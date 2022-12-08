No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta.
Auburn (8-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2019-2020 season 15-0, is coming off a 93-66 win over visiting Colgate on Friday. Memphis (7-2) extended its winning streak to five games with an 87-71 victory over visiting Little Rock on Tuesday.
Auburn led the Raiders by 14 at halftime and by as many as 30 in the second half. K.D. Johnson had a team-high 16 points, which included going 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Auburn outscored Colgate 48-32 in points in the paint.
"When you're coming in the jungle and we're stopping you like that and our offense is flowing like that, we're going to be hard to stop," Johnson said.
Wendell Green Jr. added 13 points, four assists and two rebounds. Johni Broome chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds, with Allen Flanigan finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds.
"Everybody just came in and played different roles tonight," Flanigan said. "We came together as a team with a man down, stepped up and put the pieces together to come out with the W."
The Tigers were without Jaylin Williams, who averages 8.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to coach Bruce Pearl. Williams is expected to be available against Memphis.
Colgate shot 43.9 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc, which concerned Pearl.
"If we're going to be able to beat the better teams on our schedule, it's time for those young, talented players to be able to step in and not have us drop off," he said. "They've still got a lot to learn, but they played better."
Green (13.4 ppg, 3.8 apg), Broome (10.9 ppg, team-high 8.7 rpg) and Johnson (10.5 ppg) all average in double figures for Auburn.
Memphis had four scorers in double figures against the Trojans, led by DeAndre Williams, who had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Jayden Hardaway, who finished with a career-high 16 points. Keonte Kennedy had 14 points and Alex Lomax chipped in 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
However, Memphis' top scorer, Kendric Davis (17.4 ppg, 4.8 apg) was held to eight points on 3-for-15 shooting before being ejected in the final minutes after headbutting D.J. Smith. Davis, who is 7 of 33 from the field the past two games, won't be suspended for Saturday's game.
"They came in feisty. They came in wanting to win and our team felt disrespected," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. "But I respected them wanting to fight. We just got out of character from just the physicality of the game and the talk. It's just part of basketball."
For the season, Williams is the team's only other player who averages in double figures at 14.1 points per game, in addition to a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game.
Auburn defeated Memphis 74-71 in the team's last meeting in December 2020, which was the schools' first time facing each other since Auburn won the teams' first-ever meeting 78-64 in 1953.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:46
|Alex Lomax turnover
|8:01
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot
|22-21
|8:15
|Keonte Kennedy turnover
|8:18
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|8:20
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|8:37
|Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:37
|Wendell Green Jr. shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
|8:37
|+2
|Jayden Hardaway makes two point layup
|20-21
|8:46
|Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|8:48
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|DeAndre Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|9:17
|DeAndre Williams offensive foul
|9:35
|+2
|K.D. Johnson makes two point jump shot
|20-19
|9:44
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|9:46
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|Tigers offensive rebound
|10:00
|DeAndre Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|+2
|K.D. Johnson makes two point layup
|18-19
|10:13
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|10:15
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|10:25
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|Chandler Lawson turnover
|10:37
|K.D. Johnson turnover (Alex Lomax steals)
|10:52
|Kendric Davis turnover (back court violation)
|11:02
|+1
|Wendell Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-19
|11:02
|+1
|Wendell Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-19
|11:02
|DeAndre Williams shooting foul (Wendell Green Jr. draws the foul)
|11:07
|Chandler Lawson turnover (Allen Flanigan steals)
|11:26
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:28
|Wendell Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|Elijah McCadden turnover (Wendell Green Jr. steals)
|11:53
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-19
|11:53
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-19
|11:53
|Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|12:12
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|12:12
|+2
|Alex Lomax makes two point layup (Malcolm Dandridge assists)
|12-19
|12:17
|Chance Westry personal foul
|12:39
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|12:41
|Chance Westry misses two point jump shot
|13:08
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Elijah McCadden assists)
|12-17
|13:22
|Chance Westry turnover (Keonte Kennedy steals)
|13:33
|K.D. Johnson misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|13:33
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|12-15
|13:31
|Malcolm Dandridge technical foul
|13:31
|+3
|Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists)
|11-15
|13:39
|Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|13:41
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
|13:50
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Kendric Davis personal foul
|14:14
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|11-12
|14:28
|+3
|Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Dylan Cardwell assists)
|11-10
|14:45
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|8-10
|14:59
|+3
|K.D. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Chance Westry assists)
|8-8
|15:05
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-8
|15:05
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-7
|15:06
|Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|15:21
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|15:23
|Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
|15:43
|+2
|Keonte Kennedy makes two point dunk
|5-6
|15:52
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|15:54
|Chance Westry misses two point jump shot
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Malcolm Dandridge personal foul
|16:07
|Kendric Davis turnover
|16:20
|Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
|16:22
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|5-4
|17:07
|Allen Flanigan turnover
|17:14
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|17:16
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point dunk (Jaylin Williams assists)
|5-2
|17:57
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|17:55
|DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:55
|Johni Broome shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|17:57
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point layup
|3-2
|17:55
|DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|17:57
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|17:59
|Johni Broome misses two point layup
|18:06
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|18:08
|Jayden Hardaway misses two point layup
|18:15
|Wendell Green Jr. turnover (Jayden Hardaway steals)
|18:21
|Alex Lomax personal foul
|18:39
|DeAndre Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|18:39
|DeAndre Williams offensive foul
|18:40
|Chris Moore personal foul
|18:54
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|18:56
|Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
|19:00
|Alex Lomax turnover (offensive foul)
|19:00
|Alex Lomax offensive foul
|19:00
|Jaylin Williams personal foul
|19:08
|+3
|Zep Jasper makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
|3-0
|19:16
|Zep Jasper defensive rebound
|19:18
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|Chris Moore personal foul
|19:30
|Tigers defensive rebound
|19:42
|Jayden Hardaway blocks Chris Moore's two point layup
|20:00
|Johni Broome vs. DeAndre Williams (Wendell Green Jr. gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Alex Lomax turnover
|7:46
|+ 2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot
|8:01
|Keonte Kennedy turnover
|8:15
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|8:18
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|8:37
|Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:37
|Wendell Green Jr. shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
|8:37
|+ 2
|Jayden Hardaway makes two point layup
|8:37
|Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|8:46
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|22
|Field Goals
|9-17 (52.9%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|5-6 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|7
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|10
|7
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|4
|4
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|4
|Fouls
|9
|7
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Top Scorers
|K. Davis G
|7 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|K. Johnson G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|52.9
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Lomax
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Kennedy
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Hardaway
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Akobundu-Ehiogu
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Flanigan
|5
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Jasper
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Broome
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|W. Green Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|8
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Y. Traore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Westry
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Cardwell
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Donaldson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Berman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Akingbola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Leopard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|22
|7
|4
|7/19
|3/9
|5/6
|7
|60
|2
|0
|4
|0
|7
