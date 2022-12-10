LONGWD
WICHST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Zac Watson vs. Jaykwon Walton (Isaiah Wilkins gains possession)
|19:51
|Kenny Pohto shooting foul (Zac Watson draws the foul)
|19:50
|+1
|Zac Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|19:50
|+1
|Zac Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-0
|19:23
|Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|Walyn Napper defensive rebound
|18:59
|DeShaun Wade misses two point jump shot
|18:57
|Gus Okafor defensive rebound
|18:48
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup (Jaykwon Walton assists)
|2-2
|18:34
|Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)
|18:24
|Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|18:10
|+2
|Walyn Napper makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|17:44
|Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot
|17:42
|Zac Watson defensive rebound
|17:12
|DeShaun Wade turnover (out of bounds)
|16:46
|Nate Lliteras shooting foul (Gus Okafor draws the foul)
|16:45
|Gus Okafor misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|16:45
|Gus Okafor misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|16:45
|+1
|Gus Okafor makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|4-3
|16:27
|+2
|Isaiah Wilkins makes two point jump shot
|6-3
|16:13
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists)
|6-5
|15:47
|+2
|Michael Christmas makes two point layup
|8-5
|15:23
|Gus Okafor misses two point jump shot
|15:21
|Michael Christmas defensive rebound
|15:26
|Craig Porter Jr. shooting foul
|15:26
|TV timeout
|15:26
|+1
|Walyn Napper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-5
|15:26
|Walyn Napper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:26
|Gus Okafor defensive rebound
|14:59
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|Walyn Napper defensive rebound
|14:51
|Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass)
|14:41
|Craig Porter Jr. offensive foul
|14:41
|Craig Porter Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|14:17
|Quincy Ballard blocks Michael Christmas's two point layup
|14:15
|Michael Christmas offensive rebound
|14:05
|Jaylani Darden misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|14:01
|Jaykwon Walton turnover (bad pass) (Jaylani Darden steals)
|13:50
|+3
|DeShaun Wade makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists)
|12-5
|13:28
|Gus Okafor turnover (bad pass)
|13:19
|Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|13:17
|Xavier Bell defensive rebound
|12:51
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:49
|Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|12:44
|DeShaun Wade misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|DeShaun Wade offensive rebound
|12:32
|Quincy Ballard blocks Jaylani Darden's two point layup
|12:30
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|12:22
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup
|12-7
|12:22
|Zac Watson shooting foul (Jaron Pierre Jr. draws the foul)
|12:22
|+1
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-8
|12:01
|Quincy Ballard blocks Zac Watson's two point layup
|11:59
|Nate Lliteras offensive rebound
|11:53
|+2
|Nate Lliteras makes two point layup
|14-8
|11:29
|Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot
|11:27
|Nate Lliteras defensive rebound
|11:16
|DeShaun Wade turnover (bad pass) (Gus Okafor steals)
|11:06
|Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Nate Lliteras defensive rebound
|10:58
|+3
|Nate Lliteras makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists)
|17-8
|10:58
|Shockers 30 second timeout
|10:58
|TV timeout
|10:42
|Melvion Flanagan turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Wilkins steals)
|10:27
|Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Melvion Flanagan steals)
|10:15
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|Gus Okafor offensive rebound
|10:03
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup
|17-10
|9:39
|+2
|Isaiah Wilkins makes two point jump shot (Jaylani Darden assists)
|19-10
|9:25
|+3
|Melvion Flanagan makes three point jump shot (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists)
|19-13
|8:50
|Jaylani Darden turnover (traveling)
|8:42
|Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|Nate Lliteras defensive rebound
|8:27
|Isaiah Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|8:25
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|8:18
|Isaiah Wilkins shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|8:18
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-14
|8:18
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-15
|7:55
|Jaykwon Walton blocks Jesper Granlund's two point layup
|7:53
|Michael Christmas offensive rebound
|7:53
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler shooting foul
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:53
|Michael Christmas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:53
|+1
|Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-15
|7:28
|+3
|Craig Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot
|20-18
|7:14
|Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Craig Porter Jr. steals)
|7:11
|DeShaun Wade personal foul
|6:59
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses two point layup
|6:57
|Michael Christmas defensive rebound
|6:40
|Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|6:26
|+3
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|20-21
|6:10
|+3
|Walyn Napper makes three point jump shot (DeShaun Wade assists)
|23-21
|5:57
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:55
|Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|5:47
|Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|Michael Christmas offensive rebound
|5:38
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler blocks Michael Christmas's two point layup
|5:36
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
|5:33
|+3
|Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Melvion Flanagan assists)
|23-24
|5:32
|Lancers 30 second timeout
|5:26
|Isaiah Wilkins turnover (traveling)
|5:16
|+3
|Melvion Flanagan makes three point jump shot (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists)
|23-27
|4:58
|Walyn Napper misses two point layup
|4:56
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|4:48
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup
|23-29
|4:35
|Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|4:27
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup
|23-31
|4:03
|Nate Lliteras misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|3:53
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:51
|Zac Watson defensive rebound
|3:37
|+2
|Walyn Napper makes two point layup
|25-31
|3:20
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|25-33
|2:56
|Nate Lliteras misses two point jump shot
|2:54
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|2:37
|DeShaun Wade shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|2:36
|TV timeout
|2:36
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|25-34
|2:36
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|25-35
|2:36
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|25-36
|2:09
|Zac Watson misses two point jump shot
|2:07
|Michael Christmas offensive rebound
|2:00
|Michael Christmas misses two point layup
|1:58
|Lancers offensive rebound
|1:44
|+2
|Jaylani Darden makes two point layup
|27-36
|1:27
|Gus Okafor misses two point layup
|1:25
|Kenny Pohto offensive rebound
|1:19
|Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot
|1:17
|Gus Okafor offensive rebound
|1:10
|+3
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Gus Okafor assists)
|27-39
|0:56
|Jaykwon Walton personal foul
|0:56
|Michael Christmas misses two point layup
|0:54
|Michael Christmas offensive rebound
|0:54
|Gus Okafor shooting foul (Michael Christmas draws the foul)
|0:54
|+1
|Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-39
|0:54
|+1
|Michael Christmas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-39
|0:45
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup
|29-41
|0:26
|Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|0:01
|+2
|Melvion Flanagan makes two point floating jump shot
|29-43
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|Craig Porter Jr. misses two point layup
|19:34
|Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|19:26
|+3
|DeShaun Wade makes three point jump shot (Jesper Granlund assists)
|32-43
|19:05
|+3
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|32-46
|18:42
|Zac Watson turnover (bad pass)
|18:28
|Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|Jaykwon Walton offensive rebound
|18:22
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup
|32-48
|18:21
|DeShaun Wade shooting foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)
|18:21
|+1
|Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-49
|18:07
|Jaylani Darden misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|Gus Okafor defensive rebound
|17:42
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|Zac Watson defensive rebound
|17:27
|Jesper Granlund misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|17:17
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:15
|Zac Watson defensive rebound
|17:08
|+3
|Nate Lliteras makes three point jump shot (Jaylani Darden assists)
|35-49
|16:45
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup
|35-51
|16:27
|Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|16:17
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|Shockers offensive rebound
|16:02
|Craig Porter Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|15:49
|Nate Lliteras misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|15:41
|Walyn Napper shooting foul
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:41
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-52
|15:41
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-53
|15:14
|+3
|Isaiah Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists)
|38-53
|14:45
|+3
|Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|38-56
|14:22
|DeShaun Wade misses two point jump shot
|14:20
|Melvion Flanagan defensive rebound
|14:14
|Craig Porter Jr. misses two point layup
|14:12
|Quincy Ballard offensive rebound
|14:04
|+3
|Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists)
|38-59
|13:45
|Quincy Ballard blocks Walyn Napper's two point layup
|13:43
|Walyn Napper offensive rebound
|13:30
|DeShaun Wade misses two point jump shot
|13:28
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|13:21
|Jaykwon Walton turnover (Michael Christmas steals)
|13:14
|+2
|Michael Christmas makes two point layup
|40-59
|12:58
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup
|40-61
|12:43
|Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|Quincy Ballard defensive rebound
|12:27
|Melvion Flanagan turnover (Nate Lliteras steals)
|12:13
|Walyn Napper misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|Walyn Napper offensive rebound
|12:01
|Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|11:54
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk
|40-63
|11:47
|Lancers 30 second timeout
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:30
|+2
|Zac Watson makes two point layup (Jesper Granlund assists)
|42-63
|11:30
|Melvion Flanagan shooting foul (Zac Watson draws the foul)
|11:30
|TV timeout
|11:30
|+1
|Zac Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-63
|11:05
|+3
|Jalen Ricks makes three point jump shot (Melvion Flanagan assists)
|43-66
|10:36
|+2
|Jesper Granlund makes two point layup
|45-66
|10:14
|Jalen Ricks misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|Zac Watson defensive rebound
|10:04
|Walyn Napper misses two point layup
|10:02
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
|9:51
|+3
|Melvion Flanagan makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|45-69
|9:36
|+2
|Walyn Napper makes two point layup
|47-69
|9:05
|+3
|Melvion Flanagan makes three point jump shot
|47-72
|8:53
|+3
|Jesper Granlund makes three point jump shot (Walyn Napper assists)
|50-72
|8:29
|+2
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|50-74
|8:09
|Jaylani Darden misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Jaylani Darden offensive rebound
|8:00
|Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Melvion Flanagan steals)
|7:46
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|50-76
|7:39
|+3
|Jaylani Darden makes three point jump shot (Jesper Granlund assists)
|53-76
|7:30
|Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|Jaylani Darden defensive rebound
|7:23
|+2
|Jesper Granlund makes two point layup
|55-76
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:08
|Isaac Abidde misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|Walyn Napper defensive rebound
|6:54
|+2
|Zac Watson makes two point layup
|57-76
|6:26
|+3
|Isaac Abidde makes three point jump shot (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists)
|57-79
|6:00
|Jalen Ricks personal foul
|5:59
|Nate Lliteras misses two point jump shot
|5:57
|Zac Watson offensive rebound
|5:56
|Jump ball. (Lancers gains possession)
|5:51
|+2
|Jesper Granlund makes two point jump shot
|59-79
|5:19
|Jalen Ricks misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Shockers offensive rebound
|5:17
|Shockers turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:05
|Walyn Napper turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Pierre Jr. steals)
|4:57
|Nate Lliteras personal foul
|4:44
|Shammah Scott misses two point jump shot
|4:42
|Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|4:24
|Quincy Ballard shooting foul
|4:23
|+1
|Jaylani Darden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-79
|4:23
|Jaylani Darden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:23
|Jalen Ricks defensive rebound
|4:00
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|Michael Christmas defensive rebound
|3:51
|Quincy Ballard blocks Walyn Napper's two point layup
|3:49
|Jalen Ricks defensive rebound
|3:41
|+2
|Jalen Ricks makes two point layup
|60-81
|3:33
|Nate Lliteras misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|Shammah Scott defensive rebound
|3:10
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:08
|Walyn Napper defensive rebound
|2:56
|Michael Christmas misses two point layup
|2:54
|Michael Christmas offensive rebound
|2:51
|Jalen Ricks shooting foul (Michael Christmas draws the foul)
|2:51
|TV timeout
|2:51
|Michael Christmas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:51
|Michael Christmas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:51
|Michael Christmas offensive rebound
|2:45
|Jesper Granlund misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|Jalen Ricks defensive rebound
|2:15
|Melvion Flanagan misses two point jump shot
|2:13
|Lancers defensive rebound
|2:09
|Quincy Ballard personal foul
|1:52
|Nate Lliteras misses two point jump shot
|1:50
|Melvion Flanagan defensive rebound
|1:44
|Melvion Flanagan turnover (Jaylani Darden steals)
|1:38
|Jaylen Williams misses two point jump shot
|1:36
|Shockers defensive rebound
|1:25
|Isaac Abidde misses three point jump shot
|1:23
|Jaylen Williams defensive rebound
|1:13
|Michael Christmas misses two point jump shot
|1:11
|Lancers offensive rebound
|1:12
|Isaac Abidde blocks Jesper Granlund's two point layup
|1:10
|Jalen Ricks defensive rebound
|0:56
|Shammah Scott misses two point layup
|0:54
|Shockers offensive rebound
|0:38
|Shockers turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:27
|+3
|Nate Lliteras makes three point jump shot (Jaylani Darden assists)
|63-81
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|81
|Field Goals
|23-64 (35.9%)
|29-60 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|11
|16
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|0
|8
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|8
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
11 PTS, 4 REB
20 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Longwood 5-5
|80.3 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Wichita State 5-4
|65.9 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|9.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Lliteras G
|6.4 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|0.2 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
00
|. Pierre Jr. G
|6.9 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.3 APG
|32.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Lliteras G
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Pierre Jr. G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.9
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|41.9
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Napper
|10
|6
|4
|4/9
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|J. Granlund
|9
|0
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Wilkins
|7
|5
|0
|3/10
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Z. Watson
|7
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|D. Wade
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walton
|18
|8
|1
|7/8
|3/4
|1/1
|1
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|C. Porter Jr.
|16
|5
|7
|4/6
|1/1
|7/7
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|K. Pohto
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Okafor
|1
|5
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|X. Bell
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
