Cooley blocks Pierre Brooks's two point layup
|1:53
|Pierre Brooks offensive rebound
|1:55
|Pierre Brooks misses two point layup
|1:58
|Pierre Brooks offensive rebound
|2:00
|Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|Pierre Brooks defensive rebound
|2:12
|Paxson Wojcik misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|Joey Hauser turnover (lost ball) (Dan Friday steals)
|2:57
|+3
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes three point jump shot (Aaron Cooley assists)
|18-29
|3:05
|Dan Friday defensive rebound
|3:07
|Pierre Brooks misses two point jump shot
|3:24
|TV timeout
|3:24
|Aaron Cooley personal foul
|3:24
|Joey Hauser offensive rebound
|3:26
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|3:32
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|3:34
|Paxson Wojcik misses two point jump shot
|3:52
|+3
|A.J. Hoggard makes three point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|15-29
|4:09
|Spartans offensive rebound
|4:11
|Jaxon Kohler misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|4:25
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses two point layup
|4:47
|+1
|Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-26
|4:47
|+1
|Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-25
|4:47
|Kalu Anya shooting foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|5:01
|+1
|Malachi Ndur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-24
|5:01
|Malachi Ndur misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:01
|Pierre Brooks shooting foul (Malachi Ndur draws the foul)
|5:21
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point jump shot (Tre Holloman assists)
|14-24
|5:26
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|5:28
|Jaxon Kohler blocks Kalu Anya's two point layup
|5:51
|Paxson Wojcik defensive rebound
|5:53
|Jaxon Kohler misses two point jump shot
|6:19
|Pierre Brooks defensive rebound
|6:19
|Malachi Ndur misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:19
|Carson Cooper shooting foul (Malachi Ndur draws the foul)
|6:19
|+2
|Malachi Ndur makes two point layup (Paxson Wojcik assists)
|14-22
|6:33
|+2
|Pierre Brooks makes two point layup (Tre Holloman assists)
|12-22
|6:40
|Perry Cowan turnover (bad pass) (Carson Cooper steals)
|7:04
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point hook shot
|12-20
|7:19
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|7:21
|Perry Cowan misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|A.J. Hoggard personal foul
|7:30
|Paxson Wojcik offensive rebound
|7:30
|Malachi Ndur misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:30
|TV timeout
|7:30
|Tyson Walker shooting foul (Malachi Ndur draws the foul)
|7:30
|+2
|Malachi Ndur makes two point layup (Kino Lilly Jr. assists)
|12-18
|7:50
|Paxson Wojcik defensive rebound
|7:52
|Tre Holloman misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|Joey Hauser offensive rebound
|8:08
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|Spartans defensive rebound
|8:21
|Dan Friday misses two point layup
|8:44
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|10-18
|8:51
|Kino Lilly Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Akins steals)
|9:13
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|10-16
|9:26
|Nana Owusu-Anane turnover (lost ball) (Mady Sissoko steals)
|9:44
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-13
|9:44
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-12
|9:44
|Dan Friday shooting foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|10:07
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|10:09
|Aaron Cooley misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|Dan Friday offensive rebound
|10:25
|A.J. Hoggard blocks Dan Friday's two point jump shot
|10:35
|Nana Owusu-Anane defensive rebound
|10:37
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot
|11:05
|+2
|Paxson Wojcik makes two point layup (Nana Owusu-Anane assists)
|10-11
|11:27
|TV timeout
|11:37
|Tyson Walker personal foul
|11:37
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point jump shot (Tre Holloman assists)
|8-11
|11:56
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|11:58
|Aaron Cooley misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|Malachi Ndur defensive rebound
|12:20
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|12:45
|+3
|Kalu Anya makes three point jump shot (Paxson Wojcik assists)
|8-9
|12:53
|Paxson Wojcik offensive rebound
|12:55
|Jaxon Kohler blocks Malachi Ndur's two point jump shot
|13:14
|Kalu Anya offensive rebound
|13:16
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:37
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Kohler assists)
|5-9
|13:57
|Pierre Brooks defensive rebound
|13:59
|Paxson Wojcik misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|Malachi Ndur offensive rebound
|14:06
|Paxson Wojcik misses two point jump shot
|14:35
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|5-6
|14:48
|TV timeout
|14:48
|Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:53
|Paxson Wojcik offensive rebound
|14:55
|Dan Friday misses two point jump shot
|15:18
|Nana Owusu-Anane defensive rebound
|15:20
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|15:37
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|15:39
|Kalu Anya misses two point layup
|16:05
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point layup (Joey Hauser assists)
|5-4
|16:14
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|16:16
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses two point layup
|16:23
|Kalu Anya offensive rebound
|16:25
|Paxson Wojcik misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Jaden Akins turnover (bad pass) (Nana Owusu-Anane steals)
|16:51
|+3
|Paxson Wojcik makes three point jump shot (Nana Owusu-Anane assists)
|5-2
|17:12
|Kino Lilly Jr. defensive rebound
|17:14
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|Jaden Akins offensive rebound
|17:21
|Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|17:29
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses two point jump shot
|17:56
|Paxson Wojcik defensive rebound
|17:58
|Mady Sissoko misses two point jump shot
|18:12
|Kalu Anya personal foul
|18:14
|Nana Owusu-Anane personal foul
|18:21
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|18:23
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses two point jump shot
|18:39
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point layup (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|2-2
|18:46
|Joey Hauser offensive rebound
|18:48
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|18:55
|Kalu Anya misses two point layup
|19:07
|Bears defensive rebound
|19:09
|Nana Owusu-Anane blocks Mady Sissoko's two point jump shot
|19:18
|+2
|Kalu Anya makes two point layup (Kino Lilly Jr. assists)
|2-0
|19:26
|Tyson Walker turnover (lost ball) (Kino Lilly Jr. steals)
|19:31
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|19:33
|Paxson Wojcik misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|Paxson Wojcik defensive rebound
|19:47
|Mady Sissoko misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Nana Owusu-Anane vs. Mady Sissoko (Spartans gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Aaron Cooley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:06
|Jaxon Kohler shooting foul (Aaron Cooley draws the foul)
|13:06
|+ 2
|Aaron Cooley makes two point jump shot (Paxson Wojcik assists)
|13:06
|Malachi Ndur defensive rebound
|13:21
|Pierre Brooks misses two point layup
|13:23
|Aaron Cooley turnover (bad pass) (Jason Whitens steals)
|13:28
|+ 1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:40
|+ 1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:40
|Malachi Ndur shooting foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|13:40
|+ 2
|Aaron Cooley makes two point jump shot (Kino Lilly Jr. assists)
|13:41
|+ 2
|Pierre Brooks makes two point layup
|13:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|29
|46
|Field Goals
|12-42 (28.6%)
|17-42 (40.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|2-5 (40.0%)
|6-6 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|33
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|14
|20
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brown 6-4
|65.4 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Michigan State 6-4
|69.9 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|M. Ndur F
|7 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|A. Hoggard G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|28.6
|FG%
|40.5
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cowan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Klores
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Kloman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Erold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ferrari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lesburt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kania
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|23
|11
|12/42
|3/15
|2/5
|8
|95
|4
|3
|6
|9
|14
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hauser
|13
|4
|4
|5/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|A. Hoggard
|13
|3
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Walker
|10
|2
|0
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Akins
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Kohler
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hauser
|13
|4
|4
|5/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|A. Hoggard
|13
|3
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Walker
|10
|2
|0
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Akins
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Kohler
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Brooks
|4
|6
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|J. Whitens
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Holloman
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|28
|13
|17/42
|6/16
|6/6
|9
|120
|5
|3
|6
|8
|20
-
GEOCT
DSU74
66
2nd 12.0
-
AMER
GW56
51
2nd 3:48
-
BRE
WCU55
97
2nd 2:12 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW44
68
2nd 4:00
-
LON
WICH60
81
2nd 38.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BELLAR50
58
2nd 4:41
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST56
56
2nd 5:15
-
UTSA
NMEX61
76
2nd 7:53
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 3:56
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU29
46
2nd 13:06 BTN
-
ULM
NWST36
41
2nd 19:36
-
WSU
UNLV47
55
2nd 12:47 FS1
-
BC
NOVA20
24
1st 5:35 FOX
-
BUT
CAL36
24
1st 2:02 PACN
-
EWU
SDST37
29
1st 1:01
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 24.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
20
1st 8:18 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM22
25
1st 2:31
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
16
1st 10:51 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC5
10
1st 14:48
-
UMES
15DUKE2
4
1st 14:31 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX1
9
1st 14:46 ESP+
-
TNTC
TROY0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88
Final
-
CAN
TOL68
69
Final
-
DRKE
RICH52
82
Final ESP+
-
DET
CHAR80
82
Final/OT ESP+
-
EVAN
BALL69
88
Final
-
HC
NE58
59
Final
-
UNCA
DAY56
79
Final
-
NCST
MIA73
80
Final ESP+
-
REGT
CCAR39
102
Final
-
UCI
SDAK83
71
Final
-
WAKE
LSU70
72
Final ESPU
-
WEBBER
STET59
83
Final
-
4PUR
NEB65
62
Final/OT BTN
-
ALB
PROV55
93
Final FS1
-
UIC
WMU62
56
Final
-
8ALA
1HOU71
65
Final ABC
-
CMU
TLSA63
70
Final ESP+
-
DU
19UCLA64
87
Final PACN
-
KENT
CLST67
58
Final
-
LAM
USM59
95
Final ESP+
-
SCST
SCUP84
89
Final/OT
-
22SDSU
SMC61
68
Final ESP+
-
TXAMC
ABIL64
83
Final ESP+
-
VALP
MISS61
98
Final SECN
-
WIU
EIU79
75
Final
-
WOFF
GASO57
79
Final ESP+
-
XAV
CINCY80
77
Final ESP2
-
GT
UNC59
75
Final ESPN
-
SHU
PITT66
91
Final ACCN