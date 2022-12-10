Sellers' 20 lead Ball State over Evansville 88-69
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Jaylin Sellers had 20 points in Ball State's 88-69 win over Evansville on Saturday.
Sellers was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Cardinals (6-4). Payton Sparks scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds. Jarron Coleman shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.
Marvin Coleman led the Purple Aces (3-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Kenny Strawbridge added 15 points and eight rebounds for Evansville. Antoine Smith Jr. also had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Ball State led Evansville 42-28 at the half, with Sparks (nine points) the high scorer before the break. Ball State outscored Evansville in the second half by five points, with Sellers scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Cardinals gains possession)
|19:44
|Demarius Jacobs turnover (bad pass) (Sekou Kalle steals)
|19:19
|Mickey Pearson Jr. shooting foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|19:19
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:19
|+1
|Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|18:52
|Sekou Kalle blocks Mickey Pearson Jr.'s two point layup
|18:50
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|18:43
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|3-0
|18:25
|+3
|Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot (Mickey Pearson Jr. assists)
|3-3
|17:58
|Jaylin Sellers personal foul
|17:40
|Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot
|17:38
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive rebound
|17:36
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup
|17:34
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive rebound
|17:25
|Jarron Coleman blocks Kenny Strawbridge Jr.'s two point layup
|17:23
|Jarron Coleman defensive rebound
|17:03
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. shooting foul (Mickey Pearson Jr. draws the foul)
|17:03
|+1
|Mickey Pearson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-4
|17:03
|+1
|Mickey Pearson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-5
|16:38
|Gage Bobe turnover (bad pass) (Demarius Jacobs steals)
|16:29
|Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|Sekou Kalle defensive rebound
|16:22
|Sekou Kalle offensive foul
|16:22
|Sekou Kalle turnover (offensive foul)
|15:56
|+3
|Payton Sparks makes three point jump shot
|3-8
|15:38
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|5-8
|15:22
|Jarron Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Marvin Coleman II steals)
|15:18
|Marvin Coleman II turnover (bad pass) (Jarron Coleman steals)
|15:12
|Mickey Pearson Jr. misses two point layup
|15:10
|Payton Sparks offensive rebound
|15:10
|Gabe Spinelli personal foul
|15:10
|TV timeout
|15:08
|Demarius Jacobs turnover (bad pass) (Marvin Coleman II steals)
|14:46
|Yacine Toumi offensive foul
|14:46
|Yacine Toumi turnover (offensive foul)
|14:27
|Gabe Spinelli personal foul
|14:11
|+3
|Jalen Windham makes three point jump shot (Payton Sparks assists)
|5-11
|13:52
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|7-11
|13:38
|Payton Sparks offensive foul
|13:38
|Payton Sparks turnover (offensive foul)
|13:24
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point layup
|13:22
|Jarron Coleman defensive rebound
|13:16
|Jalen Windham misses three point jump shot
|13:14
|Basheer Jihad offensive rebound
|13:10
|+2
|Basheer Jihad makes two point jump shot
|7-13
|12:56
|+3
|Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Preston Phillips assists)
|10-13
|12:25
|Preston Phillips blocks Payton Sparks's two point layup
|12:23
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|12:17
|Yacine Toumi turnover (bad pass) (Jarron Coleman steals)
|12:16
|+2
|Payton Sparks makes two point dunk (Jalen Windham assists)
|10-15
|12:16
|Preston Phillips shooting foul (Payton Sparks draws the foul)
|12:16
|Payton Sparks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:16
|Jaylin Sellers offensive rebound
|12:13
|Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Jaylin Sellers draws the foul)
|12:13
|+1
|Jaylin Sellers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-16
|12:13
|+1
|Jaylin Sellers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-17
|11:59
|+3
|Preston Phillips makes three point jump shot (Antoine Smith Jr. assists)
|13-17
|11:42
|Demarius Jacobs misses two point layup
|11:40
|Jaylin Sellers offensive rebound
|11:37
|Antoine Smith Jr. blocks Mickey Pearson Jr.'s two point layup
|11:35
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|11:23
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|16-17
|11:16
|Chris Moncrief personal foul
|11:16
|TV timeout
|11:16
|+1
|Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-18
|11:16
|+1
|Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-19
|10:56
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|10:37
|Basheer Jihad misses two point layup
|10:35
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|10:29
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|10:10
|Preston Phillips personal foul
|10:10
|+1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-20
|10:10
|+1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-21
|9:53
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:51
|Jarron Coleman defensive rebound
|9:28
|Payton Sparks turnover (traveling)
|9:18
|Jarron Coleman shooting foul (Chris Moncrief draws the foul)
|9:18
|Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:18
|Chris Moncrief misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:18
|Jaylin Sellers defensive rebound
|9:03
|Jaylin Sellers misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|Demarius Jacobs offensive rebound
|8:58
|Sekou Kalle personal foul
|8:58
|Payton Sparks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:58
|Payton Sparks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:58
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|8:38
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|8:36
|Chris Moncrief offensive rebound
|8:34
|Chris Moncrief turnover (lost ball) (Mickey Pearson Jr. steals)
|8:16
|+3
|Jaylin Sellers makes three point jump shot
|16-24
|7:58
|Jarron Coleman personal foul
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:50
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:48
|Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound
|7:32
|Yacine Toumi personal foul
|7:32
|+1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-25
|7:32
|Basheer Jihad misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:32
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|7:12
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|Basheer Jihad defensive rebound
|6:56
|Demarius Jacobs misses two point layup
|6:54
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|6:43
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|Basheer Jihad defensive rebound
|6:16
|Basheer Jihad turnover (double dribble)
|6:02
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:00
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|5:53
|Antoine Smith Jr. personal foul
|5:53
|+1
|Payton Sparks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-26
|5:53
|+1
|Payton Sparks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-27
|5:28
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Demarius Jacobs steals)
|5:28
|Marvin Coleman II personal foul
|5:28
|+1
|Luke Bumbalough makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-28
|5:28
|Luke Bumbalough misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:28
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|5:15
|Zaveion Chism-Okoh misses two point jump shot
|5:13
|Preston Phillips offensive rebound
|5:13
|Demarius Jacobs shooting foul (Preston Phillips draws the foul)
|5:13
|+1
|Preston Phillips makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-28
|5:13
|Preston Phillips misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:13
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|5:00
|Jalen Windham turnover (lost ball) (Preston Phillips steals)
|4:55
|Zaveion Chism-Okoh turnover (lost ball) (Demarius Jacobs steals)
|4:46
|+2
|Demarius Jacobs makes two point dunk
|17-30
|4:42
|+3
|Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|20-30
|4:42
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|4:26
|Zaveion Chism-Okoh personal foul (Jarron Coleman draws the foul)
|4:26
|+1
|Jarron Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-31
|4:26
|+1
|Jarron Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-32
|4:06
|Yacine Toumi misses two point layup
|4:04
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|3:45
|+2
|Jaylin Sellers makes two point layup
|20-34
|3:37
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup
|22-34
|3:37
|Jaylin Sellers shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|3:37
|TV timeout
|3:37
|+1
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-34
|3:22
|Basheer Jihad misses three point jump shot
|3:20
|Payton Sparks offensive rebound
|3:19
|Zaveion Chism-Okoh shooting foul (Demarius Jacobs draws the foul)
|3:19
|+1
|Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-35
|3:19
|+1
|Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-36
|3:03
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Marvin Coleman II assists)
|25-36
|2:45
|+2
|Kaiyem Cleary makes two point jump shot
|25-38
|2:29
|Demarius Jacobs personal foul
|2:29
|+1
|Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-38
|2:29
|Marvin Coleman II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:29
|Kaiyem Cleary defensive rebound
|2:06
|+2
|Basheer Jihad makes two point jump shot
|26-40
|1:51
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|Basheer Jihad defensive rebound
|1:36
|+2
|Payton Sparks makes two point layup (Basheer Jihad assists)
|26-42
|1:16
|Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot
|1:14
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|1:04
|Basheer Jihad turnover (lost ball) (Zaveion Chism-Okoh steals)
|0:47
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup
|28-42
|0:18
|Kaiyem Cleary turnover (out of bounds)
|0:02
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|+2
|Payton Sparks makes two point layup (Mickey Pearson Jr. assists)
|28-44
|19:24
|Jarron Coleman personal foul
|19:08
|Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|18:49
|Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|18:35
|+3
|Jaylin Sellers makes three point jump shot (Demarius Jacobs assists)
|28-47
|18:12
|Mickey Pearson Jr. blocks Yacine Toumi's two point jump shot
|18:10
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|18:08
|Payton Sparks shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|18:08
|+1
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-47
|18:08
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:08
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|17:47
|Sekou Kalle shooting foul (Payton Sparks draws the foul)
|17:47
|+1
|Payton Sparks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-48
|17:47
|Payton Sparks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:47
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|17:27
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|17:16
|Jarron Coleman misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|Mickey Pearson Jr. offensive rebound
|17:11
|Mickey Pearson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:09
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|17:02
|Payton Sparks blocks Marvin Coleman II's two point layup
|17:00
|Antoine Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|16:57
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul
|16:44
|+2
|Jarron Coleman makes two point layup
|29-50
|16:26
|Payton Sparks blocks Gabe Spinelli's two point layup
|16:24
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|16:22
|Demarius Jacobs personal foul
|16:16
|+2
|Marvin Coleman II makes two point layup
|31-50
|15:50
|+3
|Jaylin Sellers makes three point jump shot (Demarius Jacobs assists)
|31-53
|15:30
|+3
|Gabe Spinelli makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman II assists)
|34-53
|15:11
|Demarius Jacobs misses two point layup
|15:09
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|14:51
|Gabe Spinelli misses two point layup
|14:49
|Antoine Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|14:45
|Preston Phillips misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound
|14:33
|Jaylin Sellers misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|Jarron Coleman offensive rebound
|14:29
|+3
|Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Sellers assists)
|34-56
|14:26
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|14:26
|TV timeout
|14:09
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:07
|Preston Phillips offensive rebound
|14:07
|Mickey Pearson Jr. personal foul
|14:07
|TV timeout
|13:56
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Gabe Spinelli assists)
|37-56
|13:40
|Jalen Windham misses two point layup
|13:38
|Jalen Windham offensive rebound
|13:31
|+2
|Jalen Windham makes two point jump shot
|37-58
|13:17
|+2
|Marvin Coleman II makes two point jump shot
|39-58
|12:55
|Payton Sparks misses two point dunk
|12:53
|Marvin Coleman II defensive rebound
|12:49
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Gabe Spinelli assists)
|42-58
|12:49
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|12:32
|Basheer Jihad misses two point layup
|12:30
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|12:18
|+3
|Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|45-58
|11:57
|Jalen Windham misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|Mickey Pearson Jr. offensive rebound
|11:53
|Mickey Pearson Jr. misses two point layup
|11:51
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|11:44
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup
|11:42
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. offensive rebound
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:35
|Mickey Pearson Jr. blocks Kenny Strawbridge Jr.'s two point layup
|11:33
|Jarron Coleman defensive rebound
|11:28
|+2
|Jaylin Sellers makes two point layup (Jarron Coleman assists)
|45-60
|11:17
|Mickey Pearson Jr. personal foul
|11:03
|Preston Phillips turnover (traveling)
|10:51
|+2
|Jaylin Sellers makes two point layup
|45-62
|10:51
|Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Jaylin Sellers draws the foul)
|10:51
|+1
|Jaylin Sellers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-63
|10:38
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Basheer Jihad steals)
|10:29
|Preston Phillips blocks Payton Sparks's two point layup
|10:27
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|10:25
|Michael Lewis technical foul
|10:25
|+1
|Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-63
|10:25
|+1
|Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-63
|10:09
|Yacine Toumi misses two point layup
|10:07
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|9:58
|Gabe Spinelli shooting foul (Jaylin Sellers draws the foul)
|9:58
|+1
|Jaylin Sellers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-64
|9:58
|+1
|Jaylin Sellers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-65
|9:44
|Marvin Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|9:32
|Jarron Coleman misses two point jump shot
|9:30
|Basheer Jihad offensive rebound
|9:27
|+3
|Demarius Jacobs makes three point jump shot (Basheer Jihad assists)
|47-68
|9:13
|+2
|Gabe Spinelli makes two point layup
|49-68
|8:58
|Jaylin Sellers misses two point jump shot
|8:56
|Payton Sparks offensive rebound
|8:55
|Preston Phillips shooting foul
|8:55
|Payton Sparks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:55
|+1
|Payton Sparks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-69
|8:37
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|8:35
|Payton Sparks defensive rebound
|8:22
|Jarron Coleman offensive foul
|8:22
|Jarron Coleman turnover (offensive foul)
|8:12
|Jalen Windham personal foul
|8:12
|+1
|Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-69
|8:12
|+1
|Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-69
|7:45
|+2
|Payton Sparks makes two point layup
|51-71
|7:45
|Sekou Kalle shooting foul (Payton Sparks draws the foul)
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:45
|+1
|Payton Sparks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-72
|7:26
|Gabe Spinelli offensive foul
|7:26
|Gabe Spinelli turnover (offensive foul)
|7:15
|Jalen Windham misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Gabe Spinelli defensive rebound
|7:00
|Gabe Spinelli misses two point jump shot
|6:58
|Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound
|6:52
|Sekou Kalle shooting foul (Payton Sparks draws the foul)
|6:52
|+1
|Payton Sparks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-73
|6:52
|+1
|Payton Sparks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-74
|6:37
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:35
|Basheer Jihad defensive rebound
|6:16
|+3
|Jarron Coleman makes three point jump shot
|51-77
|6:05
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|53-77
|5:37
|Marvin Coleman II personal foul
|5:37
|+1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-78
|5:37
|+1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-79
|5:16
|Gabe Spinelli turnover (bad pass) (Jarron Coleman steals)
|5:10
|+2
|Jarron Coleman makes two point layup
|53-81
|4:56
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses two point layup
|4:54
|Antoine Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|4:53
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses two point layup
|4:51
|Antoine Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|4:50
|Basheer Jihad shooting foul (Antoine Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|4:50
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-81
|4:50
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-81
|4:36
|+2
|Jalen Windham makes two point layup (Jarron Coleman assists)
|55-83
|4:16
|Mickey Pearson Jr. shooting foul (Marvin Coleman II draws the foul)
|4:16
|Marvin Coleman II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:16
|+1
|Marvin Coleman II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-83
|4:02
|Basheer Jihad misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|3:48
|Basheer Jihad shooting foul
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:48
|+1
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-83
|3:35
|Kaiyem Cleary misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|Gage Bobe defensive rebound
|3:27
|Gage Bobe turnover (bad pass)
|3:13
|Ben Hendriks misses two point layup
|3:11
|Antoine Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|3:04
|+3
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman II assists)
|60-83
|2:50
|Antoine Smith Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Windham draws the foul)
|2:50
|Jalen Windham misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|2:50
|+1
|Jalen Windham makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|60-84
|2:50
|+1
|Jalen Windham makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|60-85
|2:33
|+2
|Preston Phillips makes two point layup (Gage Bobe assists)
|62-85
|2:18
|Jalen Windham turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)
|2:03
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup
|64-85
|1:40
|Ben Hendriks misses two point jump shot
|1:38
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|1:29
|+2
|Preston Phillips makes two point layup
|66-85
|1:28
|Ben Hendriks shooting foul (Preston Phillips draws the foul)
|1:28
|+1
|Preston Phillips makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|67-85
|1:15
|Luke Bumbalough misses two point layup
|1:13
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|1:10
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup (Preston Phillips assists)
|69-85
|0:56
|Antoine Smith Jr. personal foul
|0:56
|+1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-86
|0:56
|+1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-87
|0:42
|Chris Moncrief misses two point jump shot
|0:40
|Basheer Jihad defensive rebound
|0:14
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul
|0:14
|+1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-88
|0:14
|Basheer Jihad misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:14
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|0:14
|Basheer Jihad misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:14
|+ 1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:14
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul
|0:14
|Basheer Jihad defensive rebound
|0:40
|Chris Moncrief misses two point jump shot
|0:42
|+ 1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:56
|+ 1
|Basheer Jihad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:56
|Antoine Smith Jr. personal foul
|0:56
|+ 2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup (Preston Phillips assists)
|1:10
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|88
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-18 (50.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|31-40 (77.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|40
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|27
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Evansville 3-9
|60.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|10.1 APG
|Ball State 6-4
|77.2 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Coleman II G
|6.5 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|2.7 APG
|27.0 FG%
|
00
|. Sellers G
|12.3 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|0.5 APG
|52.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Coleman II G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Sellers G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|77.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman II
|17
|3
|3
|5/11
|3/4
|4/6
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|15
|8
|3
|6/16
|0/3
|3/5
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Y. Toumi
|9
|2
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Kalle
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|G. Bobe
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman II
|17
|3
|3
|5/11
|3/4
|4/6
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|15
|8
|3
|6/16
|0/3
|3/5
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Y. Toumi
|9
|2
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Kalle
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|G. Bobe
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Smith Jr.
|14
|7
|1
|4/12
|4/6
|2/2
|5
|21
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|P. Phillips
|9
|9
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|2/3
|3
|29
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|G. Spinelli
|5
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Z. Chism-Okoh
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Moncrief
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Beauchamp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Tichenor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Malovec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gehlhausen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McIntire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|33
|12
|23/59
|9/18
|14/22
|27
|200
|6
|4
|13
|10
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sellers
|20
|4
|1
|6/9
|3/4
|5/5
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|P. Sparks
|18
|12
|1
|5/8
|1/1
|7/12
|2
|28
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|J. Coleman
|15
|4
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|25
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|D. Jacobs
|9
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/1
|4/4
|3
|27
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Pearson Jr.
|2
|5
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sellers
|20
|4
|1
|6/9
|3/4
|5/5
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|P. Sparks
|18
|12
|1
|5/8
|1/1
|7/12
|2
|28
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|J. Coleman
|15
|4
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|25
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|D. Jacobs
|9
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/1
|4/4
|3
|27
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Pearson Jr.
|2
|5
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Jihad
|12
|7
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|8/10
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Windham
|9
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|K. Cleary
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Bumbalough
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hendriks
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Owens-White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Futa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|38
|11
|24/54
|9/19
|31/40
|20
|200
|8
|5
|11
|12
|26
-
AMER
GW56
51
2nd 3:31
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 2:12 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW46
71
2nd 3:03
-
LON
WICH63
81
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BELLAR50
60
2nd 4:41
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST59
59
2nd 4:20
-
UTSA
NMEX61
80
2nd 6:45
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 3:15
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU31
46
2nd 11:15 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
57
2nd 11:59 FS1
-
BC
NOVA21
30
1st 4:16 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 40.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU