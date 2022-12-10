MURYST
BELLAR

2nd Half
MURR
Racers
25
BELLAR
Knights
28

Time Team Play Score
4:41 +1 Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-60
4:41 +1 Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-59
4:41   Rob Perry personal foul  
4:52   Garrett Tipton defensive rebound  
4:54   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
5:19 +3 Juston Betz makes three point jump shot (Peter Suder assists) 50-58
5:40   Juston Betz defensive rebound  
5:40   DJ Burns misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:40 +1 DJ Burns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-55
5:40   Curt Hopf shooting foul (DJ Burns draws the foul)  
5:40   DJ Burns offensive rebound  
5:42   Jacobi Wood misses two point layup  
5:53 +2 Garrett Tipton makes two point layup 49-55
5:55   Garrett Tipton offensive rebound  
5:57   Peter Suder misses two point layup  
6:09   Curt Hopf offensive rebound  
6:11   Garrett Tipton misses two point layup  
6:36   Garrett Tipton defensive rebound  
6:36   Rob Perry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:36 +1 Rob Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-53
6:36   Juston Betz personal foul  
6:39 +1 Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 1 of 1 48-53
6:39   Jamari Smith shooting foul (Alec Pfriem draws the foul)  
6:39 +2 Alec Pfriem makes two point layup (Peter Suder assists) 48-52
6:51   Jamari Smith personal foul  
6:59 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-50
6:59 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-50
6:59   Juston Betz personal foul  
7:14   Rob Perry defensive rebound  
7:16   Curt Hopf misses three point jump shot  
7:30 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point layup 46-50
7:33   Jacobi Wood offensive rebound  
7:35   Jacobi Wood misses two point layup  
7:50   TV timeout  
7:50   Jaylen Fairman turnover (bad pass)  
8:13 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-50
8:13 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-50
8:13   Jaylen Fairman shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
8:15   Brian Moore, Jr. offensive rebound  
8:17   Rob Perry misses two point jump shot  
8:25   Alec Pfriem turnover (lost ball) (Brian Moore, Jr. steals)  
8:29 +1 Brian Moore, Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-50
8:29 +1 Brian Moore, Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-50
8:29   Peter Suder personal foul (Brian Moore, Jr. draws the foul)  
8:31   Peter Suder turnover (bad pass) (Brian Moore, Jr. steals)  
8:38   Brian Moore, Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
8:38   Brian Moore, Jr. offensive foul  
8:40   Juston Betz turnover (lost ball) (Brian Moore, Jr. steals)  
8:48 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-50
8:48   Jacobi Wood misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:48   Ben Johnson shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
8:55   Jamari Smith defensive rebound  
8:57   Juston Betz misses three point jump shot  
9:17   Knights 30 second timeout  
9:25 +3 Quincy Anderson makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists) 39-50
9:33   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
9:35   Jaylen Fairman misses three point jump shot  
10:08 +2 Quincy Anderson makes two point layup (Brian Moore, Jr. assists) 36-50
10:12   Rob Perry defensive rebound  
10:14   Langdon Hatton misses two point jump shot  
10:27   Jaylen Fairman defensive rebound  
10:29   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
10:36   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
10:38   Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot  
10:45   Alec Pfriem defensive rebound  
10:47   Brian Moore, Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:05   Jamari Smith defensive rebound  
11:07   Jaylen Fairman misses two point jump shot  
11:34 +2 Rob Perry makes two point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists) 34-50
11:37   Racers offensive rebound  
11:39   Jamari Smith misses two point layup  
11:52   Racers 30 second timeout  
11:54 +2 Jaylen Fairman makes two point layup (Alec Pfriem assists) 32-50
12:00   Juston Betz defensive rebound  
12:02   Jamari Smith misses two point layup  
12:19 +1 Jaylen Fairman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-48
12:19 +1 Jaylen Fairman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-47
12:19   Quincy Anderson shooting foul (Jaylen Fairman draws the foul)  
12:35   Juston Betz defensive rebound  
12:37   Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot  
12:46   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
12:48   Juston Betz misses two point layup  
13:18 +2 Rob Perry makes two point layup 32-46
13:27   Quincy Anderson offensive rebound  
13:29   Rob Perry misses two point jump shot  
13:38   Alec Pfriem personal foul  
13:39   Racers offensive rebound  
13:41   Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot  
14:01   Garrett Tipton personal foul  
14:19 +2 Garrett Tipton makes two point layup 30-46
14:36   Racers turnover (5-second violation)  
14:37   Peter Suder personal foul  
14:51   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
14:53   Ben Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Jamari Smith turnover (lost ball) (Peter Suder steals)  
15:22 +1 Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-44
15:22 +1 Alec Pfriem makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-43
15:22   Kenny White, Jr. shooting foul (Alec Pfriem draws the foul)  
15:48   Garrett Tipton defensive rebound  
15:50   Kenny White, Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:59   TV timeout  
16:02   Racers offensive rebound  
16:02   Jamari Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:02 +1 Jamari Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-42
16:02   Garrett Tipton shooting foul (Jamari Smith draws the foul)  
16:19 +2 Garrett Tipton makes two point jump shot 29-42
16:45 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-40
16:45 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-40
16:45   Alec Pfriem shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
17:05   Racers 30 second timeout  
17:07 +2 Alec Pfriem makes two point layup (Peter Suder assists) 27-40
17:11   Kenny White, Jr. personal foul  
17:17   Juston Betz defensive rebound  
17:19   Jamari Smith misses two point jump shot  
17:25   Curt Hopf personal foul  
17:44 +2 Juston Betz makes two point jump shot 27-38
17:55   Jamari Smith personal foul  
18:02   Peter Suder defensive rebound  
18:04   Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot  
18:30 +2 Alec Pfriem makes two point layup (Juston Betz assists) 27-36
18:42   Rob Perry turnover (bad pass)  
18:53 +2 Curt Hopf makes two point layup 27-34
19:13 +2 Jamari Smith makes two point jump shot 27-32
19:33   Peter Suder turnover (lost ball) (Jacobi Wood steals)  

1st Half
MURR
Racers
25
BELLAR
Knights
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Alec Pfriem makes two point jump shot (Juston Betz assists) 25-32
0:27 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-30
0:27 +1 Jacobi Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-30
0:27   Curt Hopf shooting foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
0:34   Juston Betz personal foul  
0:57 +3 Garrett Tipton makes three point jump shot (Juston Betz assists) 23-30
1:12   Garrett Tipton defensive rebound  
1:14   Jamari Smith misses three point jump shot  
1:37 +2 Garrett Tipton makes two point layup 23-27
1:48   Juston Betz defensive rebound  
1:50   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
2:00   Jamari Smith defensive rebound  
2:02   Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot  
2:10 +3 Jacobi Wood makes three point jump shot (Rob Perry assists) 23-25
2:14   Jacobi Wood offensive rebound  
2:16   Jamari Smith misses two point layup  
2:27   Garrett Tipton turnover (lost ball) (Quincy Anderson steals)  
2:38   Garrett Tipton offensive rebound  
2:40   Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot  
2:59 +2 Jamari Smith makes two point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists) 20-25
3:20   Justin Morgan defensive rebound  
3:20   Alec Pfriem misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:20   Jacobi Wood personal foul  
3:35   TV timeout  
3:35   Jamari Smith turnover (bad pass)  
3:53   DJ Burns defensive rebound  
3:55   Ben Johnson misses three point jump shot  
4:03   Alec Pfriem defensive rebound  
4:05   Justin Morgan misses three point jump shot  
4:26 +2 Juston Betz makes two point layup 18-25
4:34   Jamari Smith personal foul  
4:35   Knights offensive rebound  
4:37   Juston Betz misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Knights defensive rebound  
5:10   Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Garrett Tipton personal foul  
5:41   Racers defensive rebound  
5:43   Juston Betz misses two point layup  
5:51   Garrett Tipton defensive rebound  
5:53   Kenny White, Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:08   DJ Burns offensive rebound  
6:10   Jamari Smith misses two point jump shot  
6:22   Peter Suder personal foul  
6:34   Peter Suder turnover (bad pass)  
6:58   DJ Burns turnover (offensive foul)  
6:58   DJ Burns offensive foul  
7:12   DJ Burns defensive rebound  
7:14   Garrett Tipton misses three point jump shot  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42   Kenny White, Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
7:42   Kenny White, Jr. offensive foul  
7:49   Kenny White, Jr. defensive rebound  
7:51   Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot  
8:04   Curt Hopf defensive rebound  
8:06   Rob Perry misses two point jump shot  
8:21 +2 Peter Suder makes two point layup 18-23
8:37 +1 Quincy Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-21
8:37 +1 Quincy Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-21
8:37   Alec Pfriem shooting foul (Quincy Anderson draws the foul)  
9:00 +3 Juston Betz makes three point jump shot (Peter Suder assists) 16-21
9:13   Knights offensive rebound  
9:15   Curt Hopf misses three point jump shot  
9:20   Alec Pfriem offensive rebound  
9:20   Curt Hopf misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:20 +1 Curt Hopf makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-18
9:20   Rob Perry shooting foul (Curt Hopf draws the foul)  
9:39 +2 Rob Perry makes two point jump shot (Quincy Anderson assists) 16-17
9:53   Racers defensive rebound  
9:55   Curt Hopf misses three point jump shot  
10:11 +2 Rob Perry makes two point jump shot 14-17
10:31   Curt Hopf personal foul  
10:32   DJ Burns offensive rebound  
10:34   Quincy Anderson misses two point jump shot  
10:49 +1 Peter Suder makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-17
10:49   Peter Suder misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:49   Justin Morgan shooting foul (Peter Suder draws the foul)  
10:56   Jaylen Fairman defensive rebound  
10:58   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Quincy Anderson defensive rebound  
11:19   Curt Hopf misses two point layup  
11:48 +2 Rob Perry makes two point jump shot 12-16
11:54   TV timeout  
11:54   Peter Suder personal foul  
12:04   Rob Perry defensive rebound  
12:06   Peter Suder misses two point jump shot  
12:20   Kenny White, Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Alec Pfriem steals)  
12:52 +2 Juston Betz makes two point layup (Garrett Tipton assists) 10-16
13:10 +3 Rob Perry makes three point jump shot 10-14
13:36 +2 Garrett Tipton makes two point jump shot 7-14
13:52   Kenny White, Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Peter Suder steals)  
14:02   Ben Johnson turnover (out of bounds)  
14:31 +2 Kenny White, Jr. makes two point jump shot 7-12
14:47   Racers offensive rebound  
14:49   Peter Suder blocks Jacobi Wood's two point jump shot  
14:53   Juston Betz turnover (bad pass) (Kenny White, Jr. steals)  
15:11 +2 Kenny White, Jr. makes two point layup 5-12
15:23   TV timeout  
15:23   Racers 30 second timeout  
15:23 +2 Garrett Tipton makes two point layup 3-12
15:29   Rob Perry turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Tipton steals)  
15:56 +3 Garrett Tipton makes three point jump shot (Ben Johnson assists) 3-10
16:07   Knights offensive rebound  
16:09   Ben Johnson misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Alec Pfriem defensive rebound  
16:29   Jamari Smith misses two point layup  
17:00 +2 Juston Betz makes two point layup 3-7
17:05   Jacobi Wood turnover (offensive foul)  
17:05   Jacobi Wood offensive foul  
17:16 +3 Garrett Tipton makes three point jump shot (Peter Suder assists) 3-5
17:37 +3 Rob Perry makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists) 3-2
17:52   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
17:54   Peter Suder misses two point layup  
17:58   Peter Suder offensive rebound  
18:00   Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot  
18:06   Juston Betz offensive rebound  
18:08   Curt Hopf misses three point jump shot  
18:28   Jacobi Wood turnover (bad pass)  
18:54 +2 Garrett Tipton makes two point layup 0-2
19:15   Curt Hopf defensive rebound  
19:17   Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Jamari Smith defensive rebound  
19:26   Curt Hopf misses two point layup  
19:43   Peter Suder defensive rebound  
19:45   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
20:00   DJ Burns vs. Curt Hopf (Rob Perry gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 50 60
Field Goals 15-43 (34.9%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 29
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 17 19
Team 6 4
Assists 7 11
Steals 6 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 0
2
R. Perry G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
10
G. Tipton G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
Murray State 5-3 252550
Bellarmine 4-6 322860
Freedom Hall Louisville, KY
Freedom Hall Louisville, KY
Team Stats
Murray State 5-3 75.6 PPG 45.4 RPG 13.9 APG
Bellarmine 4-6 68.7 PPG 32.8 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Perry G 16.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.9 APG 44.3 FG%
00
. Tipton G 8.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.8 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
R. Perry G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
10
G. Tipton G 23 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
34.9 FG% 46.9
23.5 3PT FG% 23.8
80.0 FT% 75.0
Murray State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 17 3 1 7/15 2/7 1/2 2 - 0 0 2 0 3
J. Wood 14 7 4 2/8 1/4 9/10 2 - 1 0 2 2 5
J. Smith 5 4 0 2/9 0/1 1/2 4 - 0 0 2 0 4
K. White Jr. 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 - 1 0 3 0 1
D. Burns 1 5 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 3 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lestin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Murray II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Chew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stacker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 24 7 15/43 4/17 16/20 15 0 6 0 11 7 17
Bellarmine
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Tipton 23 7 1 10/12 3/4 0/0 3 - 1 0 1 2 5
J. Betz 14 6 3 6/10 2/4 0/0 3 - 0 0 2 1 5
A. Pfriem 13 4 1 4/9 0/5 5/6 3 - 1 0 1 1 3
C. Hopf 3 3 0 1/7 0/4 1/2 4 - 0 0 0 1 2
P. Suder 3 3 5 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 - 2 1 3 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Fairman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hatton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wieland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Thelen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Comer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Jennings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hacker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bova - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. DeVault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 25 11 23/49 5/21 9/12 19 0 4 1 9 6 19
