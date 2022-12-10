Richmond wins 82-52 over Drake
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Jason Nelson had 19 points in Richmond's 82-52 victory against Drake on Saturday.
Nelson shot 6 for 9 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Spiders (4-5). Tyler Burton added 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Neal Quinn recorded 17 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.
The Bulldogs (8-2) were led in scoring by Sardaar Calhoun, who finished with 17 points and three steals. Roman Penn added 10 points and two steals for Drake. In addition, Tucker DeVries finished with nine points.
Richmond entered halftime up 47-25. Nelson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Richmond outscored Drake in the second half by eight points, with Burton scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|82
|Field Goals
|18-56 (32.1%)
|30-55 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|41
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|23
|38
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|5
|9
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|S. Calhoun G
|17 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|J. Nelson G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.1
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Penn
|10
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. DeVries
|9
|4
|0
|3/11
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Sturtz
|4
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Brodie
|2
|8
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|18
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5
|D. Wilkins
|1
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Penn
|10
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. DeVries
|9
|4
|0
|3/11
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Sturtz
|4
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Brodie
|2
|8
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|18
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5
|D. Wilkins
|1
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Calhoun
|17
|0
|0
|7/13
|2/6
|1/1
|4
|20
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Enright
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Ferguson
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|E. Northweather
|1
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|B. Burns
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Djamgouz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Alia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Samake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|27
|5
|18/56
|3/21
|13/18
|21
|200
|6
|3
|13
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nelson
|19
|4
|1
|6/9
|3/3
|4/5
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Burton
|17
|7
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|7/9
|1
|33
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|N. Quinn
|17
|6
|3
|8/9
|0/1
|1/3
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Grace
|4
|6
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|A. Gustavson
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nelson
|19
|4
|1
|6/9
|3/3
|4/5
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Burton
|17
|7
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|7/9
|1
|33
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|N. Quinn
|17
|6
|3
|8/9
|0/1
|1/3
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Grace
|4
|6
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|A. Gustavson
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roche
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Bigelow
|7
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|M. Walz
|4
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|C. Crabtree
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Bailey
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Noyes
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Randolph
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Q. Southall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Weaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dread
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|41
|9
|30/55
|5/18
|17/22
|19
|200
|7
|2
|13
|3
|38
