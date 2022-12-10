MTSU
BELMONT

1st Half
MTSU
Blue Raiders
25
BELM
Bruins
27

Time Team Play Score
1:15 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-27
1:15   Eli Lawrence personal foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)  
1:20 +1 DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-25
1:20   DeAndre Dishman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:20   Frank Jakubicek shooting foul (DeAndre Dishman draws the foul)  
1:30   Drew Friberg personal foul  
1:29   DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound  
1:31   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot  
1:43 +2 Eli Lawrence makes two point layup 24-25
1:58   Teafale Lenard Jr. defensive rebound  
2:00   Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot  
2:07   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
2:09   Eli Lawrence misses two point layup  
2:31 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 22-25
2:40 +1 Teafale Lenard Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-22
2:40   Teafale Lenard Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:40   Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Teafale Lenard Jr. draws the foul)  
2:58 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 21-22
3:11   Christian Fussell turnover (offensive foul)  
3:11   Christian Fussell offensive foul  
3:20   Blue Raiders defensive rebound  
3:22   Cade Tyson misses two point layup  
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48   Christian Fussell turnover (bad pass)  
4:07   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass)  
4:29   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
4:31   Teafale Lenard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:51   DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound  
4:53   Ben Sheppard misses two point layup  
5:12 +2 Justin Bufford makes two point layup 21-19
5:19   Justin Bufford offensive rebound  
5:21   Elias King misses three point jump shot  
5:38 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-19
5:38   Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:38   Justin Bufford shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)  
6:02 +3 Elias King makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Dishman assists) 19-18
6:03   Blue Raiders offensive rebound  
6:05   Frank Jakubicek blocks DeAndre Dishman's two point layup  
6:22   Drew Friberg turnover (lost ball) (Justin Bufford steals)  
6:33   Camryn Weston turnover (bad pass)  
6:50   Elias King defensive rebound  
6:52   EJ Bellinger misses two point jump shot  
7:15   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
7:17   Eli Lawrence misses two point layup  
7:22   TV timeout  
7:22   Blue Raiders offensive rebound  
7:24   Elias King misses two point layup  
7:30   Keishawn Davidson turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Dishman steals)  
7:45 +2 Teafale Lenard Jr. makes two point dunk 16-18
7:49   Elias King defensive rebound  
7:51   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
8:05   Bruins defensive rebound  
8:07   Camryn Weston misses two point jump shot  
8:36 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-18
8:36   Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:36   Teafale Lenard Jr. shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)  
9:06 +2 Teafale Lenard Jr. makes two point dunk (Camryn Weston assists) 14-17
9:21 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup (Cade Tyson assists) 12-17
9:25   Tyler Millin personal foul  
9:25   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
9:27   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Michael Shanks offensive rebound  
9:34   Tyler Millin blocks Michael Shanks's two point jump shot  
9:37   Michael Shanks offensive rebound  
9:39   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
10:08 +2 Camryn Weston makes two point layup (Teafale Lenard Jr. assists) 12-15
10:14   Cade Tyson turnover (lost ball) (Camryn Weston steals)  
10:22   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
10:24   Eli Lawrence misses three point jump shot  
10:41 +3 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Drew Friberg assists) 10-15
10:56   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
10:58   Tyler Millin misses two point jump shot  
11:02   Camryn Weston defensive rebound  
11:04   Teafale Lenard Jr. blocks Ja'Kobi Gillespie's two point layup  
11:14   Teafale Lenard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
11:17   Ja'Kobi Gillespie personal foul  
11:33   Tyler Millin defensive rebound  
11:33   Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:33   Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:33   TV timeout  
11:33   Christian Fussell shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)  
11:38   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
11:40   Tyler Millin misses three point jump shot  
11:42   Teafale Lenard Jr. offensive rebound  
11:44   Teafale Lenard Jr. misses two point layup  
12:19 +2 Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup (Michael Shanks assists) 10-12
12:29   Michael Shanks defensive rebound  
12:31   Jestin Porter misses two point layup  
12:36   Frank Jakubicek turnover (lost ball) (Teafale Lenard Jr. steals)  
13:05 +1 Tyler Millin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-10
13:05   Bruins 30 second timeout  
13:05   Tyler Millin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:05   Frank Jakubicek shooting foul (Tyler Millin draws the foul)  
13:11   Michael Shanks turnover (bad pass)  
13:31   Jestin Porter turnover (offensive foul)  
13:31   Jestin Porter offensive foul  
13:46   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass)  
13:55   Michael Shanks offensive rebound  
13:57   Cade Tyson misses two point layup  
14:28   Jestin Porter turnover (lost ball)  
14:37   Jestin Porter defensive rebound  
14:39   Teafale Lenard Jr. blocks Ben Sheppard's two point layup  
14:41   TV timeout  
14:41   Camryn Weston personal foul  
14:47 +2 Teafale Lenard Jr. makes two point layup 9-10
14:59   Drew Friberg turnover (bad pass) (Teafale Lenard Jr. steals)  
15:24 +2 DeAndre Dishman makes two point dunk (Teafale Lenard Jr. assists) 7-10
15:40 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 5-10
16:02 +1 DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-7
16:02   DeAndre Dishman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:02   Derek Sabin shooting foul (DeAndre Dishman draws the foul)  
16:15   DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound  
16:17   Eli Lawrence blocks Keishawn Davidson's two point layup  
16:33 +1 DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-7
16:33 +1 DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-7
16:33   Drew Friberg shooting foul (DeAndre Dishman draws the foul)  
16:45 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point layup (Drew Friberg assists) 2-7
16:49   Bruins offensive rebound  
16:51   Teafale Lenard Jr. blocks Cade Tyson's two point layup  
17:12   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
17:14   Teafale Lenard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:35 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Derek Sabin assists) 2-5
17:41   Derek Sabin offensive rebound  
17:43   Ben Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
17:59   Teafale Lenard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)  
18:28 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point layup 2-2
18:43   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
18:45   Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot  
19:12 +2 Teafale Lenard Jr. makes two point layup (DeAndre Dishman assists) 2-0
19:33   Eli Lawrence defensive rebound  
19:35   Teafale Lenard Jr. blocks Ben Sheppard's two point layup  
19:38   DeAndre Dishman turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)  
20:00   DeAndre Dishman vs. Derek Sabin (Blue Raiders gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 25 27
Field Goals 9-22 (40.9%) 9-26 (34.6%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 16
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 10 8
Team 3 2
Assists 5 8
Steals 5 3
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
T. Lenard Jr G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
22
B. Sheppard G
8 PTS, 2 REB
Middle Tenn. 6-3 25-25
Belmont 6-4 27-27
Curb Event Center Nashville, TN
Curb Event Center Nashville, TN
Middle Tenn.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lenard Jr 9 2 2 4/7 0/1 1/2 1 - 2 4 2 1 1
D. Dishman 6 3 2 1/2 0/0 4/6 0 - 1 0 1 0 3
J. Bufford 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 1 0
C. Weston 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
E. Lawrence 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lenard Jr 9 2 2 4/7 0/1 1/2 1 0 2 4 2 1 1
D. Dishman 6 3 2 1/2 0/0 4/6 0 0 1 0 1 0 3
J. Bufford 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0
C. Weston 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
E. Lawrence 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Millin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fussell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jubenville - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lightsy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coleman-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 12 5 9/22 1/5 6/10 8 0 5 6 8 2 10
Belmont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Sheppard 8 2 0 2/6 2/2 2/6 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
C. Tyson 7 3 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 2 1
K. Davidson 3 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
D. Friberg 0 1 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
D. Sabin 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Sheppard 8 2 0 2/6 2/2 2/6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
C. Tyson 7 3 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 2 1
K. Davidson 3 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1
D. Friberg 0 1 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1
D. Sabin 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jakubicek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bellinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brauns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Robbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Vanderjagt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Braccia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dykstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 14 8 9/26 5/11 4/8 7 0 3 1 8 6 8
