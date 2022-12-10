Dayton defeats UNC Asheville 79-56
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Daron Holmes scored 27 points as Dayton beat UNC Asheville 79-56 on Saturday.
Holmes added 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Flyers (6-5). Toumani Camara scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and added 11 rebounds. Koby Brea made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Drew Pember led the Bulldogs (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jamon Battle added 10 points and two steals for UNC Asheville. In addition, Nicholas McMullen had nine points.
Dayton outscored UNC Asheville by eight points over the final half, while Holmes led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Flyers gains possession)
|19:48
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (bad pass) (Trent Stephney steals)
|19:30
|Drew Pember misses three point jump shot
|19:28
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|19:12
|Mike Sharavjamts offensive foul
|19:12
|Mike Sharavjamts turnover (offensive foul)
|18:41
|Drew Pember misses two point jump shot
|18:39
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|18:13
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|R.J. Blakney offensive rebound
|18:09
|+2
|R.J. Blakney makes two point layup
|0-2
|17:56
|Toumani Camara shooting foul (Drew Pember draws the foul)
|17:56
|+1
|Drew Pember makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|17:56
|+1
|Drew Pember makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|17:46
|+2
|Mike Sharavjamts makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:12
|Fletcher Abee misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|16:56
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (Toumani Camara assists)
|2-6
|16:29
|Trent Stephney misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|Mike Sharavjamts defensive rebound
|16:22
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point dunk (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|2-8
|16:06
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Nick McMullen's two point jump shot
|16:04
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|15:40
|Nick McMullen shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|15:40
|TV timeout
|15:40
|DaRon Holmes II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:40
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-9
|15:20
|Drew Pember misses two point layup
|15:18
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|15:13
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|15:11
|Koby Brea offensive rebound
|15:04
|DaRon Holmes II misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Fletcher Abee defensive rebound
|14:42
|Drew Pember misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|14:30
|Drew Pember blocks DaRon Holmes II's two point layup
|14:28
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|14:20
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|14:18
|Drew Pember defensive rebound
|14:14
|Tajion Jones misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|14:05
|Koby Brea misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|Caleb Burgess defensive rebound
|13:53
|Tajion Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:51
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|13:41
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (traveling)
|13:28
|Tajion Jones misses two point jump shot
|13:26
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|13:20
|Mustapha Amzil turnover (bad pass) (Jamon Battle steals)
|13:15
|Caleb Burgess misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Jamon Battle offensive rebound
|13:08
|+2
|Jamon Battle makes two point layup
|4-9
|13:04
|+2
|R.J. Blakney makes two point layup
|4-11
|13:04
|Nick McMullen shooting foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)
|13:04
|+1
|R.J. Blakney makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|4-12
|12:45
|+2
|Jamon Battle makes two point layup
|6-12
|12:26
|Zimi Nwokeji turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Burgess steals)
|12:17
|Trent Stephney misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|Amadou Sylla offensive rebound
|12:04
|Tajion Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|Brady Uhl defensive rebound
|11:58
|Zimi Nwokeji misses two point jump shot
|11:56
|Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:38
|+3
|Brady Uhl makes three point jump shot (Toumani Camara assists)
|6-15
|11:18
|Jamon Battle turnover (Toumani Camara steals)
|11:00
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point layup (Koby Brea assists)
|6-17
|10:41
|Jamon Battle misses three point jump shot
|10:39
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|10:27
|Toumani Camara turnover (bad pass)
|10:11
|+3
|Fletcher Abee makes three point jump shot (Jamon Battle assists)
|9-17
|9:56
|Caleb Burgess shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|9:56
|+1
|Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-18
|9:56
|Toumani Camara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:56
|Drew Pember defensive rebound
|9:34
|Caleb Burgess misses two point layup
|9:32
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|9:12
|Mustapha Amzil turnover (bad pass) (Jamon Battle steals)
|9:09
|+2
|Jamon Battle makes two point layup
|11-18
|8:43
|Koby Brea misses two point layup
|8:41
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|8:40
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|8:38
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|8:38
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot
|11-20
|8:38
|Fletcher Abee shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|8:38
|DaRon Holmes II misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:38
|Toumani Camara offensive rebound
|8:21
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|8:19
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|8:19
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup
|11-22
|8:13
|Fletcher Abee misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|7:58
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (bad pass) (Trent Stephney steals)
|7:42
|+3
|Drew Pember makes three point jump shot (Trent Stephney assists)
|14-22
|7:09
|R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|Drew Pember defensive rebound
|7:04
|Drew Pember turnover (bad pass) (R.J. Blakney steals)
|6:59
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (R.J. Blakney assists)
|14-24
|6:33
|Jamon Battle misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Tajion Jones offensive rebound
|6:18
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Drew Pember's two point jump shot
|6:16
|Jamon Battle offensive rebound
|6:17
|R.J. Blakney personal foul
|6:17
|TV timeout
|6:01
|Amadou Sylla misses two point jump shot
|5:59
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|5:45
|Amadou Sylla blocks DaRon Holmes II's two point layup
|5:43
|Tajion Jones defensive rebound
|5:28
|Trent Stephney misses two point layup
|5:26
|Flyers defensive rebound
|5:12
|Mike Sharavjamts turnover (lost ball) (Trent Stephney steals)
|4:59
|Tajion Jones turnover (bad pass)
|4:53
|Fletcher Abee personal foul
|4:36
|Caleb Burgess shooting foul (R.J. Blakney draws the foul)
|4:36
|+1
|R.J. Blakney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-25
|4:36
|+1
|R.J. Blakney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-26
|4:13
|Nick McMullen misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|Flyers defensive rebound
|3:55
|Amadou Sylla shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-27
|3:55
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-28
|3:28
|Drew Pember turnover (lost ball) (Mike Sharavjamts steals)
|3:00
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|2:58
|Trent Stephney defensive rebound
|2:35
|Drew Pember misses two point jump shot
|2:33
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|2:28
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (traveling)
|2:18
|Dean Gabrelcik misses three point jump shot
|2:16
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|2:05
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point jump shot
|14-30
|1:48
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Jamon Battle's two point layup
|1:46
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|1:41
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|14-32
|1:41
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|1:11
|+2
|Tajion Jones makes two point jump shot
|16-32
|0:48
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (bad pass) (Trent Stephney steals)
|0:41
|Trent Stephney turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Blakney steals)
|0:34
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (R.J. Blakney assists)
|16-34
|0:06
|+3
|Tajion Jones makes three point jump shot (Trent Stephney assists)
|19-34
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|Nick McMullen misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|Nick McMullen offensive rebound
|19:43
|Toumani Camara shooting foul (Nick McMullen draws the foul)
|19:43
|Nick McMullen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:43
|+1
|Nick McMullen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-34
|19:13
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|19:11
|Tajion Jones defensive rebound
|18:55
|R.J. Blakney shooting foul (Nick McMullen draws the foul)
|18:55
|+1
|Nick McMullen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-34
|18:55
|+1
|Nick McMullen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-34
|18:40
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (R.J. Blakney assists)
|22-37
|18:32
|Tajion Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|18:25
|+2
|R.J. Blakney makes two point layup (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|22-39
|18:07
|Tajion Jones misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|18:00
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|22-42
|17:46
|+2
|Drew Pember makes two point jump shot
|24-42
|17:28
|Mike Sharavjamts misses two point layup
|17:26
|Tajion Jones defensive rebound
|17:18
|Drew Pember turnover (bad pass) (Toumani Camara steals)
|17:09
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Drew Pember defensive rebound
|16:47
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Nick McMullen's two point layup
|16:45
|Flyers defensive rebound
|16:30
|Toumani Camara turnover (lost ball) (Fletcher Abee steals)
|16:25
|Drew Pember turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Blakney steals)
|16:15
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|24-44
|16:07
|+2
|Drew Pember makes two point layup (Caleb Burgess assists)
|26-44
|15:58
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup
|26-46
|15:58
|Drew Pember shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-47
|15:40
|+2
|Nick McMullen makes two point jump shot (Tajion Jones assists)
|28-47
|15:24
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (Toumani Camara assists)
|28-49
|15:08
|+2
|Jamon Battle makes two point layup (Fletcher Abee assists)
|30-49
|14:47
|Toumani Camara turnover (traveling)
|14:35
|Nick McMullen turnover (bad pass) (Koby Brea steals)
|14:16
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|30-52
|13:47
|Jamon Battle turnover (3-second violation)
|13:23
|Mike Sharavjamts misses two point jump shot
|13:21
|R.J. Blakney offensive rebound
|13:15
|+2
|R.J. Blakney makes two point dunk
|30-54
|12:58
|+2
|Jamon Battle makes two point jump shot
|32-54
|12:34
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound
|12:28
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|12:26
|Drew Pember defensive rebound
|12:13
|DaRon Holmes II shooting foul (Drew Pember draws the foul)
|12:13
|+1
|Drew Pember makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-54
|12:13
|Drew Pember misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:13
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|11:54
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Brady Uhl assists)
|33-57
|11:40
|Brady Uhl personal foul
|11:40
|Mike Sharavjamts personal foul
|11:40
|TV timeout
|11:30
|Caleb Burgess misses two point layup
|11:28
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|11:13
|Tajion Jones personal foul
|10:56
|Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|Drew Pember defensive rebound
|10:48
|Jamon Battle misses two point layup
|10:46
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|10:40
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point layup (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|33-59
|10:31
|Toumani Camara personal foul
|10:31
|+2
|Trent Stephney makes two point jump shot
|35-59
|9:56
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point layup
|35-61
|9:49
|R.J. Blakney shooting foul (Drew Pember draws the foul)
|9:49
|+1
|Drew Pember makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-61
|9:49
|+1
|Drew Pember makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-61
|9:24
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup
|37-63
|9:12
|+2
|Nick McMullen makes two point jump shot (Caleb Burgess assists)
|39-63
|8:50
|Nick McMullen personal foul
|8:34
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|39-66
|8:03
|Drew Pember misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|Tajion Jones offensive rebound
|8:00
|Tajion Jones misses two point jump shot
|7:58
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|8:00
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:00
|TV timeout
|7:33
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (bad pass) (Trent Stephney steals)
|7:18
|+2
|Trent Stephney makes two point jump shot
|41-66
|7:02
|Caleb Burgess shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|7:02
|DaRon Holmes II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:02
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-67
|6:48
|Tajion Jones misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|Drew Pember offensive rebound
|6:40
|+2
|Drew Pember makes two point layup
|43-67
|6:25
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point layup (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|43-69
|6:16
|Mike Sharavjamts blocks Trent Stephney's two point layup
|6:14
|Mike Sharavjamts defensive rebound
|6:09
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (Mike Sharavjamts assists)
|43-71
|6:01
|R.J. Blakney personal foul (Trent Stephney draws the foul)
|6:01
|Trent Stephney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:01
|Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|5:48
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (bad pass) (Drew Pember steals)
|5:44
|+2
|Drew Pember makes two point layup
|45-71
|5:20
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|5:18
|Drew Pember defensive rebound
|5:04
|+2
|Trent Stephney makes two point layup
|47-71
|4:56
|Mike Sharavjamts turnover (bad pass) (Trent Stephney steals)
|4:50
|Dean Gabrelcik misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|Mike Sharavjamts defensive rebound
|4:30
|+2
|Toumani Camara makes two point layup (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|47-73
|4:05
|+3
|Dean Gabrelcik makes three point jump shot (Jamon Battle assists)
|50-73
|3:58
|Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Mike Sharavjamts misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|Tajion Jones defensive rebound
|3:29
|Jamon Battle misses two point jump shot
|3:27
|Richard Amaefule defensive rebound
|3:19
|Richard Amaefule misses two point jump shot
|3:17
|Richard Amaefule offensive rebound
|3:16
|Richard Amaefule misses two point layup
|3:14
|Flyers offensive rebound
|3:10
|+2
|Koby Brea makes two point layup
|50-75
|2:59
|Dean Gabrelcik misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|Richard Amaefule defensive rebound
|2:27
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|2:25
|Zimi Nwokeji offensive rebound
|2:23
|+2
|Zimi Nwokeji makes two point dunk
|50-77
|2:03
|Trent Stephney misses two point jump shot
|2:01
|Nick McMullen offensive rebound
|1:58
|Richard Amaefule shooting foul (Nick McMullen draws the foul)
|1:58
|Nick McMullen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:58
|Nick McMullen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:58
|Richard Amaefule defensive rebound
|1:44
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point dunk (Zimi Nwokeji assists)
|50-79
|1:37
|+3
|Dean Gabrelcik makes three point jump shot
|53-79
|1:37
|Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Dean Gabrelcik draws the foul)
|1:37
|+1
|Dean Gabrelcik makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-79
|1:03
|Koby Brea turnover (bad pass) (Trent Stephney steals)
|0:59
|Jamon Battle misses two point layup
|0:57
|Nick McMullen offensive rebound
|0:51
|+2
|Nick McMullen makes two point layup
|56-79
|0:43
|Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball) (Silas Mason steals)
|0:37
|Silas Mason misses two point layup
|0:35
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|0:10
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|79
|Field Goals
|21-61 (34.4%)
|32-58 (55.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|46
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|14
|30
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|8
|20
|Steals
|13
|7
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|18
|Fouls
|11
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNC-Asheville 6-4
|84.2 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Dayton 6-5
|63.6 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Pember F
|21.2 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|52.3 FG%
|
00
|. Holmes II F
|15.6 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|1.7 APG
|52.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Pember F
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|D. Holmes II F
|27 PTS
|12 REB
|3 AST
|
|34.4
|FG%
|55.2
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pember
|16
|8
|0
|5/12
|1/4
|5/6
|1
|30
|1
|1
|4
|1
|7
|N. McMullen
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|3/6
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|T. Stephney
|6
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|33
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Jones
|5
|6
|1
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|F. Abee
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Battle
|10
|2
|2
|5/11
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|D. Gabrelcik
|7
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|1/1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Burgess
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Sylla
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S. Mason
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Clinkscales-King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Maddox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|23
|8
|21/61
|5/22
|9/14
|11
|200
|13
|2
|9
|9
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Holmes II
|27
|12
|3
|11/18
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|31
|0
|4
|7
|4
|8
|T. Camara
|13
|11
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|30
|2
|0
|3
|2
|9
|R. Blakney
|11
|2
|3
|4/5
|0/1
|3/3
|4
|29
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|M. Amzil
|10
|4
|0
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Sharavjamts
|2
|3
|8
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brea
|11
|4
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Uhl
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Nwokeji
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Schuler
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Amaefule
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hatkevich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Locklear
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Elvis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|42
|20
|32/58
|6/14
|9/13
|13
|200
|7
|5
|18
|12
|30
-