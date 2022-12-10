LONGWD
WICHST

1st Half
LON
Lancers
29
WICH
Shockers
43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Zac Watson vs. Jaykwon Walton (Isaiah Wilkins gains possession)  
19:51   Kenny Pohto shooting foul (Zac Watson draws the foul)  
19:50 +1 Zac Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
19:50 +1 Zac Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-0
19:23   Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot  
19:21   Walyn Napper defensive rebound  
18:59   DeShaun Wade misses two point jump shot  
18:57   Gus Okafor defensive rebound  
18:48 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point layup (Jaykwon Walton assists) 2-2
18:34   Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)  
18:24   Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot  
18:22   Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound  
18:10 +2 Walyn Napper makes two point jump shot 4-2
17:44   Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot  
17:42   Zac Watson defensive rebound  
17:12   DeShaun Wade turnover (out of bounds)  
16:46   Nate Lliteras shooting foul (Gus Okafor draws the foul)  
16:45   Gus Okafor misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
16:45   Gus Okafor misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
16:45 +1 Gus Okafor makes regular free throw 3 of 3 4-3
16:27 +2 Isaiah Wilkins makes two point jump shot 6-3
16:13 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists) 6-5
15:47 +2 Michael Christmas makes two point layup 8-5
15:23   Gus Okafor misses two point jump shot  
15:21   Michael Christmas defensive rebound  
15:26   Craig Porter Jr. shooting foul  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:26 +1 Walyn Napper makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-5
15:26   Walyn Napper misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:26   Gus Okafor defensive rebound  
14:59   Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Walyn Napper defensive rebound  
14:51   Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass)  
14:41   Craig Porter Jr. offensive foul  
14:41   Craig Porter Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
14:17   Quincy Ballard blocks Michael Christmas's two point layup  
14:15   Michael Christmas offensive rebound  
14:05   Jaylani Darden misses two point jump shot  
14:03   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
14:01   Jaykwon Walton turnover (bad pass) (Jaylani Darden steals)  
13:50 +3 DeShaun Wade makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists) 12-5
13:28   Gus Okafor turnover (bad pass)  
13:19   Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Xavier Bell defensive rebound  
12:51   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:49   Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound  
12:44   DeShaun Wade misses three point jump shot  
12:42   DeShaun Wade offensive rebound  
12:32   Quincy Ballard blocks Jaylani Darden's two point layup  
12:30   Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound  
12:22 +2 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup 12-7
12:22   Zac Watson shooting foul (Jaron Pierre Jr. draws the foul)  
12:22 +1 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-8
12:01   Quincy Ballard blocks Zac Watson's two point layup  
11:59   Nate Lliteras offensive rebound  
11:53 +2 Nate Lliteras makes two point layup 14-8
11:29   Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot  
11:27   Nate Lliteras defensive rebound  
11:16   DeShaun Wade turnover (bad pass) (Gus Okafor steals)  
11:06   Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Nate Lliteras defensive rebound  
10:58 +3 Nate Lliteras makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists) 17-8
10:58   Shockers 30 second timeout  
10:58   TV timeout  
10:42   Melvion Flanagan turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Wilkins steals)  
10:27   Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Melvion Flanagan steals)  
10:15   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Gus Okafor offensive rebound  
10:03 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup 17-10
9:39 +2 Isaiah Wilkins makes two point jump shot (Jaylani Darden assists) 19-10
9:25 +3 Melvion Flanagan makes three point jump shot (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists) 19-13
8:50   Jaylani Darden turnover (traveling)  
8:42   Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot  
8:40   Nate Lliteras defensive rebound  
8:27   Isaiah Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
8:25   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
8:18   Isaiah Wilkins shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
8:18 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-14
8:18 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-15
7:55   Jaykwon Walton blocks Jesper Granlund's two point layup  
7:53   Michael Christmas offensive rebound  
7:53   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler shooting foul  
7:53   TV timeout  
7:53   Michael Christmas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:53 +1 Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-15
7:28 +3 Craig Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot 20-18
7:14   Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Craig Porter Jr. steals)  
7:11   DeShaun Wade personal foul  
6:59   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses two point layup  
6:57   Michael Christmas defensive rebound  
6:40   Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:26 +3 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 20-21
6:10 +3 Walyn Napper makes three point jump shot (DeShaun Wade assists) 23-21
5:57   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:55   Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound  
5:47   Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Michael Christmas offensive rebound  
5:38   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler blocks Michael Christmas's two point layup  
5:36   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound  
5:33 +3 Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Melvion Flanagan assists) 23-24
5:32   Lancers 30 second timeout  
5:26   Isaiah Wilkins turnover (traveling)  
5:16 +3 Melvion Flanagan makes three point jump shot (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists) 23-27
4:58   Walyn Napper misses two point layup  
4:56   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
4:48 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup 23-29
4:35   Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
4:33   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
4:27 +2 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup 23-31
4:03   Nate Lliteras misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound  
3:53   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:51   Zac Watson defensive rebound  
3:37 +2 Walyn Napper makes two point layup 25-31
3:20 +2 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 25-33
2:56   Nate Lliteras misses two point jump shot  
2:54   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
2:37   DeShaun Wade shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
2:36   TV timeout  
2:36 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 25-34
2:36 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 25-35
2:36 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 25-36
2:09   Zac Watson misses two point jump shot  
2:07   Michael Christmas offensive rebound  
2:00   Michael Christmas misses two point layup  
1:58   Lancers offensive rebound  
1:44 +2 Jaylani Darden makes two point layup 27-36
1:27   Gus Okafor misses two point layup  
1:25   Kenny Pohto offensive rebound  
1:19   Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot  
1:17   Gus Okafor offensive rebound  
1:10 +3 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Gus Okafor assists) 27-39
0:56   Jaykwon Walton personal foul  
0:56   Michael Christmas misses two point layup  
0:54   Michael Christmas offensive rebound  
0:54   Gus Okafor shooting foul (Michael Christmas draws the foul)  
0:54 +1 Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-39
0:54 +1 Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-39
0:45 +2 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup 29-41
0:26   Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
0:24   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
0:01 +2 Melvion Flanagan makes two point floating jump shot 29-43
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LON
Lancers
34
WICH
Shockers
38

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Craig Porter Jr. misses two point layup  
19:34   Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound  
19:26 +3 DeShaun Wade makes three point jump shot (Jesper Granlund assists) 32-43
19:05 +3 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 32-46
18:42   Zac Watson turnover (bad pass)  
18:28   Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot  
18:26   Jaykwon Walton offensive rebound  
18:22 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup 32-48
18:21   DeShaun Wade shooting foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)  
18:21 +1 Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-49
18:07   Jaylani Darden misses two point jump shot  
18:05   Gus Okafor defensive rebound  
17:42   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:40   Zac Watson defensive rebound  
17:27   Jesper Granlund misses two point jump shot  
17:25   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
17:17   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:15   Zac Watson defensive rebound  
17:08 +3 Nate Lliteras makes three point jump shot (Jaylani Darden assists) 35-49
16:45 +2 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup 35-51
16:27   Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
16:17   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:15   Shockers offensive rebound  
16:02   Craig Porter Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
15:49   Nate Lliteras misses three point jump shot  
15:47   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
15:41   Walyn Napper shooting foul  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:41 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-52
15:41 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-53
15:14 +3 Isaiah Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists) 38-53
14:45 +3 Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 38-56
14:22   DeShaun Wade misses two point jump shot  
14:20   Melvion Flanagan defensive rebound  
14:14   Craig Porter Jr. misses two point layup  
14:12   Quincy Ballard offensive rebound  
14:04 +3 Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists) 38-59
13:45   Quincy Ballard blocks Walyn Napper's two point layup  
13:43   Walyn Napper offensive rebound  
13:30   DeShaun Wade misses two point jump shot  
13:28   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
13:21   Jaykwon Walton turnover (Michael Christmas steals)  
13:14 +2 Michael Christmas makes two point layup 40-59
12:58 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup 40-61
12:43   Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot  
12:41   Quincy Ballard defensive rebound  
12:27   Melvion Flanagan turnover (Nate Lliteras steals)  
12:13   Walyn Napper misses three point jump shot  
12:11   Walyn Napper offensive rebound  
12:01   Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
11:59   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
11:54 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk 40-63
11:47   Lancers 30 second timeout  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:30 +2 Zac Watson makes two point layup (Jesper Granlund assists) 42-63
11:30   Melvion Flanagan shooting foul (Zac Watson draws the foul)  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:30 +1 Zac Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-63
11:05 +3 Jalen Ricks makes three point jump shot (Melvion Flanagan assists) 43-66
10:36 +2 Jesper Granlund makes two point layup 45-66
10:14   Jalen Ricks misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Zac Watson defensive rebound  
10:04   Walyn Napper misses two point layup  
10:02   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound  
9:51 +3 Melvion Flanagan makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 45-69
9:36 +2 Walyn Napper makes two point layup 47-69
9:05 +3 Melvion Flanagan makes three point jump shot 47-72
8:53 +3 Jesper Granlund makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists) 50-72
8:29 +2 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 50-74
8:09   Jaylani Darden misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Jaylani Darden offensive rebound  
8:00   Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Melvion Flanagan steals)  
7:46 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 50-76
7:39 +3 Jaylani Darden makes three point jump shot (Jesper Granlund assists) 53-76
7:30   Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot  
7:28   Jaylani Darden defensive rebound  
7:23 +2 Jesper Granlund makes two point layup 55-76
7:21   TV timeout  
7:08   Isaac Abidde misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Walyn Napper defensive rebound  
6:54 +2 Zac Watson makes two point layup 57-76
6:26 +3 Isaac Abidde makes three point jump shot (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists) 57-79
6:00   Jalen Ricks personal foul  
5:59   Nate Lliteras misses two point jump shot  
5:57   Zac Watson offensive rebound  
5:56   Jump ball. (Lancers gains possession)  
5:51 +2 Jesper Granlund makes two point jump shot 59-79
5:19   Jalen Ricks misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Shockers offensive rebound  
5:17   Shockers turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:05   Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Pierre Jr. steals)  
4:57   Nate Lliteras personal foul  
4:44   Shammah Scott misses two point jump shot  
4:42   Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound  
4:24   Quincy Ballard shooting foul  
4:23 +1 Jaylani Darden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-79
4:23   Jaylani Darden misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:23   Jalen Ricks defensive rebound  
4:00   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:58   Michael Christmas defensive rebound  
3:51   Quincy Ballard blocks Walyn Napper's two point layup  
3:49   Jalen Ricks defensive rebound  
3:41 +2 Jalen Ricks makes two point layup 60-81
3:33   Nate Lliteras misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Shammah Scott defensive rebound  
3:10   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:08   Walyn Napper defensive rebound  
2:56   Michael Christmas misses two point layup  
2:54   Michael Christmas offensive rebound  
2:51   Jalen Ricks shooting foul (Michael Christmas draws the foul)  
2:51   TV timeout  
2:51   Michael Christmas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:51   Michael Christmas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:51   Michael Christmas offensive rebound  
2:45   Jesper Granlund misses three point jump shot  
2:43   Jalen Ricks defensive rebound  
2:15   Melvion Flanagan misses two point jump shot  
2:13   Lancers defensive rebound  
2:09   Quincy Ballard personal foul  
1:52   Nate Lliteras misses two point jump shot  
1:50   Melvion Flanagan defensive rebound  
1:44   Melvion Flanagan turnover (Jaylani Darden steals)  
1:38   Jaylen Williams misses two point jump shot  
1:36   Shockers defensive rebound  
1:25   Isaac Abidde misses three point jump shot  
1:23   Jaylen Williams defensive rebound  
1:13   Michael Christmas misses two point jump shot  
1:11   Lancers offensive rebound  
1:12   Isaac Abidde blocks Jesper Granlund's two point layup  
1:10   Jalen Ricks defensive rebound  
0:56   Shammah Scott misses two point layup  
0:54   Shockers offensive rebound  
0:38   Shockers turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:27 +3 Nate Lliteras makes three point jump shot (Jaylani Darden assists) 63-81
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 63 81
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 22 28
Team 3 4
Assists 11 16
Steals 5 6
Blocks 0 8
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 8 11
Technicals 0 0
2
N. Lliteras G
11 PTS, 4 REB
5
J. Pierre Jr. G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
Longwood 5-5 293463
Wichita State 5-4 433881
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
Longwood 5-5 80.3 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Wichita State 5-4 65.9 PPG 42.8 RPG 9.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Lliteras G 6.4 PPG 2.4 RPG 0.2 APG 45.2 FG%
00
. Pierre Jr. G 6.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.3 APG 32.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
N. Lliteras G 11 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
5
J. Pierre Jr. G 20 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
35.9 FG% 48.3
37.5 3PT FG% 41.9
61.5 FT% 83.3
Longwood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Napper 10 6 4 4/9 1/2 1/2 1 33 0 0 6 2 4
J. Granlund 9 0 3 4/8 1/2 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 0 0
I. Wilkins 7 5 0 3/10 1/7 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 0 5
Z. Watson 7 6 0 2/4 0/0 3/3 1 23 0 0 1 1 5
D. Wade 6 1 1 2/6 2/3 0/0 3 21 0 0 2 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Lliteras 11 4 0 4/10 3/6 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 1 3
M. Christmas 7 10 0 2/10 0/2 3/6 0 26 1 0 0 7 3
J. Darden 6 2 3 2/6 1/2 1/2 0 20 2 0 1 1 1
J. Williams 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Houston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Esmeraldo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Carver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Seun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kneizys - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nkereuwem - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Conner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 11 23/64 9/24 8/13 8 197 5 0 11 13 22
Wichita State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walton 18 8 1 7/8 3/4 1/1 1 28 0 1 2 1 7
C. Porter Jr. 16 5 7 4/6 1/1 7/7 2 26 1 0 2 0 5
K. Pohto 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 1 0
G. Okafor 1 5 1 0/4 0/2 1/3 1 19 1 0 1 2 3
X. Bell 0 1 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pierre Jr. 20 2 3 8/17 3/8 1/1 0 24 1 0 0 0 2
M. Flanagan 14 2 2 5/9 4/7 0/0 1 24 2 0 3 0 2
J. Ricks 5 4 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 4
I. Abidde 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 0 0
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 2
S. Scott 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Ballard 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 5 0 1 1
H. Thengvall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 33 16 29/60 13/31 10/12 11 197 6 8 8 5 28
