Butler seeks fourth straight win in first clash against Cal
Butler will get a final tune-up before a rugged start to Big East play when the Bulldogs visit winless Cal for a nonconference men's basketball contest Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif.
The Bulldogs (7-3) will be looking for a fourth consecutive win when they meet up with the Golden Bears (0-10), who began the day Friday as one of just three Division I teams without a win, joining Louisville (0-8) and Central Connecticut State (0-9).
Butler jumps right into the Big East frying pan with a conference opener at home against No. 5 UConn next Saturday, followed by a trip to No. 21 Creighton.
No doubt, the Bulldogs would like to gain some road momentum at Cal, having lost their only true road game at Penn State before going 1-2 at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Butler's three-game winning streak came at home, where it recorded double-digit victories over Kansas State, Tennessee Tech and Yale.
With Cal star Devin Askew questionable again after missing Wednesday's 50-48 home loss to Eastern Washington with an illness, the game could come down to a battle in the interior between Butler's Manny Bates and Cal's Lars Thiemann.
Bates played all 40 minutes in Butler's 71-61 home win over Yale on Tuesday, scoring 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting while also finding time for seven rebounds and two assists.
He noted he'd like to improve on the latter, even though his season average (1.6) is more than double his previous best in three seasons at North Carolina State.
"We practice a lot on me being patient in the post," Bates said. "As soon as I catch the ball, I gotta look and see how the defense is playing me."
Thiemann had 16 points and six rebounds in Cal's loss earlier in the week to Eastern Washington. He's averaging 13.2 points this year after registering a career-high 4.7 in his third season with the Golden Bears a year ago.
Even without Askew, the team's leading scorer 18.3 points per game, the Golden Bears had a shot at their first win Wednesday when, with Cal down two and time running out, Kuany Kuany rimmed out a 3-point attempt from the right corner.
Cal coach Mark Fox applauded the effort without Askew.
"I think adversity in the long run is good for these guys," Fox said. "I think on the other side of this there will be a lot of positives. We have to battle through to the other side."
Butler and Cal have never met previously in men's basketball.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:49
|Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|2:02
|Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|2:04
|Jayden Taylor misses two point jump shot
|2:20
|Jayden Taylor defensive rebound
|2:22
|Grant Newell misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|Devin Askew defensive rebound
|2:30
|Joel Brown blocks Manny Bates's two point dunk
|2:50
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|2:52
|Lars Thiemann misses two point layup
|2:53
|Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
|2:55
|Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|TV timeout
|3:26
|Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|3:28
|Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|+2
|Grant Newell makes two point jump shot
|36-24
|4:04
|+1
|Simas Lukosius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-22
|4:04
|+1
|Simas Lukosius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-22
|4:04
|Marsalis Roberson personal foul (Simas Lukosius draws the foul)
|4:18
|Grant Newell turnover (traveling)
|4:42
|+1
|Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-22
|4:42
|+1
|Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-22
|4:42
|Monty Bowser shooting foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|4:53
|Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|4:55
|Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
|5:19
|+2
|Manny Bates makes two point hook shot
|32-22
|5:35
|Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|5:37
|Manny Bates blocks Sam Alajiki's two point layup
|5:50
|Devin Askew defensive rebound
|5:52
|Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|Pierce Thomas defensive rebound
|6:05
|Sam Alajiki misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|+2
|Pierce Thomas makes two point layup (Simas Lukosius assists)
|30-22
|6:41
|TV timeout
|6:41
|Joel Brown personal foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|6:46
|Lars Thiemann turnover (lost ball)
|6:47
|Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
|6:49
|Manny Bates blocks Joel Brown's two point layup
|7:07
|+2
|Simas Lukosius makes two point jump shot
|28-22
|7:27
|+2
|Joel Brown makes two point layup
|26-22
|7:46
|+2
|Simas Lukosius makes two point layup
|26-20
|8:12
|+2
|Devin Askew makes two point jump shot
|24-20
|8:33
|Grant Newell defensive rebound
|8:35
|Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|+2
|Grant Newell makes two point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|24-18
|9:07
|+1
|Manny Bates makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-16
|9:07
|+1
|Manny Bates makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-16
|9:07
|Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|9:24
|+2
|Grant Newell makes two point layup (Lars Thiemann assists)
|22-16
|9:41
|Jayden Taylor turnover (offensive foul)
|9:41
|Jayden Taylor offensive foul (Sam Alajiki draws the foul)
|9:48
|Jayden Taylor defensive rebound
|9:50
|Devin Askew misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|Devin Askew defensive rebound
|10:00
|Jayden Taylor misses two point jump shot
|10:22
|+1
|Devin Askew makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-14
|10:22
|Eric Hunter Jr. shooting foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
|10:22
|+2
|Devin Askew makes two point jump shot
|22-13
|10:36
|Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
|10:38
|Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:48
|DJ Hughes defensive rebound
|10:50
|Kuany Kuany misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|+3
|Jayden Taylor makes three point jump shot (Pierce Thomas assists)
|22-11
|11:18
|Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|11:20
|Monty Bowser misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|DJ Hughes turnover (offensive foul)
|11:32
|DJ Hughes offensive foul (Monty Bowser draws the foul)
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Marsalis Roberson turnover (traveling)
|12:13
|DJ Hughes turnover (3-second violation)
|12:22
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|12:24
|Simas Lukosius misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|DJ Hughes defensive rebound
|12:33
|Sam Alajiki misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Sam Alajiki defensive rebound
|12:54
|Jayden Taylor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:54
|+1
|Jayden Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-11
|12:54
|Marsalis Roberson shooting foul (Jayden Taylor draws the foul)
|13:09
|Joel Brown personal foul (Eric Hunter Jr. draws the foul)
|13:15
|+2
|Joel Brown makes two point jump shot
|18-11
|13:31
|+2
|Chuck Harris makes two point dunk (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|18-9
|13:44
|+2
|Sam Alajiki makes two point dunk
|16-9
|14:07
|+2
|Jayden Taylor makes two point layup
|16-7
|14:18
|Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|14:20
|Sam Alajiki misses three point jump shot
|14:41
|Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|14:43
|Simas Lukosius misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|+3
|Devin Askew makes three point jump shot
|14-7
|15:31
|+2
|Chuck Harris makes two point layup
|14-4
|15:49
|Jayden Taylor defensive rebound
|15:51
|Devin Askew misses two point jump shot
|15:57
|Marsalis Roberson defensive rebound
|15:59
|Jayden Taylor misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|Kuany Kuany personal foul (Simas Lukosius draws the foul)
|16:08
|Simas Lukosius defensive rebound
|16:10
|Manny Bates blocks Devin Askew's two point layup
|16:24
|TV timeout
|16:24
|Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|16:26
|+3
|Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Simas Lukosius assists)
|12-4
|16:29
|Manny Bates offensive rebound
|16:31
|Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|Lars Thiemann turnover (bad pass)
|16:51
|+2
|Manny Bates makes two point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
|9-4
|17:08
|+1
|Kuany Kuany makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-4
|17:08
|+1
|Kuany Kuany makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-3
|17:08
|Manny Bates shooting foul (Kuany Kuany draws the foul)
|17:30
|+1
|Eric Hunter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-2
|17:30
|Eric Hunter Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:30
|Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Eric Hunter Jr. draws the foul)
|17:34
|Kuany Kuany turnover (bad pass) (Manny Bates steals)
|17:47
|Simas Lukosius turnover (bad pass)
|17:50
|Simas Lukosius defensive rebound
|17:52
|Manny Bates blocks Lars Thiemann's two point layup
|17:53
|Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
|17:55
|Kuany Kuany misses two point layup
|18:20
|+2
|Simas Lukosius makes two point layup
|6-2
|18:42
|Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|18:44
|Devin Askew misses two point jump shot
|19:02
|+2
|Manny Bates makes two point hook shot
|4-2
|19:22
|+2
|Grant Newell makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:33
|Chuck Harris personal foul (Grant Newell draws the foul)
|19:41
|+2
|Manny Bates makes two point hook shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Manny Bates vs. Lars Thiemann (Jayden Taylor gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|24
|Field Goals
|13-24 (54.2%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|1-10 (10.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|13
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|14
|10
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|5
|2
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|5
|Fouls
|5
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Butler 7-3
|74.3 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|14.6 APG
|California 0-10
|57.6 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|9.2 APG
|
|54.2
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|10.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bates
|10
|1
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S. Lukosius
|8
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Taylor
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Harris
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Hunter Jr
|4
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Turnbull
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mulloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilmoth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|15
|5
|13/24
|2/8
|8/10
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|1
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Newell
|8
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Askew
|8
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Brown
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Kuany
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Thiemann
|0
|6
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alajiki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Anyanwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ragsdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Celestine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|13
|2
|10/28
|1/10
|3/3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|10
