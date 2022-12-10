Bacot, Davis with double-doubles, UNC snaps losing streak
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Armando Bacot returned from a one-game absence to score 21 points and grab 13 rebounds, RJ Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 75-59 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Bacot reached double-digit rebounds for the 61st time, tying a school record held by Billy Cunningham, while recording his 54th double-double. Bacot missed the Tar Heels' previous game with a right shoulder contusion. Davis' double-double was the third of his career.
Pete Nance added 11 points and Caleb Love 10 in the first home game for UNC (6-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in nearly three weeks, winning in its first game since the preseason No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 dropped from the rankings.
Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 15 points each and Dallan Coleman added 13 for the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1).
Davis and Bacot combined for 23 points in the first half when the Tar Heels went on a 16-2 run, scoring the final 11 points before the break. The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching a high of 20 late.
UNC made 18 of 24 free throws to 6 of 8 for Georgia Tech and the Tar Heels outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 43-22, including 12-1 on the offensive glass.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Tar Heels gains possession)
|19:35
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|19:21
|Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|19:19
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|19:10
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|19:08
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|19:08
|Armando Bacot blocks Deivon Smith's two point layup
|19:06
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|19:08
|Deebo Coleman shooting foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
|19:08
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:08
|+1
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-1
|18:57
|Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:38
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass)
|18:21
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point jump shot
|2-1
|18:07
|Ja'von Franklin shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|18:07
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-2
|18:07
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-3
|17:43
|Jalon Moore misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|17:26
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point layup
|2-5
|16:57
|Ja'von Franklin misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|16:41
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (Caleb Love assists)
|2-7
|16:32
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Ja'von Franklin assists)
|5-7
|16:22
|Deebo Coleman blocks RJ Davis's two point layup
|16:20
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|16:06
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|16:04
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|15:55
|Deivon Smith blocks Rechon 'Leaky' Black's two point layup
|15:53
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|15:36
|Jalon Moore misses two point jump shot
|15:34
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|15:45
|+2
|Pete Nance makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|5-9
|15:45
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|15:45
|TV timeout
|15:29
|Deebo Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
|15:20
|Caleb Love turnover (traveling)
|15:03
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|8-9
|14:45
|Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|14:43
|Jordan Meka defensive rebound
|14:23
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|14:21
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|14:17
|Jordan Meka blocks Caleb Love's two point jump shot
|14:15
|Tar Heels offensive rebound
|14:02
|Seth Trimble misses three point jump shot
|14:00
|Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|14:00
|Puff Johnson personal foul
|13:46
|Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|13:44
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|13:32
|RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Meka steals)
|13:22
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|13:15
|Jordan Meka personal foul
|12:54
|+2
|Pete Nance makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot (Seth Trimble assists)
|8-11
|12:25
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|11-11
|12:10
|Jordan Meka personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|11:55
|Seth Trimble misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|11:45
|Miles Kelly misses two point layup
|11:43
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|11:34
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
|11-13
|11:20
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|11:18
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|11:14
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup
|11-15
|11:14
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|11:14
|TV timeout
|10:56
|Jalon Moore turnover (traveling)
|10:39
|Caleb Love turnover (lost ball) (Jalon Moore steals)
|10:22
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|10:03
|Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|10:01
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|9:47
|+2
|Puff Johnson makes two point layup
|11-17
|9:31
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|9:23
|RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jalon Moore steals)
|9:12
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point driving layup
|13-17
|8:59
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (Caleb Love assists)
|13-19
|8:50
|Rodney Howard shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|8:45
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:45
|Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|8:43
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|16-19
|8:28
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|8:12
|+2
|Rodney Howard makes two point jump shot (Lance Terry assists)
|18-19
|7:51
|+2
|Tyler Nickel makes two point pullup jump shot (Armando Bacot assists)
|18-21
|7:32
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point hook shot
|20-21
|7:07
|Armando Bacot misses three point jump shot
|7:05
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|6:53
|Lance Terry misses two point jump shot
|6:51
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|6:40
|Puff Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Deivon Smith steals)
|6:40
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black shooting foul (Lance Terry draws the foul)
|6:40
|TV timeout
|6:40
|Lance Terry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:40
|+1
|Lance Terry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-21
|6:19
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
|6:17
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|6:09
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|5:57
|Jalon Moore misses two point jump shot
|5:55
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|5:44
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|5:42
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|5:34
|Jalon Moore shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|5:34
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-22
|5:34
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-23
|5:13
|+3
|Lance Terry makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|24-23
|4:55
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point pullup jump shot
|24-26
|4:25
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|4:23
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|3:57
|Seth Trimble misses two point jump shot
|3:55
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|3:47
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|Seth Trimble defensive rebound
|3:40
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (Seth Trimble assists)
|24-28
|3:20
|+2
|Rodney Howard makes two point jump shot
|26-28
|3:07
|Rodney Howard personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|3:07
|TV timeout
|3:07
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-29
|3:07
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-30
|2:35
|Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|2:33
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|2:24
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Pete Nance assists)
|26-32
|2:08
|Miles Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Seth Trimble steals)
|2:03
|Miles Kelly shooting foul (Seth Trimble draws the foul)
|2:03
|+1
|Seth Trimble makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-33
|2:03
|+1
|Seth Trimble makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-34
|1:38
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|1:26
|Seth Trimble misses two point layup
|1:24
|Lance Terry defensive rebound
|1:14
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (out of bounds)
|1:01
|+3
|Pete Nance makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|26-37
|0:37
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|Seth Trimble defensive rebound
|0:29
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup (Seth Trimble assists)
|26-39
|0:03
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point driving layup
|28-39
|19:34
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|28-41
|19:03
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point driving layup
|30-41
|18:52
|Jalon Moore blocks Caleb Love's three point jump shot
|18:50
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|18:42
|Jalon Moore misses two point jump shot
|18:40
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|18:35
|+3
|Caleb Love makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|30-44
|18:07
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point layup
|32-44
|17:58
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point driving layup
|32-46
|17:36
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|17:15
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point pullup jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|32-48
|16:53
|+3
|Jalon Moore makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|35-48
|16:33
|RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Miles Kelly steals)
|16:27
|Jalon Moore turnover (lost ball) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
|16:27
|Jalon Moore personal foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
|16:11
|Jalon Moore personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|16:09
|Jalon Moore personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|15:53
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
|15:51
|Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|15:38
|Pete Nance personal foul (Miles Kelly draws the foul)
|15:38
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Miles Kelly turnover (out of bounds)
|15:23
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point driving layup
|35-50
|15:23
|Miles Kelly shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|15:23
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-51
|15:10
|Rodney Howard offensive foul
|15:10
|Rodney Howard turnover (offensive foul)
|15:02
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|14:52
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|14:50
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|14:16
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point layup
|14:14
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|14:13
|Lance Terry blocks RJ Davis's two point jump shot
|14:11
|RJ Davis offensive rebound
|14:13
|Lance Terry personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|14:05
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|13:44
|+2
|Rodney Howard makes two point jump shot (Jalon Moore assists)
|37-51
|13:24
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|13:22
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|13:11
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point layup
|39-51
|12:56
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|39-53
|12:35
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Rodney Howard assists)
|42-53
|12:25
|Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|RJ Davis offensive rebound
|12:15
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Tristan Maxwell steals)
|12:15
|RJ Davis personal foul (Tristan Maxwell draws the foul)
|12:04
|RJ Davis personal foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|11:53
|Rodney Howard turnover (bad pass)
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:39
|+2
|Seth Trimble makes two point floating jump shot
|42-55
|11:15
|Puff Johnson personal foul (Jalon Moore draws the foul)
|11:15
|Tristan Maxwell misses two point layup
|11:13
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|11:01
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|10:59
|Tristan Maxwell defensive rebound
|10:34
|Seth Trimble personal foul
|10:07
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|10:05
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|10:05
|Rodney Howard turnover (lost ball) (RJ Davis steals)
|10:05
|Tristan Maxwell personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|10:05
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-56
|10:05
|RJ Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:05
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|9:59
|RJ Davis shooting foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|9:59
|Kyle Sturdivant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:59
|+1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-56
|9:33
|Tristan Maxwell personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|9:33
|+1
|Pete Nance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-57
|9:33
|+1
|Pete Nance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-58
|9:08
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point jump shot
|45-58
|8:48
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|45-60
|8:18
|Tristan Maxwell misses two point jump shot
|8:16
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|7:58
|Rodney Howard personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-61
|7:58
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:58
|Lance Terry defensive rebound
|7:33
|+2
|Lance Terry makes two point jump shot
|47-61
|7:08
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|6:51
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul (Deebo Coleman draws the foul)
|6:51
|+1
|Deebo Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-61
|6:51
|+1
|Deebo Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-61
|6:36
|Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|6:24
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|49-63
|6:09
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|5:57
|Lance Terry personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|5:57
|+1
|Pete Nance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-64
|5:57
|+1
|Pete Nance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-65
|5:47
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|5:38
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (bad pass) (Miles Kelly steals)
|5:21
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point layup
|51-65
|5:00
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point pullup jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|51-67
|4:41
|Rodney Howard turnover (bad pass) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
|4:33
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point dunk (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|51-69
|4:33
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|4:33
|TV timeout
|4:16
|Deebo Coleman misses two point jump shot
|4:14
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|4:06
|Jordan Meka personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|4:06
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:06
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-70
|3:52
|Armando Bacot personal foul (Deebo Coleman draws the foul)
|3:52
|TV timeout
|3:52
|+1
|Jalon Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-70
|3:52
|+1
|Jalon Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-70
|3:27
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
|53-72
|3:03
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|3:01
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|2:38
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|2:36
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|2:26
|Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|2:24
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
|2:22
|Jordan Meka shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|2:22
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:22
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-73
|2:05
|+3
|Lance Terry makes three point jump shot
|56-73
|1:48
|Pete Nance offensive foul
|1:48
|Pete Nance turnover (offensive foul)
|1:42
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|59-73
|1:42
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|1:18
|RJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Miles Kelly steals)
|1:08
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|0:48
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point jump shot
|59-75
|0:25
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|0:23
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|75
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|27-57 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|43
|Offensive
|1
|11
|Defensive
|21
|30
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|20
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 6-4
|72.1 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|12.3 APG
|North Carolina 6-4
|79.4 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|10.8 APG
|
|40.7
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kelly
|15
|4
|0
|6/12
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|33
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Moore
|15
|5
|1
|6/10
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|D. Coleman
|13
|1
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Franklin
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|0
|4
|3
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Terry
|9
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Howard
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|K. Sturdivant
|1
|2
|3
|0/6
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Maxwell
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Meka
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Bagatskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martynov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|22
|10
|22/54
|9/26
|6/8
|20
|200
|8
|5
|10
|1
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Trimble
|4
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Nickel
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Farris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Landry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Shaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Maye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lebo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|41
|15
|27/57
|3/13
|18/24
|11
|200
|5
|1
|11
|11
|30
-
AMER
GW56
51
2nd 3:31
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 2:12 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW46
71
2nd 3:03
-
LON
WICH63
81
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BELLAR50
60
2nd 4:41
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST59
59
2nd 4:20
-
UTSA
NMEX61
80
2nd 6:45
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 3:15
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU31
46
2nd 11:15 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
57
2nd 11:59 FS1
-
BC
NOVA21
30
1st 4:16 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 40.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:45 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM25
25
1st 1:20
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
16
1st 9:45 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
14
1st 12:29
-
UMES
15DUKE2
11
1st 13:08 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX4
12
1st 13:17 ESP+
-
TNTC
TROY0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88