FRESNO
UOP
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|0:00
|Nick Blake misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Nick Blake offensive rebound
|0:01
|Jordan Ivy-Curry misses two point jump shot
|0:24
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|0:25
|Jemarl Baker turnover (bad pass)
|0:34
|+2
|Nick Blake makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyler Beard assists)
|29-38
|0:41
|Jordan Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Ivy-Curry steals)
|1:01
|+3
|Tyler Beard makes three point stepback jump shot
|29-36
|1:19
|+2
|Jordan Campbell makes two point driving layup
|29-33
|1:37
|Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|1:39
|Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|2:03
|+2
|Tyler Beard makes two point layup (Cam Denson assists)
|27-33
|2:05
|Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound
|2:07
|Jemarl Baker misses three point jump shot
|2:14
|Jordan Brinson offensive rebound
|2:16
|Jordan Campbell misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:46
|+1
|Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|27-31
|2:46
|+1
|Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|27-30
|2:46
|+1
|Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|27-29
|2:46
|Eduardo Andre shooting foul (Luke Avdalovic draws the foul)
|2:57
|Nick Blake defensive rebound
|2:59
|Nick Blake blocks Jemarl Baker's two point driving layup
|3:11
|+3
|Luke Avdalovic makes three point jump shot (Nick Blake assists)
|27-28
|3:21
|Jordan Ivy-Curry defensive rebound
|3:23
|Jordan Brinson misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|3:51
|Jordan Ivy-Curry misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|Jemarl Baker turnover (bad pass)
|4:07
|Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|4:09
|Jordan Campbell blocks Greg Outlaw's three point jump shot
|4:21
|Jemarl Baker personal foul (Nick Blake draws the foul)
|4:27
|Donovan Williams defensive rebound
|4:29
|Donavan Yap misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|+2
|Jordan Ivy-Curry makes two point jump shot
|27-25
|4:53
|Cam Denson defensive rebound
|4:55
|Jemarl Baker misses two point stepback jump shot
|5:09
|Donovan Williams personal foul
|5:29
|Keylan Boone turnover (bad pass)
|5:42
|Greg Outlaw offensive rebound
|5:44
|Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|Isaih Moore turnover (lost ball) (Cam Denson steals)
|6:06
|+3
|Jordan Ivy-Curry makes three point jump shot
|27-23
|6:15
|Isaih Moore turnover (bad pass)
|6:19
|Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|6:21
|Donovan Williams misses two point driving layup
|6:31
|Tigers offensive rebound
|6:33
|Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|+3
|Jemarl Baker makes three point jump shot (Donavan Yap assists)
|27-20
|7:14
|Keylan Boone turnover (traveling)
|7:20
|Anthony Holland personal foul
|7:35
|TV timeout
|7:35
|Tigers defensive rebound
|7:37
|Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|+2
|Jordan Ivy-Curry makes two point driving layup (Keylan Boone assists)
|24-20
|8:09
|+3
|Isaih Moore makes three point pullup jump shot
|24-18
|8:23
|+2
|Cam Denson makes two point layup
|21-18
|8:38
|Isaiah Hill turnover (offensive foul)
|8:38
|Isaiah Hill offensive foul (Jordan Ivy-Curry draws the foul)
|8:41
|Donovan Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jemarl Baker steals)
|9:11
|+3
|Anthony Holland makes three point jump shot (Jordan Campbell assists)
|21-16
|9:38
|+3
|Greg Outlaw makes three point pullup jump shot
|18-16
|10:05
|+1
|Donavan Yap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-13
|10:05
|Donavan Yap misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:05
|Judson Martindale shooting foul (Donavan Yap draws the foul)
|10:09
|Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|10:11
|Cam Denson misses two point driving layup
|10:29
|Eduardo Andre turnover (offensive foul)
|10:29
|Eduardo Andre offensive foul
|10:48
|Judson Martindale personal foul
|10:50
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|10:52
|Jordan Ivy-Curry misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Judson Martindale defensive rebound
|10:59
|Donavan Yap misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|Eduardo Andre defensive rebound
|11:23
|Keylan Boone misses two point driving layup
|11:34
|Cam Denson offensive rebound
|11:36
|Jordan Ivy-Curry misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:52
|Eduardo Andre personal foul
|11:54
|Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|11:56
|Jordan Brinson misses two point layup
|12:05
|Keylan Boone personal foul
|12:16
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|12:18
|Greg Outlaw misses two point hook shot
|12:34
|+2
|Leo Colimerio makes two point cutting dunk (Eduardo Andre assists)
|17-13
|12:48
|Judson Martindale turnover (traveling)
|13:08
|Judson Martindale defensive rebound
|13:08
|Leo Colimerio misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:08
|+1
|Leo Colimerio makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-13
|13:08
|Donovan Williams shooting foul (Leo Colimerio draws the foul)
|13:27
|+2
|Nick Blake makes two point driving layup
|14-13
|13:48
|+2
|Leo Colimerio makes two point dunk
|14-11
|13:52
|Nick Blake turnover (lost ball) (Leo Colimerio steals)
|13:55
|Sam Freeman defensive rebound
|13:57
|Jordan Campbell misses two point floating jump shot
|14:06
|Jordan Campbell offensive rebound
|14:08
|Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|14:14
|Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|+2
|Luke Avdalovic makes two point cutting layup (Tyler Beard assists)
|12-11
|15:04
|+3
|Jemarl Baker makes three point pullup jump shot
|12-9
|15:25
|+1
|Donovan Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-9
|15:25
|+1
|Donovan Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-8
|15:25
|Anthony Holland shooting foul (Donovan Williams draws the foul)
|15:46
|TV timeout
|15:46
|Donovan Williams defensive rebound
|15:47
|Isaih Moore misses two point putback layup
|15:55
|Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|15:57
|Jemarl Baker misses two point jump shot
|16:18
|+2
|Luke Avdalovic makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Donovan Williams assists)
|9-7
|16:46
|+2
|Jordan Campbell makes two point stepback jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|9-5
|17:01
|+3
|Nick Blake makes three point jump shot (Donovan Williams assists)
|7-5
|17:20
|+2
|Isaih Moore makes two point layup
|7-2
|17:45
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|17:47
|Donovan Williams misses two point driving layup
|18:21
|+3
|Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot
|5-2
|18:45
|+2
|Tyler Beard makes two point floating jump shot (Sam Freeman assists)
|2-2
|19:06
|+2
|Jordan Campbell makes two point dunk
|2-0
|19:16
|Nick Blake turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Campbell steals)
|19:35
|Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound
|19:37
|Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|Luke Avdalovic personal foul
|20:00
|(Bulldogs gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|0:00
|Nick Blake misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Nick Blake offensive rebound
|0:00
|Jordan Ivy-Curry misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|0:24
|Jemarl Baker turnover (bad pass)
|0:25
|+ 2
|Nick Blake makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyler Beard assists)
|0:34
|Jordan Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Ivy-Curry steals)
|0:41
|+ 3
|Tyler Beard makes three point stepback jump shot
|1:01
|+ 2
|Jordan Campbell makes two point driving layup
|1:19
|Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|29
|38
|Field Goals
|11-27 (40.7%)
|14-27 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|5-5 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|16
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|4
|11
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|4
|8
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|7
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
10 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 3-5
|62.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Pacific 3-7
|77.1 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Campbell G
|8.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
00
|. Avdalovic G
|9.1 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Campbell G
|6 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|L. Avdalovic G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker
|6
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Campbell
|6
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|I. Moore
|5
|6
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|A. Holland
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Hill
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker
|6
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Campbell
|6
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|I. Moore
|5
|6
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|A. Holland
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Hill
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Colimerio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Yap
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Andre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Isitua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Vasquez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gorton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whitaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|9
|4
|11/27
|5/15
|2/4
|7
|0
|3
|1
|7
|5
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Avdalovic
|10
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Beard
|7
|0
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Blake
|7
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Freeman
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Avdalovic
|10
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Beard
|7
|0
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Blake
|7
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Freeman
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ivy-Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Outlaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Denson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martindale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Boone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Odum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|14
|8
|14/27
|5/11
|5/5
|6
|0
|2
|1
|6
|3
|11
-
AMER
GW56
51
2nd 3:31
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 2:12 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW46
71
2nd 3:03
-
LON
WICH63
81
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BELLAR50
60
2nd 4:41
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST59
59
2nd 4:20
-
UTSA
NMEX61
80
2nd 6:45
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 3:15
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU31
46
2nd 11:15 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
57
2nd 11:59 FS1
-
BC
NOVA21
30
1st 4:16 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 40.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:45 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM25
25
1st 1:20
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
16
1st 9:45 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
14
1st 12:29
-
UMES
15DUKE2
11
1st 13:08 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX4
12
1st 13:17 ESP+
-
TNTC
TROY0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88
Final
-
CAN
TOL68
69
Final
-
DRKE
RICH52
82
Final ESP+
-
DET
CHAR80
82
Final/OT ESP+
-
EVAN
BALL69
88
Final
-
HC
NE58
59
Final
-
UNCA
DAY56
79
Final
-
NCST
MIA73
80
Final ESP+
-
REGT
CCAR39
102
Final
-
UCI
SDAK83
71
Final
-
WAKE
LSU70
72
Final ESPU
-
WEBBER
STET59
83
Final
-
4PUR
NEB65
62
Final/OT BTN
-
ALB
PROV55
93
Final FS1
-
UIC
WMU62
56
Final
-
8ALA
1HOU71
65
Final ABC
-
CMU
TLSA63
70
Final ESP+
-
DU
19UCLA64
87
Final PACN
-
KENT
CLST67
58
Final
-
LAM
USM59
95
Final ESP+
-
SCST
SCUP84
89
Final/OT
-
22SDSU
SMC61
68
Final ESP+
-
TXAMC
ABIL64
83
Final ESP+
-
VALP
MISS61
98
Final SECN
-
WIU
EIU79
75
Final
-
WOFF
GASO57
79
Final ESP+
-
XAV
CINCY80
77
Final ESP2
-
GT
UNC59
75
Final ESPN
-
GEOCT
DSU75
69
Final
-
SHU
PITT66
91
Final ACCN