Tulane secures 88-63 victory over Buffalo
ATLANTA (AP) Jalen Cook had 21 points in Tulane's 88-63 victory against Buffalo on Saturday.
Cook also contributed eight assists for the Green Wave (6-3). Jadan Coleman scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jaylen Forbes shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
LaQuill Hardnett finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (5-5). Buffalo also got 11 points and two blocks from Zid Powell. In addition, Isaiah Adams finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Tulane led Buffalo 46-29 at the half, with Forbes (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Tulane outscored Buffalo by eight points over the final half, while Coleman led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jonnivius Smith vs. Kevin Cross (Kevin Cross gains possession)
|19:34
|Tylan Pope misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|Curtis Jones defensive rebound
|19:25
|Jonnivius Smith turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
|19:18
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|0-2
|18:54
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:52
|Tylan Pope defensive rebound
|18:40
|+2
|Tylan Pope makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
|0-4
|18:14
|Tylan Pope blocks Armoni Foster's two point jump shot
|18:12
|Bulls offensive rebound
|18:08
|Zid Powell misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|17:46
|Tylan Pope misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|17:28
|+3
|Isaiah Adams makes three point jump shot (Zid Powell assists)
|3-4
|17:06
|Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|Sion James offensive rebound
|17:02
|+2
|Sion James makes two point layup
|3-6
|16:44
|Tylan Pope blocks Isaiah Adams's two point layup
|16:42
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|16:37
|Jonnivius Smith shooting foul (Jalen Cook draws the foul)
|16:37
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-7
|16:37
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-8
|16:15
|+3
|LaQuill Hardnett makes three point jump shot (Jonnivius Smith assists)
|6-8
|15:57
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot
|6-10
|15:57
|Armoni Foster shooting foul (Jalen Cook draws the foul)
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-11
|15:46
|+2
|Jonnivius Smith makes two point dunk (Isaiah Adams assists)
|8-11
|15:27
|Jump ball. Jalen Cook vs. Jonnivius Smith (Jonnivius Smith gains possession)
|15:27
|Jalen Cook turnover (lost ball) (Jonnivius Smith steals)
|15:04
|+3
|Curtis Jones makes three point jump shot
|11-11
|14:44
|+3
|Kevin Cross makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Forbes assists)
|11-14
|14:27
|Sion James personal foul
|14:21
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|LaQuill Hardnett offensive rebound
|14:19
|Collin Holloway shooting foul (LaQuill Hardnett draws the foul)
|14:19
|+1
|LaQuill Hardnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-14
|14:19
|+1
|LaQuill Hardnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-14
|14:03
|Zid Powell blocks Jalen Cook's two point jump shot
|14:01
|Green Wave offensive rebound
|14:01
|+2
|Tylan Pope makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
|13-16
|13:39
|Zid Powell misses three point jump shot
|13:37
|Sion James defensive rebound
|13:22
|Isaac Jack shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
|13:22
|+1
|Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-17
|13:22
|Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:22
|LaQuill Hardnett defensive rebound
|12:58
|Tylan Pope shooting foul (LaQuill Hardnett draws the foul)
|12:58
|+1
|LaQuill Hardnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-17
|12:58
|+1
|LaQuill Hardnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-17
|12:41
|Isaiah Adams blocks Tylan Pope's two point jump shot
|12:39
|Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|12:27
|Zid Powell misses two point layup
|12:25
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|12:19
|Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|Isaac Jack defensive rebound
|11:52
|LaQuill Hardnett misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|LaQuill Hardnett offensive rebound
|11:39
|Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Isaac Jack draws the foul)
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:39
|+1
|Isaac Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-17
|11:39
|+1
|Isaac Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-17
|11:25
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|11:17
|LaQuill Hardnett offensive foul
|11:17
|LaQuill Hardnett turnover (offensive foul)
|11:02
|+2
|Sion James makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
|17-19
|10:46
|Zid Powell turnover (lost ball)
|10:30
|Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
|10:28
|LaQuill Hardnett defensive rebound
|10:22
|Isaiah Adams turnover (bad pass) (R.J. McGee steals)
|10:06
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot
|17-21
|9:39
|Isaiah Adams misses two point jump shot
|9:37
|Isaiah Adams offensive rebound
|9:33
|Isaiah Adams misses two point layup
|9:31
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|9:18
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|9:07
|Jonnivius Smith turnover (lost ball)
|8:49
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|Jonnivius Smith defensive rebound
|8:27
|Jonnivius Smith misses two point layup
|8:25
|Bulls offensive rebound
|8:15
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:13
|Sion James defensive rebound
|8:04
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Nobal Days assists)
|17-26
|7:48
|Armoni Foster turnover (bad pass) (R.J. McGee steals)
|7:43
|+3
|Jadan Coleman makes three point jump shot (Nobal Days assists)
|17-29
|7:42
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|7:34
|TV timeout
|7:34
|Jump ball. Curtis Jones vs. Jalen Cook (Jalen Cook gains possession)
|7:34
|Curtis Jones turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cook steals)
|7:22
|+2
|Jadan Coleman makes two point jump shot
|17-31
|7:07
|Jalen Cook personal foul
|7:02
|Isaiah Adams offensive foul
|7:02
|Isaiah Adams turnover (offensive foul)
|6:51
|Nobal Days misses two point dunk
|6:49
|Jonnivius Smith defensive rebound
|6:43
|Nobal Days blocks Jonnivius Smith's two point layup
|6:41
|Sion James defensive rebound
|6:35
|Jonnivius Smith blocks Jalen Cook's two point layup
|6:33
|Bulls defensive rebound
|6:25
|Zid Powell turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cook steals)
|6:19
|Jalen Cook misses two point jump shot
|6:17
|Kidtrell Blocker defensive rebound
|6:05
|Curtis Jones misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|5:45
|+2
|Jadan Coleman makes two point jump shot
|17-33
|5:31
|Jadan Coleman personal foul
|5:20
|+2
|Jonnivius Smith makes two point dunk (LaQuill Hardnett assists)
|19-33
|5:13
|Jonnivius Smith shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|5:13
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-34
|5:13
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-35
|4:57
|+2
|LaQuill Hardnett makes two point jump shot (Armoni Foster assists)
|21-35
|4:42
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|21-38
|4:28
|Armoni Foster turnover (bad pass) (R.J. McGee steals)
|4:14
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|LaQuill Hardnett defensive rebound
|3:56
|Curtis Jones misses two point jump shot
|3:54
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|3:39
|Nobal Days misses two point jump shot
|3:37
|Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|3:29
|+2
|Isaiah Adams makes two point jump shot (Curtis Jones assists)
|23-38
|3:26
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|3:13
|TV timeout
|3:13
|LaQuill Hardnett shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|3:13
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-39
|3:13
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-40
|3:00
|Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
|2:58
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|2:43
|Jonnivius Smith blocks R.J. McGee's two point jump shot
|2:41
|LaQuill Hardnett defensive rebound
|2:40
|Tre' Williams personal foul (LaQuill Hardnett draws the foul)
|2:40
|+1
|LaQuill Hardnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-40
|2:40
|LaQuill Hardnett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:40
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|2:21
|Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
|2:19
|LaQuill Hardnett defensive rebound
|2:09
|+2
|Isaac Jack makes two point layup (Armoni Foster assists)
|26-40
|1:57
|Jadan Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Zid Powell steals)
|1:52
|Kevin Cross shooting foul (LaQuill Hardnett draws the foul)
|1:52
|LaQuill Hardnett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:52
|+1
|LaQuill Hardnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-40
|1:41
|Armoni Foster personal foul (Jalen Cook draws the foul)
|1:41
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-41
|1:41
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-42
|1:20
|Zid Powell misses two point jump shot
|1:18
|LaQuill Hardnett offensive rebound
|1:11
|Armoni Foster misses two point jump shot
|1:09
|Zid Powell offensive rebound
|1:07
|+2
|Zid Powell makes two point layup
|29-42
|0:56
|Jalen Cook misses two point jump shot
|0:54
|Armoni Foster defensive rebound
|0:46
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|0:20
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot
|29-45
|0:20
|Zid Powell shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|0:20
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-46
|0:04
|LaQuill Hardnett misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Sion James defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:30
|Zid Powell misses two point jump shot
|19:28
|Isaiah Adams offensive rebound
|19:25
|Zid Powell misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|19:14
|Jonnivius Smith shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
|19:14
|+1
|Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-47
|19:14
|Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:14
|LaQuill Hardnett defensive rebound
|18:52
|Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (LaQuill Hardnett draws the foul)
|18:52
|+1
|LaQuill Hardnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-47
|18:52
|+1
|LaQuill Hardnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-47
|18:20
|+3
|Tylan Pope makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|31-50
|18:02
|+2
|Zid Powell makes two point layup
|33-50
|17:44
|+3
|Sion James makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|33-53
|17:34
|Curtis Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Sion James defensive rebound
|17:15
|Tylan Pope misses two point layup
|17:13
|Jonnivius Smith defensive rebound
|16:58
|Isaiah Adams misses two point jump shot
|16:56
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|16:49
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point layup
|33-55
|16:33
|Jonnivius Smith misses two point layup
|16:31
|Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound
|16:29
|Jonnivius Smith misses two point layup
|16:27
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|16:24
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Curtis Jones defensive rebound
|16:18
|Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Curtis Jones draws the foul)
|16:18
|Curtis Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:18
|+1
|Curtis Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-55
|16:08
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot
|34-58
|15:57
|Sion James personal foul
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:48
|Armoni Foster turnover (bad pass) (Tylan Pope steals)
|15:28
|+2
|Jadan Coleman makes two point layup
|34-60
|15:07
|Zid Powell misses two point layup
|15:05
|Bulls offensive rebound
|14:55
|Zid Powell turnover (Tylan Pope steals)
|14:46
|Curtis Jones shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|14:46
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-61
|14:46
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-62
|14:33
|Armoni Foster misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|14:27
|+2
|Tylan Pope makes two point dunk (Jalen Cook assists)
|34-64
|14:25
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|13:59
|TV timeout
|13:59
|Tylan Pope shooting foul (Isaiah Adams draws the foul)
|13:59
|Isaiah Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:59
|+1
|Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-64
|13:41
|Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
|13:39
|Isaac Jack defensive rebound
|13:28
|LaQuill Hardnett misses two point jump shot
|13:26
|Armoni Foster offensive rebound
|13:23
|+2
|Armoni Foster makes two point layup
|37-64
|13:09
|Jalen Cook turnover (bad pass) (Armoni Foster steals)
|13:06
|Kevin Cross shooting foul (Armoni Foster draws the foul)
|13:06
|+1
|Armoni Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-64
|13:06
|+1
|Armoni Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-64
|13:06
|LaQuill Hardnett personal foul
|12:50
|+3
|Jadan Coleman makes three point jump shot
|39-67
|12:37
|+2
|Zid Powell makes two point layup
|41-67
|12:20
|R.J. McGee misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|Isaac Jack defensive rebound
|12:10
|Jaylen Forbes personal foul
|12:03
|Isaac Jack misses two point layup
|12:01
|R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|11:48
|R.J. McGee misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Isaac Jack defensive rebound
|11:40
|Isaiah Adams misses two point layup
|11:38
|R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|11:22
|+2
|Jadan Coleman makes two point jump shot
|41-69
|11:07
|Zid Powell misses two point dunk
|11:05
|Isaac Jack offensive rebound
|11:01
|Isaiah Adams offensive foul
|11:01
|Isaiah Adams turnover (offensive foul)
|11:01
|TV timeout
|10:49
|Jalen Cook misses two point jump shot
|10:47
|Isaac Jack defensive rebound
|10:32
|Curtis Jones misses two point jump shot
|10:30
|Isaac Jack offensive rebound
|10:29
|Isaac Jack misses two point layup
|10:27
|Isaac Jack offensive rebound
|10:27
|Isaac Jack misses two point layup
|10:25
|Isaiah Adams offensive rebound
|10:24
|+2
|Isaiah Adams makes two point layup
|43-69
|10:09
|Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|10:01
|Isaiah Adams turnover (bad pass) (R.J. McGee steals)
|9:59
|Armoni Foster shooting foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
|9:59
|R.J. McGee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:59
|+1
|R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-70
|9:45
|Zid Powell turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Cross steals)
|9:25
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|Bulls defensive rebound
|9:09
|+2
|Isaac Jack makes two point jump shot (Zid Powell assists)
|45-70
|8:55
|Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|Curtis Jones defensive rebound
|8:46
|Kevin Cross shooting foul (Zid Powell draws the foul)
|8:46
|+1
|Zid Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-70
|8:46
|+1
|Zid Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-70
|8:33
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Zid Powell defensive rebound
|8:25
|Kevin Cross shooting foul (Zid Powell draws the foul)
|8:25
|Zid Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:25
|+1
|Zid Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-70
|8:13
|Zid Powell blocks Jalen Cook's two point layup
|8:11
|Green Wave offensive rebound
|8:04
|+2
|Nobal Days makes two point dunk (Jalen Cook assists)
|48-72
|7:43
|TV timeout
|7:35
|Kidtrell Blocker misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|7:09
|+3
|R.J. McGee makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|48-75
|6:54
|+2
|Zid Powell makes two point layup
|50-75
|6:32
|Isaac Jack blocks Jadan Coleman's two point jump shot
|6:30
|Jadan Coleman offensive rebound
|6:25
|+2
|Jadan Coleman makes two point jump shot
|50-77
|6:19
|Zid Powell misses two point layup
|6:17
|Isaac Jack offensive rebound
|6:15
|Nobal Days blocks Isaac Jack's two point layup
|6:13
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|5:55
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point layup
|50-79
|5:42
|Devin Ceaser misses two point jump shot
|5:40
|Isaac Jack offensive rebound
|5:31
|Isaac Jack turnover (lost ball) (R.J. McGee steals)
|5:27
|+3
|Jadan Coleman makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|50-82
|5:24
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|5:16
|Devin Ceaser misses two point jump shot
|5:14
|R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|5:00
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|Jalen Cook offensive rebound
|4:55
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot
|50-84
|4:42
|Devin Ceaser misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|Sion James defensive rebound
|4:30
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|LaQuill Hardnett defensive rebound
|4:16
|Sion James personal foul (Devin Ceaser draws the foul)
|4:16
|Devin Ceaser misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:16
|Percy Daniels defensive rebound
|4:01
|Jadan Coleman turnover (bad pass)
|3:45
|Kidtrell Blocker misses two point jump shot
|3:43
|R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|3:20
|+2
|Percy Daniels makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
|50-86
|3:20
|Jonnivius Smith shooting foul (Percy Daniels draws the foul)
|3:20
|TV timeout
|3:20
|Percy Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:20
|Kidtrell Blocker defensive rebound
|3:06
|+2
|Devin Ceaser makes two point layup
|52-86
|2:46
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Kanye Jones defensive rebound
|2:35
|+2
|Kidtrell Blocker makes two point jump shot
|54-86
|2:35
|Percy Daniels shooting foul (Kidtrell Blocker draws the foul)
|2:35
|+1
|Kidtrell Blocker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-86
|2:17
|Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|R.J. McGee offensive rebound
|2:02
|Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|Kanye Jones defensive rebound
|1:57
|Jadan Coleman shooting foul (Devin Ceaser draws the foul)
|1:57
|+1
|Devin Ceaser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-86
|1:57
|+1
|Devin Ceaser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-86
|1:28
|+2
|Jake Shapiro makes two point layup
|57-88
|1:22
|Percy Daniels shooting foul (Devin Ceaser draws the foul)
|1:22
|+1
|Devin Ceaser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-88
|1:22
|Devin Ceaser misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:22
|Percy Daniels defensive rebound
|0:59
|Percy Daniels misses two point layup
|0:57
|Devin Ceaser defensive rebound
|0:54
|+2
|Kanye Jones makes two point layup (Devin Ceaser assists)
|60-88
|0:22
|Green Wave turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:17
|+3
|Kidtrell Blocker makes three point jump shot
|63-88
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Kidtrell Blocker makes three point jump shot
|0:17
|Green Wave turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:22
|+ 2
|Kanye Jones makes two point layup (Devin Ceaser assists)
|0:54
|Devin Ceaser defensive rebound
|0:57
|Percy Daniels misses two point layup
|0:59
|Percy Daniels defensive rebound
|1:22
|Devin Ceaser misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:22
|+ 1
|Devin Ceaser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:22
|Percy Daniels shooting foul (Devin Ceaser draws the foul)
|1:22
|+ 2
|Jake Shapiro makes two point layup
|1:28
|+ 1
|Devin Ceaser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|88
|Field Goals
|19-61 (31.1%)
|31-66 (47.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|21-28 (75.0%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|34
|Offensive
|14
|4
|Defensive
|30
|23
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|3
|11
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|4
|Fouls
|15
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hardnett F
|7.8 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|55.3 FG%
|
00
|. Cook G
|20.7 PPG
|0.7 RPG
|5.3 APG
|52.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Hardnett F
|13 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|J. Cook G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|8 AST
|
|31.1
|FG%
|47.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Hardnett
|13
|10
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|8/10
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|K. Blocker
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Jack
|6
|10
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5
|D. Ceaser
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Jones
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Mading
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Slaughter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|44
|9
|19/61
|4/16
|21/28
|15
|200
|3
|6
|16
|14
|30
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coleman
|19
|1
|0
|8/13
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|R. McGee
|4
|5
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|20
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Shapiro
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Daniels
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Days
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Holloway
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Albert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|27
|16
|31/66
|11/29
|15/19
|20
|200
|11
|4
|4
|4
|23
-
AMER
GW56
51
2nd 3:48
-
BRE
WCU55
97
2nd 2:12 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW44
68
2nd 4:00
-
LON
WICH63
81
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BELLAR50
58
2nd 4:41
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST56
59
2nd 5:13
-
UTSA
NMEX61
78
2nd 7:19
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 3:56
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU29
46
2nd 12:37 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
55
2nd 12:24 FS1
-
BC
NOVA21
24
1st 5:12 FOX
-
BUT
CAL39
24
1st 1:15 PACN
-
EWU
SDST37
29
1st 1:01
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 24.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:45 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM24
25
1st 1:29
-