Rivals Syracuse, Georgetown convene for 98th time
Neither Syracuse nor Georgetown is off to a strong start this season, but records are largely irrelevant when the former Big East rivals square off.
Their 98th all-time meeting takes place Saturday afternoon in Syracuse, N.Y., where the Orange will look to avenge a 79-75 loss from a season ago. They led that game by 10 at halftime before the Hoyas rallied behind freshman Aminu Mohammed, who posted career highs of 23 points and 13 rebounds to go with five assists.
Mohammed entered the NBA draft after one season, leaving Georgetown (5-5) to rely on guards Primo Spears (16.7 points), Brandon Murray (16.0) and Jay Heath (14.5) this season.
The Hoyas' trio combined for 54 points in a 75-68 win over Siena on Wednesday.
"You have to play two halves. You've got to play a complete game," Murray said. "Honestly, we've had games where we've had stretches where we can show our capabilities of what we can do, but we haven't been able to sustain a whole game, so that was just the message."
The Orange (5-4) rolled over Oakland 95-66 on Tuesday as Joseph Girard III and Jesse Edwards registered 18 points apiece. Girard knocked down four 3-pointers, while Edwards finished 9 of 9 from the field.
"We knew coming in that they were smaller and size was a factor," Edwards said. "I was just trying to get inside as much as possible and get open to get the ball."
Edwards paces the Orange in scoring (15.1) and rebounding (11.1), while Girard (14.7 points) has made 24 3-pointers, 13 more than anyone else on the team.
Freshman Judah Mintz chipped in 10 points after scoring in single figures in each of his previous three games.
Syracuse holds a 52-45 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to 1930.
"I understand it," Mintz said. "We all know the rivalry. We may not be in the Big East, but we play each other for a reason. We want to win the rivalry game."
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jump ball. Jesse Edwards vs. Akok Akok (Hoyas gains possession)
|19:39
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot
|3-0
|19:15
|Judah Mintz misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|19:02
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point dunk (Brandon Murray assists)
|5-0
|18:39
|Chris Bell misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|18:22
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|7-0
|18:20
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|18:08
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|17:45
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Benny Williams steals)
|17:20
|Chris Bell turnover (bad pass) (Jay Heath steals)
|17:14
|Brandon Murray misses two point layup
|17:12
|Primo Spears offensive rebound
|17:06
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup
|9-0
|16:55
|+2
|Benny Williams makes two point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
|9-2
|16:40
|+3
|Brandon Murray makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|12-2
|16:19
|Joseph Girard III turnover (traveling)
|16:12
|Brandon Murray offensive foul
|16:12
|Brandon Murray turnover (offensive foul)
|15:56
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point layup (Judah Mintz assists)
|12-4
|15:43
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|15:32
|Jesse Edwards blocks Qudus Wahab's two point jump shot
|15:30
|Benny Williams defensive rebound
|15:23
|Benny Williams misses two point jump shot
|15:21
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|15:09
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Akok Akok assists)
|14-4
|15:00
|Jesse Edwards misses two point jump shot
|14:58
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|14:54
|Brandon Murray turnover (lost ball) (Justin Taylor steals)
|14:44
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Jesse Edwards offensive rebound
|14:35
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point layup
|14-6
|14:21
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|17-6
|13:55
|Justin Taylor misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|13:49
|TV timeout
|13:39
|Akok Akok turnover (bad pass) (Symir Torrence steals)
|13:24
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|13:24
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-7
|13:24
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-8
|13:07
|Bradley Ezewiro turnover (lost ball) (John Bol Ajak steals)
|12:50
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point jump shot (Judah Mintz assists)
|17-10
|12:37
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|Symir Torrence defensive rebound
|12:29
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point dunk (Symir Torrence assists)
|17-12
|12:05
|Brandon Murray misses two point jump shot
|12:03
|John Bol Ajak defensive rebound
|11:50
|Bradley Ezewiro personal foul (Jesse Edwards draws the foul)
|11:50
|TV timeout
|11:33
|+2
|Symir Torrence makes two point jump shot
|17-14
|11:06
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|10:51
|Brandon Murray personal foul
|10:48
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot (Jesse Edwards assists)
|17-16
|10:20
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|9:51
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot
|17-18
|9:32
|Jesse Edwards blocks Qudus Wahab's two point layup
|9:32
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|9:32
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup
|19-18
|9:32
|Jesse Edwards shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|9:32
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-18
|9:17
|Justin Taylor misses three point jump shot
|9:15
|John Bol Ajak offensive rebound
|9:07
|+2
|John Bol Ajak makes two point layup (Justin Taylor assists)
|20-20
|9:07
|Akok Akok shooting foul (John Bol Ajak draws the foul)
|9:07
|+1
|John Bol Ajak makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-21
|8:51
|Qudus Wahab turnover (3-second violation)
|8:33
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Orange offensive rebound
|8:29
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot (Judah Mintz assists)
|20-23
|8:10
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|Wayne Bristol Jr. offensive rebound
|8:02
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup (Primo Spears assists)
|22-23
|8:02
|Jesse Edwards shooting foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|8:02
|+1
|Jay Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-23
|7:53
|John Bol Ajak turnover (bad pass) (Wayne Bristol Jr. steals)
|7:35
|Mounir Hima personal foul (Akok Akok draws the foul)
|7:35
|TV timeout
|7:20
|Wayne Bristol Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|7:09
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|26-23
|6:51
|Jay Heath shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|6:51
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-24
|6:51
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-25
|6:32
|Wayne Bristol Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Judah Mintz steals)
|6:21
|Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|6:19
|Mounir Hima offensive rebound
|6:09
|+2
|Mounir Hima makes two point layup
|26-27
|6:01
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point dunk (Primo Spears assists)
|28-27
|5:35
|John Bol Ajak offensive foul
|5:35
|John Bol Ajak turnover (offensive foul)
|5:26
|Akok Akok misses two point jump shot
|5:24
|John Bol Ajak defensive rebound
|5:11
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|5:09
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|5:03
|Akok Akok misses two point layup
|5:01
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|4:55
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|28-29
|4:37
|Mounir Hima blocks Primo Spears's two point layup
|4:35
|Primo Spears offensive rebound
|4:28
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point jump shot
|30-29
|4:11
|+2
|Mounir Hima makes two point dunk (John Bol Ajak assists)
|30-31
|3:54
|Akok Akok turnover (bad pass) (John Bol Ajak steals)
|3:42
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|3:40
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|3:28
|John Bol Ajak personal foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|3:28
|TV timeout
|3:26
|Akok Akok misses two point jump shot
|3:24
|Judah Mintz defensive rebound
|3:21
|Judah Mintz offensive foul
|3:21
|Judah Mintz turnover (offensive foul)
|3:01
|Mounir Hima blocks Jay Heath's two point layup
|2:59
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|2:54
|Jay Heath turnover (bad pass) (Judah Mintz steals)
|2:50
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup
|30-33
|2:50
|Brandon Murray shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|2:50
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-34
|2:28
|Mounir Hima blocks Qudus Wahab's two point dunk
|2:26
|Mounir Hima defensive rebound
|1:58
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (Judah Mintz assists)
|30-37
|1:32
|Akok Akok misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|1:11
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Judah Mintz assists)
|30-40
|1:11
|Primo Spears shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|1:11
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-41
|0:57
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|0:39
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Bryson Mozone assists)
|32-41
|0:39
|Qudus Wahab technical foul
|0:37
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|32-42
|0:37
|+1
|Joseph Girard III makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|32-43
|0:24
|+2
|Benny Williams makes two point jump shot
|32-45
|0:05
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|34-45
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:52
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point layup (Judah Mintz assists)
|34-47
|19:33
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|19:31
|Benny Williams defensive rebound
|19:21
|+2
|Benny Williams makes two point dunk (Judah Mintz assists)
|34-49
|19:21
|Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Benny Williams draws the foul)
|19:21
|+1
|Benny Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-50
|19:05
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Chris Bell defensive rebound
|18:50
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|18:48
|Chris Bell offensive rebound
|18:42
|Chris Bell misses two point layup
|18:40
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|18:42
|Judah Mintz shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|18:42
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-50
|18:42
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-50
|18:22
|Benny Williams misses two point jump shot
|18:20
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|18:08
|Jesse Edwards blocks Qudus Wahab's two point layup
|18:06
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|18:01
|Chris Bell personal foul
|17:53
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|38-50
|17:34
|Chris Bell turnover (bad pass) (Akok Akok steals)
|17:32
|Akok Akok turnover (out of bounds)
|17:15
|Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|17:13
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|17:01
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point jump shot
|40-50
|16:43
|Orange turnover (10-second violation)
|16:33
|Jay Heath turnover (bad pass)
|16:14
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point dunk (Judah Mintz assists)
|40-52
|15:47
|Jesse Edwards shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-52
|15:47
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-52
|15:41
|Brandon Murray personal foul
|15:38
|Primo Spears personal foul
|15:34
|Jesse Edwards misses two point jump shot
|15:32
|Denver Anglin defensive rebound
|15:25
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup (Denver Anglin assists)
|44-52
|15:08
|Judah Mintz misses two point layup
|15:06
|Jay Heath defensive rebound
|15:02
|Denver Anglin turnover (traveling)
|14:41
|Judah Mintz misses two point layup
|14:39
|John Bol Ajak offensive rebound
|14:37
|Akok Akok blocks Judah Mintz's two point layup
|14:37
|Orange offensive rebound
|14:30
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
|44-54
|14:15
|Jesse Edwards blocks Denver Anglin's three point jump shot
|14:13
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|13:58
|Denver Anglin misses two point jump shot
|13:56
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|13:36
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point layup (John Bol Ajak assists)
|44-56
|13:04
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|12:34
|Qudus Wahab shooting foul (John Bol Ajak draws the foul)
|12:34
|+1
|John Bol Ajak makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-57
|12:34
|+1
|John Bol Ajak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-58
|12:09
|Justin Taylor shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|12:09
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-58
|12:09
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-58
|11:43
|Justin Taylor misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|11:41
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|48-58
|11:32
|Joseph Girard III shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|11:32
|TV timeout
|11:32
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-58
|11:04
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point hook shot
|49-60
|10:36
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|10:34
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|10:32
|John Bol Ajak shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|10:32
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-60
|10:32
|Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:32
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|10:05
|Orange 30 second timeout
|10:05
|TV timeout
|10:00
|Jesse Edwards misses two point hook shot
|9:58
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|9:36
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|Wayne Bristol Jr. offensive rebound
|9:27
|Wayne Bristol Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Judah Mintz steals)
|9:12
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Jesse Edwards draws the foul)
|9:05
|Benny Williams misses two point jump shot
|9:03
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|8:39
|Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|8:37
|John Bol Ajak defensive rebound
|8:26
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|8:22
|John Bol Ajak personal foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|8:22
|Jay Heath misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:22
|Benny Williams defensive rebound
|8:02
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|8:00
|Benny Williams offensive rebound
|7:58
|Qudus Wahab blocks Jesse Edwards's two point layup
|7:56
|Orange offensive rebound
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:39
|Orange turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:20
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup
|52-60
|6:56
|+2
|Benny Williams makes two point dunk (Judah Mintz assists)
|52-62
|6:31
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|Orange defensive rebound
|6:23
|Benny Williams misses two point layup
|6:21
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|6:06
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Akok Akok assists)
|55-62
|5:54
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup
|55-64
|5:28
|Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|5:26
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|5:22
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|5:16
|Judah Mintz personal foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|5:16
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-64
|5:16
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-64
|4:56
|Akok Akok shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|4:56
|Judah Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:56
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|4:56
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-65
|4:45
|Jesse Edwards blocks Jay Heath's three point jump shot
|4:43
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|4:38
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|4:38
|Chris Bell defensive rebound
|4:38
|Qudus Wahab offensive foul
|4:38
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-66
|4:38
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-67
|4:20
|Bradley Ezewiro misses two point layup
|4:18
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|3:59
|+2
|Benny Williams makes two point layup (Jesse Edwards assists)
|57-69
|3:47
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Judah Mintz steals)
|3:28
|Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|Jesse Edwards offensive rebound
|3:20
|+2
|Benny Williams makes two point dunk (Jesse Edwards assists)
|57-71
|3:20
|TV timeout
|3:10
|Judah Mintz shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|3:11
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-71
|3:11
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-71
|2:50
|Jesse Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Murray steals)
|2:41
|Jay Heath misses two point layup
|2:39
|Akok Akok offensive rebound
|2:30
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point dunk
|61-71
|2:28
|Primo Spears personal foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|2:28
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-72
|2:28
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-73
|2:14
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|Akok Akok offensive rebound
|2:06
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|1:39
|Chris Bell misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|Jesse Edwards offensive rebound
|1:33
|+2
|Jesse Edwards makes two point dunk
|61-75
|1:27
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Judah Mintz steals)
|1:23
|+2
|Chris Bell makes two point layup (Judah Mintz assists)
|61-77
|1:23
|Jay Heath shooting foul (Chris Bell draws the foul)
|1:23
|+1
|Chris Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-78
|1:18
|+3
|Brandon Murray makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|64-78
|1:07
|Brandon Murray personal foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|1:07
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-79
|1:07
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-80
|0:55
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|0:31
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot
|64-83
|0:23
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|0:21
|Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|83
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|20-21 (95.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|12
|20
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|7
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 5-6
|74.9 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Syracuse 6-4
|72.2 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|P. Spears G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|J. Edwards C
|20 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|95.2
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ezewiro
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Anglin
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Mozone
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Bristol Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|J. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mutombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|28
|12
|22/59
|6/25
|14/16
|19
|200
|4
|2
|15
|10
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Edwards
|20
|11
|3
|10/14
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|5
|1
|3
|8
|J. Mintz
|16
|1
|10
|3/9
|0/1
|10/11
|4
|31
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Girard III
|15
|4
|1
|5/13
|2/8
|3/3
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Williams
|13
|4
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Bell
|8
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Edwards
|20
|11
|3
|10/14
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|5
|1
|3
|8
|J. Mintz
|16
|1
|10
|3/9
|0/1
|10/11
|4
|31
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Girard III
|15
|4
|1
|5/13
|2/8
|3/3
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Williams
|13
|4
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Bell
|8
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ajak
|5
|5
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|20
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|M. Hima
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|S. Torrence
|2
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ruffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Copeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Keating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cordes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|31
|20
|30/60
|3/14
|20/21
|15
|200
|10
|8
|7
|8
|23
