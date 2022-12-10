Tulsa wins 70-63 over Central Michigan
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Keyshawn Embery-Simpson's 13 points helped Tulsa defeat Central Michigan 70-63 on Saturday.
Embery-Simpson added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (3-6). Sam Griffin added 13 points while going 4 of 10 (3 for 7 from distance), and he also had three steals. Tim Dalger finished with 12 points. The Golden Hurricane snapped a five-game slide.
Brian Taylor led the way for the Chippewas (4-6) with 14 points and two blocks. Reggie Bass added 12 points, five assists and three steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Miroslave Stafl had 11 points.
Tulsa led Central Michigan at the half, 31-25, with Embery-Simpson (seven points) their high scorer before the break. Tulsa outscored Central Michigan by one point in the final half, while Dalger led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Chippewas gains possession)
|19:35
|Jesse Zarzuela misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|19:09
|Tim Dalger misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Jesse Zarzuela defensive rebound
|18:59
|Max Majerle misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|18:48
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Miroslav Stafl defensive rebound
|18:42
|Max Majerle turnover (Sam Griffin steals)
|18:36
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point layup (Tim Dalger assists)
|0-2
|18:10
|Jesse Zarzuela turnover (Sam Griffin steals)
|17:43
|+2
|Bryant Selebangue makes two point layup (Anthony Pritchard assists)
|0-4
|17:25
|Miroslav Stafl turnover (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson steals)
|17:18
|Sam Griffin turnover (Max Majerle steals)
|17:11
|+2
|Brian Taylor makes two point jump shot (Max Majerle assists)
|2-4
|16:52
|+3
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Tim Dalger assists)
|2-7
|16:26
|+2
|Miroslav Stafl makes two point layup
|4-7
|16:10
|Ola Ajiboye blocks Tim Dalger's two point layup
|16:08
|Max Majerle defensive rebound
|16:00
|+3
|Miroslav Stafl makes three point jump shot (Max Majerle assists)
|7-7
|15:38
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|7-9
|15:12
|TV timeout
|15:02
|Reggie Bass misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|14:38
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (Reggie Bass steals)
|14:28
|Brian Taylor misses two point jump shot
|14:26
|Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound
|14:21
|Ola Ajiboye misses two point layup
|14:19
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
|13:55
|Brandon Betson misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|Jesse Zarzuela defensive rebound
|13:48
|Jesse Zarzuela turnover (Brandon Betson steals)
|13:44
|Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|13:41
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses two point layup
|13:39
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman offensive rebound
|13:39
|Ola Ajiboye personal foul
|13:26
|Jesaiah McWright misses two point jump shot
|13:24
|Reggie Bass defensive rebound
|13:09
|Jesaiah McWright personal foul
|13:00
|Max Majerle misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Brandon Betson defensive rebound
|12:51
|Jesaiah McWright turnover (double dribble)
|12:38
|Markus Harding turnover (lost ball) (Sterling Gaston-Chapman steals)
|12:30
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Jesaiah McWright assists)
|7-12
|12:05
|+2
|Markus Harding makes two point hook shot
|9-12
|11:31
|Brian Taylor blocks Jesaiah McWright's two point layup
|11:29
|Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|11:29
|TV timeout
|11:28
|Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:16
|+2
|Markus Harding makes two point layup (Jesse Zarzuela assists)
|11-12
|11:00
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (Carrington McCaskill steals)
|10:37
|Carrington McCaskill turnover (Brandon Betson steals)
|10:26
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|10:24
|Carrington McCaskill defensive rebound
|10:12
|Jesse Zarzuela misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|Sam Griffin defensive rebound
|10:03
|Brandon Betson misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Jesse Zarzuela defensive rebound
|9:54
|Jesse Zarzuela misses two point layup
|9:52
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|9:43
|Sam Griffin misses two point layup
|9:41
|Anthony Pritchard offensive rebound
|9:37
|Tim Dalger misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Carrington McCaskill defensive rebound
|9:13
|Markus Harding misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|Brandon Betson defensive rebound
|9:05
|+2
|Tim Dalger makes two point dunk (Brandon Betson assists)
|11-14
|8:45
|+2
|Brian Taylor makes two point jump shot (Reggie Bass assists)
|13-14
|8:17
|Bryant Selebangue misses two point hook shot
|8:15
|Carrington McCaskill defensive rebound
|8:01
|Reggie Bass turnover (bad pass)
|7:44
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (Reggie Bass steals)
|7:36
|+2
|Ola Ajiboye makes two point layup (Reggie Bass assists)
|15-14
|7:33
|Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:11
|+2
|BB Knight makes two point jump shot
|15-16
|6:51
|Sam Griffin shooting foul (Brian Taylor draws the foul)
|6:51
|+1
|Brian Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-16
|6:51
|+1
|Brian Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-16
|6:26
|Ola Ajiboye kicked ball violation
|6:24
|Ola Ajiboye blocks Tim Dalger's two point layup
|6:22
|Tim Dalger offensive rebound
|6:13
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Ola Ajiboye defensive rebound
|6:05
|+2
|Miroslav Stafl makes two point hook shot
|19-16
|5:43
|Brandon Betson turnover (Reggie Bass steals)
|5:37
|Jump ball. Reggie Bass vs. Charles Chukwu (Charles Chukwu gains possession)
|5:37
|Reggie Bass turnover (lost ball) (Charles Chukwu steals)
|5:26
|Jesaiah McWright turnover (Jesse Zarzuela steals)
|5:21
|Anthony Pritchard personal foul
|5:19
|Jesse Zarzuela misses two point jump shot
|5:17
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|5:17
|Ola Ajiboye personal foul
|5:08
|Markus Harding personal foul
|5:06
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|Max Majerle defensive rebound
|4:48
|Reggie Bass misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|Max Majerle offensive rebound
|4:45
|Anthony Pritchard shooting foul (Max Majerle draws the foul)
|4:45
|+1
|Max Majerle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-16
|4:45
|Max Majerle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:45
|Brandon Betson defensive rebound
|4:35
|+2
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point layup (Jesaiah McWright assists)
|20-18
|4:13
|Jesse Zarzuela turnover (Tim Dalger steals)
|4:08
|+2
|Brandon Betson makes two point layup (Tim Dalger assists)
|20-20
|4:08
|Chippewas 30 second timeout
|4:08
|TV timeout
|3:59
|Jesaiah McWright blocks Max Majerle's two point layup
|3:57
|Carrington McCaskill offensive rebound
|3:49
|Carrington McCaskill misses two point layup
|3:47
|Jesaiah McWright defensive rebound
|3:21
|+2
|Bryant Selebangue makes two point hook shot
|20-22
|3:03
|Markus Harding misses two point layup
|3:01
|Markus Harding offensive rebound
|2:57
|Markus Harding misses two point layup
|2:55
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|2:45
|+2
|Bryant Selebangue makes two point hook shot
|20-24
|2:44
|Chippewas 30 second timeout
|2:31
|Bryant Selebangue personal foul
|2:14
|Miroslav Stafl turnover (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson steals)
|2:07
|+2
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point layup
|20-26
|1:51
|Ola Ajiboye misses two point jump shot
|1:49
|Jesaiah McWright defensive rebound
|1:48
|Ola Ajiboye personal foul (Jesaiah McWright draws the foul)
|1:28
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|1:16
|Jesaiah McWright personal foul
|1:09
|Miroslav Stafl turnover (Tim Dalger steals)
|1:05
|Reggie Bass shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|1:05
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-27
|1:05
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-28
|0:59
|Reggie Bass turnover (Bryant Selebangue steals)
|0:54
|Brian Taylor blocks Tim Dalger's two point layup
|0:52
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|0:45
|+3
|Max Majerle makes three point jump shot (Reggie Bass assists)
|23-28
|0:20
|+3
|Brandon Betson makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
|23-31
|0:03
|+2
|Carrington McCaskill makes two point alley-oop dunk (Reggie Bass assists)
|25-31
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Bryant Selebangue personal foul
|19:45
|+2
|Reggie Bass makes two point jump shot
|27-31
|19:27
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (Max Majerle steals)
|19:21
|Max Majerle misses two point jump shot
|19:19
|Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound
|19:18
|Brian Taylor offensive rebound
|19:10
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson blocks Brian Taylor's two point layup
|19:13
|Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound
|19:07
|+2
|Ola Ajiboye makes two point layup
|29-31
|19:03
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (Ola Ajiboye steals)
|18:58
|+2
|Brian Taylor makes two point layup (Max Majerle assists)
|31-31
|18:56
|Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|18:56
|TV timeout
|18:46
|+3
|Tim Dalger makes three point jump shot (Bryant Selebangue assists)
|31-34
|18:27
|Max Majerle misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound
|18:22
|Tim Dalger personal foul
|18:12
|+3
|Reggie Bass makes three point jump shot
|34-34
|17:48
|Bryant Selebangue offensive foul (Reggie Bass draws the foul)
|17:48
|Bryant Selebangue turnover (offensive foul)
|17:36
|Reggie Bass misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|Charles Chukwu defensive rebound
|17:27
|Brandon Betson misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|Reggie Bass defensive rebound
|17:09
|Charles Chukwu shooting foul (Max Majerle draws the foul)
|17:09
|Max Majerle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:09
|+1
|Max Majerle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-34
|16:50
|Carrington McCaskill shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|16:50
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-35
|16:50
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-36
|16:21
|Tim Dalger shooting foul (Brian Taylor draws the foul)
|16:21
|+1
|Brian Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-36
|16:21
|+1
|Brian Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-36
|15:53
|Brandon Betson misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson offensive rebound
|15:44
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
|37-39
|15:23
|Reggie Bass offensive foul
|15:23
|Reggie Bass turnover (offensive foul)
|15:23
|TV timeout
|15:13
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson offensive foul
|15:13
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (offensive foul)
|14:55
|Jesse Zarzuela turnover (bad pass)
|14:41
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point hook shot
|14:39
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson offensive rebound
|14:35
|Carrington McCaskill shooting foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
|14:35
|+1
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-40
|14:35
|+1
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-41
|14:21
|+2
|Brian Taylor makes two point jump shot
|39-41
|14:07
|+2
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman makes two point layup
|39-43
|14:07
|Miroslav Stafl shooting foul (Sterling Gaston-Chapman draws the foul)
|14:07
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:07
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|13:49
|Charles Chukwu blocks Brian Taylor's two point layup
|13:47
|Charles Chukwu defensive rebound
|13:40
|Brandon Betson misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|Carrington McCaskill defensive rebound
|13:38
|Charles Chukwu personal foul (Carrington McCaskill draws the foul)
|13:38
|+1
|Carrington McCaskill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-43
|13:38
|+1
|Carrington McCaskill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-43
|13:26
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Brandon Betson assists)
|41-46
|13:06
|Charles Chukwu personal foul (Miroslav Stafl draws the foul)
|13:06
|+1
|Miroslav Stafl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-46
|13:06
|+1
|Miroslav Stafl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-46
|12:49
|Miroslav Stafl personal foul
|12:45
|Ola Ajiboye shooting foul (Sterling Gaston-Chapman draws the foul)
|12:45
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:45
|+1
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-47
|12:28
|Carrington McCaskill offensive foul (Sam Griffin draws the foul)
|12:28
|Carrington McCaskill turnover (offensive foul)
|12:16
|+3
|BB Knight makes three point jump shot (Brandon Betson assists)
|43-50
|11:54
|Sam Griffin personal foul (Reggie Bass draws the foul)
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|+1
|Reggie Bass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-50
|11:54
|+1
|Reggie Bass makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-50
|11:26
|+3
|Brandon Betson makes three point jump shot
|45-53
|10:53
|Brian Taylor misses two point jump shot
|10:51
|Chippewas offensive rebound
|10:50
|Chippewas turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:30
|BB Knight turnover (bad pass)
|10:15
|+3
|Jesse Zarzuela makes three point jump shot (Markus Harding assists)
|48-53
|9:44
|Markus Harding blocks Anthony Pritchard's two point layup
|9:42
|Reggie Bass defensive rebound
|9:33
|Reggie Bass misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|9:20
|Tim Dalger misses three point jump shot
|9:18
|Bryant Selebangue offensive rebound
|9:16
|+2
|Bryant Selebangue makes two point layup
|48-55
|9:14
|Chippewas 30 second timeout
|9:06
|Anthony Pritchard personal foul (Jesse Zarzuela draws the foul)
|9:06
|Jesse Zarzuela misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:06
|+1
|Jesse Zarzuela makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-55
|8:49
|+2
|Charles Chukwu makes two point dunk (Tim Dalger assists)
|49-57
|8:17
|Charles Chukwu blocks Brian Taylor's two point layup
|8:15
|Chippewas offensive rebound
|8:14
|Jesse Zarzuela misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
|8:02
|Brandon Betson misses two point layup
|8:00
|Brian Taylor defensive rebound
|7:44
|Miroslav Stafl misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|Brandon Betson defensive rebound
|7:36
|Brandon Betson turnover (Jesse Zarzuela steals)
|7:28
|Jesse Zarzuela misses two point jump shot
|7:26
|Miroslav Stafl offensive rebound
|7:24
|Charles Chukwu personal foul (Miroslav Stafl draws the foul)
|7:24
|TV timeout
|7:24
|+1
|Miroslav Stafl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-57
|7:24
|+1
|Miroslav Stafl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-57
|7:02
|+2
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point jump shot (Bryant Selebangue assists)
|51-59
|6:45
|+2
|Brian Taylor makes two point layup
|53-59
|6:24
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Ola Ajiboye defensive rebound
|5:56
|Max Majerle misses three point jump shot
|5:54
|Max Majerle offensive rebound
|5:46
|+3
|Reggie Bass makes three point jump shot (Carrington McCaskill assists)
|56-59
|5:39
|Tim Dalger turnover (Ola Ajiboye steals)
|5:36
|Reggie Bass offensive foul
|5:36
|Reggie Bass turnover (offensive foul)
|5:11
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point jump shot (Bryant Selebangue assists)
|56-61
|4:54
|Reggie Bass misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|4:37
|Sam Griffin turnover (Brian Taylor steals)
|4:28
|Max Majerle misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|Sam Griffin defensive rebound
|4:21
|Sam Griffin misses two point layup
|4:19
|Bryant Selebangue offensive rebound
|4:19
|Bryant Selebangue misses two point layup
|4:17
|Carrington McCaskill defensive rebound
|4:17
|Sam Griffin personal foul (Carrington McCaskill draws the foul)
|4:17
|+1
|Carrington McCaskill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-61
|4:17
|+1
|Carrington McCaskill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-61
|4:06
|Bryant Selebangue misses two point dunk
|4:04
|Reggie Bass defensive rebound
|3:56
|Max Majerle misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
|3:36
|Tim Dalger misses two point layup
|3:34
|Carrington McCaskill defensive rebound
|3:30
|+3
|Max Majerle makes three point jump shot (Reggie Bass assists)
|61-61
|3:02
|+2
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point hook shot
|61-63
|2:45
|Brian Taylor misses two point layup
|2:43
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|2:25
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point jump shot
|2:23
|Bryant Selebangue offensive rebound
|2:21
|Carrington McCaskill shooting foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|2:21
|TV timeout
|2:21
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-64
|2:21
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-65
|2:01
|Reggie Bass misses two point jump shot
|1:59
|Sam Griffin defensive rebound
|1:36
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|Miroslav Stafl defensive rebound
|1:15
|Miroslav Stafl turnover (Bryant Selebangue steals)
|0:47
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point jump shot
|61-67
|0:36
|Anthony Pritchard personal foul (Reggie Bass draws the foul)
|0:36
|+1
|Reggie Bass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-67
|0:36
|+1
|Reggie Bass makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-67
|0:35
|Brian Taylor personal foul (Sam Griffin draws the foul)
|0:35
|+1
|Sam Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-68
|0:35
|+1
|Sam Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-69
|0:27
|Max Majerle misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|0:22
|Miroslav Stafl personal foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|0:22
|Tim Dalger misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:22
|+1
|Tim Dalger makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-70
|0:14
|Reggie Bass turnover (Sam Griffin steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|70
|Field Goals
|19-53 (35.8%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|34
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|11
|13
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|15
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 4-6
|72.0 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Tulsa 3-6
|69.9 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|B. Taylor G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|S. Griffin G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.8
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|14
|5
|0
|5/11
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|39
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|M. Stafl
|11
|3
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|M. Majerle
|8
|4
|3
|2/11
|2/9
|2/4
|0
|27
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|O. Ajiboye
|4
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|J. Zarzuela
|4
|3
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|19
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bass
|12
|4
|5
|3/9
|2/7
|4/4
|3
|35
|3
|0
|6
|0
|4
|C. McCaskill
|6
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|M. Harding
|4
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|N. Pavrette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Skytta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Drummond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Atewe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Garland II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|32
|11
|19/53
|6/23
|19/22
|16
|200
|11
|5
|18
|9
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Embery-Simpson
|13
|5
|2
|5/10
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|27
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|S. Griffin
|13
|3
|0
|4/10
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Dalger
|12
|4
|4
|2/9
|1/4
|7/8
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Selebangue
|8
|5
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|A. Pritchard
|6
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Betson
|8
|4
|3
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Knight
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Gaston-Chapman
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Chukwu
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|J. McWright
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|N. Konstantynovskyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Urbancic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Seals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|29
|15
|25/56
|8/23
|12/15
|19
|200
|13
|4
|15
|8
|21
