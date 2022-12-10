Washington and Drexel earn 65-58 OT win over La Salle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Coletrane Washington scored six of his 21 points in overtime, the last four from the free throw line in final minute to lift Drexel to a 65-58 win over La Salle on Saturday afternoon.
The game was tied for the the final 2:30 of regulation after Anwar Gill pulled La Salle even at 53-53 and neither team scored for the first 1:35 of overtime. Washington's layup with 3:25 left snapped the long scoring drought for Drexel, but the Explorers did not score in overtime until Jhamir Brickus hit two free throws with 35 seconds left.
Washington shot 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Dragons (5-5). Amari Williams added 14 points while shooting 6 of 17 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds and four blocks. Jamie Bergens recorded seven points and was 3 of 7 shooting (0 for 3 from distance).
The Explorers (5-5) were led in scoring by Gill, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. La Salle also got 12 points and six rebounds from Rokas Jocius. In addition, Brickus had 12 points and three steals.
Drexel entered halftime tied with La Salle 31-31. Washington paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Drexel played La Salle even in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 53-53. Washington scored his six overtime points while going 1 of 1 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Explorers gains possession)
|19:55
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:34
|Mate Okros turnover (lost ball) (Josh Nickelberry steals)
|19:10
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|18:58
|Amari Williams misses two point hook shot
|18:56
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|18:48
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Amari Williams steals)
|18:24
|Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|17:55
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|0-4
|17:35
|Amari Williams misses two point hook shot
|17:35
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|17:17
|+3
|Hassan Drame makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|0-7
|16:55
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|Mate Okros offensive rebound
|16:50
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|Dragons offensive rebound
|16:48
|Mamadou Doucoure personal foul
|16:44
|Coletrane Washington misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|16:30
|Mamadou Doucoure misses two point jump shot
|16:28
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|16:16
|Amari Williams misses two point layup
|16:14
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|16:08
|Justin Moore shooting foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)
|16:08
|TV timeout
|16:08
|Mamadou Doucoure misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:08
|+1
|Mamadou Doucoure makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-8
|15:46
|+2
|Luke House makes two point layup (Jamie Bergens assists)
|2-8
|15:12
|Mamadou Doucoure misses two point jump shot
|15:12
|Mate Okros defensive rebound
|15:12
|Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|15:01
|Mamadou Doucoure misses two point layup
|14:59
|Luke House defensive rebound
|14:45
|Garfield Turner misses two point layup
|14:43
|Garfield Turner offensive rebound
|14:17
|Jamie Bergens misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
|14:17
|Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|Dragons defensive rebound
|13:53
|Josh Nickelberry personal foul
|13:43
|+2
|Jamie Bergens makes two point jump shot
|4-8
|13:16
|Anwar Gill turnover
|13:01
|Jamie Bergens misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|12:33
|Kobe Magee blocks Fousseyni Drame's three point jump shot
|12:31
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|12:19
|Luke House misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|Kobe Magee offensive rebound
|12:05
|Rokas Jocius misses two point jump shot
|12:05
|Lamar Oden, Jr. defensive rebound
|12:05
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:03
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|11:56
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Luke House steals)
|11:51
|+2
|Kobe Magee makes two point dunk (Amari Williams assists)
|6-8
|11:28
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot
|6-10
|11:28
|TV timeout
|11:11
|Luke House misses three point jump shot
|11:09
|Kobe Magee offensive rebound
|11:11
|+2
|Kobe Magee makes two point layup
|8-10
|10:57
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup
|10:55
|Luke House defensive rebound
|10:48
|Kobe Magee misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|10:18
|Rokas Jocius misses two point jump shot
|10:16
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|10:02
|Luke House misses two point layup
|10:00
|Luke House offensive rebound
|9:58
|Luke House misses two point hook shot
|9:56
|Dragons offensive rebound
|9:45
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses two point hook shot
|9:43
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|9:13
|Andres Marrero misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point layup
|8-12
|8:51
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|8:33
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Fousseyni Drame assists)
|8-14
|8:21
|Dragons 30 second timeout
|8:21
|TV timeout
|8:02
|+3
|Coletrane Washington makes three point jump shot (Mate Okros assists)
|11-14
|7:40
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point hook shot
|11-16
|7:08
|+2
|Lamar Oden, Jr. makes two point jump shot
|13-16
|6:59
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point jump shot
|13-18
|6:46
|Fousseyni Drame blocks Cole Hargrove's two point layup
|6:44
|Cole Hargrove offensive rebound
|6:38
|+2
|Cole Hargrove makes two point layup
|15-18
|6:19
|+3
|Rokas Jocius makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|15-21
|6:05
|Coletrane Washington misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|Cole Hargrove offensive rebound
|5:59
|Cole Hargrove misses two point layup
|5:57
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|5:47
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|15-23
|5:19
|+3
|Coletrane Washington makes three point jump shot (Lamar Oden, Jr. assists)
|18-23
|5:08
|Justin Moore shooting foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|5:08
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-24
|5:08
|Jhamir Brickus misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:08
|Lamar Oden, Jr. defensive rebound
|4:42
|Hassan Drame shooting foul (Coletrane Washington draws the foul)
|4:42
|+1
|Coletrane Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-24
|4:42
|+1
|Coletrane Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-24
|4:18
|Amari Williams blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point layup
|4:16
|Lamar Oden, Jr. defensive rebound
|4:04
|Amari Williams misses two point layup
|4:02
|Lamar Oden, Jr. offensive rebound
|4:00
|+2
|Lamar Oden, Jr. makes two point layup
|22-24
|3:44
|Amari Williams blocks Rokas Jocius's two point jump shot
|3:42
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|3:30
|+3
|Coletrane Washington makes three point jump shot (Luke House assists)
|25-24
|3:25
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|3:25
|TV timeout
|2:57
|Explorers turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:39
|Coletrane Washington turnover (traveling)
|2:10
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|2:08
|Luke House defensive rebound
|2:01
|Jamie Bergens misses three point jump shot
|1:59
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|1:52
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|1:50
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|1:32
|Jamie Bergens misses two point layup
|1:30
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|1:27
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup (Hassan Drame assists)
|25-26
|1:10
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point hook shot (Kobe Magee assists)
|27-26
|0:59
|+3
|Rokas Jocius makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|27-29
|0:34
|+2
|Kobe Magee makes two point layup (Jamie Bergens assists)
|29-29
|0:09
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot
|29-31
|0:01
|+2
|Jamie Bergens makes two point jump shot
|31-31
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|Coletrane Washington misses two point layup
|19:44
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|19:27
|Josh Nickelberry misses two point jump shot
|19:25
|Lamar Oden, Jr. defensive rebound
|19:18
|Coletrane Washington misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|19:12
|Hassan Drame misses two point layup
|19:10
|Josh Nickelberry offensive rebound
|19:08
|+2
|Josh Nickelberry makes two point layup
|31-33
|18:44
|Amari Williams misses two point hook shot
|18:42
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|18:32
|Anwar Gill turnover (traveling)
|18:17
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point layup (Lamar Oden, Jr. assists)
|33-33
|18:04
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|17:47
|Hassan Drame personal foul
|17:26
|+2
|Coletrane Washington makes two point hook shot
|35-33
|17:00
|Amari Williams shooting foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)
|17:00
|+1
|Mamadou Doucoure makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-34
|17:00
|+1
|Mamadou Doucoure makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-35
|16:40
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|16:38
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|16:17
|Amari Williams blocks Josh Nickelberry's two point jump shot
|16:15
|Coletrane Washington defensive rebound
|16:03
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|37-35
|15:36
|Amari Williams blocks Hassan Drame's two point layup
|15:31
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|15:31
|+2
|Coletrane Washington makes two point layup (Amari Williams assists)
|39-35
|15:07
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|Josh Nickelberry offensive rebound
|15:00
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|14:58
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|14:41
|Coletrane Washington misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|14:29
|+2
|Hassan Drame makes two point layup
|39-37
|14:18
|Jhamir Brickus blocks Justin Moore's two point layup
|14:16
|Dragons offensive rebound
|14:18
|TV timeout
|14:12
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Jamie Bergens draws the foul)
|14:12
|Jamie Bergens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:12
|+1
|Jamie Bergens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-37
|13:43
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|Explorers offensive rebound
|13:41
|Garfield Turner personal foul
|13:27
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point hook shot
|40-39
|13:00
|+2
|Garfield Turner makes two point layup
|42-39
|12:34
|Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot
|12:32
|Explorers offensive rebound
|12:27
|Lamar Oden, Jr. personal foul
|12:27
|+2
|Hassan Drame makes two point hook shot
|42-41
|12:01
|Coletrane Washington misses two point jump shot
|11:59
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|11:52
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|11:50
|Garfield Turner defensive rebound
|11:39
|+2
|Jamie Bergens makes two point jump shot (Coletrane Washington assists)
|44-41
|11:08
|Hassan Drame misses two point jump shot
|11:06
|Dragons defensive rebound
|11:08
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul
|11:08
|TV timeout
|10:59
|Luke House turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|10:48
|+3
|Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|44-44
|10:28
|Amari Williams misses two point hook shot
|10:26
|Garfield Turner offensive rebound
|10:24
|Garfield Turner misses two point layup
|10:22
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|10:22
|Garfield Turner personal foul
|9:56
|Andres Marrero turnover (lost ball) (Luke House steals)
|9:26
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|9:24
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|9:21
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (out of bounds)
|9:16
|Amari Williams turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)
|8:52
|Rokas Jocius misses two point jump shot
|8:50
|Luke House defensive rebound
|8:42
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|46-44
|8:31
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|8:30
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|8:23
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|Explorers defensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot
|46-46
|7:54
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point dunk (Justin Moore assists)
|48-46
|7:36
|Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
|7:34
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|7:10
|Amari Williams misses two point jump shot
|7:08
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|6:49
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Amari Williams steals)
|6:42
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|Explorers defensive rebound
|6:40
|TV timeout
|6:13
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Dragons defensive rebound
|6:11
|Hassan Drame personal foul
|5:39
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|5:29
|Garfield Turner personal foul
|5:14
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point jump shot
|48-48
|4:49
|Andres Marrero personal foul
|4:33
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point hook shot (Lamar Oden, Jr. assists)
|50-48
|4:09
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|4:07
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|3:40
|+3
|Luke House makes three point jump shot (Amari Williams assists)
|53-48
|3:25
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point hook shot
|53-50
|3:18
|Jamie Bergens turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|3:12
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup
|3:10
|Jamie Bergens defensive rebound
|3:05
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|2:47
|Hassan Drame misses two point layup
|2:45
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|2:43
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|53-52
|2:43
|Jamie Bergens shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|2:43
|TV timeout
|2:43
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-53
|2:16
|Justin Moore turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|1:57
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)
|1:57
|Anwar Gill personal foul
|1:48
|Hassan Drame personal foul (Amari Williams draws the foul)
|1:48
|Amari Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:48
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|1:26
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|Josh Nickelberry offensive rebound
|1:20
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup
|1:18
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|0:51
|Luke House misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|Lamar Oden, Jr. offensive rebound
|0:51
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:48
|TV timeout
|0:48
|Dragons turnover (5-second violation)
|0:40
|Explorers 60 second timeout
|0:22
|Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
|0:20
|Luke House defensive rebound
|0:01
|Coletrane Washington misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Dragons offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:00
|(Dragons gains possession)
|4:31
|Luke House misses two point layup
|4:29
|Lamar Oden, Jr. offensive rebound
|4:25
|Anwar Gill blocks Lamar Oden, Jr.'s two point layup
|4:23
|Dragons offensive rebound
|4:11
|Amari Williams misses two point hook shot
|4:09
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|3:46
|Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot
|3:44
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|3:41
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|3:39
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|3:25
|+2
|Coletrane Washington makes two point layup (Amari Williams assists)
|55-53
|2:58
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|2:56
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|2:40
|Amari Williams misses two point hook shot
|2:38
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|2:25
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|2:25
|TV timeout
|2:13
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|Lamar Oden, Jr. defensive rebound
|1:48
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point dunk
|57-53
|1:48
|Dragons 30 second timeout
|1:32
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|Dragons defensive rebound
|1:07
|Amari Williams misses two point layup
|1:05
|Amari Williams offensive rebound
|1:04
|Amari Williams misses two point layup
|1:02
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|0:50
|Hassan Drame misses two point hook shot
|0:48
|Luke House defensive rebound
|0:44
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Coletrane Washington draws the foul)
|0:44
|+1
|Coletrane Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-53
|0:44
|+1
|Coletrane Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-53
|0:35
|Amari Williams personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|0:35
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-54
|0:35
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-55
|0:35
|Dragons 30 second timeout
|0:35
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Coletrane Washington draws the foul)
|0:35
|+1
|Coletrane Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-55
|0:35
|+1
|Coletrane Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-55
|0:26
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Lamar Oden, Jr. defensive rebound
|0:24
|Andres Marrero personal foul (Lamar Oden, Jr. draws the foul)
|0:24
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:24
|Lamar Oden, Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:24
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|0:18
|Hassan Drame misses two point hook shot
|0:16
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|0:16
|Andres Marrero personal foul (Amari Williams draws the foul)
|0:18
|+1
|Amari Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-55
|0:18
|+1
|Amari Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-55
|0:07
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot
|63-58
|0:07
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:07
|Dragons 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Hassan Drame personal foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|0:02
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-58
|0:02
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-58
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|58
|Field Goals
|25-73 (34.2%)
|23-65 (35.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-23 (17.4%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|41
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|30
|31
|Team
|9
|3
|Assists
|15
|7
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Fouls
|9
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Washington G
|12.1 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
00
|. Gill G
|8.9 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|3.6 APG
|48.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Washington G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|A. Gill G
|15 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|34.2
|FG%
|35.4
|
|
|17.4
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Washington
|21
|1
|1
|6/13
|3/6
|6/6
|0
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Williams
|14
|11
|4
|6/17
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|33
|2
|4
|1
|1
|10
|J. Moore
|4
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|L. Oden Jr.
|4
|9
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|0/2
|1
|40
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|M. Okros
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bergens
|7
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. MaGee
|6
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|L. House
|5
|7
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|G. Turner
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Hargrove
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|T. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Blakeney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fuentes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Bayigamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|42
|15
|25/73
|4/23
|11/15
|9
|225
|5
|5
|6
|12
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gill
|15
|8
|3
|7/16
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|45
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|J. Brickus
|12
|4
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|45
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|H. Drame
|7
|6
|1
|3/10
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Doucoure
|3
|6
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J. Nickelberry
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jocius
|12
|6
|0
|5/9
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|F. Drame
|7
|3
|1
|3/11
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. Marrero
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brantley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Shepherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Zan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|38
|7
|23/65
|5/19
|7/9
|15
|225
|5
|3
|9
|7
|31
