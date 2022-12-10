FRESNO
UOP

1st Half
FRES
Bulldogs
29
UOP
Tigers
38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
0:00   Nick Blake misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Nick Blake offensive rebound  
0:01   Jordan Ivy-Curry misses two point jump shot  
0:24   Tigers 30 second timeout  
0:25   Jemarl Baker turnover (bad pass)  
0:34 +2 Nick Blake makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyler Beard assists) 29-38
0:41   Jordan Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Ivy-Curry steals)  
1:01 +3 Tyler Beard makes three point stepback jump shot 29-36
1:19 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point driving layup 29-33
1:37   Isaih Moore offensive rebound  
1:39   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
2:01   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
2:03 +2 Tyler Beard makes two point layup (Cam Denson assists) 27-33
2:05   Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound  
2:07   Jemarl Baker misses three point jump shot  
2:14   Jordan Brinson offensive rebound  
2:16   Jordan Campbell misses three point pullup jump shot  
2:46 +1 Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 3 of 3 27-31
2:46 +1 Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 2 of 3 27-30
2:46 +1 Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 1 of 3 27-29
2:46   Eduardo Andre shooting foul (Luke Avdalovic draws the foul)  
2:57   Nick Blake defensive rebound  
2:59   Nick Blake blocks Jemarl Baker's two point driving layup  
3:11 +3 Luke Avdalovic makes three point jump shot (Nick Blake assists) 27-28
3:21   Jordan Ivy-Curry defensive rebound  
3:23   Jordan Brinson misses three point jump shot  
3:48   TV timeout  
3:49   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
3:51   Jordan Ivy-Curry misses three point jump shot  
4:02   Jemarl Baker turnover (bad pass)  
4:07   Isaih Moore defensive rebound  
4:09   Jordan Campbell blocks Greg Outlaw's three point jump shot  
4:21   Jemarl Baker personal foul (Nick Blake draws the foul)  
4:27   Donovan Williams defensive rebound  
4:29   Donavan Yap misses three point jump shot  
4:46 +2 Jordan Ivy-Curry makes two point jump shot 27-25
4:53   Cam Denson defensive rebound  
4:55   Jemarl Baker misses two point stepback jump shot  
5:09   Donovan Williams personal foul  
5:29   Keylan Boone turnover (bad pass)  
5:42   Greg Outlaw offensive rebound  
5:44   Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot  
5:52   Isaih Moore turnover (lost ball) (Cam Denson steals)  
6:06 +3 Jordan Ivy-Curry makes three point jump shot 27-23
6:15   Isaih Moore turnover (bad pass)  
6:19   Isaih Moore defensive rebound  
6:21   Donovan Williams misses two point driving layup  
6:31   Tigers offensive rebound  
6:33   Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot  
6:55 +3 Jemarl Baker makes three point jump shot (Donavan Yap assists) 27-20
7:14   Keylan Boone turnover (traveling)  
7:20   Anthony Holland personal foul  
7:35   TV timeout  
7:35   Tigers defensive rebound  
7:37   Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot  
7:53 +2 Jordan Ivy-Curry makes two point driving layup (Keylan Boone assists) 24-20
8:09 +3 Isaih Moore makes three point pullup jump shot 24-18
8:23 +2 Cam Denson makes two point layup 21-18
8:38   Isaiah Hill turnover (offensive foul)  
8:38   Isaiah Hill offensive foul (Jordan Ivy-Curry draws the foul)  
8:41   Donovan Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jemarl Baker steals)  
9:11 +3 Anthony Holland makes three point jump shot (Jordan Campbell assists) 21-16
9:38 +3 Greg Outlaw makes three point pullup jump shot 18-16
10:05 +1 Donavan Yap makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-13
10:05   Donavan Yap misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:05   Judson Martindale shooting foul (Donavan Yap draws the foul)  
10:09   Isaih Moore defensive rebound  
10:11   Cam Denson misses two point driving layup  
10:29   Eduardo Andre turnover (offensive foul)  
10:29   Eduardo Andre offensive foul  
10:48   Judson Martindale personal foul  
10:50   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
10:52   Jordan Ivy-Curry misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Judson Martindale defensive rebound  
10:59   Donavan Yap misses three point jump shot  
11:21   Eduardo Andre defensive rebound  
11:23   Keylan Boone misses two point driving layup  
11:34   Cam Denson offensive rebound  
11:36   Jordan Ivy-Curry misses three point jump shot  
11:53   TV timeout  
11:52   Eduardo Andre personal foul  
11:54   Keylan Boone defensive rebound  
11:56   Jordan Brinson misses two point layup  
12:05   Keylan Boone personal foul  
12:16   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
12:18   Greg Outlaw misses two point hook shot  
12:34 +2 Leo Colimerio makes two point cutting dunk (Eduardo Andre assists) 17-13
12:48   Judson Martindale turnover (traveling)  
13:08   Judson Martindale defensive rebound  
13:08   Leo Colimerio misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:08 +1 Leo Colimerio makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-13
13:08   Donovan Williams shooting foul (Leo Colimerio draws the foul)  
13:27 +2 Nick Blake makes two point driving layup 14-13
13:48 +2 Leo Colimerio makes two point dunk 14-11
13:52   Nick Blake turnover (lost ball) (Leo Colimerio steals)  
13:55   Sam Freeman defensive rebound  
13:57   Jordan Campbell misses two point floating jump shot  
14:06   Jordan Campbell offensive rebound  
14:08   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
14:12   Isaih Moore offensive rebound  
14:14   Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot  
14:42 +2 Luke Avdalovic makes two point cutting layup (Tyler Beard assists) 12-11
15:04 +3 Jemarl Baker makes three point pullup jump shot 12-9
15:25 +1 Donovan Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-9
15:25 +1 Donovan Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-8
15:25   Anthony Holland shooting foul (Donovan Williams draws the foul)  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:46   Donovan Williams defensive rebound  
15:47   Isaih Moore misses two point putback layup  
15:55   Isaih Moore offensive rebound  
15:57   Jemarl Baker misses two point jump shot  
16:18 +2 Luke Avdalovic makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Donovan Williams assists) 9-7
16:46 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point stepback jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 9-5
17:01 +3 Nick Blake makes three point jump shot (Donovan Williams assists) 7-5
17:20 +2 Isaih Moore makes two point layup 7-2
17:45   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
17:47   Donovan Williams misses two point driving layup  
18:21 +3 Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot 5-2
18:45 +2 Tyler Beard makes two point floating jump shot (Sam Freeman assists) 2-2
19:06 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point dunk 2-0
19:16   Nick Blake turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Campbell steals)  
19:35   Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound  
19:37   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Luke Avdalovic personal foul  
20:00   (Bulldogs gains possession)  
1
J. Baker G
6 PTS
21
L. Avdalovic G
10 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Team Stats
Fresno State 3-5 62.0 PPG 38.4 RPG 11.3 APG
Pacific 3-7 77.1 PPG 36.1 RPG 9.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Campbell G 8.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.6 APG 43.6 FG%
00
. Avdalovic G 9.1 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.9 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Campbell G 6 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
21
L. Avdalovic G 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
40.7 FG% 51.9
33.3 3PT FG% 45.5
50.0 FT% 100.0
Fresno State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Baker 6 0 0 2/6 2/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 0
J. Campbell 6 1 1 3/7 0/3 0/0 0 - 1 1 1 1 0
I. Moore 5 6 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 3 3
A. Holland 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
I. Hill 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Colimerio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Yap - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Andre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Isitua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Vasquez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gorton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whitaker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 9 4 11/27 5/15 2/4 7 0 3 1 7 5 4
Pacific
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Avdalovic 10 2 0 3/3 1/1 3/3 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
T. Beard 7 0 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
N. Blake 7 2 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 2 1 1
D. Williams 2 2 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
S. Freeman 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ivy-Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Outlaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Denson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martindale - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Boone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Odum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 14 8 14/27 5/11 5/5 6 0 2 1 6 3 11
