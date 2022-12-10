MURYST
BELLAR
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:41
|+1
|Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-60
|4:41
|+1
|Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-59
|4:41
|Rob Perry personal foul
|4:52
|Garrett Tipton defensive rebound
|4:54
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|5:19
|+3
|Juston Betz makes three point jump shot (Peter Suder assists)
|50-58
|5:40
|Juston Betz defensive rebound
|5:40
|DJ Burns misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:40
|+1
|DJ Burns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-55
|5:40
|Curt Hopf shooting foul (DJ Burns draws the foul)
|5:40
|DJ Burns offensive rebound
|5:42
|Jacobi Wood misses two point layup
|5:53
|+2
|Garrett Tipton makes two point layup
|49-55
|5:55
|Garrett Tipton offensive rebound
|5:57
|Peter Suder misses two point layup
|6:09
|Curt Hopf offensive rebound
|6:11
|Garrett Tipton misses two point layup
|6:36
|Garrett Tipton defensive rebound
|6:36
|Rob Perry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:36
|+1
|Rob Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-53
|6:36
|Juston Betz personal foul
|6:39
|+1
|Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-53
|6:39
|Jamari Smith shooting foul (Alec Pfriem draws the foul)
|6:39
|+2
|Alec Pfriem makes two point layup (Peter Suder assists)
|48-52
|6:51
|Jamari Smith personal foul
|6:59
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-50
|6:59
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-50
|6:59
|Juston Betz personal foul
|7:14
|Rob Perry defensive rebound
|7:16
|Curt Hopf misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point layup
|46-50
|7:33
|Jacobi Wood offensive rebound
|7:35
|Jacobi Wood misses two point layup
|7:50
|TV timeout
|7:50
|Jaylen Fairman turnover (bad pass)
|8:13
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-50
|8:13
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-50
|8:13
|Jaylen Fairman shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|8:15
|Brian Moore, Jr. offensive rebound
|8:17
|Rob Perry misses two point jump shot
|8:25
|Alec Pfriem turnover (lost ball) (Brian Moore, Jr. steals)
|8:29
|+1
|Brian Moore, Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-50
|8:29
|+1
|Brian Moore, Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-50
|8:29
|Peter Suder personal foul (Brian Moore, Jr. draws the foul)
|8:31
|Peter Suder turnover (bad pass) (Brian Moore, Jr. steals)
|8:38
|Brian Moore, Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|8:38
|Brian Moore, Jr. offensive foul
|8:40
|Juston Betz turnover (lost ball) (Brian Moore, Jr. steals)
|8:48
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-50
|8:48
|Jacobi Wood misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:48
|Ben Johnson shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|8:55
|Jamari Smith defensive rebound
|8:57
|Juston Betz misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|Knights 30 second timeout
|9:25
|+3
|Quincy Anderson makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists)
|39-50
|9:33
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|9:35
|Jaylen Fairman misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|+2
|Quincy Anderson makes two point layup (Brian Moore, Jr. assists)
|36-50
|10:12
|Rob Perry defensive rebound
|10:14
|Langdon Hatton misses two point jump shot
|10:27
|Jaylen Fairman defensive rebound
|10:29
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|10:38
|Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|Alec Pfriem defensive rebound
|10:47
|Brian Moore, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:05
|Jamari Smith defensive rebound
|11:07
|Jaylen Fairman misses two point jump shot
|11:34
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists)
|34-50
|11:37
|Racers offensive rebound
|11:39
|Jamari Smith misses two point layup
|11:52
|Racers 30 second timeout
|11:54
|+2
|Jaylen Fairman makes two point layup (Alec Pfriem assists)
|32-50
|12:00
|Juston Betz defensive rebound
|12:02
|Jamari Smith misses two point layup
|12:19
|+1
|Jaylen Fairman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-48
|12:19
|+1
|Jaylen Fairman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-47
|12:19
|Quincy Anderson shooting foul (Jaylen Fairman draws the foul)
|12:35
|Juston Betz defensive rebound
|12:37
|Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|12:48
|Juston Betz misses two point layup
|13:18
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point layup
|32-46
|13:27
|Quincy Anderson offensive rebound
|13:29
|Rob Perry misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|Alec Pfriem personal foul
|13:39
|Racers offensive rebound
|13:41
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|Garrett Tipton personal foul
|14:19
|+2
|Garrett Tipton makes two point layup
|30-46
|14:36
|Racers turnover (5-second violation)
|14:37
|Peter Suder personal foul
|14:51
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|14:53
|Ben Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|Jamari Smith turnover (lost ball) (Peter Suder steals)
|15:22
|+1
|Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-44
|15:22
|+1
|Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-43
|15:22
|Kenny White, Jr. shooting foul (Alec Pfriem draws the foul)
|15:48
|Garrett Tipton defensive rebound
|15:50
|Kenny White, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|TV timeout
|16:02
|Racers offensive rebound
|16:02
|Jamari Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:02
|+1
|Jamari Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-42
|16:02
|Garrett Tipton shooting foul (Jamari Smith draws the foul)
|16:19
|+2
|Garrett Tipton makes two point jump shot
|29-42
|16:45
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-40
|16:45
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-40
|16:45
|Alec Pfriem shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|17:05
|Racers 30 second timeout
|17:07
|+2
|Alec Pfriem makes two point layup (Peter Suder assists)
|27-40
|17:11
|Kenny White, Jr. personal foul
|17:17
|Juston Betz defensive rebound
|17:19
|Jamari Smith misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|Curt Hopf personal foul
|17:44
|+2
|Juston Betz makes two point jump shot
|27-38
|17:55
|Jamari Smith personal foul
|18:02
|Peter Suder defensive rebound
|18:04
|Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|+2
|Alec Pfriem makes two point layup (Juston Betz assists)
|27-36
|18:42
|Rob Perry turnover (bad pass)
|18:53
|+2
|Curt Hopf makes two point layup
|27-34
|19:13
|+2
|Jamari Smith makes two point jump shot
|27-32
|19:33
|Peter Suder turnover (lost ball) (Jacobi Wood steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Alec Pfriem makes two point jump shot (Juston Betz assists)
|25-32
|0:27
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-30
|0:27
|+1
|Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-30
|0:27
|Curt Hopf shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|0:34
|Juston Betz personal foul
|0:57
|+3
|Garrett Tipton makes three point jump shot (Juston Betz assists)
|23-30
|1:12
|Garrett Tipton defensive rebound
|1:14
|Jamari Smith misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|+2
|Garrett Tipton makes two point layup
|23-27
|1:48
|Juston Betz defensive rebound
|1:50
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|Jamari Smith defensive rebound
|2:02
|Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|+3
|Jacobi Wood makes three point jump shot (Rob Perry assists)
|23-25
|2:14
|Jacobi Wood offensive rebound
|2:16
|Jamari Smith misses two point layup
|2:27
|Garrett Tipton turnover (lost ball) (Quincy Anderson steals)
|2:38
|Garrett Tipton offensive rebound
|2:40
|Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot
|2:59
|+2
|Jamari Smith makes two point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists)
|20-25
|3:20
|Justin Morgan defensive rebound
|3:20
|Alec Pfriem misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:20
|Jacobi Wood personal foul
|3:35
|TV timeout
|3:35
|Jamari Smith turnover (bad pass)
|3:53
|DJ Burns defensive rebound
|3:55
|Ben Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:03
|Alec Pfriem defensive rebound
|4:05
|Justin Morgan misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|+2
|Juston Betz makes two point layup
|18-25
|4:34
|Jamari Smith personal foul
|4:35
|Knights offensive rebound
|4:37
|Juston Betz misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|Knights defensive rebound
|5:10
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|Garrett Tipton personal foul
|5:41
|Racers defensive rebound
|5:43
|Juston Betz misses two point layup
|5:51
|Garrett Tipton defensive rebound
|5:53
|Kenny White, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|DJ Burns offensive rebound
|6:10
|Jamari Smith misses two point jump shot
|6:22
|Peter Suder personal foul
|6:34
|Peter Suder turnover (bad pass)
|6:58
|DJ Burns turnover (offensive foul)
|6:58
|DJ Burns offensive foul
|7:12
|DJ Burns defensive rebound
|7:14
|Garrett Tipton misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Kenny White, Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|7:42
|Kenny White, Jr. offensive foul
|7:49
|Kenny White, Jr. defensive rebound
|7:51
|Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|Curt Hopf defensive rebound
|8:06
|Rob Perry misses two point jump shot
|8:21
|+2
|Peter Suder makes two point layup
|18-23
|8:37
|+1
|Quincy Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-21
|8:37
|+1
|Quincy Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-21
|8:37
|Alec Pfriem shooting foul (Quincy Anderson draws the foul)
|9:00
|+3
|Juston Betz makes three point jump shot (Peter Suder assists)
|16-21
|9:13
|Knights offensive rebound
|9:15
|Curt Hopf misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|Alec Pfriem offensive rebound
|9:20
|Curt Hopf misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:20
|+1
|Curt Hopf makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-18
|9:20
|Rob Perry shooting foul (Curt Hopf draws the foul)
|9:39
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point jump shot (Quincy Anderson assists)
|16-17
|9:53
|Racers defensive rebound
|9:55
|Curt Hopf misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point jump shot
|14-17
|10:31
|Curt Hopf personal foul
|10:32
|DJ Burns offensive rebound
|10:34
|Quincy Anderson misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|+1
|Peter Suder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-17
|10:49
|Peter Suder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:49
|Justin Morgan shooting foul (Peter Suder draws the foul)
|10:56
|Jaylen Fairman defensive rebound
|10:58
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Quincy Anderson defensive rebound
|11:19
|Curt Hopf misses two point layup
|11:48
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point jump shot
|12-16
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Peter Suder personal foul
|12:04
|Rob Perry defensive rebound
|12:06
|Peter Suder misses two point jump shot
|12:20
|Kenny White, Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Alec Pfriem steals)
|12:52
|+2
|Juston Betz makes two point layup (Garrett Tipton assists)
|10-16
|13:10
|+3
|Rob Perry makes three point jump shot
|10-14
|13:36
|+2
|Garrett Tipton makes two point jump shot
|7-14
|13:52
|Kenny White, Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Peter Suder steals)
|14:02
|Ben Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|14:31
|+2
|Kenny White, Jr. makes two point jump shot
|7-12
|14:47
|Racers offensive rebound
|14:49
|Peter Suder blocks Jacobi Wood's two point jump shot
|14:53
|Juston Betz turnover (bad pass) (Kenny White, Jr. steals)
|15:11
|+2
|Kenny White, Jr. makes two point layup
|5-12
|15:23
|TV timeout
|15:23
|Racers 30 second timeout
|15:23
|+2
|Garrett Tipton makes two point layup
|3-12
|15:29
|Rob Perry turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Tipton steals)
|15:56
|+3
|Garrett Tipton makes three point jump shot (Ben Johnson assists)
|3-10
|16:07
|Knights offensive rebound
|16:09
|Ben Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|Alec Pfriem defensive rebound
|16:29
|Jamari Smith misses two point layup
|17:00
|+2
|Juston Betz makes two point layup
|3-7
|17:05
|Jacobi Wood turnover (offensive foul)
|17:05
|Jacobi Wood offensive foul
|17:16
|+3
|Garrett Tipton makes three point jump shot (Peter Suder assists)
|3-5
|17:37
|+3
|Rob Perry makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists)
|3-2
|17:52
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|17:54
|Peter Suder misses two point layup
|17:58
|Peter Suder offensive rebound
|18:00
|Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|Juston Betz offensive rebound
|18:08
|Curt Hopf misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|Jacobi Wood turnover (bad pass)
|18:54
|+2
|Garrett Tipton makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:15
|Curt Hopf defensive rebound
|19:17
|Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Jamari Smith defensive rebound
|19:26
|Curt Hopf misses two point layup
|19:43
|Peter Suder defensive rebound
|19:45
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|DJ Burns vs. Curt Hopf (Rob Perry gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|60
|Field Goals
|15-43 (34.9%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|29
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|17
|19
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Murray State 5-3
|75.6 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Bellarmine 4-6
|68.7 PPG
|32.8 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|34.9
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Perry
|17
|3
|1
|7/15
|2/7
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Wood
|14
|7
|4
|2/8
|1/4
|9/10
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Smith
|5
|4
|0
|2/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. White Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Burns
|1
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fairman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hatton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wieland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Thelen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Comer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hacker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bova
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. DeVault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|25
|11
|23/49
|5/21
|9/12
|19
|0
|4
|1
|9
|6
|19
