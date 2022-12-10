No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play
STORRS, Conn. (AP) Freshman Donovan Clingan keeps raising the bar with each game in his first season with UConn.
The 7-foot-2 center had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61 on Saturday.
It was Clingan's second double-double of the season, and one of five players who scored in double digits for UConn (11-0). Sophomore Jordan Hawkins had a team-high 22 points and was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers; freshman Alex Karaban turned in a career-high 19 points; Adama Sanogo added 16 points and Naheim Alleyne added 11.
''We have to come into every game with the mindset that the other team is trying to win, too,'' said Clingan, who shot 10-for-10 from the field. ''It's important to get every win and this one was important as the last nonconference game.''
Clingan has become a dominant force inside with Sanogo, who was the preseason Big East Player of the Year. Clingan posted his first double-double and was named MVP in last month's Phil Knight Invitational championship win over Iowa State.
Clingan and Sanogo scored 36 of UConn's 58 points in the paint Saturday.
''Going against the best big man in the country, Adama, in practice helps me a lot every day,'' Clingan said.
The last time the Huskies (11-0) scored 100 points in regulation was when they opened the 2020 season with a 102-75 win against Central Connecticut State. It's also the most points UConn has scored since beating Morehead State 129-61 on Dec. 23, 2005.
The Huskies finished their nonconference schedule undefeated for the sixth time since 1979 and the first since 2010-11 (12-0).
''It's hard to do historical things in a place with all this history, right,'' UConn coach Dan Hurley said. ''To be the sixth team in program history who has been able to get through the conference undefeated is a great accomplishment for this group.''
Jacob Johnson scored 19 points for the Sharks (1-8) and R.J. Greene added 17.
Clingan had 17 points and nine rebounds at the break as UConn dominated the opening half, 62-27. The freshman eclipsed his career high of 15 points with a putback dunk right before the buzzer.
The Huskies shot 62.5% from the field to LIU's 37%, and were 7 of 16 on 3-pointers.
After the Sharks tied it 5-5 at 17:52 of the half, UConn reeled off a 20-2 run.
LIU coach Rod Strickland said the Huskies showed why they're ranked so high: ''They were just efficient on both ends of the court.''
The Sharks played without leading scorer Marko Maletic, a late scratch, who has been averaging 14.9 points per game.
BIG PICTURE
LIU: The Sharks dropped their seventh straight contest and are now 0-3 against Big East schools this season.
UConn: The Huskies are off to their best overall start since opening 11-0 in 2008-09 which ties them for fourth all-time. The best start was 19-0 in 1998-99.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Huskies collected a season-high 29 assists, which led to 45-for-72 shooting from the field. Andre Jackson Jr. and Tristen Newton each had seven assists.
UP NEXT
LIU: Dropped the first of a three-game road trip, with their next contest coming Wednesday at Albany.
UConn: Goes into a week-long break before opening Big East play on Dec. 17 at Butler.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Cheikh Ndiaye vs. Adama Sanogo (Tristen Newton gains possession)
|19:48
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|0-2
|19:36
|R.J. Greene misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|19:17
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|0-5
|19:06
|+2
|Cheikh Ndiaye makes two point layup (Jacob Johnson assists)
|2-5
|18:41
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|Sharks defensive rebound
|18:30
|Tristen Newton shooting foul (Cheikh Ndiaye draws the foul)
|18:30
|Cheikh Ndiaye misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:30
|+1
|Cheikh Ndiaye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-5
|18:14
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|18:12
|Jacob Johnson defensive rebound
|17:52
|+2
|Jacob Johnson makes two point jump shot
|5-5
|17:46
|Tre Booker shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|17:46
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-6
|17:46
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-7
|17:31
|Quion Burns offensive foul (Jordan Hawkins draws the foul)
|17:31
|Quion Burns turnover (offensive foul)
|17:20
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|5-10
|16:47
|Jacob Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|16:34
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|16:28
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup
|5-12
|16:09
|+2
|Quion Burns makes two point hook shot
|7-12
|15:56
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|7-15
|15:34
|Tre Booker misses two point layup
|15:32
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|15:14
|Adama Sanogo misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Quion Burns defensive rebound
|15:07
|Quion Burns misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|15:04
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point layup
|7-17
|15:04
|Sharks 30 second timeout
|15:04
|TV timeout
|14:38
|Quion Burns misses two point jump shot
|14:36
|Sharks offensive rebound
|14:36
|Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul
|14:26
|R.J. Greene misses two point layup
|14:24
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|14:16
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass)
|14:06
|Alex Karaban shooting foul (Quion Burns draws the foul)
|14:06
|Quion Burns misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:06
|Quion Burns misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:06
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|13:47
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass)
|13:47
|Jacob Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|13:39
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|7-20
|13:17
|Andre Jackson Jr. blocks Quion Burns's two point layup
|13:15
|Sharks offensive rebound
|13:13
|R.J. Greene turnover (bad pass) (Andre Jackson Jr. steals)
|13:05
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point dunk
|7-22
|12:52
|Jacob Johnson misses two point layup
|12:50
|Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|12:44
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|Jacob Johnson defensive rebound
|12:31
|C.J. Delancy offensive foul
|12:31
|C.J. Delancy turnover (offensive foul)
|12:25
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|7-25
|12:13
|Hassan Diarra personal foul
|11:50
|Jacob Johnson misses two point jump shot
|11:48
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|11:39
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|11:37
|Quion Burns defensive rebound
|11:29
|Tre Booker misses three point jump shot
|11:27
|Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|11:23
|Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Greene steals)
|11:19
|Joey Calcaterra shooting foul (R.J. Greene draws the foul)
|11:19
|TV timeout
|11:19
|+1
|R.J. Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-25
|11:19
|+1
|R.J. Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-25
|11:02
|Cheikh Ndiaye shooting foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|11:02
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:02
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-26
|10:44
|Joey Calcaterra shooting foul (Jacob Johnson draws the foul)
|10:44
|+1
|Jacob Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-26
|10:44
|Jacob Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:44
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|10:20
|Joey Calcaterra turnover (lost ball)
|9:59
|Jacob Johnson misses two point layup
|9:57
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|9:52
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|10-29
|9:39
|Quion Burns misses two point jump shot
|9:37
|Quion Burns offensive rebound
|9:34
|+2
|Quion Burns makes two point layup
|12-29
|9:18
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|12-31
|8:57
|R.J. Greene misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|8:41
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|12-33
|8:40
|Sharks 30 second timeout
|8:20
|+2
|Tre Booker makes two point jump shot
|14-33
|8:07
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|14-35
|7:52
|Alex Karaban shooting foul (Quion Burns draws the foul)
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:52
|+1
|Quion Burns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-35
|7:52
|+1
|Quion Burns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-35
|7:37
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Adama Sanogo assists)
|16-38
|7:18
|Tre Booker misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|7:08
|Adama Sanogo misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|Quion Burns defensive rebound
|6:58
|Adama Sanogo blocks R.J. Greene's two point layup
|6:56
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|6:36
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|16-40
|6:13
|Alex Karaban blocks Quion Burns's two point dunk
|6:11
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|6:03
|Adama Sanogo misses two point hook shot
|6:01
|Huskies offensive rebound
|5:54
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup
|16-42
|5:35
|Jordan Hawkins personal foul (Jacob Johnson draws the foul)
|5:35
|Jacob Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:35
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|5:27
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|16-44
|5:14
|R.J. Greene turnover (lost ball) (Adama Sanogo steals)
|5:07
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|16-46
|4:52
|R.J. Greene turnover (bad pass)
|4:42
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|16-48
|4:31
|R.J. Greene misses two point layup
|4:29
|C.J. Delancy offensive rebound
|4:22
|Donovan Clingan blocks C.J. Delancy's two point layup
|4:20
|R.J. Greene offensive rebound
|4:14
|+2
|R.J. Greene makes two point layup
|18-48
|4:00
|C.J. Delancy blocks Tristen Newton's two point layup
|3:55
|Sharks defensive rebound
|3:55
|C.J. Delancy technical foul
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|18-49
|3:55
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|18-50
|3:35
|+2
|Jacob Johnson makes two point hook shot
|20-50
|3:08
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk
|20-52
|2:53
|+2
|R.J. Greene makes two point jump shot
|22-52
|2:46
|Joey Calcaterra misses two point layup
|2:44
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|2:38
|Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|2:27
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|22-54
|2:20
|Jacob Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
|2:15
|+2
|Hassan Diarra makes two point layup (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|22-56
|2:04
|+2
|Quion Burns makes two point jump shot (R.J. Greene assists)
|24-56
|1:46
|Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Sharks defensive rebound
|1:33
|Hassan Diarra shooting foul (R.J. Greene draws the foul)
|1:33
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|1:33
|+1
|R.J. Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-56
|1:33
|R.J. Greene misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:33
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|1:18
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|Jacob Johnson defensive rebound
|1:07
|+2
|Jacob Johnson makes two point layup
|27-56
|1:00
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup (Joey Calcaterra assists)
|27-58
|1:00
|Cheikh Ndiaye shooting foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|1:00
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:00
|Cheikh Ndiaye defensive rebound
|0:48
|R.J. Greene turnover (lost ball) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|0:41
|Hassan Diarra misses two point layup
|0:39
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|0:36
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|27-60
|0:30
|R.J. Greene offensive foul
|0:30
|R.J. Greene turnover (offensive foul)
|0:05
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point tip dunk
|27-62
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Jacob Johnson draws the foul)
|19:41
|+1
|Jacob Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-62
|19:41
|+1
|Jacob Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-62
|19:29
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|29-65
|19:13
|+3
|Quion Burns makes three point jump shot (R.J. Greene assists)
|32-65
|18:54
|Adama Sanogo misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|Quion Burns defensive rebound
|18:42
|R.J. Greene turnover (bad pass)
|18:29
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point jump shot
|32-67
|18:18
|+2
|R.J. Greene makes two point layup
|34-67
|17:59
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|Sharks defensive rebound
|17:43
|Jacob Johnson offensive foul
|17:43
|Jacob Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|17:28
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|34-69
|17:12
|Jacob Johnson misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|17:06
|Adama Sanogo turnover (lost ball)
|16:50
|+2
|C.J. Delancy makes two point dunk (R.J. Greene assists)
|36-69
|16:31
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|16:31
|C.J. Delancy personal foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|16:31
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-70
|16:31
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-71
|16:25
|R.J. Greene turnover (lost ball)
|16:19
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|36-74
|16:00
|Andre Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Jacob Johnson draws the foul)
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|+1
|Jacob Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-74
|16:00
|+1
|Jacob Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-74
|15:50
|Adama Sanogo turnover (3-second violation)
|15:39
|+2
|Jacob Johnson makes two point layup
|40-74
|15:12
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point hook shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|40-76
|14:50
|R.J. Greene misses two point jump shot
|14:48
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|14:40
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Tre Booker defensive rebound
|14:34
|Jacob Johnson misses two point dunk
|14:32
|Huskies defensive rebound
|14:16
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Joey Calcaterra assists)
|40-78
|13:53
|Nahiem Alleyne shooting foul (R.J. Greene draws the foul)
|13:53
|R.J. Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:53
|+1
|R.J. Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-78
|13:41
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|Quion Burns defensive rebound
|13:29
|Tre Booker misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|13:18
|Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|Joey Calcaterra offensive rebound
|13:11
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|41-80
|13:08
|Sharks 30 second timeout
|13:08
|TV timeout
|12:54
|Donovan Clingan blocks Cheikh Ndiaye's two point layup
|12:52
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|12:21
|Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|12:13
|Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass) (Quion Burns steals)
|12:08
|Tre Booker misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|12:00
|Quion Burns personal foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|12:00
|TV timeout
|11:58
|Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|11:58
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-81
|11:58
|Nahiem Alleyne misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:58
|Cheikh Ndiaye defensive rebound
|11:48
|Cheikh Ndiaye turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Clingan steals)
|11:35
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point dunk (Hassan Diarra assists)
|41-83
|11:22
|Nahiem Alleyne personal foul
|11:14
|Quion Burns turnover (bad pass)
|10:59
|Quion Burns blocks Hassan Diarra's two point layup
|10:57
|Quion Burns defensive rebound
|10:51
|+3
|Elijah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jacob Johnson assists)
|44-83
|10:44
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|44-85
|10:26
|C.J. Delancy turnover (offensive goaltending)
|10:09
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|44-87
|9:54
|+2
|Jacob Johnson makes two point jump shot
|46-87
|9:41
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|46-90
|9:10
|+2
|Tre Booker makes two point layup
|48-90
|8:45
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Joey Calcaterra assists)
|48-93
|8:33
|R.J. Greene misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|8:25
|Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Sharks defensive rebound
|8:16
|R.J. Greene misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|8:09
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Jordan Hawkins offensive rebound
|8:03
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point jump shot
|48-95
|7:44
|+2
|Jacob Johnson makes two point jump shot
|50-95
|7:34
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Jacob Johnson draws the foul)
|7:34
|TV timeout
|7:34
|+1
|Jacob Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-95
|7:24
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup (Adama Sanogo assists)
|51-97
|7:02
|Elijah Bailey turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hawkins steals)
|6:50
|R.J. Greene shooting foul (Jordan Hawkins draws the foul)
|6:50
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-98
|6:50
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-99
|6:34
|Andre Jackson Jr. blocks Cheikh Ndiaye's two point layup
|6:32
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|6:24
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|51-102
|6:12
|R.J. Greene turnover (lost ball) (Nahiem Alleyne steals)
|6:07
|Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Johnson steals)
|5:59
|Elijah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Tre Booker offensive rebound
|5:53
|+2
|Tre Booker makes two point layup
|53-102
|5:45
|Alex Karaban turnover (traveling)
|5:37
|Elijah Bailey misses two point jump shot
|5:35
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|5:16
|Hassan Diarra turnover (bad pass)
|5:01
|Jacob Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|4:39
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Richie Springs assists)
|53-105
|4:15
|R.J. Greene misses two point jump shot
|4:13
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|4:00
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot
|53-107
|3:39
|+2
|R.J. Greene makes two point hook shot
|55-107
|3:24
|TV timeout
|3:14
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|55-110
|2:46
|Jacob Johnson misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Richie Springs defensive rebound
|2:29
|Andrew Hurley misses two point layup
|2:27
|Tre Booker defensive rebound
|2:15
|+2
|R.J. Greene makes two point layup
|57-110
|2:15
|Joey Calcaterra shooting foul (R.J. Greene draws the foul)
|2:15
|R.J. Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:15
|Apostolos Roumoglou defensive rebound
|1:51
|+2
|Richie Springs makes two point dunk (Apostolos Roumoglou assists)
|57-112
|1:40
|Tre Booker turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Hurley steals)
|1:34
|+2
|Andrew Hurley makes two point layup
|57-114
|1:20
|Yarin Hasson shooting foul (Jacob Johnson draws the foul)
|1:20
|+1
|Jacob Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-114
|1:20
|Jacob Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:20
|Apostolos Roumoglou defensive rebound
|1:06
|Andre Johnson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|Jacob Johnson defensive rebound
|0:48
|James Kamich turnover (lost ball) (Apostolos Roumoglou steals)
|0:40
|Andrew Hurley turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Bailey steals)
|0:36
|+2
|R.J. Greene makes two point layup
|60-114
|0:36
|Apostolos Roumoglou shooting foul (R.J. Greene draws the foul)
|0:36
|+1
|R.J. Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-114
|0:05
|Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|114
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|45-72 (62.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-24 (62.5%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|41
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|14
|29
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|5
|29
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|21
|11
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|LIU 1-8
|66.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|5 Connecticut 11-0
|82.1 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|17.8 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Johnson G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Hawkins G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|62.5
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|19
|4
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|7/10
|2
|40
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|R. Greene
|17
|1
|3
|6/15
|0/1
|5/8
|2
|40
|1
|0
|8
|1
|0
|Q. Burns
|11
|7
|0
|4/9
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|T. Booker
|6
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Ndiaye
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Bailey
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Delancy
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|J. Kamich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Maletic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Commander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|18
|5
|22/52
|2/9
|15/24
|12
|200
|4
|2
|21
|4
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hawkins
|22
|3
|2
|7/11
|6/9
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Karaban
|19
|8
|2
|7/9
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|A. Sanogo
|16
|4
|2
|8/12
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|A. Jackson Jr.
|8
|3
|7
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|T. Newton
|2
|2
|7
|0/5
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Clingan
|21
|11
|0
|10/10
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|15
|1
|2
|0
|4
|7
|N. Alleyne
|11
|0
|1
|4/6
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Calcaterra
|9
|3
|3
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Springs
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Hurley
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H. Diarra
|2
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Roumoglou
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Y. Hasson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Hendry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Johnson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|114
|38
|29
|45/72
|14/32
|10/13
|17
|200
|10
|6
|11
|9
|29
