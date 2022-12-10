MTSU
BELMONT
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:15
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-27
|1:15
|Eli Lawrence personal foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|1:20
|+1
|DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-25
|1:20
|DeAndre Dishman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:20
|Frank Jakubicek shooting foul (DeAndre Dishman draws the foul)
|1:30
|Drew Friberg personal foul
|1:29
|DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound
|1:31
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|+2
|Eli Lawrence makes two point layup
|24-25
|1:58
|Teafale Lenard Jr. defensive rebound
|2:00
|Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|2:09
|Eli Lawrence misses two point layup
|2:31
|+3
|Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|22-25
|2:40
|+1
|Teafale Lenard Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-22
|2:40
|Teafale Lenard Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:40
|Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Teafale Lenard Jr. draws the foul)
|2:58
|+3
|Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|21-22
|3:11
|Christian Fussell turnover (offensive foul)
|3:11
|Christian Fussell offensive foul
|3:20
|Blue Raiders defensive rebound
|3:22
|Cade Tyson misses two point layup
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Christian Fussell turnover (bad pass)
|4:07
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass)
|4:29
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|4:31
|Teafale Lenard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:51
|DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound
|4:53
|Ben Sheppard misses two point layup
|5:12
|+2
|Justin Bufford makes two point layup
|21-19
|5:19
|Justin Bufford offensive rebound
|5:21
|Elias King misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-19
|5:38
|Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:38
|Justin Bufford shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)
|6:02
|+3
|Elias King makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Dishman assists)
|19-18
|6:03
|Blue Raiders offensive rebound
|6:05
|Frank Jakubicek blocks DeAndre Dishman's two point layup
|6:22
|Drew Friberg turnover (lost ball) (Justin Bufford steals)
|6:33
|Camryn Weston turnover (bad pass)
|6:50
|Elias King defensive rebound
|6:52
|EJ Bellinger misses two point jump shot
|7:15
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|7:17
|Eli Lawrence misses two point layup
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Blue Raiders offensive rebound
|7:24
|Elias King misses two point layup
|7:30
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Dishman steals)
|7:45
|+2
|Teafale Lenard Jr. makes two point dunk
|16-18
|7:49
|Elias King defensive rebound
|7:51
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|Bruins defensive rebound
|8:07
|Camryn Weston misses two point jump shot
|8:36
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-18
|8:36
|Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:36
|Teafale Lenard Jr. shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)
|9:06
|+2
|Teafale Lenard Jr. makes two point dunk (Camryn Weston assists)
|14-17
|9:21
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup (Cade Tyson assists)
|12-17
|9:25
|Tyler Millin personal foul
|9:25
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|9:27
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Michael Shanks offensive rebound
|9:34
|Tyler Millin blocks Michael Shanks's two point jump shot
|9:37
|Michael Shanks offensive rebound
|9:39
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|+2
|Camryn Weston makes two point layup (Teafale Lenard Jr. assists)
|12-15
|10:14
|Cade Tyson turnover (lost ball) (Camryn Weston steals)
|10:22
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|10:24
|Eli Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|+3
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Drew Friberg assists)
|10-15
|10:56
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|10:58
|Tyler Millin misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|Camryn Weston defensive rebound
|11:04
|Teafale Lenard Jr. blocks Ja'Kobi Gillespie's two point layup
|11:14
|Teafale Lenard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|11:17
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie personal foul
|11:33
|Tyler Millin defensive rebound
|11:33
|Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:33
|Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Christian Fussell shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)
|11:38
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|11:40
|Tyler Millin misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|Teafale Lenard Jr. offensive rebound
|11:44
|Teafale Lenard Jr. misses two point layup
|12:19
|+2
|Frank Jakubicek makes two point layup (Michael Shanks assists)
|10-12
|12:29
|Michael Shanks defensive rebound
|12:31
|Jestin Porter misses two point layup
|12:36
|Frank Jakubicek turnover (lost ball) (Teafale Lenard Jr. steals)
|13:05
|+1
|Tyler Millin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-10
|13:05
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|13:05
|Tyler Millin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:05
|Frank Jakubicek shooting foul (Tyler Millin draws the foul)
|13:11
|Michael Shanks turnover (bad pass)
|13:31
|Jestin Porter turnover (offensive foul)
|13:31
|Jestin Porter offensive foul
|13:46
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass)
|13:55
|Michael Shanks offensive rebound
|13:57
|Cade Tyson misses two point layup
|14:28
|Jestin Porter turnover (lost ball)
|14:37
|Jestin Porter defensive rebound
|14:39
|Teafale Lenard Jr. blocks Ben Sheppard's two point layup
|14:41
|TV timeout
|14:41
|Camryn Weston personal foul
|14:47
|+2
|Teafale Lenard Jr. makes two point layup
|9-10
|14:59
|Drew Friberg turnover (bad pass) (Teafale Lenard Jr. steals)
|15:24
|+2
|DeAndre Dishman makes two point dunk (Teafale Lenard Jr. assists)
|7-10
|15:40
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|5-10
|16:02
|+1
|DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-7
|16:02
|DeAndre Dishman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:02
|Derek Sabin shooting foul (DeAndre Dishman draws the foul)
|16:15
|DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound
|16:17
|Eli Lawrence blocks Keishawn Davidson's two point layup
|16:33
|+1
|DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-7
|16:33
|+1
|DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-7
|16:33
|Drew Friberg shooting foul (DeAndre Dishman draws the foul)
|16:45
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point layup (Drew Friberg assists)
|2-7
|16:49
|Bruins offensive rebound
|16:51
|Teafale Lenard Jr. blocks Cade Tyson's two point layup
|17:12
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|17:14
|Teafale Lenard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Derek Sabin assists)
|2-5
|17:41
|Derek Sabin offensive rebound
|17:43
|Ben Sheppard misses two point jump shot
|17:59
|Teafale Lenard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)
|18:28
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:43
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|18:45
|Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|+2
|Teafale Lenard Jr. makes two point layup (DeAndre Dishman assists)
|2-0
|19:33
|Eli Lawrence defensive rebound
|19:35
|Teafale Lenard Jr. blocks Ben Sheppard's two point layup
|19:38
|DeAndre Dishman turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)
|20:00
|DeAndre Dishman vs. Derek Sabin (Blue Raiders gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:15
|Eli Lawrence personal foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|1:15
|+ 1
|DeAndre Dishman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:20
|DeAndre Dishman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:20
|Frank Jakubicek shooting foul (DeAndre Dishman draws the foul)
|1:20
|Drew Friberg personal foul
|1:30
|DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound
|1:29
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|+ 2
|Eli Lawrence makes two point layup
|1:43
|Teafale Lenard Jr. defensive rebound
|1:58
|Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|27
|Field Goals
|9-22 (40.9%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|16
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|10
|8
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|5
|8
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|8
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
8 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Middle Tenn. 6-3
|69.2 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Belmont 6-4
|76.6 PPG
|32.7 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Lenard Jr G
|7.2 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.6 APG
|48.2 FG%
|
00
|. Sheppard G
|19.4 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|4.0 APG
|49.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Lenard Jr G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|B. Sheppard G
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.9
|FG%
|34.6
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lenard Jr
|9
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|D. Dishman
|6
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Bufford
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Weston
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Lawrence
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lenard Jr
|9
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|D. Dishman
|6
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Bufford
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Weston
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Lawrence
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Millin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fussell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jubenville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lightsy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|12
|5
|9/22
|1/5
|6/10
|8
|0
|5
|6
|8
|2
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sheppard
|8
|2
|0
|2/6
|2/2
|2/6
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Tyson
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Davidson
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Friberg
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Sabin
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sheppard
|8
|2
|0
|2/6
|2/2
|2/6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Tyson
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Davidson
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Friberg
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Sabin
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Jakubicek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Bellinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brauns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Robbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Vanderjagt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Braccia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dykstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|14
|8
|9/26
|5/11
|4/8
|7
|0
|3
|1
|8
|6
|8
-
AMER
GW59
52
2nd 3:04
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 41.0 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW46
71
2nd 3:03
-
MURR
BELLAR50
60
2nd 4:15
-
NORF
W&M55
51
2nd 3:50
-
SEA
UND35
42
2nd 13:48
-
SIUE
ILST59
59
2nd 4:00
-
UTSA
NMEX62
80
2nd 6:22
-
UTVA
NAU68
63
2nd 2:32
-
WINT
FUR61
69
2nd 6:40
-
BRWN
MSU31
46
2nd 11:07 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
57
2nd 11:59 FS1
-
BC
NOVA23
30
1st 3:50 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 24.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:45 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM25
27
1st 1:15
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
16
1st 9:42 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
14
1st 12:29
-
TNTC
TROY6
2
1st 18:39 ESP+
-
UMES
15DUKE4
11
1st 12:37 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX4
12
1st 13:04 ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88
Final
-
CAN
TOL68
69
Final
-
DRKE
RICH52
82
Final ESP+
-
DET
CHAR80
82
Final/OT ESP+
-
EVAN
BALL69
88
Final
-
HC
NE58
59
Final
-
UNCA
DAY56
79
Final
-
NCST
MIA73
80
Final ESP+
-
REGT
CCAR39
102
Final
-
UCI
SDAK83
71
Final
-
WAKE
LSU70
72
Final ESPU
-
WEBBER
STET59
83
Final
-
4PUR
NEB65
62
Final/OT BTN
-
ALB
PROV55
93
Final FS1
-
UIC
WMU62
56
Final
-
8ALA
1HOU71
65
Final ABC
-
CMU
TLSA63
70
Final ESP+
-
DU
19UCLA64
87
Final PACN
-
KENT
CLST67
58
Final
-
LAM
USM59
95
Final ESP+
-
SCST
SCUP84
89
Final/OT
-
22SDSU
SMC61
68
Final ESP+
-
TXAMC
ABIL64
83
Final ESP+
-
VALP
MISS61
98
Final SECN
-
WIU
EIU79
75
Final
-
WOFF
GASO57
79
Final ESP+
-
XAV
CINCY80
77
Final ESP2
-
GT
UNC59
75
Final ESPN
-
GEOCT
DSU75
69
Final
-
SHU
PITT66
91
Final ACCN
-
LON
WICH63
81
Final ESP+