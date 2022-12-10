Mills, Corhen lead Florida State past winless Louisville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Cameron Corhen had 15 points off the bench, and Florida State defeated Louisville 75-53 on Saturday in a game between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams desperate for a win.
Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles (2-9, 1-1). Corhen added five rebounds and was perfect in six free throw attempts.
El Ellis scored 15 points for Louisville (0-9, 0-2).
Florida State held Louisville to three points over the first four minutes of the second half, building a 16-point lead before Ellis hit a 3-pointer for the Cardinals. The Seminoles' lead first reached 20 points on a dunk by Naheem McLeod near the 10-minute mark. McLeod, a 7-foot-4 sophomore, had a career high six blocks, raising his average to a little more than 2 blocks per game.
A 10-2 run by Florida State in the middle of the first half helped the Seminoles establish a double-digit lead. After Louisville drew within 21-15 FSU added an 8-0 run and the Seminoles led by double-digits the rest of the game.
The Seminoles, who made 21 of 23 free throws in their past two games, made 11 of their first 12 and finished 12-of-16 from the line.
It was Florida State's sixth consecutive win in a series that dates to 1968. The teams have met 51 times and Louisville holds a 34-17 advantage.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Sydney Curry vs. Naheem McLeod (Jalen Warley gains possession)
|19:36
|+3
|Matthew Cleveland makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|0-3
|19:17
|Naheem McLeod blocks Jae'Lyn Withers's two point layup
|19:15
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|19:01
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|0-5
|18:34
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point jump shot
|18:32
|Naheem McLeod defensive rebound
|18:22
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|18:20
|Sydney Curry defensive rebound
|17:57
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Sydney Curry offensive rebound
|17:52
|Jump ball. Sydney Curry vs. Darin Green Jr. (Sydney Curry gains possession)
|17:46
|+3
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes three point jump shot (Mike James assists)
|3-5
|17:16
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:14
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|17:07
|El Ellis turnover (bad pass)
|16:51
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point jump shot
|3-7
|16:43
|Mike James misses two point jump shot
|16:41
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|16:36
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|16:34
|Sydney Curry personal foul
|16:23
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point jump shot
|3-9
|16:00
|TV timeout
|15:51
|+2
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes two point jump shot (El Ellis assists)
|5-9
|15:36
|Fabio Basili shooting foul (Cameron Corhen draws the foul)
|15:36
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-10
|15:36
|Cameron Corhen misses regular free throw 2 of 2 (Cardinals lane violation)
|15:36
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-11
|15:14
|+2
|Roosevelt Wheeler makes two point dunk (Fabio Basili assists)
|7-11
|14:57
|Chandler Jackson misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|El Ellis defensive rebound
|14:46
|El Ellis turnover (bad pass)
|14:27
|Cameron Corhen misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|Fabio Basili defensive rebound
|14:12
|Fabio Basili misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|14:00
|+3
|Tom House makes three point jump shot (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|7-14
|13:59
|Alexander Payne shooting foul (Tom House draws the foul)
|13:59
|+1
|Tom House makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-15
|13:48
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup
|9-15
|13:32
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point dunk (Tom House assists)
|9-17
|13:11
|El Ellis misses two point jump shot
|13:09
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|13:03
|Cameron Corhen misses two point alley-oop dunk
|13:01
|Fabio Basili defensive rebound
|12:56
|Fabio Basili turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Jackson steals)
|12:44
|Cameron Corhen misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|Alexander Payne defensive rebound
|12:34
|Caleb Mills personal foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|12:30
|JJ Traynor turnover (traveling)
|12:17
|Caleb Mills turnover (bad pass)
|12:14
|El Ellis turnover (lost ball)
|12:07
|+3
|Caleb Mills makes three point jump shot
|9-20
|11:39
|JJ Traynor misses two point jump shot
|11:37
|Naheem McLeod defensive rebound
|11:18
|Alexander Payne shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:18
|Matthew Cleveland misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:18
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-21
|10:57
|El Ellis misses two point layup
|10:55
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|10:42
|Naheem McLeod misses two point hook shot
|10:40
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|10:24
|+3
|Mike James makes three point jump shot (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|12-21
|10:03
|Caleb Mills turnover (lost ball)
|9:40
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|9:37
|Matthew Cleveland personal foul
|9:24
|+3
|Mike James makes three point jump shot (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|15-21
|9:12
|Roosevelt Wheeler personal foul
|9:02
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot (Naheem McLeod assists)
|15-23
|8:49
|Naheem McLeod blocks El Ellis's two point layup
|8:47
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|8:45
|Naheem McLeod blocks Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's two point layup
|8:43
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|8:41
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point layup
|8:39
|Chandler Jackson offensive rebound
|8:25
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|8:23
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|8:16
|Mike James turnover (traveling)
|8:00
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|7:49
|Chandler Jackson personal foul (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield draws the foul)
|7:49
|TV timeout
|7:38
|Mike James misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|7:18
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|7:16
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|7:13
|Cameron Corhen misses two point layup
|7:11
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|7:04
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup
|15-25
|6:47
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point jump shot
|6:45
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|6:30
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup
|15-27
|6:13
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|6:04
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|15-29
|6:04
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|5:45
|+3
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes three point jump shot (El Ellis assists)
|18-29
|5:28
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|18-32
|5:06
|De'Ante Green personal foul (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield draws the foul)
|5:06
|Kamari Lands turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Warley steals)
|5:06
|El Ellis personal foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|4:53
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Lyn Withers steals)
|4:23
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point jump shot
|4:21
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|4:14
|+2
|De'Ante Green makes two point layup (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|18-34
|3:56
|+3
|JJ Traynor makes three point jump shot (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|21-34
|3:35
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|3:30
|TV timeout
|3:08
|Naheem McLeod blocks Jae'Lyn Withers's two point jump shot
|3:06
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|2:57
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:55
|El Ellis defensive rebound
|2:48
|+3
|JJ Traynor makes three point jump shot (El Ellis assists)
|24-34
|2:29
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|2:27
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|2:08
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|2:08
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield turnover (offensive foul)
|1:52
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point jump shot (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|24-36
|1:36
|Kamari Lands misses two point jump shot
|1:34
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|1:29
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|1:15
|JJ Traynor blocks Matthew Cleveland's two point layup
|1:13
|JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|1:01
|JJ Traynor misses two point jump shot
|0:59
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|0:50
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point layup
|0:48
|Kamari Lands defensive rebound
|0:43
|El Ellis turnover (bad pass)
|0:23
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|0:21
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|0:01
|El Ellis misses two point layup
|0:00
|Naheem McLeod defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:59
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield turnover (bad pass)
|19:43
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|24-38
|19:13
|+3
|El Ellis makes three point jump shot
|27-38
|18:51
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield blocks Naheem McLeod's two point layup
|18:49
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|18:48
|Mike James personal foul
|18:34
|Jae'Lyn Withers personal foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|18:23
|Jae'Lyn Withers blocks Caleb Mills's two point layup
|18:21
|Caleb Mills offensive rebound
|18:17
|Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|18:15
|Naheem McLeod offensive rebound
|18:14
|+2
|Naheem McLeod makes two point dunk
|27-40
|18:02
|Roosevelt Wheeler misses two point layup
|18:00
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|17:59
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point layup
|17:57
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|17:58
|Matthew Cleveland offensive foul
|17:58
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (offensive foul)
|17:31
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|17:11
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|17:09
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|17:05
|Caleb Mills personal foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|16:56
|El Ellis misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|16:46
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|27-43
|16:12
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point jump shot
|16:10
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|16:03
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Roosevelt Wheeler steals)
|15:55
|+3
|El Ellis makes three point jump shot (Mike James assists)
|30-43
|15:31
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|15:29
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|15:29
|TV timeout
|15:04
|Roosevelt Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
|14:46
|Mike James shooting foul (Cameron Corhen draws the foul)
|14:46
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-44
|14:46
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-45
|14:34
|+2
|Sydney Curry makes two point layup (Fabio Basili assists)
|32-45
|14:21
|+3
|Cameron Corhen makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|32-48
|13:57
|Chandler Jackson shooting foul (Sydney Curry draws the foul)
|13:57
|+1
|Sydney Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-48
|13:57
|Sydney Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:57
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|13:49
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup
|33-50
|13:34
|+2
|Sydney Curry makes two point layup (Fabio Basili assists)
|35-50
|13:15
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|12:59
|Fabio Basili misses two point layup
|12:57
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|12:51
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|12:45
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point tip layup
|35-52
|12:33
|El Ellis misses two point layup
|12:31
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|12:29
|Sydney Curry shooting foul (Cameron Corhen draws the foul)
|12:29
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-53
|12:29
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-54
|12:15
|Naheem McLeod blocks El Ellis's two point layup
|12:13
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|12:03
|Tom House misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|Kamari Lands defensive rebound
|11:50
|+2
|Kamari Lands makes two point jump shot (El Ellis assists)
|37-54
|11:26
|De'Ante Green turnover (traveling)
|11:26
|TV timeout
|11:09
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point jump shot
|39-54
|10:38
|+3
|Jalen Warley makes three point jump shot (Tom House assists)
|39-57
|10:17
|El Ellis turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Mills steals)
|10:10
|+2
|Naheem McLeod makes two point layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|39-59
|10:00
|Kamari Lands misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|Fabio Basili offensive rebound
|9:51
|+2
|Fabio Basili makes two point layup
|41-59
|9:48
|El Ellis personal foul
|9:43
|Sydney Curry personal foul
|9:34
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|41-61
|9:19
|Naheem McLeod blocks Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's two point jump shot
|9:17
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield offensive rebound
|9:18
|Caleb Mills shooting foul (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield draws the foul)
|9:18
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:18
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:18
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|9:06
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point layup
|9:04
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|8:53
|Tom House misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|8:44
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|8:35
|Tom House misses two point layup
|8:33
|Tom House offensive rebound
|8:29
|+2
|Tom House makes two point layup (Jalen Warley assists)
|41-63
|8:18
|Mike James turnover (lost ball)
|7:58
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point layup
|7:56
|JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|7:55
|Matthew Cleveland personal foul
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:33
|Hercy Miller turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Cleveland steals)
|7:27
|+2
|Darin Green Jr. makes two point layup
|41-65
|7:00
|+3
|Mike James makes three point jump shot (Hercy Miller assists)
|44-65
|6:46
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|6:12
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|6:04
|Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Cleveland steals)
|5:55
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point dunk
|44-67
|5:38
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup
|46-67
|5:14
|+2
|Chandler Jackson makes two point layup
|46-69
|4:57
|Fabio Basili misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|4:51
|+2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup
|48-69
|4:38
|Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|4:38
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-70
|4:38
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-71
|4:17
|Darin Green Jr. personal foul (Roosevelt Wheeler draws the foul)
|4:11
|Devin Ree misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|4:07
|Caleb Mills turnover (lost ball)
|3:59
|Jalen Warley personal foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:59
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-71
|3:59
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-71
|3:38
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|Naheem McLeod offensive rebound
|3:20
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|El Ellis defensive rebound
|3:12
|Jalen Warley personal foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|3:13
|El Ellis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:13
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|3:03
|+2
|Naheem McLeod makes two point alley-oop dunk (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|50-73
|2:51
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|2:30
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|2:30
|Caleb Mills misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:30
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-74
|2:18
|Darin Green Jr. shooting foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|2:18
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-74
|2:18
|El Ellis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:18
|De'Ante Green defensive rebound
|2:13
|El Ellis personal foul (Chandler Jackson draws the foul)
|2:13
|Chandler Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:13
|Alexander Payne defensive rebound
|2:13
|Alexander Payne misses three point jump shot
|2:13
|Alexander Payne offensive rebound
|2:13
|Chandler Jackson blocks Ashton Myles-Devore's three point jump shot
|2:11
|De'Ante Green defensive rebound
|1:47
|Fabio Basili personal foul (Tom House draws the foul)
|1:47
|+1
|Tom House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-75
|1:47
|Tom House misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:47
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|1:34
|Devin Ree turnover (bad pass)
|1:19
|R.J. Morris turnover (bad pass)
|0:59
|+2
|Devin Ree makes two point jump shot (Alexander Payne assists)
|53-75
|0:41
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|0:51
|TV timeout
|0:34
|Isaac Spainhour misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Aidan McCool defensive rebound
|0:01
|Hercy Miller misses two point layup
|0:00
|Michael Brown defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Michael Brown defensive rebound
|0:00
|Hercy Miller misses two point layup
|0:01
|Aidan McCool defensive rebound
|0:32
|Isaac Spainhour misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|0:41
|+ 2
|Devin Ree makes two point jump shot (Alexander Payne assists)
|0:59
|R.J. Morris turnover (bad pass)
|1:19
|Devin Ree turnover (bad pass)
|1:34
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|1:47
|Tom House misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:47
|+ 1
|Tom House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|75
|Field Goals
|20-57 (35.1%)
|28-62 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|4-9 (44.4%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|42
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|22
|29
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 0-10
|57.4 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|7.3 APG
|Florida State 3-9
|65.5 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|35.1
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|44.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ellis
|15
|3
|4
|5/17
|2/7
|3/5
|3
|32
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|M. James
|9
|0
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Withers
|8
|7
|3
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|S. Curry
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|2
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ellis
|15
|3
|4
|5/17
|2/7
|3/5
|3
|32
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|M. James
|9
|0
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Withers
|8
|7
|3
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|S. Curry
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|2
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Traynor
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|R. Wheeler
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Ree
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Lands
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|F. Basili
|2
|3
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|H. Miller
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Payne
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Myles-Devore
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. McCool
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|53
|30
|14
|20/57
|9/23
|4/9
|17
|200
|2
|3
|16
|8
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|16
|5
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Cleveland
|12
|8
|1
|5/13
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|D. Green Jr.
|8
|5
|4
|3/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Warley
|7
|1
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. McLeod
|6
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|6
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|16
|5
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Cleveland
|12
|8
|1
|5/13
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|D. Green Jr.
|8
|5
|4
|3/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Warley
|7
|1
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. McLeod
|6
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|6
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Corhen
|15
|5
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|6/6
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|T. House
|7
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Green
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Jackson
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|13
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|M. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Yates
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Spainhour
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Palinkas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bembry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fletcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|37
|13
|28/62
|7/19
|12/16
|13
|199
|5
|7
|9
|8
|29
-
AMER
GW59
52
2nd 3:04
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 41.0 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW46
71
2nd 3:03
-
MURR
BELLAR50
60
2nd 4:15
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST59
59
2nd 4:00
-
UTSA
NMEX62
80
2nd 6:22
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 2:32
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU31
46
2nd 11:07 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
57
2nd 11:59 FS1
-
BC
NOVA23
30
1st 3:50 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 24.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:45 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM25
27
1st 1:15
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
16
1st 9:42 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
14
1st 12:29
-
TNTC
TROY6
2
1st 18:39 ESP+
-
UMES
15DUKE4
11
1st 12:37 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX4
12
1st 13:04 ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm